Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 3, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,748 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/21-4/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/7-3/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.14.

There have been 855,186 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 770 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 923.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,061.

There have been 59,073 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 65 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.07.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 3, there were 1,115 current hospitalizations – an increase of five hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1881 63

Atkinson 770 16

Bacon 1263 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3791 109

Banks 1600 33

Barrow 8417 126

Bartow 10900 201

Ben Hill 1482 58

Berrien 1043 29

Bibb 13122 389

Bleckley 792 33

Brantley 902 30

Brooks 931 36

Bryan 2629 33

Bulloch 5164 62

Burke 1728 35

Butts 2126 73

Calhoun 443 14

Camden 3146 27

Candler 736 36

Carroll 7263 129

Catoosa 5406 61

Charlton 1044 23

Chatham 19585 394

Chattahoochee 2996 12

Chattooga 2180 60

Cherokee 21695 288

Clarke 12460 129

Clay 183 3

Clayton 22441 415

Clinch 718 25

Cobb 58468 915

Coffee 4206 133

Colquitt 3466 74

Columbia 10791 158

Cook 1153 36

Coweta 8434 181

Crawford 519 17

Crisp 1405 52

Dade 1174 11

Dawson 2642 39

DeKalb 55385 878

Decatur 2110 54

Dodge 1074 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5402 274

Douglas 11488 169

Early 1001 42

Echols 355 4

Effingham 3682 62

Elbert 1514 56

Emanuel 1713 52

Evans 748 17

Fannin 2062 55

Fayette 6437 142

Floyd 9811 175

Forsyth 17233 167

Franklin 2309 41

Fulton 78794 1208

Gilmer 2426 70

Glascock 143 7

Glynn 6476 149

Gordon 6380 100

Grady 1507 46

Greene 1470 53

Gwinnett 83755 1008

Habersham 4590 144

Hall 24485 416

Hancock 825 60

Haralson 1679 34

Harris 2114 55

Hart 1684 35

Heard 613 15

Henry 18354 274

Houston 9781 185

Irwin 676 18

Jackson 8335 133

Jasper 663 18

Jeff Davis 1276 37

Jefferson 1557 58

Jenkins 716 39

Johnson 781 41

Jones 1556 52

Lamar 1296 44

Lanier 489 9

Laurens 3645 141

Lee 1569 50

Liberty 3165 59

Lincoln 501 24

Long 642 10

Lowndes 7590 136

Lumpkin 2721 61

Macon 598 23

Madison 2684 44

Marion 384 17

McDuffie 1622 39

McIntosh 672 14

Meriwether 1476 68

Miller 661 8

Mitchell 1502 73

Monroe 1839 85

Montgomery 707 20

Morgan 1171 22

Murray 4038 74

Muscogee 13727 374

Newton 7203 209

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23492 447

Oconee 2972 62

Oglethorpe 1166 28

Paulding 10399 161

Peach 1804 49

Pickens 2454 58

Pierce 1216 43

Pike 1026 24

Polk 3877 77

Pulaski 603 32

Putnam 1740 55

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1473 39

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19277 390

Rockdale 5790 145

Schley 207 4

Screven 800 20

Seminole 734 17

Spalding 3875 149

Stephens 2936 76

Stewart 778 23

Sumter 1785 91

Talbot 378 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1827 42

Taylor 502 22

Telfair 708 43

Terrell 556 43

Thomas 3494 112

Tift 3397 94

Toombs 2864 94

Towns 1059 42

Treutlen 622 22

Troup 5797 178

Turner 595 31

Twiggs 506 35

Union 1990 65

Unknown 2418 11

Upson 1772 104

Walker 6247 77

Walton 7831 227

Ware 2947 144

Warren 367 13

Washington 1594 56

Wayne 2665 73

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 456 21

White 2923 65

Whitfield 14594 224

Wilcox 472 29

Wilkes 667 19

Wilkinson 723 27