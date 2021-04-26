Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 26, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,421 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 34 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/13-4/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/30-4/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.29.

There have been 876,146 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 653 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 959 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 879.

There have been 61,126 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 38 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 26, there were 1,157 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 59 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1911 66

Atkinson 779 18

Bacon 1285 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3831 112

Banks 1629 33

Barrow 8675 131

Bartow 11156 207

Ben Hill 1488 61

Berrien 1055 31

Bibb 13290 403

Bleckley 799 34

Brantley 925 32

Brooks 939 36

Bryan 2707 34

Bulloch 5239 64

Burke 1769 36

Butts 2259 76

Calhoun 445 15

Camden 3200 28

Candler 741 36

Carroll 7374 131

Catoosa 5619 64

Charlton 1065 25

Chatham 20055 417

Chattahoochee 3288 13

Chattooga 2221 60

Cherokee 22198 301

Clarke 12704 136

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23411 444

Clinch 734 25

Cobb 60116 954

Coffee 4230 136

Colquitt 3512 76

Columbia 10983 159

Cook 1162 37

Coweta 8619 204

Crawford 525 17

Crisp 1432 55

Dade 1205 12

Dawson 2698 42

DeKalb 57314 914

Decatur 2142 55

Dodge 1081 56

Dooly 784 32

Dougherty 5511 278

Douglas 11856 173

Early 1009 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3774 64

Elbert 1524 57

Emanuel 1732 53

Evans 757 17

Fannin 2112 59

Fayette 6598 152

Floyd 9946 182

Forsyth 17772 177

Franklin 2330 43

Fulton 81284 1260

Gilmer 2471 71

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6662 153

Gordon 6459 101

Grady 1532 46

Greene 1498 56

Gwinnett 85940 1062

Habersham 4631 151

Hall 24879 435

Hancock 832 62

Haralson 1713 34

Harris 2150 57

Hart 1705 37

Heard 632 16

Henry 19027 292

Houston 9991 190

Irwin 681 18

Jackson 8473 140

Jasper 671 18

Jeff Davis 1292 37

Jefferson 1579 59

Jenkins 725 39

Johnson 784 42

Jones 1571 53

Lamar 1340 45

Lanier 494 9

Laurens 3703 144

Lee 1586 50

Liberty 3401 60

Lincoln 508 24

Long 662 10

Lowndes 7741 140

Lumpkin 2778 62

Macon 613 25

Madison 2725 46

Marion 396 17

McDuffie 1663 41

McIntosh 693 14

Meriwether 1515 72

Miller 675 9

Mitchell 1527 74

Monroe 1854 86

Montgomery 717 21

Morgan 1187 23

Murray 4155 79

Muscogee 14192 393

Newton 7451 217

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23555 470

Oconee 3043 64

Oglethorpe 1184 28

Paulding 10681 166

Peach 1839 52

Pickens 2521 61

Pierce 1248 42

Pike 1058 26

Polk 3926 79

Pulaski 607 32

Putnam 1786 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1524 41

Randolph 467 32

Richmond 19768 407

Rockdale 5979 152

Schley 209 5

Screven 811 21

Seminole 751 17

Spalding 4028 153

Stephens 2963 79

Stewart 784 23

Sumter 1795 92

Talbot 382 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1839 46

Taylor 508 22

Telfair 721 45

Terrell 563 45

Thomas 3536 113

Tift 3419 96

Toombs 2914 97

Towns 1076 42

Treutlen 624 24

Troup 5883 183

Turner 596 34

Twiggs 509 36

Union 2025 70

Unknown 2379 11

Upson 1801 107

Walker 6452 80

Walton 8014 234

Ware 2997 150

Warren 375 14

Washington 1606 60

Wayne 2725 74

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2961 67

Whitfield 14791 228

Wilcox 474 29

Wilkes 670 21

Wilkinson 729 28