Here's a list of the latest COVID data for Georgia: April 2, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,727 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/20-4/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/6-3/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.64.
- There have been 854,416 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,143 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 952.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,069.
- There have been 59,008 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 100 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 85.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 2, there were 1,110 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 60 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1880 63
Atkinson 770 16
Bacon 1262 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3791 109
Banks 1599 33
Barrow 8412 126
Bartow 10887 201
Ben Hill 1482 58
Berrien 1042 29
Bibb 13112 387
Bleckley 791 33
Brantley 899 30
Brooks 931 36
Bryan 2623 33
Bulloch 5161 62
Burke 1725 35
Butts 2120 73
Calhoun 443 14
Camden 3143 27
Candler 736 36
Carroll 7258 129
Catoosa 5395 61
Charlton 1044 23
Chatham 19563 394
Chattahoochee 2995 12
Chattooga 2176 60
Cherokee 21668 288
Clarke 12447 128
Clay 183 3
Clayton 22406 414
Clinch 718 25
Cobb 58391 915
Coffee 4204 133
Colquitt 3466 74
Columbia 10775 158
Cook 1153 36
Coweta 8425 181
Crawford 519 17
Crisp 1405 51
Dade 1174 11
Dawson 2638 39
DeKalb 55319 876
Decatur 2108 54
Dodge 1074 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5393 274
Douglas 11468 169
Early 1001 42
Echols 355 4
Effingham 3678 62
Elbert 1512 56
Emanuel 1713 52
Evans 747 17
Fannin 2061 55
Fayette 6428 142
Floyd 9801 175
Forsyth 17201 167
Franklin 2306 41
Fulton 78688 1201
Gilmer 2425 70
Glascock 143 7
Glynn 6472 149
Gordon 6376 100
Grady 1507 45
Greene 1469 53
Gwinnett 83680 1008
Habersham 4589 144
Hall 24469 416
Hancock 823 59
Haralson 1678 34
Harris 2113 55
Hart 1684 35
Heard 613 15
Henry 18318 273
Houston 9771 185
Irwin 676 18
Jackson 8329 133
Jasper 663 18
Jeff Davis 1275 37
Jefferson 1556 58
Jenkins 716 39
Johnson 780 41
Jones 1553 52
Lamar 1292 44
Lanier 488 9
Laurens 3644 141
Lee 1568 50
Liberty 3153 59
Lincoln 500 24
Long 640 10
Lowndes 7587 136
Lumpkin 2720 61
Macon 598 23
Madison 2682 44
Marion 384 17
McDuffie 1622 39
McIntosh 669 14
Meriwether 1475 68
Miller 659 8
Mitchell 1500 73
Monroe 1835 85
Montgomery 707 20
Morgan 1170 22
Murray 4034 74
Muscogee 13711 374
Newton 7196 208
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23627 446
Oconee 2968 62
Oglethorpe 1166 27
Paulding 10384 161
Peach 1804 49
Pickens 2451 58
Pierce 1216 43
Pike 1026 24
Polk 3872 77
Pulaski 603 32
Putnam 1740 55
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1473 39
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19227 389
Rockdale 5786 145
Schley 207 4
Screven 800 20
Seminole 732 17
Spalding 3870 149
Stephens 2933 76
Stewart 778 23
Sumter 1784 91
Talbot 378 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1827 42
Taylor 502 22
Telfair 708 43
Terrell 556 43
Thomas 3490 112
Tift 3397 94
Toombs 2862 94
Towns 1058 42
Treutlen 622 22
Troup 5792 178
Turner 595 31
Twiggs 506 35
Union 1990 65
Unknown 2435 11
Upson 1770 104
Walker 6240 77
Walton 7822 227
Ware 2945 144
Warren 367 13
Washington 1594 56
Wayne 2664 73
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 456 21
White 2919 65
Whitfield 14582 224
Wilcox 472 29
Wilkes 666 19
Wilkinson 723 27
Worth 1167 59