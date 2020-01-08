x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, Aug. 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,825 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 73 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/19-8/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/5-7/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.21.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus in Georgia new deaths as of Aug. 1, 2020
  • There have been 190,012 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,660 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,581.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,325.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus in Georgia new cases for Aug. 1, 2020
  • There have been 18,995 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 306 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.86.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus in Georgia new cases vs. new patients as of Aug. 1, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 1, there were 3,095 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 60 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    586    16

Atkinson    289    2

Bacon    410    6

Baker    58    3

Baldwin    943    38

Banks    241    3

Barrow    1096    32

Bartow    1583    59

Ben Hill    343    3

Berrien    259    0

Bibb    3107    61

Bleckley    129    3

Brantley    224    4

Brooks    370    15

Bryan    546    7

Bulloch    1093    12

Burke    400    7

Butts    463    37

Calhoun    193    6

Camden    634    4

Candler    223    4

Carroll    1701    47

Catoosa    539    9

Charlton    377    3

Chatham    4911    67

Chattahoochee    660    1

Chattooga    187    2

Cherokee    2791    56

Clarke    1694    17

Clay    76    2

Clayton    4468    100

Clinch    172    4

Cobb    11436    298

Coffee    1324    25

Colquitt    1473    22

Columbia    1848    19

Cook    397    6

Coweta    1313    21

Crawford    90    0

Crisp    361    14

Dade    109    1

Dawson    295    3

DeKalb    12348    225

Decatur    630    8

Dodge    188    3

Dooly    242    14

Dougherty    2589    168

Douglas    2279    49

Early    346    31

Echols    218    2

Effingham    626    1

Elbert    323    1

Emanuel    409    7

Evans    210    1

Fannin    270    2

Fayette    949    25

Floyd    1243    15

Forsyth    1898    19

Franklin    354    4

Fulton    17858    398

Gilmer    491    3

Glascock    22    0

Glynn    2281    29

Gordon    1001    23

Grady    400    5

Greene    247    11

Gwinnett    17511    240

Habersham    1026    48

Hall    5482    79

Hancock    281    34

Haralson    191    6

Harris    616    16

Hart    263    2

Heard    129    3

Henry    2954    41

Houston    1746    49

Irwin    153    1

Jackson    936    13

Jasper    123    1

Jeff Davis    366    6

Jefferson    422    6

Jenkins    230    22

Johnson    221    10

Jones    258    3

Lamar    221    9

Lanier    214    4

Laurens    727    4

Lee    506    22

Liberty    594    2

Lincoln    125    4

Long    122    1

Lowndes    2931    32

Lumpkin    301    6

Macon    174    10

Madison    326    4

Marion    142    4

McDuffie    286    9

McIntosh    147    2

Meriwether    347    5

Miller    130    0

Mitchell    609    41

Monroe    416    23

Montgomery    128    0

Morgan    216    0

Murray    527    2

Muscogee    4259    82

Newton    1566    35

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15178    81

Oconee    387    15

Oglethorpe    184    7

Paulding    1401    19

Peach    318    12

Pickens    276    5

Pierce    376    6

Pike    187    4

Polk    664    6

Pulaski    85    2

Putnam    377    17

Quitman    29    1

Rabun    190    3

Randolph    259    26

Richmond    3588    83

Rockdale    1152    16

Schley    50    1

Screven    172    9

Seminole    144    2

Spalding    846    39

Stephens    547    10

Stewart    247    5

Sumter    724    56

Talbot    126    3

Taliaferro    12    0

Tattnall    407    1

Taylor    69    2

Telfair    251    7

Terrell    291    30

Thomas    982    39

Tift    1241    35

Toombs    622    6

Towns    111    1

Treutlen    96    3

Troup    2159    63

Turner    224    18

Twiggs    93    3

Union    205    6

Unknown    2377    6

Upson    481    46

Walker    548    16

Walton    934    34

Ware    1073    23

Warren    55    0

Washington    410    2

Wayne    615    4

Webster    36    2

Wheeler    84    1

White    299    5

Whitfield    3135    26

Wilcox    164    18

Wilkes    176    3

Wilkinson    178    10

Worth    421    23

Related Articles