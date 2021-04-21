x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 21, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,272 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 22 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/8- 4/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/24-4/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71.
  • There have been 871,460 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 943 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 942.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.
  • There have been 60,788 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 136 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 21, there were 1,249 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  1898  65 

Atkinson  779  18 

Bacon  1275  28 

Baker  161  9 

Baldwin  3816  111

Banks  1617  33

Barrow  8595  130 

Bartow  11092  207 

Ben Hill  1484  60 

Berrien  1054  31 

Bibb  13243  401 

Bleckley  797  34 

Brantley  924  32 

Brooks  936  36 

Bryan  2686  34 

Bulloch  5221  63 

Burke  1761  36 

Butts  2242  74 

Calhoun  443  15 

Camden  3190  27 

Candler  740  36 

Carroll  7350  131 

Catoosa  5569  63 

Charlton  1048  24 

Chatham  19962  410 

Chattahoochee  3214  13 

Chattooga  2214  60 

Cherokee  22097  299 

Clarke  12650  135 

Clay  183  3 

Clayton  23208  436 

Clinch  731  25 

Cobb  59798  944 

Coffee  4229  136 

Colquitt  3501  75 

Columbia  10947  157 

Cook  1160  37 

Coweta  8571  202 

Crawford  522  17 

Crisp  1425  55 

Dade  1197  11 

Dawson  2683  41 

DeKalb  56951  903 

Decatur  2137  54

Dodge  1079  55 

Dooly  784  32 

Dougherty  5472  276 

Douglas  11783  172 

Early  1008  43 

Echols  358  4

 Effingham  3752  64 

Elbert  1521  57

Emanuel  1728  53 

Evans  756  17 

Fannin  2108  58 

Fayette  6559  151 

Floyd  9927  180 

Forsyth  17709  175 

Franklin  2318  42 

Fulton  80703  1252 

Gilmer  2465  71 

Glascock  144  7 

Glynn  6646  152 

Gordon  6442  101 

Grady  1523  46 

Greene  1496  56 

Gwinnett  85471  1050 

Habersham  4623  150 

Hall  24807  432 

Hancock  832  62 

Haralson  1706  34 

Harris  2138  56 

Hart  1702  37 

Heard  629  16 

Henry  18865  290 

Houston  9947  188 

Irwin  678  18 

Jackson  8439  137 

Jasper  668  18 

Jeff Davis  1288  37 

Jefferson  1575  59 

Jenkins  723  39 

Johnson  784  42 

Jones  1564  53 

Lamar  1331  44 

Lanier  491  9 

Laurens  3691  143 

Lee  1584  50 

Liberty  3354  60 

Lincoln  506  24 

Long  653  10 

Lowndes  7711  138 

Lumpkin  2766  62 

Macon  605  25 

Madison  2716  46 

Marion  395  17 

McDuffie  1650  41 

McIntosh  690  14 

Meriwether  1503  71

Miller  674  9 

Mitchell  1525  74 

Monroe  1853  86 

Montgomery  715  21 

Morgan  1184  23 

Murray  4144  77 

Muscogee  14038  386 

Newton  7391  215 

Oconee  3020  62 

Oglethorpe  1184  28 

Paulding  10633  164 

Peach  1828  52 

Pickens  2510  58 

Pierce  1238  43 

Pike  1054  26 

Polk  3914  78 

Pulaski  607  32 

Putnam  1774  57 

Quitman  81  2 

Rabun  1513  41 

Randolph  466  32 

Richmond  19648  405 

Rockdale  5936  151 

Schley  209  5 Screven  809  21 

Seminole  744  17 

Spalding  3994  153 

Stephens  2951  79 

Stewart  782  23 

Sumter  1794  91 

Talbot  380  18 

Taliaferro  100  3 

Tattnall  1835  45 

Taylor  508  22 

Telfair  713  45 

Terrell  559  45 

Thomas  3529  113 

Tift  3411  96 

Toombs  2902  96 

Towns  1072  42 

Treutlen  624  24 

Troup  5862  182 

Turner  596  33 

Twiggs  508  36 

Union  2019  67 

Upson  1797  106 

Walker  6399  80 

Walton  7966  233 

Ware  2985  148 

Warren  373  13 

Washington  1602  60 

Wayne  2716  74 

Webster  105  4 

Wheeler  457  21 

White  2954  66 

Whitfield  14775  226 

Wilcox  473  29 

Wilkes  669  20 

Wilkinson  727  28 

Worth  1179  59 

