Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 25, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,387 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 5 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/12-4/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/29-4/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36.
  • There have been 875,493 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 739 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 954 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 895.
  • There have been 61,088 total patients hospitalized in Georgia cumulatively during the pandemic, an increase of 20 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 25, there were 1,216 current hospitalizations – an increase of 38 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1906    66

Atkinson    779    18

Bacon    1284    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3830    112

Banks    1629    33

Barrow    8668    130

Bartow    11150    207

Ben Hill    1487    61

Berrien    1055    31

Bibb    13286    403

Bleckley    799    34

Brantley    925    32

Brooks    939    36

Bryan    2706    34

Bulloch    5237    64

Burke    1769    36

Butts    2258    76

Calhoun    445    15

Camden    3199    28

Candler    741    36

Carroll    7374    131

Catoosa    5618    63

Charlton    1057    25

Chatham    20037    415

Chattahoochee    3287    13

Chattooga    2218    60

Cherokee    22179    300

Clarke    12700    136

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23387    444

Clinch    734    25

Cobb    60070    952

Coffee    4230    136

Colquitt    3511    75

Columbia    10980    159

Cook    1162    37

Coweta    8608    204

Crawford    524    17

Crisp    1429    55

Dade    1204    11

Dawson    2696    41

DeKalb    57257    912

Decatur    2140    55

Dodge    1081    56

Dooly    784    32

Dougherty    5506    278

Douglas    11840    173

Early    1009    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3769    64

Elbert    1524    57

Emanuel    1731    53

Evans    757    17

Fannin    2112    59

Fayette    6593    152

Floyd    9944    182

Forsyth    17761    177

Franklin    2330    43

Fulton    81205    1257

Gilmer    2469    71

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6660    153

Gordon    6456    101

Grady    1531    46

Greene    1498    56

Gwinnett    85887    1059

Habersham    4628    151

Hall    24876    434

Hancock    833    62

Haralson    1711    34

Harris    2144    57

Hart    1704    37

Heard    630    16

Henry    19005    291

Houston    9989    189

Irwin    681    18

Jackson    8467    137

Jasper    671    18

Jeff Davis    1290    37

Jefferson    1578    59

Jenkins    725    39

Johnson    784    42

Jones    1571    53

Lamar    1340    45

Lanier    494    9

Laurens    3702    144

Lee    1587    50

Liberty    3399    60

Lincoln    508    24

Long    660    10

Lowndes    7735    140

Lumpkin    2778    62

Macon    613    25

Madison    2724    46

Marion    396    17

McDuffie    1663    41

McIntosh    693    14

Meriwether    1515    72

Miller    675    9

Mitchell    1527    74

Monroe    1854    86

Montgomery    717    21

Morgan    1187    23

Murray    4152    78

Muscogee    14172    391

Newton    7437    215

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23493    470

Oconee    3040    64

Oglethorpe    1184    28

Paulding    10672    166

Peach    1837    52

Pickens    2519    60

Pierce    1247    42

Pike    1057    26

Polk    3925    79

Pulaski    607    32

Putnam    1784    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1524    41

Randolph    467    32

Richmond    19757    407

Rockdale    5972    151

Schley    209    5

Screven    811    21

Seminole    751    17

Spalding    4025    153

Stephens    2963    79

Stewart    784    23

Sumter    1795    91

Talbot    382    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1839    46

Taylor    508    22

Telfair    721    45

Terrell    563    45

Thomas    3534    113

Tift    3418    96

Toombs    2913    97

Towns    1076    42

Treutlen    624    24

Troup    5879    183

Turner    596    33

Twiggs    509    36

Union    2025    70

Unknown    2377    11

Upson    1801    107

Walker    6447    80

Walton    8008    234

Ware    2995    150

Warren    375    14

Washington    1606    60

Wayne    2724    74

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2960    67

Whitfield    14786    227

Wilcox    474    29

Wilkes    669    21

Wilkinson    728    28

Worth    1184    61

