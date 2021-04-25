Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 25, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,387 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 5 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/12-4/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/29-4/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36.
- There have been 875,493 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 739 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 954 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 895.
- There have been 61,088 total patients hospitalized in Georgia cumulatively during the pandemic, an increase of 20 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 25, there were 1,216 current hospitalizations – an increase of 38 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1906 66
Atkinson 779 18
Bacon 1284 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3830 112
Banks 1629 33
Barrow 8668 130
Bartow 11150 207
Ben Hill 1487 61
Berrien 1055 31
Bibb 13286 403
Bleckley 799 34
Brantley 925 32
Brooks 939 36
Bryan 2706 34
Bulloch 5237 64
Burke 1769 36
Butts 2258 76
Calhoun 445 15
Camden 3199 28
Candler 741 36
Carroll 7374 131
Catoosa 5618 63
Charlton 1057 25
Chatham 20037 415
Chattahoochee 3287 13
Chattooga 2218 60
Cherokee 22179 300
Clarke 12700 136
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23387 444
Clinch 734 25
Cobb 60070 952
Coffee 4230 136
Colquitt 3511 75
Columbia 10980 159
Cook 1162 37
Coweta 8608 204
Crawford 524 17
Crisp 1429 55
Dade 1204 11
Dawson 2696 41
DeKalb 57257 912
Decatur 2140 55
Dodge 1081 56
Dooly 784 32
Dougherty 5506 278
Douglas 11840 173
Early 1009 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3769 64
Elbert 1524 57
Emanuel 1731 53
Evans 757 17
Fannin 2112 59
Fayette 6593 152
Floyd 9944 182
Forsyth 17761 177
Franklin 2330 43
Fulton 81205 1257
Gilmer 2469 71
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6660 153
Gordon 6456 101
Grady 1531 46
Greene 1498 56
Gwinnett 85887 1059
Habersham 4628 151
Hall 24876 434
Hancock 833 62
Haralson 1711 34
Harris 2144 57
Hart 1704 37
Heard 630 16
Henry 19005 291
Houston 9989 189
Irwin 681 18
Jackson 8467 137
Jasper 671 18
Jeff Davis 1290 37
Jefferson 1578 59
Jenkins 725 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1571 53
Lamar 1340 45
Lanier 494 9
Laurens 3702 144
Lee 1587 50
Liberty 3399 60
Lincoln 508 24
Long 660 10
Lowndes 7735 140
Lumpkin 2778 62
Macon 613 25
Madison 2724 46
Marion 396 17
McDuffie 1663 41
McIntosh 693 14
Meriwether 1515 72
Miller 675 9
Mitchell 1527 74
Monroe 1854 86
Montgomery 717 21
Morgan 1187 23
Murray 4152 78
Muscogee 14172 391
Newton 7437 215
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23493 470
Oconee 3040 64
Oglethorpe 1184 28
Paulding 10672 166
Peach 1837 52
Pickens 2519 60
Pierce 1247 42
Pike 1057 26
Polk 3925 79
Pulaski 607 32
Putnam 1784 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1524 41
Randolph 467 32
Richmond 19757 407
Rockdale 5972 151
Schley 209 5
Screven 811 21
Seminole 751 17
Spalding 4025 153
Stephens 2963 79
Stewart 784 23
Sumter 1795 91
Talbot 382 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1839 46
Taylor 508 22
Telfair 721 45
Terrell 563 45
Thomas 3534 113
Tift 3418 96
Toombs 2913 97
Towns 1076 42
Treutlen 624 24
Troup 5879 183
Turner 596 33
Twiggs 509 36
Union 2025 70
Unknown 2377 11
Upson 1801 107
Walker 6447 80
Walton 8008 234
Ware 2995 150
Warren 375 14
Washington 1606 60
Wayne 2724 74
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2960 67
Whitfield 14786 227
Wilcox 474 29
Wilkes 669 21
Wilkinson 728 28
Worth 1184 61