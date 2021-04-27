x
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 27, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,425 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 4 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/14-4/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/31-4/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.71.
  • There have been 876,933 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 787 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 937 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 893.
  • There have been 61,243 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 114 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 94.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 27, there were 1,137 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 20 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1911    66

Atkinson    779    18

Bacon    1286    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3831    112

Banks    1629    33

Barrow    8690    132

Bartow    11157    207

Ben Hill    1489    61

Berrien    1055    31

Bibb    13297    403

Bleckley    799    34

Brantley    925    32

Brooks    940    36

Bryan    2710    34

Bulloch    5243    64

Burke    1769    36

Butts    2263    76

Calhoun    445    15

Camden    3201    28

Candler    742    36

Carroll    7389    131

Catoosa    5627    64

Charlton    1065    25

Chatham    20074    418

Chattahoochee    3296    13

Chattooga    2225    60

Cherokee    22209    301

Clarke    12714    136

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23464    444

Clinch    735    25

Cobb    60173    955

Coffee    4230    136

Colquitt    3513    76

Columbia    10988    159

Cook    1161    37

Coweta    8623    204

Crawford    525    17

Crisp    1432    55

Dade    1205    12

Dawson    2700    42

DeKalb    57384    914

Decatur    2144    55

Dodge    1082    56

Dooly    784    32

Dougherty    5518    278

Douglas    11865    173

Early    1009    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3779    64

Elbert    1524    57

Emanuel    1732    53

Evans    756    17

Fannin    2112    60

Fayette    6604    152

Floyd    9952    182

Forsyth    17780    177

Franklin    2331    43

Fulton    81358    1260

Gilmer    2472    71

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6655    153

Gordon    6470    101

Grady    1533    46

Greene    1497    56

Gwinnett    86015    1062

Habersham    4634    151

Hall    24901    435

Hancock    832    62

Haralson    1714    34

Harris    2154    57

Hart    1708    37

Heard    634    16

Henry    19053    292

Houston    10005    190

Irwin    681    18

Jackson    8477    140

Jasper    671    18

Jeff Davis    1293    36

Jefferson    1579    59

Jenkins    725    39

Johnson    785    42

Jones    1571    53

Lamar    1340    45

Lanier    495    9

Laurens    3703    144

Lee    1588    50

Liberty    3405    60

Lincoln    508    24

Long    664    10

Lowndes    7749    140

Lumpkin    2779    62

Macon    616    25

Madison    2725    46

Marion    397    17

McDuffie    1667    41

McIntosh    694    14

Meriwether    1517    72

Miller    675    9

Mitchell    1529    74

Monroe    1857    86

Montgomery    717    21

Morgan    1187    23

Murray    4157    79

Muscogee    14223    393

Newton    7457    217

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23567    470

Oconee    3044    64

Oglethorpe    1185    28

Paulding    10691    166

Peach    1841    52

Pickens    2520    61

Pierce    1250    42

Pike    1059    26

Polk    3927    79

Pulaski    608    32

Putnam    1789    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1525    41

Randolph    467    32

Richmond    19792    407

Rockdale    5988    152

Schley    209    5

Screven    811    21

Seminole    751    17

Spalding    4033    153

Stephens    2965    79

Stewart    784    23

Sumter    1796    92

Talbot    383    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1841    46

Taylor    508    22

Telfair    721    45

Terrell    563    45

Thomas    3538    113

Tift    3420    96

Toombs    2913    97

Towns    1081    42

Treutlen    624    24

Troup    5897    183

Turner    596    34

Twiggs    509    36

Union    2029    70

Unknown    2371    11

Upson    1806    107

Walker    6457    80

Walton    8024    234

Ware    3000    151

Warren    375    14

Washington    1606    60

Wayne    2725    74

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2967    67

Whitfield    14796    228

Wilcox    475    29

Wilkes    670    21

Wilkinson    728    28

Worth    1184    61

   

