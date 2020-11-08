Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 11

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,351 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 122 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/29-8/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/15-7/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36.
- There have been 222,588 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,563 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,395.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,649.
- There have been 21,031 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 355 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 10, there were 2,881 current hospitalizations - an increase of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 20874 445
Gwinnett 20382 272
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16668 96
DeKalb 14292 242
Cobb 14006 323
Hall 6206 99
Chatham 5914 76
Clayton 5154 111
Muscogee 4826 102
Richmond 4509 94
Bibb 3715 71
Cherokee 3609 64
Whitfield 3575 32
Henry 3457 49
Lowndes 3229 45
Dougherty 2754 172
Douglas 2728 54
Unknown 2665 12
Glynn 2593 52
Forsyth 2357 24
Columbia 2346 25
Troup 2312 72
Clarke 2117 19
Houston 2023 62
Bartow 1914 64
Carroll 1905 51
Newton 1865 40
Paulding 1744 23
Floyd 1580 18
Colquitt 1565 24
Coweta 1539 22
Coffee 1497 30
Rockdale 1371 18
Tift 1363 40
Barrow 1323 32
Bulloch 1310 14
Gordon 1225 23
Ware 1170 29
Fayette 1159 30
Habersham 1157 50
Walton 1153 39
Thomas 1135 43
Jackson 1098 17
Baldwin 1070 41
Laurens 993 14
Spalding 967 41
Polk 837 11
Decatur 809 14
Wayne 790 11
Toombs 783 9
Camden 780 5
Sumter 775 56
Chattahoochee 767 2
Liberty 766 4
Effingham 758 3
Walker 723 17
Appling 689 19
Bryan 677 8
Catoosa 660 10
Harris 659 17
Mitchell 657 41
Stephens 655 13
Gilmer 635 4
Murray 609 2
Upson 567 46
Lee 551 22
Emanuel 534 11
Tattnall 520 1
Jefferson 517 8
Grady 503 6
Butts 494 38
Washington 486 2
Burke 481 7
Monroe 467 27
Jeff Davis 466 8
Ben Hill 464 4
Oconee 450 15
Worth 450 23
Cook 445 6
Bacon 438 8
Charlton 438 3
Putnam 437 18
Madison 417 6
Brooks 416 18
Franklin 416 6
Pierce 413 9
Pickens 410 5
Meriwether 403 6
Dawson 401 3
Peach 394 14
Crisp 391 15
Early 368 32
Elbert 366 1
McDuffie 365 10
White 359 5
Lumpkin 357 6
Fannin 349 3
Greene 325 12
Atkinson 324 3
Hancock 324 35
Hart 322 7
Jones 322 3
Berrien 304 0
Terrell 301 30
Telfair 289 10
Union 285 7
Morgan 283 0
Chattooga 280 4
Lamar 280 12
Banks 275 4
Randolph 273 26
Evans 270 3
Candler 267 6
Dooly 258 14
Stewart 256 7
Brantley 255 6
Bleckley 252 10
Turner 251 18
Jenkins 249 24
Johnson 248 11
Dodge 236 3
Haralson 230 6
Rabun 227 3
Oglethorpe 226 7
Echols 225 2
Pike 224 5
Lanier 221 4
Wilkinson 220 11
Screven 215 9
Seminole 212 4
Calhoun 207 6
Clinch 200 4
Wilkes 193 3
McIntosh 190 2
Wilcox 186 19
Macon 180 10
Irwin 168 1
Jasper 168 1
Montgomery 157 2
Marion 152 5
Towns 151 1
Lincoln 150 4
Heard 147 5
Miller 146 0
Talbot 140 3
Long 132 1
Treutlen 130 3
Dade 129 1
Pulaski 127 2
Twiggs 122 4
Crawford 106 0
Wheeler 95 1
Taylor 93 2
Clay 91 2
Warren 80 1
Schley 69 1
Baker 65 3
Webster 40 2
Quitman 31 1
Glascock 25 1
Taliaferro 13 0