Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 19, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,241 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 27 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/6-4/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/23-4/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.14.

There have been 869,590 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 725 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 946.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 905.

There have been 60,521 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 55 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.51.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 19, there were 1,159 current hospitalizations – an increase of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1897 65

Atkinson 778 18

Bacon 1274 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3807 111

Banks 1612 33

Barrow 8561 130

Bartow 11061 207

Ben Hill 1482 60

Berrien 1053 30

Bibb 13211 398

Bleckley 796 34

Brantley 918 32

Brooks 934 36

Bryan 2682 34

Bulloch 5213 63

Burke 1754 36

Butts 2236 73

Calhoun 442 15

Camden 3184 27

Candler 738 36

Carroll 7344 130

Catoosa 5537 63

Charlton 1049 24

Chatham 19907 407

Chattahoochee 3211 13

Chattooga 2211 60

Cherokee 22058 298

Clarke 12627 133

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23095 433

Clinch 728 25

Cobb 59601 942

Coffee 4223 135

Colquitt 3487 75

Columbia 10925 157

Cook 1160 37

Coweta 8541 199

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1417 54

Dade 1193 11

Dawson 2679 41

DeKalb 56732 899

Decatur 2127 54

Dodge 1079 55

Dooly 783 32

Dougherty 5453 276

Douglas 11740 171

Early 1008 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3743 64

Elbert 1519 57

Emanuel 1726 53

Evans 755 17

Fannin 2100 58

Fayette 6540 151

Floyd 9905 178

Forsyth 17639 173

Franklin 2317 42

Fulton 80424 1251

Gilmer 2458 70

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6594 152

Gordon 6439 101

Grady 1519 46

Greene 1492 56

Gwinnett 85198 1047

Habersham 4619 149

Hall 24764 430

Hancock 830 61

Haralson 1701 34

Harris 2135 56

Hart 1701 37

Heard 625 16

Henry 18777 288

Houston 9899 188

Irwin 678 18

Jackson 8416 137

Jasper 665 18

Jeff Davis 1287 37

Jefferson 1573 59

Jenkins 723 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1564 53

Lamar 1326 44

Lanier 490 9

Laurens 3681 142

Lee 1584 50

Liberty 3346 60

Lincoln 506 24

Long 650 10

Lowndes 7698 138

Lumpkin 2757 62

Macon 604 25

Madison 2713 46

Marion 393 17

McDuffie 1641 41

McIntosh 687 14

Meriwether 1500 71

Miller 670 9

Mitchell 1521 74

Monroe 1853 86

Montgomery 712 21

Morgan 1185 22

Murray 4130 77

Muscogee 13989 383

Newton 7367 213

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23327 466

Oconee 3013 62

Oglethorpe 1183 28

Paulding 10592 163

Peach 1821 52

Pickens 2496 58

Pierce 1237 43

Pike 1054 26

Polk 3908 77

Pulaski 607 32

Putnam 1764 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1507 41

Randolph 465 32

Richmond 19594 403

Rockdale 5912 149

Schley 208 5

Screven 808 21

Seminole 742 17

Spalding 3978 153

Stephens 2947 79

Stewart 782 23

Sumter 1793 91

Talbot 379 18

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1835 45

Taylor 508 22

Telfair 713 45

Terrell 559 45

Thomas 3520 113

Tift 3404 96

Toombs 2895 96

Towns 1067 42

Treutlen 623 24

Troup 5855 182

Turner 596 33

Twiggs 508 36

Union 2009 66

Unknown 2378 13

Upson 1793 106

Walker 6377 79

Walton 7939 233

Ware 2984 148

Warren 370 13

Washington 1600 61

Wayne 2707 73

Webster 105 4

Wheeler 457 21

White 2950 66

Whitfield 14747 226

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 668 20

Wilkinson 725 28