Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 21, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,272 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 22 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/8- 4/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/24-4/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71.
- There have been 871,460 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 943 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 942.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.
- There have been 60,788 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 136 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 21, there were 1,249 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1898 65
Atkinson 779 18
Bacon 1275 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3816 111
Banks 1617 33
Barrow 8595 130
Bartow 11092 207
Ben Hill 1484 60
Berrien 1054 31
Bibb 13243 401
Bleckley 797 34
Brantley 924 32
Brooks 936 36
Bryan 2686 34
Bulloch 5221 63
Burke 1761 36
Butts 2242 74
Calhoun 443 15
Camden 3190 27
Candler 740 36
Carroll 7350 131
Catoosa 5569 63
Charlton 1048 24
Chatham 19962 410
Chattahoochee 3214 13
Chattooga 2214 60
Cherokee 22097 299
Clarke 12650 135
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23208 436
Clinch 731 25
Cobb 59798 944
Coffee 4229 136
Colquitt 3501 75
Columbia 10947 157
Cook 1160 37
Coweta 8571 202
Crawford 522 17
Crisp 1425 55
Dade 1197 11
Dawson 2683 41
DeKalb 56951 903
Decatur 2137 54
Dodge 1079 55
Dooly 784 32
Dougherty 5472 276
Douglas 11783 172
Early 1008 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3752 64
Elbert 1521 57
Emanuel 1728 53
Evans 756 17
Fannin 2108 58
Fayette 6559 151
Floyd 9927 180
Forsyth 17709 175
Franklin 2318 42
Fulton 80703 1252
Gilmer 2465 71
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6646 152
Gordon 6442 101
Grady 1523 46
Greene 1496 56
Gwinnett 85471 1050
Habersham 4623 150
Hall 24807 432
Hancock 832 62
Haralson 1706 34
Harris 2138 56
Hart 1702 37
Heard 629 16
Henry 18865 290
Houston 9947 188
Irwin 678 18
Jackson 8439 137
Jasper 668 18
Jeff Davis 1288 37
Jefferson 1575 59
Jenkins 723 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1564 53
Lamar 1331 44
Lanier 491 9
Laurens 3691 143
Lee 1584 50
Liberty 3354 60
Lincoln 506 24
Long 653 10
Lowndes 7711 138
Lumpkin 2766 62
Macon 605 25
Madison 2716 46
Marion 395 17
McDuffie 1650 41
McIntosh 690 14
Meriwether 1503 71
Miller 674 9
Mitchell 1525 74
Monroe 1853 86
Montgomery 715 21
Morgan 1184 23
Murray 4144 77
Muscogee 14038 386
Newton 7391 215
Oconee 3020 62
Oglethorpe 1184 28
Paulding 10633 164
Peach 1828 52
Pickens 2510 58
Pierce 1238 43
Pike 1054 26
Polk 3914 78
Pulaski 607 32
Putnam 1774 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1513 41
Randolph 466 32
Richmond 19648 405
Rockdale 5936 151
Schley 209 5 Screven 809 21
Seminole 744 17
Spalding 3994 153
Stephens 2951 79
Stewart 782 23
Sumter 1794 91
Talbot 380 18
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1835 45
Taylor 508 22
Telfair 713 45
Terrell 559 45
Thomas 3529 113
Tift 3411 96
Toombs 2902 96
Towns 1072 42
Treutlen 624 24
Troup 5862 182
Turner 596 33
Twiggs 508 36
Union 2019 67
Upson 1797 106
Walker 6399 80
Walton 7966 233
Ware 2985 148
Warren 373 13
Washington 1602 60
Wayne 2716 74
Webster 105 4
Wheeler 457 21
White 2954 66
Whitfield 14775 226
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 669 20
Wilkinson 727 28
Worth 1179 59