Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 24, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,382 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/11-4/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/28-4/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36.
- There have been 874,754 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,085 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 953 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 897.
- There have been 61,068 total patients hospitalized in Georgia, cumulatively, during the pandemic, an increase of 78 from the previous day according to the Department of Public Health. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 24, there were 1,178 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 27 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1906 66
Atkinson 779 18
Bacon 1279 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3826 112
Banks 1627 33
Barrow 8650 130
Bartow 11140 206
Ben Hill 1487 61
Berrien 1054 31
Bibb 13284 403
Bleckley 798 34
Brantley 925 32
Brooks 939 36
Bryan 2705 34
Bulloch 5236 64
Burke 1768 36
Butts 2257 76
Calhoun 445 15
Camden 3195 28
Candler 741 36
Carroll 7369 131
Catoosa 5612 63
Charlton 1057 25
Chatham 20021 415
Chattahoochee 3286 13
Chattooga 2218 60
Cherokee 22166 300
Clarke 12691 136
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23363 444
Clinch 733 25
Cobb 60012 951
Coffee 4230 136
Colquitt 3509 75
Columbia 10977 159
Cook 1162 37
Coweta 8598 204
Crawford 524 17
Crisp 1429 55
Dade 1204 11
Dawson 2694 41
DeKalb 57191 911
Decatur 2139 55
Dodge 1081 56
Dooly 784 32
Dougherty 5502 278
Douglas 11827 173
Early 1009 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3767 64
Elbert 1524 57
Emanuel 1729 53
Evans 757 17
Fannin 2112 59
Fayette 6587 152
Floyd 9942 182
Forsyth 17748 177
Franklin 2329 43
Fulton 81110 1258
Gilmer 2469 71
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6646 153
Gordon 6453 101
Grady 1530 46
Greene 1498 56
Gwinnett 85821 1058
Habersham 4628 151
Hall 24866 434
Hancock 833 62
Haralson 1711 34
Harris 2142 57
Hart 1703 37
Heard 630 16
Henry 18978 291
Houston 9984 189
Irwin 681 18
Jackson 8463 137
Jasper 669 18
Jeff Davis 1290 37
Jefferson 1578 59
Jenkins 725 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1570 53
Lamar 1338 45
Lanier 493 9
Laurens 3701 144
Lee 1587 50
Liberty 3393 60
Lincoln 508 24
Long 659 10
Lowndes 7726 140
Lumpkin 2778 62
Macon 611 25
Madison 2723 46
Marion 396 17
McDuffie 1660 41
McIntosh 693 14
Meriwether 1510 72
Miller 675 9
Mitchell 1526 74
Monroe 1854 86
Montgomery 717 21
Morgan 1187 23
Murray 4150 78
Muscogee 14139 391
Newton 7426 215
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23482 470
Oconee 3039 64
Oglethorpe 1184 28
Paulding 10661 166
Peach 1837 52
Pickens 2514 60
Pierce 1242 42
Pike 1056 26
Polk 3923 79
Pulaski 607 32
Putnam 1781 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1521 41
Randolph 467 32
Richmond 19737 406
Rockdale 5966 151
Schley 209 5
Screven 809 21
Seminole 747 17
Spalding 4016 153
Stephens 2961 79
Stewart 783 23
Sumter 1795 91
Talbot 381 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1838 45
Taylor 508 22
Telfair 721 45
Terrell 562 45
Thomas 3533 113
Tift 3416 96
Toombs 2912 97
Towns 1075 42
Treutlen 624 24
Troup 5875 183
Turner 596 33
Twiggs 509 36
Union 2025 70
Unknown 2384 11
Upson 1801 107
Walker 6440 80
Walton 8000 234
Ware 2993 150
Warren 375 14
Washington 1604 60
Wayne 2724 74
Webster 105 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2960 67
Whitfield 14780 227
Wilcox 474 29
Wilkes 669 21
Wilkinson 727 28
Worth 1183 61