x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 24, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,382 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/11-4/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/28-4/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36.
  • There have been 874,754 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,085 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 953 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 897.
  • There have been 61,068 total patients hospitalized in Georgia, cumulatively, during the pandemic, an increase of 78 from the previous day according to the Department of Public Health. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 24, there were 1,178 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 27 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1906    66

Atkinson    779    18

Bacon    1279    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3826    112

Banks    1627    33

Barrow    8650    130

Bartow    11140    206

Ben Hill    1487    61

Berrien    1054    31

Bibb    13284    403

Bleckley    798    34

Brantley    925    32

Brooks    939    36

Bryan    2705    34

Bulloch    5236    64

Burke    1768    36

Butts    2257    76

Calhoun    445    15

Camden    3195    28

Candler    741    36

Carroll    7369    131

Catoosa    5612    63

Charlton    1057    25

Chatham    20021    415

Chattahoochee    3286    13

Chattooga    2218    60

Cherokee    22166    300

Clarke    12691    136

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23363    444

Clinch    733    25

Cobb    60012    951

Coffee    4230    136

Colquitt    3509    75

Columbia    10977    159

Cook    1162    37

Coweta    8598    204

Crawford    524    17

Crisp    1429    55

Dade    1204    11

Dawson    2694    41

DeKalb    57191    911

Decatur    2139    55

Dodge    1081    56

Dooly    784    32

Dougherty    5502    278

Douglas    11827    173

Early    1009    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3767    64

Elbert    1524    57

Emanuel    1729    53

Evans    757    17

Fannin    2112    59

Fayette    6587    152

Floyd    9942    182

Forsyth    17748    177

Franklin    2329    43

Fulton    81110    1258

Gilmer    2469    71

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6646    153

Gordon    6453    101

Grady    1530    46

Greene    1498    56

Gwinnett    85821    1058

Habersham    4628    151

Hall    24866    434

Hancock    833    62

Haralson    1711    34

Harris    2142    57

Hart    1703    37

Heard    630    16

Henry    18978    291

Houston    9984    189

Irwin    681    18

Jackson    8463    137

Jasper    669    18

Jeff Davis    1290    37

Jefferson    1578    59

Jenkins    725    39

Johnson    784    42

Jones    1570    53

Lamar    1338    45

Lanier    493    9

Laurens    3701    144

Lee    1587    50

Liberty    3393    60

Lincoln    508    24

Long    659    10

Lowndes    7726    140

Lumpkin    2778    62

Macon    611    25

Madison    2723    46

Marion    396    17

McDuffie    1660    41

McIntosh    693    14

Meriwether    1510    72

Miller    675    9

Mitchell    1526    74

Monroe    1854    86

Montgomery    717    21

Morgan    1187    23

Murray    4150    78

Muscogee    14139    391

Newton    7426    215

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23482    470

Oconee    3039    64

Oglethorpe    1184    28

Paulding    10661    166

Peach    1837    52

Pickens    2514    60

Pierce    1242    42

Pike    1056    26

Polk    3923    79

Pulaski    607    32

Putnam    1781    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1521    41

Randolph    467    32

Richmond    19737    406

Rockdale    5966    151

Schley    209    5

Screven    809    21

Seminole    747    17

Spalding    4016    153

Stephens    2961    79

Stewart    783    23

Sumter    1795    91

Talbot    381    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1838    45

Taylor    508    22

Telfair    721    45

Terrell    562    45

Thomas    3533    113

Tift    3416    96

Toombs    2912    97

Towns    1075    42

Treutlen    624    24

Troup    5875    183

Turner    596    33

Twiggs    509    36

Union    2025    70

Unknown    2384    11

Upson    1801    107

Walker    6440    80

Walton    8000    234

Ware    2993    150

Warren    375    14

Washington    1604    60

Wayne    2724    74

Webster    105    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2960    67

Whitfield    14780    227

Wilcox    474    29

Wilkes    669    21

Wilkinson    727    28

Worth    1183    61

Related Articles