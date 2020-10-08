Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Aug. 10

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,229 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/28-8/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/14-7/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.5.
- There have been 219,025 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,429 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,441.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,591.
- There have been 20,676 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 48 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 10, there were 2,871 current hospitalizations - an increase of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 678 19
Atkinson 320 2
Bacon 438 8
Baker 63 3
Baldwin 1051 39
Banks 271 4
Barrow 1296 32
Bartow 1885 63
Ben Hill 452 4
Berrien 295 0
Bibb 3645 68
Bleckley 242 9
Brantley 251 5
Brooks 413 18
Bryan 661 8
Bulloch 1304 14
Burke 470 7
Butts 497 38
Calhoun 203 6
Camden 762 5
Candler 260 4
Carroll 1894 50
Catoosa 637 9
Charlton 437 3
Chatham 5764 75
Chattahoochee 761 2
Chattooga 267 3
Cherokee 3535 64
Clarke 2081 18
Clay 86 2
Clayton 5059 110
Clinch 200 4
Cobb 13729 320
Coffee 1468 29
Colquitt 1555 24
Columbia 2284 24
Cook 440 6
Coweta 1514 22
Crawford 104 0
Crisp 385 14
Dade 127 1
Dawson 378 3
DeKalb 14047 238
Decatur 797 11
Dodge 221 3
Dooly 254 14
Dougherty 2732 171
Douglas 2678 51
Early 360 32
Echols 222 2
Effingham 745 2
Elbert 360 1
Emanuel 513 10
Evans 261 1
Fannin 335 3
Fayette 1131 29
Floyd 1517 17
Forsyth 2293 22
Franklin 406 6
Fulton 20468 433
Gilmer 633 4
Glascock 25 0
Glynn 2557 47
Gordon 1193 23
Grady 493 5
Greene 313 12
Gwinnett 19971 262
Habersham 1145 49
Hall 6114 91
Hancock 318 35
Haralson 222 6
Harris 657 17
Hart 310 7
Heard 143 4
Henry 3411 47
Houston 1992 60
Irwin 167 1
Jackson 1070 16
Jasper 164 1
Jeff Davis 457 8
Jefferson 504 8
Jenkins 244 24
Johnson 241 11
Jones 309 3
Lamar 275 12
Lanier 219 4
Laurens 951 9
Lee 544 22
Liberty 727 3
Lincoln 143 4
Long 129 1
Lowndes 3193 44
Lumpkin 344 6
Macon 177 10
Madison 403 6
Marion 150 5
McDuffie 356 10
McIntosh 187 2
Meriwether 396 6
Miller 143 0
Mitchell 652 41
Monroe 460 25
Montgomery 155 2
Morgan 279 0
Murray 608 2
Muscogee 4780 98
Newton 1823 40
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16749 91
Oconee 441 15
Oglethorpe 218 7
Paulding 1694 23
Peach 387 14
Pickens 390 5
Pierce 410 8
Pike 216 4
Polk 808 11
Pulaski 123 2
Putnam 430 18
Quitman 30 1
Rabun 215 3
Randolph 272 26
Richmond 4412 90
Rockdale 1347 18
Schley 68 1
Screven 210 9
Seminole 196 4
Spalding 949 41
Stephens 623 12
Stewart 255 7
Sumter 768 56
Talbot 138 3
Taliaferro 13 0
Tattnall 511 1
Taylor 88 2
Telfair 281 10
Terrell 302 30
Thomas 1125 42
Tift 1345 39
Toombs 759 8
Towns 144 1
Treutlen 129 3
Troup 2298 69
Turner 250 18
Twiggs 121 3
Union 264 7
Unknown 2856 9
Upson 541 46
Walker 710 17
Walton 1118 39
Ware 1153 29
Warren 79 1
Washington 479 2
Wayne 785 9
Webster 39 2
Wheeler 94 1
White 353 5
Whitfield 3549 32
Wilcox 184 19
Wilkes 193 4
Wilkinson 215 11
Worth 449 23