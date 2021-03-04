Here's a list of the latest COVID data for Georgia: April 2, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,727 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/20-4/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/6-3/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/20-4/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/6-3/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.64. There have been 854,416 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,143 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 952.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,069.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,143 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 952.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,069. There have been 59,008 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 100 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 85.36.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 100 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 85.36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 2, there were 1,110 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 60 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1880 63

Atkinson 770 16

Bacon 1262 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3791 109

Banks 1599 33

Barrow 8412 126

Bartow 10887 201

Ben Hill 1482 58

Berrien 1042 29

Bibb 13112 387

Bleckley 791 33

Brantley 899 30

Brooks 931 36

Bryan 2623 33

Bulloch 5161 62

Burke 1725 35

Butts 2120 73

Calhoun 443 14

Camden 3143 27

Candler 736 36

Carroll 7258 129

Catoosa 5395 61

Charlton 1044 23

Chatham 19563 394

Chattahoochee 2995 12

Chattooga 2176 60

Cherokee 21668 288

Clarke 12447 128

Clay 183 3

Clayton 22406 414

Clinch 718 25

Cobb 58391 915

Coffee 4204 133

Colquitt 3466 74

Columbia 10775 158

Cook 1153 36

Coweta 8425 181

Crawford 519 17

Crisp 1405 51

Dade 1174 11

Dawson 2638 39

DeKalb 55319 876

Decatur 2108 54

Dodge 1074 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5393 274

Douglas 11468 169

Early 1001 42

Echols 355 4

Effingham 3678 62

Elbert 1512 56

Emanuel 1713 52

Evans 747 17

Fannin 2061 55

Fayette 6428 142

Floyd 9801 175

Forsyth 17201 167

Franklin 2306 41

Fulton 78688 1201

Gilmer 2425 70

Glascock 143 7

Glynn 6472 149

Gordon 6376 100

Grady 1507 45

Greene 1469 53

Gwinnett 83680 1008

Habersham 4589 144

Hall 24469 416

Hancock 823 59

Haralson 1678 34

Harris 2113 55

Hart 1684 35

Heard 613 15

Henry 18318 273

Houston 9771 185

Irwin 676 18

Jackson 8329 133

Jasper 663 18

Jeff Davis 1275 37

Jefferson 1556 58

Jenkins 716 39

Johnson 780 41

Jones 1553 52

Lamar 1292 44

Lanier 488 9

Laurens 3644 141

Lee 1568 50

Liberty 3153 59

Lincoln 500 24

Long 640 10

Lowndes 7587 136

Lumpkin 2720 61

Macon 598 23

Madison 2682 44

Marion 384 17

McDuffie 1622 39

McIntosh 669 14

Meriwether 1475 68

Miller 659 8

Mitchell 1500 73

Monroe 1835 85

Montgomery 707 20

Morgan 1170 22

Murray 4034 74

Muscogee 13711 374

Newton 7196 208

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23627 446

Oconee 2968 62

Oglethorpe 1166 27

Paulding 10384 161

Peach 1804 49

Pickens 2451 58

Pierce 1216 43

Pike 1026 24

Polk 3872 77

Pulaski 603 32

Putnam 1740 55

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1473 39

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19227 389

Rockdale 5786 145

Schley 207 4

Screven 800 20

Seminole 732 17

Spalding 3870 149

Stephens 2933 76

Stewart 778 23

Sumter 1784 91

Talbot 378 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1827 42

Taylor 502 22

Telfair 708 43

Terrell 556 43

Thomas 3490 112

Tift 3397 94

Toombs 2862 94

Towns 1058 42

Treutlen 622 22

Troup 5792 178

Turner 595 31

Twiggs 506 35

Union 1990 65

Unknown 2435 11

Upson 1770 104

Walker 6240 77

Walton 7822 227

Ware 2945 144

Warren 367 13

Washington 1594 56

Wayne 2664 73

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 456 21

White 2919 65

Whitfield 14582 224

Wilcox 472 29

Wilkes 666 19

Wilkinson 723 27