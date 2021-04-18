x
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 18, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,214 deaths in Georgia, an increase of zero since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/5-4/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/22-4/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.14.
  • There have been 868,865 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 702 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 930.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 907.
  • There have been 60,466 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 63 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 98 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 18, there were 1,217 current hospitalizations – an increase of 58 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1897    65

Atkinson    778    18

Bacon    1274    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3807    111

Banks    1612    33

Barrow    8561    130

Bartow    11061    207

Ben Hill    1482    60

Berrien    1053    30

Bibb    13211    398

Bleckley    796    34

Brantley    918    32

Brooks    934    36

Bryan    2682    34

Bulloch    5213    63

Burke    1754    36

Butts    2236    73

Calhoun    442    15

Camden    3184    27

Candler    738    36

Carroll    7344    130

Catoosa    5537    63

Charlton    1049    24

Chatham    19907    407

Chattahoochee    3211    13

Chattooga    2211    60

Cherokee    22058    298

Clarke    12627    133

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23095    433

Clinch    728    25

Cobb    59601    942

Coffee    4223    135

Colquitt    3487    75

Columbia    10925    157

Cook    1160    37

Coweta    8541    199

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1417    54

Dade    1193    11

Dawson    2679    41

DeKalb    56732    899

Decatur    2127    54

Dodge    1079    55

Dooly    783    32

Dougherty    5453    276

Douglas    11740    171

Early    1008    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3743    64

Elbert    1519    57

Emanuel    1726    53

Evans    755    17

Fannin    2100    58

Fayette    6540    151

Floyd    9905    178

Forsyth    17639    173

Franklin    2317    42

Fulton    80424    1251

Gilmer    2458    70

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6594    152

Gordon    6439    101

Grady    1519    46

Greene    1492    56

Gwinnett    85198    1047

Habersham    4619    149

Hall    24764    430

Hancock    830    61

Haralson    1701    34

Harris    2135    56

Hart    1701    37

Heard    625    16

Henry    18777    288

Houston    9899    188

Irwin    678    18

Jackson    8416    137

Jasper    665    18

Jeff Davis    1287    37

Jefferson    1573    59

Jenkins    723    39

Johnson    784    42

Jones    1564    53

Lamar    1326    44

Lanier    490    9

Laurens    3681    142

Lee    1584    50

Liberty    3346    60

Lincoln    506    24

Long    650    10

Lowndes    7698    138

Lumpkin    2757    62

Macon    604    25

Madison    2713    46

Marion    393    17

McDuffie    1641    41

McIntosh    687    14

Meriwether    1500    71

Miller    670    9

Mitchell    1521    74

Monroe    1853    86

Montgomery    712    21

Morgan    1185    22

Murray    4130    77

Muscogee    13989    383

Newton    7367    213

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23327    466

Oconee    3013    62

Oglethorpe    1183    28

Paulding    10592    163

Peach    1821    52

Pickens    2496    58

Pierce    1237    43

Pike    1054    26

Polk    3908    77

Pulaski    607    32

Putnam    1764    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1507    41

Randolph    465    32

Richmond    19594    403

Rockdale    5912    149

Schley    208    5

Screven    808    21

Seminole    742    17

Spalding    3978    153

Stephens    2947    79

Stewart    782    23

Sumter    1793    91

Talbot    379    18

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1835    45

Taylor    508    22

Telfair    713    45

Terrell    559    45

Thomas    3520    113

Tift    3404    96

Toombs    2895    96

Towns    1067    42

Treutlen    623    24

Troup    5855    182

Turner    596    33

Twiggs    508    36

Union    2009    66

Unknown    2378    13

Upson    1793    106

Walker    6377    79

Walton    7939    233

Ware    2984    148

Warren    370    13

Washington    1600    61

Wayne    2707    73

Webster    105    4

Wheeler    457    21

White    2950    66

Whitfield    14747    226

Wilcox    473    29

Wilkes    668    20

Wilkinson    725    28

Worth    1176    59

