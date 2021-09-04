This is the latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of April 9, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,930 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/27-4/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/13-3/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.86.

in Georgia, an increase of 44 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/27-4/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/13-3/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.86. There have been 860,393 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,005 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,010.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,005 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,010. There have been 59,570 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 89 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 89 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 9, there were 1,164 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1881 63

Atkinson 773 16

Bacon 1269 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3802 110

Banks 1602 33

Barrow 8462 127

Bartow 10953 204

Ben Hill 1482 58

Berrien 1047 30

Bibb 13167 393

Bleckley 796 34

Brantley 907 31

Brooks 931 36

Bryan 2659 33

Bulloch 5175 62

Burke 1730 36

Butts 2150 73

Calhoun 443 14

Camden 3157 27

Candler 736 36

Carroll 7319 130

Catoosa 5451 61

Charlton 1045 23

Chatham 19748 400

Chattahoochee 3086 12

Chattooga 2195 60

Cherokee 21850 293

Clarke 12529 133

Clay 184 3

Clayton 22684 418

Clinch 725 25

Cobb 58930 923

Coffee 4216 136

Colquitt 3477 74

Columbia 10828 159

Cook 1155 36

Coweta 8467 189

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1408 53

Dade 1183 11

Dawson 2655 39

DeKalb 55952 889

Decatur 2119 54

Dodge 1075 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5426 275

Douglas 11584 169

Early 1004 42

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3710 63

Elbert 1515 57

Emanuel 1720 53

Evans 754 17

Fannin 2082 56

Fayette 6470 145

Floyd 9857 176

Forsyth 17385 172

Franklin 2311 41

Fulton 79475 1224

Gilmer 2438 70

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6494 150

Gordon 6414 100

Grady 1508 46

Greene 1477 55

Gwinnett 84278 1022

Habersham 4613 146

Hall 24627 419

Hancock 829 60

Haralson 1694 34

Harris 2118 56

Hart 1693 36

Heard 615 15

Henry 18506 284

Houston 9827 185

Irwin 677 18

Jackson 8370 134

Jasper 663 18

Jeff Davis 1284 37

Jefferson 1560 59

Jenkins 719 39

Johnson 782 41

Jones 1565 53

Lamar 1305 44

Lanier 489 9

Laurens 3655 142

Lee 1580 50

Liberty 3263 59

Lincoln 505 24

Long 648 10

Lowndes 7631 136

Lumpkin 2737 61

Macon 601 23

Madison 2697 45

Marion 389 17

McDuffie 1629 40

McIntosh 673 14

Meriwether 1486 68

Miller 669 9

Mitchell 1507 73

Monroe 1846 85

Montgomery 709 21

Morgan 1178 22

Murray 4075 75

Muscogee 13827 379

Newton 7254 210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23146 457

Oconee 2985 62

Oglethorpe 1173 28

Paulding 10479 162

Peach 1808 49

Pickens 2477 58

Pierce 1219 43

Pike 1032 24

Polk 3898 77

Pulaski 605 32

Putnam 1749 56

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1482 39

Randolph 464 32

Richmond 19382 395

Rockdale 5838 147

Schley 208 5

Screven 808 21

Seminole 740 17

Spalding 3910 152

Stephens 2942 76

Stewart 778 23

Sumter 1787 91

Talbot 379 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1828 44

Taylor 504 22

Telfair 711 44

Terrell 556 43

Thomas 3503 112

Tift 3401 95

Toombs 2876 93

Towns 1059 42

Treutlen 622 23

Troup 5821 179

Turner 595 31

Twiggs 506 35

Union 1998 65

Unknown 2429 12

Upson 1781 105

Walker 6299 78

Walton 7883 229

Ware 2959 145

Warren 367 13

Washington 1593 57

Wayne 2677 73

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 456 21

White 2942 65

Whitfield 14656 225

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 668 20

Wilkinson 725 28