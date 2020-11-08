Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 11

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,351 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 122 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/29-8/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/15-7/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36.

There have been 222,588 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,563 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,395.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,649.

There have been 21,031 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 355 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 10, there were 2,881 current hospitalizations - an increase of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 20874 445

Gwinnett 20382 272

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16668 96

DeKalb 14292 242

Cobb 14006 323

Hall 6206 99

Chatham 5914 76

Clayton 5154 111

Muscogee 4826 102

Richmond 4509 94

Bibb 3715 71

Cherokee 3609 64

Whitfield 3575 32

Henry 3457 49

Lowndes 3229 45

Dougherty 2754 172

Douglas 2728 54

Unknown 2665 12

Glynn 2593 52

Forsyth 2357 24

Columbia 2346 25

Troup 2312 72

Clarke 2117 19

Houston 2023 62

Bartow 1914 64

Carroll 1905 51

Newton 1865 40

Paulding 1744 23

Floyd 1580 18

Colquitt 1565 24

Coweta 1539 22

Coffee 1497 30

Rockdale 1371 18

Tift 1363 40

Barrow 1323 32

Bulloch 1310 14

Gordon 1225 23

Ware 1170 29

Fayette 1159 30

Habersham 1157 50

Walton 1153 39

Thomas 1135 43

Jackson 1098 17

Baldwin 1070 41

Laurens 993 14

Spalding 967 41

Polk 837 11

Decatur 809 14

Wayne 790 11

Toombs 783 9

Camden 780 5

Sumter 775 56

Chattahoochee 767 2

Liberty 766 4

Effingham 758 3

Walker 723 17

Appling 689 19

Bryan 677 8

Catoosa 660 10

Harris 659 17

Mitchell 657 41

Stephens 655 13

Gilmer 635 4

Murray 609 2

Upson 567 46

Lee 551 22

Emanuel 534 11

Tattnall 520 1

Jefferson 517 8

Grady 503 6

Butts 494 38

Washington 486 2

Burke 481 7

Monroe 467 27

Jeff Davis 466 8

Ben Hill 464 4

Oconee 450 15

Worth 450 23

Cook 445 6

Bacon 438 8

Charlton 438 3

Putnam 437 18

Madison 417 6

Brooks 416 18

Franklin 416 6

Pierce 413 9

Pickens 410 5

Meriwether 403 6

Dawson 401 3

Peach 394 14

Crisp 391 15

Early 368 32

Elbert 366 1

McDuffie 365 10

White 359 5

Lumpkin 357 6

Fannin 349 3

Greene 325 12

Atkinson 324 3

Hancock 324 35

Hart 322 7

Jones 322 3

Berrien 304 0

Terrell 301 30

Telfair 289 10

Union 285 7

Morgan 283 0

Chattooga 280 4

Lamar 280 12

Banks 275 4

Randolph 273 26

Evans 270 3

Candler 267 6

Dooly 258 14

Stewart 256 7

Brantley 255 6

Bleckley 252 10

Turner 251 18

Jenkins 249 24

Johnson 248 11

Dodge 236 3

Haralson 230 6

Rabun 227 3

Oglethorpe 226 7

Echols 225 2

Pike 224 5

Lanier 221 4

Wilkinson 220 11

Screven 215 9

Seminole 212 4

Calhoun 207 6

Clinch 200 4

Wilkes 193 3

McIntosh 190 2

Wilcox 186 19

Macon 180 10

Irwin 168 1

Jasper 168 1

Montgomery 157 2

Marion 152 5

Towns 151 1

Lincoln 150 4

Heard 147 5

Miller 146 0

Talbot 140 3

Long 132 1

Treutlen 130 3

Dade 129 1

Pulaski 127 2

Twiggs 122 4

Crawford 106 0

Wheeler 95 1

Taylor 93 2

Clay 91 2

Warren 80 1

Schley 69 1

Baker 65 3

Webster 40 2

Quitman 31 1

Glascock 25 1