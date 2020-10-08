Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Aug. 10

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,229 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/28-8/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/14-7/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.5.

There have been 219,025 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,429 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,441.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,591.

There have been 20,676 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 48 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.57.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 10, there were 2,871 current hospitalizations - an increase of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 678 19

Atkinson 320 2

Bacon 438 8

Baker 63 3

Baldwin 1051 39

Banks 271 4

Barrow 1296 32

Bartow 1885 63

Ben Hill 452 4

Berrien 295 0

Bibb 3645 68

Bleckley 242 9

Brantley 251 5

Brooks 413 18

Bryan 661 8

Bulloch 1304 14

Burke 470 7

Butts 497 38

Calhoun 203 6

Camden 762 5

Candler 260 4

Carroll 1894 50

Catoosa 637 9

Charlton 437 3

Chatham 5764 75

Chattahoochee 761 2

Chattooga 267 3

Cherokee 3535 64

Clarke 2081 18

Clay 86 2

Clayton 5059 110

Clinch 200 4

Cobb 13729 320

Coffee 1468 29

Colquitt 1555 24

Columbia 2284 24

Cook 440 6

Coweta 1514 22

Crawford 104 0

Crisp 385 14

Dade 127 1

Dawson 378 3

DeKalb 14047 238

Decatur 797 11

Dodge 221 3

Dooly 254 14

Dougherty 2732 171

Douglas 2678 51

Early 360 32

Echols 222 2

Effingham 745 2

Elbert 360 1

Emanuel 513 10

Evans 261 1

Fannin 335 3

Fayette 1131 29

Floyd 1517 17

Forsyth 2293 22

Franklin 406 6

Fulton 20468 433

Gilmer 633 4

Glascock 25 0

Glynn 2557 47

Gordon 1193 23

Grady 493 5

Greene 313 12

Gwinnett 19971 262

Habersham 1145 49

Hall 6114 91

Hancock 318 35

Haralson 222 6

Harris 657 17

Hart 310 7

Heard 143 4

Henry 3411 47

Houston 1992 60

Irwin 167 1

Jackson 1070 16

Jasper 164 1

Jeff Davis 457 8

Jefferson 504 8

Jenkins 244 24

Johnson 241 11

Jones 309 3

Lamar 275 12

Lanier 219 4

Laurens 951 9

Lee 544 22

Liberty 727 3

Lincoln 143 4

Long 129 1

Lowndes 3193 44

Lumpkin 344 6

Macon 177 10

Madison 403 6

Marion 150 5

McDuffie 356 10

McIntosh 187 2

Meriwether 396 6

Miller 143 0

Mitchell 652 41

Monroe 460 25

Montgomery 155 2

Morgan 279 0

Murray 608 2

Muscogee 4780 98

Newton 1823 40

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16749 91

Oconee 441 15

Oglethorpe 218 7

Paulding 1694 23

Peach 387 14

Pickens 390 5

Pierce 410 8

Pike 216 4

Polk 808 11

Pulaski 123 2

Putnam 430 18

Quitman 30 1

Rabun 215 3

Randolph 272 26

Richmond 4412 90

Rockdale 1347 18

Schley 68 1

Screven 210 9

Seminole 196 4

Spalding 949 41

Stephens 623 12

Stewart 255 7

Sumter 768 56

Talbot 138 3

Taliaferro 13 0

Tattnall 511 1

Taylor 88 2

Telfair 281 10

Terrell 302 30

Thomas 1125 42

Tift 1345 39

Toombs 759 8

Towns 144 1

Treutlen 129 3

Troup 2298 69

Turner 250 18

Twiggs 121 3

Union 264 7

Unknown 2856 9

Upson 541 46

Walker 710 17

Walton 1118 39

Ware 1153 29

Warren 79 1

Washington 479 2

Wayne 785 9

Webster 39 2

Wheeler 94 1

White 353 5

Whitfield 3549 32

Wilcox 184 19

Wilkes 193 4

Wilkinson 215 11