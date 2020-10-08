Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Aug. 10

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,229 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/28-8/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/14-7/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.5.
Credit: WXIA
COVID in Georgia new deaths as of Aug. 10, 2020
  • There have been 219,025 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,429 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,441.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,591.
Credit: WXIA
COVID in Georgia new cases as of Aug. 10, 2020
  • There have been 20,676 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 48 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.57.
Credit: WXIA
COVID in Georgia new cases vs. current hospitalizations as of Aug. 10, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 10, there were 2,871 current hospitalizations - an increase of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    678    19

Atkinson    320    2

Bacon    438    8

Baker    63    3

Baldwin    1051    39

Banks    271    4

Barrow    1296    32

Bartow    1885    63

Ben Hill    452    4

Berrien    295    0

Bibb    3645    68

Bleckley    242    9

Brantley    251    5

Brooks    413    18

Bryan    661    8

Bulloch    1304    14

Burke    470    7

Butts    497    38

Calhoun    203    6

Camden    762    5

Candler    260    4

Carroll    1894    50

Catoosa    637    9

Charlton    437    3

Chatham    5764    75

Chattahoochee    761    2

Chattooga    267    3

Cherokee    3535    64

Clarke    2081    18

Clay    86    2

Clayton    5059    110

Clinch    200    4

Cobb    13729    320

Coffee    1468    29

Colquitt    1555    24

Columbia    2284    24

Cook    440    6

Coweta    1514    22

Crawford    104    0

Crisp    385    14

Dade    127    1

Dawson    378    3

DeKalb    14047    238

Decatur    797    11

Dodge    221    3

Dooly    254    14

Dougherty    2732    171

Douglas    2678    51

Early    360    32

Echols    222    2

Effingham    745    2

Elbert    360    1

Emanuel    513    10

Evans    261    1

Fannin    335    3

Fayette    1131    29

Floyd    1517    17

Forsyth    2293    22

Franklin    406    6

Fulton    20468    433

Gilmer    633    4

Glascock    25    0

Glynn    2557    47

Gordon    1193    23

Grady    493    5

Greene    313    12

Gwinnett    19971    262

Habersham    1145    49

Hall    6114    91

Hancock    318    35

Haralson    222    6

Harris    657    17

Hart    310    7

Heard    143    4

Henry    3411    47

Houston    1992    60

Irwin    167    1

Jackson    1070    16

Jasper    164    1

Jeff Davis    457    8

Jefferson    504    8

Jenkins    244    24

Johnson    241    11

Jones    309    3

Lamar    275    12

Lanier    219    4

Laurens    951    9

Lee    544    22

Liberty    727    3

Lincoln    143    4

Long    129    1

Lowndes    3193    44

Lumpkin    344    6

Macon    177    10

Madison    403    6

Marion    150    5

McDuffie    356    10

McIntosh    187    2

Meriwether    396    6

Miller    143    0

Mitchell    652    41

Monroe    460    25

Montgomery    155    2

Morgan    279    0

Murray    608    2

Muscogee    4780    98

Newton    1823    40

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16749    91

Oconee    441    15

Oglethorpe    218    7

Paulding    1694    23

Peach    387    14

Pickens    390    5

Pierce    410    8

Pike    216    4

Polk    808    11

Pulaski    123    2

Putnam    430    18

Quitman    30    1

Rabun    215    3

Randolph    272    26

Richmond    4412    90

Rockdale    1347    18

Schley    68    1

Screven    210    9

Seminole    196    4

Spalding    949    41

Stephens    623    12

Stewart    255    7

Sumter    768    56

Talbot    138    3

Taliaferro    13    0

Tattnall    511    1

Taylor    88    2

Telfair    281    10

Terrell    302    30

Thomas    1125    42

Tift    1345    39

Toombs    759    8

Towns    144    1

Treutlen    129    3

Troup    2298    69

Turner    250    18

Twiggs    121    3

Union    264    7

Unknown    2856    9

Upson    541    46

Walker    710    17

Walton    1118    39

Ware    1153    29

Warren    79    1

Washington    479    2

Wayne    785    9

Webster    39    2

Wheeler    94    1

White    353    5

Whitfield    3549    32

Wilcox    184    19

Wilkes    193    4

Wilkinson    215    11

Worth    449    23

