Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 26, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,421 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 34 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/13-4/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/30-4/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.29.
- There have been 876,146 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 653 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 959 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 879.
- There have been 61,126 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 38 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 26, there were 1,157 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 59 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1911 66
Atkinson 779 18
Bacon 1285 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3831 112
Banks 1629 33
Barrow 8675 131
Bartow 11156 207
Ben Hill 1488 61
Berrien 1055 31
Bibb 13290 403
Bleckley 799 34
Brantley 925 32
Brooks 939 36
Bryan 2707 34
Bulloch 5239 64
Burke 1769 36
Butts 2259 76
Calhoun 445 15
Camden 3200 28
Candler 741 36
Carroll 7374 131
Catoosa 5619 64
Charlton 1065 25
Chatham 20055 417
Chattahoochee 3288 13
Chattooga 2221 60
Cherokee 22198 301
Clarke 12704 136
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23411 444
Clinch 734 25
Cobb 60116 954
Coffee 4230 136
Colquitt 3512 76
Columbia 10983 159
Cook 1162 37
Coweta 8619 204
Crawford 525 17
Crisp 1432 55
Dade 1205 12
Dawson 2698 42
DeKalb 57314 914
Decatur 2142 55
Dodge 1081 56
Dooly 784 32
Dougherty 5511 278
Douglas 11856 173
Early 1009 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3774 64
Elbert 1524 57
Emanuel 1732 53
Evans 757 17
Fannin 2112 59
Fayette 6598 152
Floyd 9946 182
Forsyth 17772 177
Franklin 2330 43
Fulton 81284 1260
Gilmer 2471 71
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6662 153
Gordon 6459 101
Grady 1532 46
Greene 1498 56
Gwinnett 85940 1062
Habersham 4631 151
Hall 24879 435
Hancock 832 62
Haralson 1713 34
Harris 2150 57
Hart 1705 37
Heard 632 16
Henry 19027 292
Houston 9991 190
Irwin 681 18
Jackson 8473 140
Jasper 671 18
Jeff Davis 1292 37
Jefferson 1579 59
Jenkins 725 39
Johnson 784 42
Jones 1571 53
Lamar 1340 45
Lanier 494 9
Laurens 3703 144
Lee 1586 50
Liberty 3401 60
Lincoln 508 24
Long 662 10
Lowndes 7741 140
Lumpkin 2778 62
Macon 613 25
Madison 2725 46
Marion 396 17
McDuffie 1663 41
McIntosh 693 14
Meriwether 1515 72
Miller 675 9
Mitchell 1527 74
Monroe 1854 86
Montgomery 717 21
Morgan 1187 23
Murray 4155 79
Muscogee 14192 393
Newton 7451 217
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23555 470
Oconee 3043 64
Oglethorpe 1184 28
Paulding 10681 166
Peach 1839 52
Pickens 2521 61
Pierce 1248 42
Pike 1058 26
Polk 3926 79
Pulaski 607 32
Putnam 1786 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1524 41
Randolph 467 32
Richmond 19768 407
Rockdale 5979 152
Schley 209 5
Screven 811 21
Seminole 751 17
Spalding 4028 153
Stephens 2963 79
Stewart 784 23
Sumter 1795 92
Talbot 382 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1839 46
Taylor 508 22
Telfair 721 45
Terrell 563 45
Thomas 3536 113
Tift 3419 96
Toombs 2914 97
Towns 1076 42
Treutlen 624 24
Troup 5883 183
Turner 596 34
Twiggs 509 36
Union 2025 70
Unknown 2379 11
Upson 1801 107
Walker 6452 80
Walton 8014 234
Ware 2997 150
Warren 375 14
Washington 1606 60
Wayne 2725 74
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2961 67
Whitfield 14791 228
Wilcox 474 29
Wilkes 670 21
Wilkinson 729 28
Worth 1184 61