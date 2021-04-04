x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for April 3, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,748 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/21-4/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/7-3/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.14.
  • There have been 855,186 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 770 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 923.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,061.
  • There have been 59,073 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 65 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 82.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 3, there were 1,115 current hospitalizations – an increase of five hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1881    63

Atkinson    770    16

Bacon    1263    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3791    109

Banks    1600    33

Barrow    8417    126

Bartow    10900    201

Ben Hill    1482    58

Berrien    1043    29

Bibb    13122    389

Bleckley    792    33

Brantley    902    30

Brooks    931    36

Bryan    2629    33

Bulloch    5164    62

Burke    1728    35

Butts    2126    73

Calhoun    443    14

Camden    3146    27

Candler    736    36

Carroll    7263    129

Catoosa    5406    61

Charlton    1044    23

Chatham    19585    394

Chattahoochee    2996    12

Chattooga    2180    60

Cherokee    21695    288

Clarke    12460    129

Clay    183    3

Clayton    22441    415

Clinch    718    25

Cobb    58468    915

Coffee    4206    133

Colquitt    3466    74

Columbia    10791    158

Cook    1153    36

Coweta    8434    181

Crawford    519    17

Crisp    1405    52

Dade    1174    11

Dawson    2642    39

DeKalb    55385    878

Decatur    2110    54

Dodge    1074    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5402    274

Douglas    11488    169

Early    1001    42

Echols    355    4

Effingham    3682    62

Elbert    1514    56

Emanuel    1713    52

Evans    748    17

Fannin    2062    55

Fayette    6437    142

Floyd    9811    175

Forsyth    17233    167

Franklin    2309    41

Fulton    78794    1208

Gilmer    2426    70

Glascock    143    7

Glynn    6476    149

Gordon    6380    100

Grady    1507    46

Greene    1470    53

Gwinnett    83755    1008

Habersham    4590    144

Hall    24485    416

Hancock    825    60

Haralson    1679    34

Harris    2114    55

Hart    1684    35

Heard    613    15

Henry    18354    274

Houston    9781    185

Irwin    676    18

Jackson    8335    133

Jasper    663    18

Jeff Davis    1276    37

Jefferson    1557    58

Jenkins    716    39

Johnson    781    41

Jones    1556    52

Lamar    1296    44

Lanier    489    9

Laurens    3645    141

Lee    1569    50

Liberty    3165    59

Lincoln    501    24

Long    642    10

Lowndes    7590    136

Lumpkin    2721    61

Macon    598    23

Madison    2684    44

Marion    384    17

McDuffie    1622    39

McIntosh    672    14

Meriwether    1476    68

Miller    661    8

Mitchell    1502    73

Monroe    1839    85

Montgomery    707    20

Morgan    1171    22

Murray    4038    74

Muscogee    13727    374

Newton    7203    209

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23492    447

Oconee    2972    62

Oglethorpe    1166    28

Paulding    10399    161

Peach    1804    49

Pickens    2454    58

Pierce    1216    43

Pike    1026    24

Polk    3877    77

Pulaski    603    32

Putnam    1740    55

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1473    39

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19277    390

Rockdale    5790    145

Schley    207    4

Screven    800    20

Seminole    734    17

Spalding    3875    149

Stephens    2936    76

Stewart    778    23

Sumter    1785    91

Talbot    378    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1827    42

Taylor    502    22

Telfair    708    43

Terrell    556    43

Thomas    3494    112

Tift    3397    94

Toombs    2864    94

Towns    1059    42

Treutlen    622    22

Troup    5797    178

Turner    595    31

Twiggs    506    35

Union    1990    65

Unknown    2418    11

Upson    1772    104

Walker    6247    77

Walton    7831    227

Ware    2947    144

Warren    367    13

Washington    1594    56

Wayne    2665    73

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    456    21

White    2923    65

Whitfield    14594    224

Wilcox    472    29

Wilkes    667    19

Wilkinson    723    27

Worth    1167    59

