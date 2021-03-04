x
Here's a list of the latest COVID data for Georgia: April 2, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,727 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63  since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/20-4/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/6-3/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.64.
  • There have been 854,416 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,143 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 952.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,069.
  • There have been 59,008 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 100 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 85.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 2, there were 1,110 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 60 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1880    63

Atkinson    770    16

Bacon    1262    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3791    109

Banks    1599    33

Barrow    8412    126

Bartow    10887    201

Ben Hill    1482    58

Berrien    1042    29

Bibb    13112    387

Bleckley    791    33

Brantley    899    30

Brooks    931    36

Bryan    2623    33

Bulloch    5161    62

Burke    1725    35

Butts    2120    73

Calhoun    443    14

Camden    3143    27

Candler    736    36

Carroll    7258    129

Catoosa    5395    61

Charlton    1044    23

Chatham    19563    394

Chattahoochee    2995    12

Chattooga    2176    60

Cherokee    21668    288

Clarke    12447    128

Clay    183    3

Clayton    22406    414

Clinch    718    25

Cobb    58391    915

Coffee    4204    133

Colquitt    3466    74

Columbia    10775    158

Cook    1153    36

Coweta    8425    181

Crawford    519    17

Crisp    1405    51

Dade    1174    11

Dawson    2638    39

DeKalb    55319    876

Decatur    2108    54

Dodge    1074    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5393    274

Douglas    11468    169

Early    1001    42

Echols    355    4

Effingham    3678    62

Elbert    1512    56

Emanuel    1713    52

Evans    747    17

Fannin    2061    55

Fayette    6428    142

Floyd    9801    175

Forsyth    17201    167

Franklin    2306    41

Fulton    78688    1201

Gilmer    2425    70

Glascock    143    7

Glynn    6472    149

Gordon    6376    100

Grady    1507    45

Greene    1469    53

Gwinnett    83680    1008

Habersham    4589    144

Hall    24469    416

Hancock    823    59

Haralson    1678    34

Harris    2113    55

Hart    1684    35

Heard    613    15

Henry    18318    273

Houston    9771    185

Irwin    676    18

Jackson    8329    133

Jasper    663    18

Jeff Davis    1275    37

Jefferson    1556    58

Jenkins    716    39

Johnson    780    41

Jones    1553    52

Lamar    1292    44

Lanier    488    9

Laurens    3644    141

Lee    1568    50

Liberty    3153    59

Lincoln    500    24

Long    640    10

Lowndes    7587    136

Lumpkin    2720    61

Macon    598    23

Madison    2682    44

Marion    384    17

McDuffie    1622    39

McIntosh    669    14

Meriwether    1475    68

Miller    659    8

Mitchell    1500    73

Monroe    1835    85

Montgomery    707    20

Morgan    1170    22

Murray    4034    74

Muscogee    13711    374

Newton    7196    208

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23627    446

Oconee    2968    62

Oglethorpe    1166    27

Paulding    10384    161

Peach    1804    49

Pickens    2451    58

Pierce    1216    43

Pike    1026    24

Polk    3872    77

Pulaski    603    32

Putnam    1740    55

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1473    39

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19227    389

Rockdale    5786    145

Schley    207    4

Screven    800    20

Seminole    732    17

Spalding    3870    149

Stephens    2933    76

Stewart    778    23

Sumter    1784    91

Talbot    378    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1827    42

Taylor    502    22

Telfair    708    43

Terrell    556    43

Thomas    3490    112

Tift    3397    94

Toombs    2862    94

Towns    1058    42

Treutlen    622    22

Troup    5792    178

Turner    595    31

Twiggs    506    35

Union    1990    65

Unknown    2435    11

Upson    1770    104

Walker    6240    77

Walton    7822    227

Ware    2945    144

Warren    367    13

Washington    1594    56

Wayne    2664    73

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    456    21

White    2919    65

Whitfield    14582    224

Wilcox    472    29

Wilkes    666    19

Wilkinson    723    27

Worth    1167    59

