Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, Aug. 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,825 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 73 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/19-8/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/5-7/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.21.

There have been 190,012 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,660 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,581.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,325.

There have been 18,995 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 306 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 1, there were 3,095 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 60 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 586 16

Atkinson 289 2

Bacon 410 6

Baker 58 3

Baldwin 943 38

Banks 241 3

Barrow 1096 32

Bartow 1583 59

Ben Hill 343 3

Berrien 259 0

Bibb 3107 61

Bleckley 129 3

Brantley 224 4

Brooks 370 15

Bryan 546 7

Bulloch 1093 12

Burke 400 7

Butts 463 37

Calhoun 193 6

Camden 634 4

Candler 223 4

Carroll 1701 47

Catoosa 539 9

Charlton 377 3

Chatham 4911 67

Chattahoochee 660 1

Chattooga 187 2

Cherokee 2791 56

Clarke 1694 17

Clay 76 2

Clayton 4468 100

Clinch 172 4

Cobb 11436 298

Coffee 1324 25

Colquitt 1473 22

Columbia 1848 19

Cook 397 6

Coweta 1313 21

Crawford 90 0

Crisp 361 14

Dade 109 1

Dawson 295 3

DeKalb 12348 225

Decatur 630 8

Dodge 188 3

Dooly 242 14

Dougherty 2589 168

Douglas 2279 49

Early 346 31

Echols 218 2

Effingham 626 1

Elbert 323 1

Emanuel 409 7

Evans 210 1

Fannin 270 2

Fayette 949 25

Floyd 1243 15

Forsyth 1898 19

Franklin 354 4

Fulton 17858 398

Gilmer 491 3

Glascock 22 0

Glynn 2281 29

Gordon 1001 23

Grady 400 5

Greene 247 11

Gwinnett 17511 240

Habersham 1026 48

Hall 5482 79

Hancock 281 34

Haralson 191 6

Harris 616 16

Hart 263 2

Heard 129 3

Henry 2954 41

Houston 1746 49

Irwin 153 1

Jackson 936 13

Jasper 123 1

Jeff Davis 366 6

Jefferson 422 6

Jenkins 230 22

Johnson 221 10

Jones 258 3

Lamar 221 9

Lanier 214 4

Laurens 727 4

Lee 506 22

Liberty 594 2

Lincoln 125 4

Long 122 1

Lowndes 2931 32

Lumpkin 301 6

Macon 174 10

Madison 326 4

Marion 142 4

McDuffie 286 9

McIntosh 147 2

Meriwether 347 5

Miller 130 0

Mitchell 609 41

Monroe 416 23

Montgomery 128 0

Morgan 216 0

Murray 527 2

Muscogee 4259 82

Newton 1566 35

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15178 81

Oconee 387 15

Oglethorpe 184 7

Paulding 1401 19

Peach 318 12

Pickens 276 5

Pierce 376 6

Pike 187 4

Polk 664 6

Pulaski 85 2

Putnam 377 17

Quitman 29 1

Rabun 190 3

Randolph 259 26

Richmond 3588 83

Rockdale 1152 16

Schley 50 1

Screven 172 9

Seminole 144 2

Spalding 846 39

Stephens 547 10

Stewart 247 5

Sumter 724 56

Talbot 126 3

Taliaferro 12 0

Tattnall 407 1

Taylor 69 2

Telfair 251 7

Terrell 291 30

Thomas 982 39

Tift 1241 35

Toombs 622 6

Towns 111 1

Treutlen 96 3

Troup 2159 63

Turner 224 18

Twiggs 93 3

Union 205 6

Unknown 2377 6

Upson 481 46

Walker 548 16

Walton 934 34

Ware 1073 23

Warren 55 0

Washington 410 2

Wayne 615 4

Webster 36 2

Wheeler 84 1

White 299 5

Whitfield 3135 26

Wilcox 164 18

Wilkes 176 3

Wilkinson 178 10