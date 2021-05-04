x
These are the latest COVID numbers in Georgia for April 4, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,749 deaths in Georgia, an increase of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/22-4/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/8-3/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.07.
  • There have been 855,839 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 653 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 907 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,058.
  • There have been 59,094 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 21 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 4, there were 1,134 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1883    63

Atkinson    770    16

Bacon    1264    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3791    109

Banks    1600    33

Barrow    8424    126

Bartow    10910    201

Ben Hill    1482    58

Berrien    1045    29

Bibb    13126    389

Bleckley    793    33

Brantley    902    30

Brooks    931    36

Bryan    2635    33

Bulloch    5165    62

Burke    1728    35

Butts    2132    73

Calhoun    443    14

Camden    3147    27

Candler    736    36

Carroll    7267    129

Catoosa    5413    61

Charlton    1044    23

Chatham    19597    394

Chattahoochee    2996    12

Chattooga    2180    60

Cherokee    21709    288

Clarke    12474    129

Clay    183    3

Clayton    22473    415

Clinch    718    25

Cobb    58536    915

Coffee    4210    133

Colquitt    3468    74

Columbia    10799    158

Cook    1153    36

Coweta    8439    181

Crawford    519    17

Crisp    1405    52

Dade    1174    11

Dawson    2646    39

DeKalb    55451    878

Decatur    2111    54

Dodge    1074    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5404    274

Douglas    11498    169

Early    1001    42

Echols    355    4

Effingham    3688    62

Elbert    1514    56

Emanuel    1714    52

Evans    749    17

Fannin    2064    55

Fayette    6444    142

Floyd    9816    175

Forsyth    17251    167

Franklin    2309    41

Fulton    78883    1208

Gilmer    2428    70

Glascock    143    7

Glynn    6482    149

Gordon    6383    100

Grady    1507    46

Greene    1470    53

Gwinnett    83827    1008

Habersham    4594    144

Hall    24504    416

Hancock    827    60

Haralson    1682    34

Harris    2115    55

Hart    1686    35

Heard    613    15

Henry    18375    274

Houston    9783    185

Irwin    676    18

Jackson    8341    133

Jasper    663    18

Jeff Davis    1278    37

Jefferson    1557    58

Jenkins    716    39

Johnson    781    41

Jones    1557    52

Lamar    1297    44

Lanier    489    9

Laurens    3645    141

Lee    1569    50

Liberty    3172    59

Lincoln    502    24

Long    643    10

Lowndes    7596    136

Lumpkin    2721    61

Macon    598    23

Madison    2685    44

Marion    384    17

McDuffie    1623    39

McIntosh    672    14

Meriwether    1478    68

Miller    666    8

Mitchell    1502    73

Monroe    1841    85

Montgomery    707    20

Morgan    1172    22

Murray    4043    74

Muscogee    13742    374

Newton    7210    209

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23420    447

Oconee    2973    62

Oglethorpe    1166    28

Paulding    10416    161

Peach    1805    49

Pickens    2454    58

Pierce    1216    43

Pike    1028    24

Polk    3885    77

Pulaski    603    32

Putnam    1741    55

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1474    39

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19294    391

Rockdale    5793    145

Schley    208    4

Screven    802    20

Seminole    734    17

Spalding    3880    149

Stephens    2937    76

Stewart    778    23

Sumter    1785    91

Talbot    378    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1827    42

Taylor    503    22

Telfair    708    43

Terrell    556    43

Thomas    3496    112

Tift    3397    94

Toombs    2866    94

Towns    1059    42

Treutlen    622    22

Troup    5801    178

Turner    595    31

Twiggs    506    35

Union    1992    65

Unknown    2419    11

Upson    1772    104

Walker    6256    77

Walton    7841    227

Ware    2948    144

Warren    367    13

Washington    1595    56

Wayne    2666    73

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    456    21

White    2926    65

Whitfield    14597    224

Wilcox    472    29

Wilkes    667    19

Wilkinson    724    27

Worth    1167    59

