Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 3, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,748 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/21-4/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/7-3/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.14.
- There have been 855,186 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 770 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 923.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,061.
- There have been 59,073 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 65 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 3, there were 1,115 current hospitalizations – an increase of five hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1881 63
Atkinson 770 16
Bacon 1263 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3791 109
Banks 1600 33
Barrow 8417 126
Bartow 10900 201
Ben Hill 1482 58
Berrien 1043 29
Bibb 13122 389
Bleckley 792 33
Brantley 902 30
Brooks 931 36
Bryan 2629 33
Bulloch 5164 62
Burke 1728 35
Butts 2126 73
Calhoun 443 14
Camden 3146 27
Candler 736 36
Carroll 7263 129
Catoosa 5406 61
Charlton 1044 23
Chatham 19585 394
Chattahoochee 2996 12
Chattooga 2180 60
Cherokee 21695 288
Clarke 12460 129
Clay 183 3
Clayton 22441 415
Clinch 718 25
Cobb 58468 915
Coffee 4206 133
Colquitt 3466 74
Columbia 10791 158
Cook 1153 36
Coweta 8434 181
Crawford 519 17
Crisp 1405 52
Dade 1174 11
Dawson 2642 39
DeKalb 55385 878
Decatur 2110 54
Dodge 1074 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5402 274
Douglas 11488 169
Early 1001 42
Echols 355 4
Effingham 3682 62
Elbert 1514 56
Emanuel 1713 52
Evans 748 17
Fannin 2062 55
Fayette 6437 142
Floyd 9811 175
Forsyth 17233 167
Franklin 2309 41
Fulton 78794 1208
Gilmer 2426 70
Glascock 143 7
Glynn 6476 149
Gordon 6380 100
Grady 1507 46
Greene 1470 53
Gwinnett 83755 1008
Habersham 4590 144
Hall 24485 416
Hancock 825 60
Haralson 1679 34
Harris 2114 55
Hart 1684 35
Heard 613 15
Henry 18354 274
Houston 9781 185
Irwin 676 18
Jackson 8335 133
Jasper 663 18
Jeff Davis 1276 37
Jefferson 1557 58
Jenkins 716 39
Johnson 781 41
Jones 1556 52
Lamar 1296 44
Lanier 489 9
Laurens 3645 141
Lee 1569 50
Liberty 3165 59
Lincoln 501 24
Long 642 10
Lowndes 7590 136
Lumpkin 2721 61
Macon 598 23
Madison 2684 44
Marion 384 17
McDuffie 1622 39
McIntosh 672 14
Meriwether 1476 68
Miller 661 8
Mitchell 1502 73
Monroe 1839 85
Montgomery 707 20
Morgan 1171 22
Murray 4038 74
Muscogee 13727 374
Newton 7203 209
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23492 447
Oconee 2972 62
Oglethorpe 1166 28
Paulding 10399 161
Peach 1804 49
Pickens 2454 58
Pierce 1216 43
Pike 1026 24
Polk 3877 77
Pulaski 603 32
Putnam 1740 55
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1473 39
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19277 390
Rockdale 5790 145
Schley 207 4
Screven 800 20
Seminole 734 17
Spalding 3875 149
Stephens 2936 76
Stewart 778 23
Sumter 1785 91
Talbot 378 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1827 42
Taylor 502 22
Telfair 708 43
Terrell 556 43
Thomas 3494 112
Tift 3397 94
Toombs 2864 94
Towns 1059 42
Treutlen 622 22
Troup 5797 178
Turner 595 31
Twiggs 506 35
Union 1990 65
Unknown 2418 11
Upson 1772 104
Walker 6247 77
Walton 7831 227
Ware 2947 144
Warren 367 13
Washington 1594 56
Wayne 2665 73
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 456 21
White 2923 65
Whitfield 14594 224
Wilcox 472 29
Wilkes 667 19
Wilkinson 723 27
Worth 1167 59