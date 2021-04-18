Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 18, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,214 deaths in Georgia, an increase of zero since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/5-4/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/22-4/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.14.
- There have been 868,865 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 702 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 930.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 907.
- There have been 60,466 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 63 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 98 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 18, there were 1,217 current hospitalizations – an increase of 58 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1897 65
Atkinson 778 18
Bacon 1274 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3807 111
Banks 1612 33
Barrow 8561 130
Bartow 11061 207
Ben Hill 1482 60
Berrien 1053 30
Bibb 13211 398
Bleckley 796 34
Brantley 918 32
Brooks 934 36
Bryan 2682 34
Bulloch 5213 63
Burke 1754 36
Butts 2236 73
Calhoun 442 15
Camden 3184 27
Candler 738 36
Carroll 7344 130
Catoosa 5537 63
Charlton 1049 24
Chatham 19907 407
Chattahoochee 3211 13
Chattooga 2211 60
Cherokee 22058 298
Clarke 12627 133
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23095 433
Clinch 728 25
Cobb 59601 942
Coffee 4223 135
Colquitt 3487 75
Columbia 10925 157
Cook 1160 37
Coweta 8541 199
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1417 54
Dade 1193 11
Dawson 2679 41
DeKalb 56732 899
Decatur 2127 54
Dodge 1079 55
Dooly 783 32
Dougherty 5453 276
Douglas 11740 171
Early 1008 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3743 64
Elbert 1519 57
Emanuel 1726 53
Evans 755 17
Fannin 2100 58
Fayette 6540 151
Floyd 9905 178
Forsyth 17639 173
Franklin 2317 42
Fulton 80424 1251
Gilmer 2458 70
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6594 152
Gordon 6439 101
Grady 1519 46
Greene 1492 56
Gwinnett 85198 1047
Habersham 4619 149
Hall 24764 430
Hancock 830 61
Haralson 1701 34
Harris 2135 56
Hart 1701 37
Heard 625 16
Henry 18777 288
Houston 9899 188
Irwin 678 18
Jackson 8416 137
Jasper 665 18
Jeff Davis 1287 37
Jefferson 1573 59
Jenkins 723 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1564 53
Lamar 1326 44
Lanier 490 9
Laurens 3681 142
Lee 1584 50
Liberty 3346 60
Lincoln 506 24
Long 650 10
Lowndes 7698 138
Lumpkin 2757 62
Macon 604 25
Madison 2713 46
Marion 393 17
McDuffie 1641 41
McIntosh 687 14
Meriwether 1500 71
Miller 670 9
Mitchell 1521 74
Monroe 1853 86
Montgomery 712 21
Morgan 1185 22
Murray 4130 77
Muscogee 13989 383
Newton 7367 213
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23327 466
Oconee 3013 62
Oglethorpe 1183 28
Paulding 10592 163
Peach 1821 52
Pickens 2496 58
Pierce 1237 43
Pike 1054 26
Polk 3908 77
Pulaski 607 32
Putnam 1764 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1507 41
Randolph 465 32
Richmond 19594 403
Rockdale 5912 149
Schley 208 5
Screven 808 21
Seminole 742 17
Spalding 3978 153
Stephens 2947 79
Stewart 782 23
Sumter 1793 91
Talbot 379 18
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1835 45
Taylor 508 22
Telfair 713 45
Terrell 559 45
Thomas 3520 113
Tift 3404 96
Toombs 2895 96
Towns 1067 42
Treutlen 623 24
Troup 5855 182
Turner 596 33
Twiggs 508 36
Union 2009 66
Unknown 2378 13
Upson 1793 106
Walker 6377 79
Walton 7939 233
Ware 2984 148
Warren 370 13
Washington 1600 61
Wayne 2707 73
Webster 105 4
Wheeler 457 21
White 2950 66
Whitfield 14747 226
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 668 20
Wilkinson 725 28
Worth 1176 59