Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, Aug. 1

The Latest Data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,825 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 73 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/19-8/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/5-7/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.21.
- There have been 190,012 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,660 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,581.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,325.
- There have been 18,995 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 306 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 1, there were 3,095 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 60 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 586 16
Atkinson 289 2
Bacon 410 6
Baker 58 3
Baldwin 943 38
Banks 241 3
Barrow 1096 32
Bartow 1583 59
Ben Hill 343 3
Berrien 259 0
Bibb 3107 61
Bleckley 129 3
Brantley 224 4
Brooks 370 15
Bryan 546 7
Bulloch 1093 12
Burke 400 7
Butts 463 37
Calhoun 193 6
Camden 634 4
Candler 223 4
Carroll 1701 47
Catoosa 539 9
Charlton 377 3
Chatham 4911 67
Chattahoochee 660 1
Chattooga 187 2
Cherokee 2791 56
Clarke 1694 17
Clay 76 2
Clayton 4468 100
Clinch 172 4
Cobb 11436 298
Coffee 1324 25
Colquitt 1473 22
Columbia 1848 19
Cook 397 6
Coweta 1313 21
Crawford 90 0
Crisp 361 14
Dade 109 1
Dawson 295 3
DeKalb 12348 225
Decatur 630 8
Dodge 188 3
Dooly 242 14
Dougherty 2589 168
Douglas 2279 49
Early 346 31
Echols 218 2
Effingham 626 1
Elbert 323 1
Emanuel 409 7
Evans 210 1
Fannin 270 2
Fayette 949 25
Floyd 1243 15
Forsyth 1898 19
Franklin 354 4
Fulton 17858 398
Gilmer 491 3
Glascock 22 0
Glynn 2281 29
Gordon 1001 23
Grady 400 5
Greene 247 11
Gwinnett 17511 240
Habersham 1026 48
Hall 5482 79
Hancock 281 34
Haralson 191 6
Harris 616 16
Hart 263 2
Heard 129 3
Henry 2954 41
Houston 1746 49
Irwin 153 1
Jackson 936 13
Jasper 123 1
Jeff Davis 366 6
Jefferson 422 6
Jenkins 230 22
Johnson 221 10
Jones 258 3
Lamar 221 9
Lanier 214 4
Laurens 727 4
Lee 506 22
Liberty 594 2
Lincoln 125 4
Long 122 1
Lowndes 2931 32
Lumpkin 301 6
Macon 174 10
Madison 326 4
Marion 142 4
McDuffie 286 9
McIntosh 147 2
Meriwether 347 5
Miller 130 0
Mitchell 609 41
Monroe 416 23
Montgomery 128 0
Morgan 216 0
Murray 527 2
Muscogee 4259 82
Newton 1566 35
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15178 81
Oconee 387 15
Oglethorpe 184 7
Paulding 1401 19
Peach 318 12
Pickens 276 5
Pierce 376 6
Pike 187 4
Polk 664 6
Pulaski 85 2
Putnam 377 17
Quitman 29 1
Rabun 190 3
Randolph 259 26
Richmond 3588 83
Rockdale 1152 16
Schley 50 1
Screven 172 9
Seminole 144 2
Spalding 846 39
Stephens 547 10
Stewart 247 5
Sumter 724 56
Talbot 126 3
Taliaferro 12 0
Tattnall 407 1
Taylor 69 2
Telfair 251 7
Terrell 291 30
Thomas 982 39
Tift 1241 35
Toombs 622 6
Towns 111 1
Treutlen 96 3
Troup 2159 63
Turner 224 18
Twiggs 93 3
Union 205 6
Unknown 2377 6
Upson 481 46
Walker 548 16
Walton 934 34
Ware 1073 23
Warren 55 0
Washington 410 2
Wayne 615 4
Webster 36 2
Wheeler 84 1
White 299 5
Whitfield 3135 26
Wilcox 164 18
Wilkes 176 3
Wilkinson 178 10
Worth 421 23