Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 25, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,387 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 5 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/12-4/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/29-4/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36.

There have been 875,493 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 739 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 954 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 895.

There have been 61,088 total patients hospitalized in Georgia cumulatively during the pandemic, an increase of 20 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 98.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 86.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 25, there were 1,216 current hospitalizations – an increase of 38 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1906 66

Atkinson 779 18

Bacon 1284 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3830 112

Banks 1629 33

Barrow 8668 130

Bartow 11150 207

Ben Hill 1487 61

Berrien 1055 31

Bibb 13286 403

Bleckley 799 34

Brantley 925 32

Brooks 939 36

Bryan 2706 34

Bulloch 5237 64

Burke 1769 36

Butts 2258 76

Calhoun 445 15

Camden 3199 28

Candler 741 36

Carroll 7374 131

Catoosa 5618 63

Charlton 1057 25

Chatham 20037 415

Chattahoochee 3287 13

Chattooga 2218 60

Cherokee 22179 300

Clarke 12700 136

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23387 444

Clinch 734 25

Cobb 60070 952

Coffee 4230 136

Colquitt 3511 75

Columbia 10980 159

Cook 1162 37

Coweta 8608 204

Crawford 524 17

Crisp 1429 55

Dade 1204 11

Dawson 2696 41

DeKalb 57257 912

Decatur 2140 55

Dodge 1081 56

Dooly 784 32

Dougherty 5506 278

Douglas 11840 173

Early 1009 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3769 64

Elbert 1524 57

Emanuel 1731 53

Evans 757 17

Fannin 2112 59

Fayette 6593 152

Floyd 9944 182

Forsyth 17761 177

Franklin 2330 43

Fulton 81205 1257

Gilmer 2469 71

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6660 153

Gordon 6456 101

Grady 1531 46

Greene 1498 56

Gwinnett 85887 1059

Habersham 4628 151

Hall 24876 434

Hancock 833 62

Haralson 1711 34

Harris 2144 57

Hart 1704 37

Heard 630 16

Henry 19005 291

Houston 9989 189

Irwin 681 18

Jackson 8467 137

Jasper 671 18

Jeff Davis 1290 37

Jefferson 1578 59

Jenkins 725 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1571 53

Lamar 1340 45

Lanier 494 9

Laurens 3702 144

Lee 1587 50

Liberty 3399 60

Lincoln 508 24

Long 660 10

Lowndes 7735 140

Lumpkin 2778 62

Macon 613 25

Madison 2724 46

Marion 396 17

McDuffie 1663 41

McIntosh 693 14

Meriwether 1515 72

Miller 675 9

Mitchell 1527 74

Monroe 1854 86

Montgomery 717 21

Morgan 1187 23

Murray 4152 78

Muscogee 14172 391

Newton 7437 215

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23493 470

Oconee 3040 64

Oglethorpe 1184 28

Paulding 10672 166

Peach 1837 52

Pickens 2519 60

Pierce 1247 42

Pike 1057 26

Polk 3925 79

Pulaski 607 32

Putnam 1784 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1524 41

Randolph 467 32

Richmond 19757 407

Rockdale 5972 151

Schley 209 5

Screven 811 21

Seminole 751 17

Spalding 4025 153

Stephens 2963 79

Stewart 784 23

Sumter 1795 91

Talbot 382 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1839 46

Taylor 508 22

Telfair 721 45

Terrell 563 45

Thomas 3534 113

Tift 3418 96

Toombs 2913 97

Towns 1076 42

Treutlen 624 24

Troup 5879 183

Turner 596 33

Twiggs 509 36

Union 2025 70

Unknown 2377 11

Upson 1801 107

Walker 6447 80

Walton 8008 234

Ware 2995 150

Warren 375 14

Washington 1606 60

Wayne 2724 74

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2960 67

Whitfield 14786 227

Wilcox 474 29

Wilkes 669 21

Wilkinson 728 28