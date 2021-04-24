Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 24, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,382 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/11-4/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/28-4/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 45 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/11-4/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/28-4/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36. There have been 874,754 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,085 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 953 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 897.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,085 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 953 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 897. There have been 61,068 total patients hospitalized in Georgia, cumulatively, during the pandemic, an increase of 78 from the previous day according to the Department of Public Health. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.86.

in Georgia, cumulatively, during the pandemic, an increase of 78 from the previous day according to the Department of Public Health. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 24, there were 1,178 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 27 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1906 66

Atkinson 779 18

Bacon 1279 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3826 112

Banks 1627 33

Barrow 8650 130

Bartow 11140 206

Ben Hill 1487 61

Berrien 1054 31

Bibb 13284 403

Bleckley 798 34

Brantley 925 32

Brooks 939 36

Bryan 2705 34

Bulloch 5236 64

Burke 1768 36

Butts 2257 76

Calhoun 445 15

Camden 3195 28

Candler 741 36

Carroll 7369 131

Catoosa 5612 63

Charlton 1057 25

Chatham 20021 415

Chattahoochee 3286 13

Chattooga 2218 60

Cherokee 22166 300

Clarke 12691 136

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23363 444

Clinch 733 25

Cobb 60012 951

Coffee 4230 136

Colquitt 3509 75

Columbia 10977 159

Cook 1162 37

Coweta 8598 204

Crawford 524 17

Crisp 1429 55

Dade 1204 11

Dawson 2694 41

DeKalb 57191 911

Decatur 2139 55

Dodge 1081 56

Dooly 784 32

Dougherty 5502 278

Douglas 11827 173

Early 1009 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3767 64

Elbert 1524 57

Emanuel 1729 53

Evans 757 17

Fannin 2112 59

Fayette 6587 152

Floyd 9942 182

Forsyth 17748 177

Franklin 2329 43

Fulton 81110 1258

Gilmer 2469 71

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6646 153

Gordon 6453 101

Grady 1530 46

Greene 1498 56

Gwinnett 85821 1058

Habersham 4628 151

Hall 24866 434

Hancock 833 62

Haralson 1711 34

Harris 2142 57

Hart 1703 37

Heard 630 16

Henry 18978 291

Houston 9984 189

Irwin 681 18

Jackson 8463 137

Jasper 669 18

Jeff Davis 1290 37

Jefferson 1578 59

Jenkins 725 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1570 53

Lamar 1338 45

Lanier 493 9

Laurens 3701 144

Lee 1587 50

Liberty 3393 60

Lincoln 508 24

Long 659 10

Lowndes 7726 140

Lumpkin 2778 62

Macon 611 25

Madison 2723 46

Marion 396 17

McDuffie 1660 41

McIntosh 693 14

Meriwether 1510 72

Miller 675 9

Mitchell 1526 74

Monroe 1854 86

Montgomery 717 21

Morgan 1187 23

Murray 4150 78

Muscogee 14139 391

Newton 7426 215

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23482 470

Oconee 3039 64

Oglethorpe 1184 28

Paulding 10661 166

Peach 1837 52

Pickens 2514 60

Pierce 1242 42

Pike 1056 26

Polk 3923 79

Pulaski 607 32

Putnam 1781 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1521 41

Randolph 467 32

Richmond 19737 406

Rockdale 5966 151

Schley 209 5

Screven 809 21

Seminole 747 17

Spalding 4016 153

Stephens 2961 79

Stewart 783 23

Sumter 1795 91

Talbot 381 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1838 45

Taylor 508 22

Telfair 721 45

Terrell 562 45

Thomas 3533 113

Tift 3416 96

Toombs 2912 97

Towns 1075 42

Treutlen 624 24

Troup 5875 183

Turner 596 33

Twiggs 509 36

Union 2025 70

Unknown 2384 11

Upson 1801 107

Walker 6440 80

Walton 8000 234

Ware 2993 150

Warren 375 14

Washington 1604 60

Wayne 2724 74

Webster 105 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2960 67

Whitfield 14780 227

Wilcox 474 29

Wilkes 669 21

Wilkinson 727 28