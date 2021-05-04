These are the latest COVID numbers in Georgia for April 4, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,749 deaths in Georgia, an increase of one since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/22-4/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/8-3/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.07.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 4, there were 1,134 current hospitalizations – an increase of 19 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1883 63

Atkinson 770 16

Bacon 1264 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3791 109

Banks 1600 33

Barrow 8424 126

Bartow 10910 201

Ben Hill 1482 58

Berrien 1045 29

Bibb 13126 389

Bleckley 793 33

Brantley 902 30

Brooks 931 36

Bryan 2635 33

Bulloch 5165 62

Burke 1728 35

Butts 2132 73

Calhoun 443 14

Camden 3147 27

Candler 736 36

Carroll 7267 129

Catoosa 5413 61

Charlton 1044 23

Chatham 19597 394

Chattahoochee 2996 12

Chattooga 2180 60

Cherokee 21709 288

Clarke 12474 129

Clay 183 3

Clayton 22473 415

Clinch 718 25

Cobb 58536 915

Coffee 4210 133

Colquitt 3468 74

Columbia 10799 158

Cook 1153 36

Coweta 8439 181

Crawford 519 17

Crisp 1405 52

Dade 1174 11

Dawson 2646 39

DeKalb 55451 878

Decatur 2111 54

Dodge 1074 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5404 274

Douglas 11498 169

Early 1001 42

Echols 355 4

Effingham 3688 62

Elbert 1514 56

Emanuel 1714 52

Evans 749 17

Fannin 2064 55

Fayette 6444 142

Floyd 9816 175

Forsyth 17251 167

Franklin 2309 41

Fulton 78883 1208

Gilmer 2428 70

Glascock 143 7

Glynn 6482 149

Gordon 6383 100

Grady 1507 46

Greene 1470 53

Gwinnett 83827 1008

Habersham 4594 144

Hall 24504 416

Hancock 827 60

Haralson 1682 34

Harris 2115 55

Hart 1686 35

Heard 613 15

Henry 18375 274

Houston 9783 185

Irwin 676 18

Jackson 8341 133

Jasper 663 18

Jeff Davis 1278 37

Jefferson 1557 58

Jenkins 716 39

Johnson 781 41

Jones 1557 52

Lamar 1297 44

Lanier 489 9

Laurens 3645 141

Lee 1569 50

Liberty 3172 59

Lincoln 502 24

Long 643 10

Lowndes 7596 136

Lumpkin 2721 61

Macon 598 23

Madison 2685 44

Marion 384 17

McDuffie 1623 39

McIntosh 672 14

Meriwether 1478 68

Miller 666 8

Mitchell 1502 73

Monroe 1841 85

Montgomery 707 20

Morgan 1172 22

Murray 4043 74

Muscogee 13742 374

Newton 7210 209

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23420 447

Oconee 2973 62

Oglethorpe 1166 28

Paulding 10416 161

Peach 1805 49

Pickens 2454 58

Pierce 1216 43

Pike 1028 24

Polk 3885 77

Pulaski 603 32

Putnam 1741 55

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1474 39

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19294 391

Rockdale 5793 145

Schley 208 4

Screven 802 20

Seminole 734 17

Spalding 3880 149

Stephens 2937 76

Stewart 778 23

Sumter 1785 91

Talbot 378 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1827 42

Taylor 503 22

Telfair 708 43

Terrell 556 43

Thomas 3496 112

Tift 3397 94

Toombs 2866 94

Towns 1059 42

Treutlen 622 22

Troup 5801 178

Turner 595 31

Twiggs 506 35

Union 1992 65

Unknown 2419 11

Upson 1772 104

Walker 6256 77

Walton 7841 227

Ware 2948 144

Warren 367 13

Washington 1595 56

Wayne 2666 73

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 456 21

White 2926 65

Whitfield 14597 224

Wilcox 472 29

Wilkes 667 19

Wilkinson 724 27