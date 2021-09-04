This is the latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of April 9, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,930 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/27-4/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/13-3/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.86.
- There have been 860,393 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,005 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,010.
- There have been 59,570 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 89 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 9, there were 1,164 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 12 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1881 63
Atkinson 773 16
Bacon 1269 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3802 110
Banks 1602 33
Barrow 8462 127
Bartow 10953 204
Ben Hill 1482 58
Berrien 1047 30
Bibb 13167 393
Bleckley 796 34
Brantley 907 31
Brooks 931 36
Bryan 2659 33
Bulloch 5175 62
Burke 1730 36
Butts 2150 73
Calhoun 443 14
Camden 3157 27
Candler 736 36
Carroll 7319 130
Catoosa 5451 61
Charlton 1045 23
Chatham 19748 400
Chattahoochee 3086 12
Chattooga 2195 60
Cherokee 21850 293
Clarke 12529 133
Clay 184 3
Clayton 22684 418
Clinch 725 25
Cobb 58930 923
Coffee 4216 136
Colquitt 3477 74
Columbia 10828 159
Cook 1155 36
Coweta 8467 189
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1408 53
Dade 1183 11
Dawson 2655 39
DeKalb 55952 889
Decatur 2119 54
Dodge 1075 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5426 275
Douglas 11584 169
Early 1004 42
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3710 63
Elbert 1515 57
Emanuel 1720 53
Evans 754 17
Fannin 2082 56
Fayette 6470 145
Floyd 9857 176
Forsyth 17385 172
Franklin 2311 41
Fulton 79475 1224
Gilmer 2438 70
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6494 150
Gordon 6414 100
Grady 1508 46
Greene 1477 55
Gwinnett 84278 1022
Habersham 4613 146
Hall 24627 419
Hancock 829 60
Haralson 1694 34
Harris 2118 56
Hart 1693 36
Heard 615 15
Henry 18506 284
Houston 9827 185
Irwin 677 18
Jackson 8370 134
Jasper 663 18
Jeff Davis 1284 37
Jefferson 1560 59
Jenkins 719 39
Johnson 782 41
Jones 1565 53
Lamar 1305 44
Lanier 489 9
Laurens 3655 142
Lee 1580 50
Liberty 3263 59
Lincoln 505 24
Long 648 10
Lowndes 7631 136
Lumpkin 2737 61
Macon 601 23
Madison 2697 45
Marion 389 17
McDuffie 1629 40
McIntosh 673 14
Meriwether 1486 68
Miller 669 9
Mitchell 1507 73
Monroe 1846 85
Montgomery 709 21
Morgan 1178 22
Murray 4075 75
Muscogee 13827 379
Newton 7254 210
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23146 457
Oconee 2985 62
Oglethorpe 1173 28
Paulding 10479 162
Peach 1808 49
Pickens 2477 58
Pierce 1219 43
Pike 1032 24
Polk 3898 77
Pulaski 605 32
Putnam 1749 56
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1482 39
Randolph 464 32
Richmond 19382 395
Rockdale 5838 147
Schley 208 5
Screven 808 21
Seminole 740 17
Spalding 3910 152
Stephens 2942 76
Stewart 778 23
Sumter 1787 91
Talbot 379 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1828 44
Taylor 504 22
Telfair 711 44
Terrell 556 43
Thomas 3503 112
Tift 3401 95
Toombs 2876 93
Towns 1059 42
Treutlen 622 23
Troup 5821 179
Turner 595 31
Twiggs 506 35
Union 1998 65
Unknown 2429 12
Upson 1781 105
Walker 6299 78
Walton 7883 229
Ware 2959 145
Warren 367 13
Washington 1593 57
Wayne 2677 73
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 456 21
White 2942 65
Whitfield 14656 225
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 668 20
Wilkinson 725 28
Worth 1169 59