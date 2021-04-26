x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 26, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,421 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 34 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/13-4/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/30-4/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.29.
  • There have been 876,146 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 653 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 959 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 879.
  • There have been 61,126 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 38 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 89.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 26, there were 1,157 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 59 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1911    66

Atkinson    779    18

Bacon    1285    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3831    112

Banks    1629    33

Barrow    8675    131

Bartow    11156    207

Ben Hill    1488    61

Berrien    1055    31

Bibb    13290    403

Bleckley    799    34

Brantley    925    32

Brooks    939    36

Bryan    2707    34

Bulloch    5239    64

Burke    1769    36

Butts    2259    76

Calhoun    445    15

Camden    3200    28

Candler    741    36

Carroll    7374    131

Catoosa    5619    64

Charlton    1065    25

Chatham    20055    417

Chattahoochee    3288    13

Chattooga    2221    60

Cherokee    22198    301

Clarke    12704    136

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23411    444

Clinch    734    25

Cobb    60116    954

Coffee    4230    136

Colquitt    3512    76

Columbia    10983    159

Cook    1162    37

Coweta    8619    204

Crawford    525    17

Crisp    1432    55

Dade    1205    12

Dawson    2698    42

DeKalb    57314    914

Decatur    2142    55

Dodge    1081    56

Dooly    784    32

Dougherty    5511    278

Douglas    11856    173

Early    1009    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3774    64

Elbert    1524    57

Emanuel    1732    53

Evans    757    17

Fannin    2112    59

Fayette    6598    152

Floyd    9946    182

Forsyth    17772    177

Franklin    2330    43

Fulton    81284    1260

Gilmer    2471    71

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6662    153

Gordon    6459    101

Grady    1532    46

Greene    1498    56

Gwinnett    85940    1062

Habersham    4631    151

Hall    24879    435

Hancock    832    62

Haralson    1713    34

Harris    2150    57

Hart    1705    37

Heard    632    16

Henry    19027    292

Houston    9991    190

Irwin    681    18

Jackson    8473    140

Jasper    671    18

Jeff Davis    1292    37

Jefferson    1579    59

Jenkins    725    39

Johnson    784    42

Jones    1571    53

Lamar    1340    45

Lanier    494    9

Laurens    3703    144

Lee    1586    50

Liberty    3401    60

Lincoln    508    24

Long    662    10

Lowndes    7741    140

Lumpkin    2778    62

Macon    613    25

Madison    2725    46

Marion    396    17

McDuffie    1663    41

McIntosh    693    14

Meriwether    1515    72

Miller    675    9

Mitchell    1527    74

Monroe    1854    86

Montgomery    717    21

Morgan    1187    23

Murray    4155    79

Muscogee    14192    393

Newton    7451    217

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23555    470

Oconee    3043    64

Oglethorpe    1184    28

Paulding    10681    166

Peach    1839    52

Pickens    2521    61

Pierce    1248    42

Pike    1058    26

Polk    3926    79

Pulaski    607    32

Putnam    1786    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1524    41

Randolph    467    32

Richmond    19768    407

Rockdale    5979    152

Schley    209    5

Screven    811    21

Seminole    751    17

Spalding    4028    153

Stephens    2963    79

Stewart    784    23

Sumter    1795    92

Talbot    382    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1839    46

Taylor    508    22

Telfair    721    45

Terrell    563    45

Thomas    3536    113

Tift    3419    96

Toombs    2914    97

Towns    1076    42

Treutlen    624    24

Troup    5883    183

Turner    596    34

Twiggs    509    36

Union    2025    70

Unknown    2379    11

Upson    1801    107

Walker    6452    80

Walton    8014    234

Ware    2997    150

Warren    375    14

Washington    1606    60

Wayne    2725    74

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2961    67

Whitfield    14791    228

Wilcox    474    29

Wilkes    670    21

Wilkinson    729    28

Worth    1184    61

