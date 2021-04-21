Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 21, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,272 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 22 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/8- 4/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/24-4/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71.

in Georgia, an increase of 22 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/8- 4/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/24-4/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71. There have been 871,460 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 943 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 942.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 943 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 942.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899. There have been 60,788 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 136 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.79.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 136 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.79. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 21, there were 1,249 current hospitalizations – an increase of 28 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1898 65

Atkinson 779 18

Bacon 1275 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3816 111

Banks 1617 33

Barrow 8595 130

Bartow 11092 207

Ben Hill 1484 60

Berrien 1054 31

Bibb 13243 401

Bleckley 797 34

Brantley 924 32

Brooks 936 36

Bryan 2686 34

Bulloch 5221 63

Burke 1761 36

Butts 2242 74

Calhoun 443 15

Camden 3190 27

Candler 740 36

Carroll 7350 131

Catoosa 5569 63

Charlton 1048 24

Chatham 19962 410

Chattahoochee 3214 13

Chattooga 2214 60

Cherokee 22097 299

Clarke 12650 135

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23208 436

Clinch 731 25

Cobb 59798 944

Coffee 4229 136

Colquitt 3501 75

Columbia 10947 157

Cook 1160 37

Coweta 8571 202

Crawford 522 17

Crisp 1425 55

Dade 1197 11

Dawson 2683 41

DeKalb 56951 903

Decatur 2137 54

Dodge 1079 55

Dooly 784 32

Dougherty 5472 276

Douglas 11783 172

Early 1008 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3752 64

Elbert 1521 57

Emanuel 1728 53

Evans 756 17

Fannin 2108 58

Fayette 6559 151

Floyd 9927 180

Forsyth 17709 175

Franklin 2318 42

Fulton 80703 1252

Gilmer 2465 71

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6646 152

Gordon 6442 101

Grady 1523 46

Greene 1496 56

Gwinnett 85471 1050

Habersham 4623 150

Hall 24807 432

Hancock 832 62

Haralson 1706 34

Harris 2138 56

Hart 1702 37

Heard 629 16

Henry 18865 290

Houston 9947 188

Irwin 678 18

Jackson 8439 137

Jasper 668 18

Jeff Davis 1288 37

Jefferson 1575 59

Jenkins 723 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1564 53

Lamar 1331 44

Lanier 491 9

Laurens 3691 143

Lee 1584 50

Liberty 3354 60

Lincoln 506 24

Long 653 10

Lowndes 7711 138

Lumpkin 2766 62

Macon 605 25

Madison 2716 46

Marion 395 17

McDuffie 1650 41

McIntosh 690 14

Meriwether 1503 71

Miller 674 9

Mitchell 1525 74

Monroe 1853 86

Montgomery 715 21

Morgan 1184 23

Murray 4144 77

Muscogee 14038 386

Newton 7391 215

Oconee 3020 62

Oglethorpe 1184 28

Paulding 10633 164

Peach 1828 52

Pickens 2510 58

Pierce 1238 43

Pike 1054 26

Polk 3914 78

Pulaski 607 32

Putnam 1774 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1513 41

Randolph 466 32

Richmond 19648 405

Rockdale 5936 151

Schley 209 5 Screven 809 21

Seminole 744 17

Spalding 3994 153

Stephens 2951 79

Stewart 782 23

Sumter 1794 91

Talbot 380 18

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1835 45

Taylor 508 22

Telfair 713 45

Terrell 559 45

Thomas 3529 113

Tift 3411 96

Toombs 2902 96

Towns 1072 42

Treutlen 624 24

Troup 5862 182

Turner 596 33

Twiggs 508 36

Union 2019 67

Upson 1797 106

Walker 6399 80

Walton 7966 233

Ware 2985 148

Warren 373 13

Washington 1602 60

Wayne 2716 74

Webster 105 4

Wheeler 457 21

White 2954 66

Whitfield 14775 226

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 669 20

Wilkinson 727 28