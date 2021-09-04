x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

This is the latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of April 9, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,930 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/27-4/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/13-3/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.86.
  • There have been 860,393 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,005 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,010.
  • There have been 59,570 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 89 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 9, there were 1,164 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1881    63

Atkinson    773    16

Bacon    1269    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3802    110

Banks    1602    33

Barrow    8462    127

Bartow    10953    204

Ben Hill    1482    58

Berrien    1047    30

Bibb    13167    393

Bleckley    796    34

Brantley    907    31

Brooks    931    36

Bryan    2659    33

Bulloch    5175    62

Burke    1730    36

Butts    2150    73

Calhoun    443    14

Camden    3157    27

Candler    736    36

Carroll    7319    130

Catoosa    5451    61

Charlton    1045    23

Chatham    19748    400

Chattahoochee    3086    12

Chattooga    2195    60

Cherokee    21850    293

Clarke    12529    133

Clay    184    3

Clayton    22684    418

Clinch    725    25

Cobb    58930    923

Coffee    4216    136

Colquitt    3477    74

Columbia    10828    159

Cook    1155    36

Coweta    8467    189

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1408    53

Dade    1183    11

Dawson    2655    39

DeKalb    55952    889

Decatur    2119    54

Dodge    1075    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5426    275

Douglas    11584    169

Early    1004    42

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3710    63

Elbert    1515    57

Emanuel    1720    53

Evans    754    17

Fannin    2082    56

Fayette    6470    145

Floyd    9857    176

Forsyth    17385    172

Franklin    2311    41

Fulton    79475    1224

Gilmer    2438    70

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6494    150

Gordon    6414    100

Grady    1508    46

Greene    1477    55

Gwinnett    84278    1022

Habersham    4613    146

Hall    24627    419

Hancock    829    60

Haralson    1694    34

Harris    2118    56

Hart    1693    36

Heard    615    15

Henry    18506    284

Houston    9827    185

Irwin    677    18

Jackson    8370    134

Jasper    663    18

Jeff Davis    1284    37

Jefferson    1560    59

Jenkins    719    39

Johnson    782    41

Jones    1565    53

Lamar    1305    44

Lanier    489    9

Laurens    3655    142

Lee    1580    50

Liberty    3263    59

Lincoln    505    24

Long    648    10

Lowndes    7631    136

Lumpkin    2737    61

Macon    601    23

Madison    2697    45

Marion    389    17

McDuffie    1629    40

McIntosh    673    14

Meriwether    1486    68

Miller    669    9

Mitchell    1507    73

Monroe    1846    85

Montgomery    709    21

Morgan    1178    22

Murray    4075    75

Muscogee    13827    379

Newton    7254    210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23146    457

Oconee    2985    62

Oglethorpe    1173    28

Paulding    10479    162

Peach    1808    49

Pickens    2477    58

Pierce    1219    43

Pike    1032    24

Polk    3898    77

Pulaski    605    32

Putnam    1749    56

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1482    39

Randolph    464    32

Richmond    19382    395

Rockdale    5838    147

Schley    208    5

Screven    808    21

Seminole    740    17

Spalding    3910    152

Stephens    2942    76

Stewart    778    23

Sumter    1787    91

Talbot    379    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1828    44

Taylor    504    22

Telfair    711    44

Terrell    556    43

Thomas    3503    112

Tift    3401    95

Toombs    2876    93

Towns    1059    42

Treutlen    622    23

Troup    5821    179

Turner    595    31

Twiggs    506    35

Union    1998    65

Unknown    2429    12

Upson    1781    105

Walker    6299    78

Walton    7883    229

Ware    2959    145

Warren    367    13

Washington    1593    57

Wayne    2677    73

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    456    21

White    2942    65

Whitfield    14656    225

Wilcox    473    29

Wilkes    668    20

Wilkinson    725    28

Worth    1169    59

Related Articles