These are the latest COVID numbers in Georgia for April 4, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,749 deaths in Georgia, an increase of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/22-4/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/8-3/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.07.
- There have been 855,839 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 653 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 907 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,058.
- There have been 59,094 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 21 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 4, there were 1,134 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1883 63
Atkinson 770 16
Bacon 1264 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3791 109
Banks 1600 33
Barrow 8424 126
Bartow 10910 201
Ben Hill 1482 58
Berrien 1045 29
Bibb 13126 389
Bleckley 793 33
Brantley 902 30
Brooks 931 36
Bryan 2635 33
Bulloch 5165 62
Burke 1728 35
Butts 2132 73
Calhoun 443 14
Camden 3147 27
Candler 736 36
Carroll 7267 129
Catoosa 5413 61
Charlton 1044 23
Chatham 19597 394
Chattahoochee 2996 12
Chattooga 2180 60
Cherokee 21709 288
Clarke 12474 129
Clay 183 3
Clayton 22473 415
Clinch 718 25
Cobb 58536 915
Coffee 4210 133
Colquitt 3468 74
Columbia 10799 158
Cook 1153 36
Coweta 8439 181
Crawford 519 17
Crisp 1405 52
Dade 1174 11
Dawson 2646 39
DeKalb 55451 878
Decatur 2111 54
Dodge 1074 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5404 274
Douglas 11498 169
Early 1001 42
Echols 355 4
Effingham 3688 62
Elbert 1514 56
Emanuel 1714 52
Evans 749 17
Fannin 2064 55
Fayette 6444 142
Floyd 9816 175
Forsyth 17251 167
Franklin 2309 41
Fulton 78883 1208
Gilmer 2428 70
Glascock 143 7
Glynn 6482 149
Gordon 6383 100
Grady 1507 46
Greene 1470 53
Gwinnett 83827 1008
Habersham 4594 144
Hall 24504 416
Hancock 827 60
Haralson 1682 34
Harris 2115 55
Hart 1686 35
Heard 613 15
Henry 18375 274
Houston 9783 185
Irwin 676 18
Jackson 8341 133
Jasper 663 18
Jeff Davis 1278 37
Jefferson 1557 58
Jenkins 716 39
Johnson 781 41
Jones 1557 52
Lamar 1297 44
Lanier 489 9
Laurens 3645 141
Lee 1569 50
Liberty 3172 59
Lincoln 502 24
Long 643 10
Lowndes 7596 136
Lumpkin 2721 61
Macon 598 23
Madison 2685 44
Marion 384 17
McDuffie 1623 39
McIntosh 672 14
Meriwether 1478 68
Miller 666 8
Mitchell 1502 73
Monroe 1841 85
Montgomery 707 20
Morgan 1172 22
Murray 4043 74
Muscogee 13742 374
Newton 7210 209
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23420 447
Oconee 2973 62
Oglethorpe 1166 28
Paulding 10416 161
Peach 1805 49
Pickens 2454 58
Pierce 1216 43
Pike 1028 24
Polk 3885 77
Pulaski 603 32
Putnam 1741 55
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1474 39
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19294 391
Rockdale 5793 145
Schley 208 4
Screven 802 20
Seminole 734 17
Spalding 3880 149
Stephens 2937 76
Stewart 778 23
Sumter 1785 91
Talbot 378 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1827 42
Taylor 503 22
Telfair 708 43
Terrell 556 43
Thomas 3496 112
Tift 3397 94
Toombs 2866 94
Towns 1059 42
Treutlen 622 22
Troup 5801 178
Turner 595 31
Twiggs 506 35
Union 1992 65
Unknown 2419 11
Upson 1772 104
Walker 6256 77
Walton 7841 227
Ware 2948 144
Warren 367 13
Washington 1595 56
Wayne 2666 73
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 456 21
White 2926 65
Whitfield 14597 224
Wilcox 472 29
Wilkes 667 19
Wilkinson 724 27
Worth 1167 59