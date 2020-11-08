x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 11

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,351 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 122 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/29-8/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/15-7/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 222,588 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,563 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,395.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,649.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 21,031 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 355 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.64.
Credit: WXIA
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 10, there were 2,881 current hospitalizations - an increase of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    20874    445

Gwinnett    20382    272

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16668    96

DeKalb    14292    242

Cobb    14006    323

Hall    6206    99

Chatham    5914    76

Clayton    5154    111

Muscogee    4826    102

Richmond    4509    94

Bibb    3715    71

Cherokee    3609    64

Whitfield    3575    32

Henry    3457    49

Lowndes    3229    45

Dougherty    2754    172

Douglas    2728    54

Unknown    2665    12

Glynn    2593    52

Forsyth    2357    24

Columbia    2346    25

Troup    2312    72

Clarke    2117    19

Houston    2023    62

Bartow    1914    64

Carroll    1905    51

Newton    1865    40

Paulding    1744    23

Floyd    1580    18

Colquitt    1565    24

Coweta    1539    22

Coffee    1497    30

Rockdale    1371    18

Tift    1363    40

Barrow    1323    32

Bulloch    1310    14

Gordon    1225    23

Ware    1170    29

Fayette    1159    30

Habersham    1157    50

Walton    1153    39

Thomas    1135    43

Jackson    1098    17

Baldwin    1070    41

Laurens    993    14

Spalding    967    41

Polk    837    11

Decatur    809    14

Wayne    790    11

Toombs    783    9

Camden    780    5

Sumter    775    56

Chattahoochee    767    2

Liberty    766    4

Effingham    758    3

Walker    723    17

Appling    689    19

Bryan    677    8

Catoosa    660    10

Harris    659    17

Mitchell    657    41

Stephens    655    13

Gilmer    635    4

Murray    609    2

Upson    567    46

Lee    551    22

Emanuel    534    11

Tattnall    520    1

Jefferson    517    8

Grady    503    6

Butts    494    38

Washington    486    2

Burke    481    7

Monroe    467    27

Jeff Davis    466    8

Ben Hill    464    4

Oconee    450    15

Worth    450    23

Cook    445    6

Bacon    438    8

Charlton    438    3

Putnam    437    18

Madison    417    6

Brooks    416    18

Franklin    416    6

Pierce    413    9

Pickens    410    5

Meriwether    403    6

Dawson    401    3

Peach    394    14

Crisp    391    15

Early    368    32

Elbert    366    1

McDuffie    365    10

White    359    5

Lumpkin    357    6

Fannin    349    3

Greene    325    12

Atkinson    324    3

Hancock    324    35

Hart    322    7

Jones    322    3

Berrien    304    0

Terrell    301    30

Telfair    289    10

Union    285    7

Morgan    283    0

Chattooga    280    4

Lamar    280    12

Banks    275    4

Randolph    273    26

Evans    270    3

Candler    267    6

Dooly    258    14

Stewart    256    7

Brantley    255    6

Bleckley    252    10

Turner    251    18

Jenkins    249    24

Johnson    248    11

Dodge    236    3

Haralson    230    6

Rabun    227    3

Oglethorpe    226    7

Echols    225    2

Pike    224    5

Lanier    221    4

Wilkinson    220    11

Screven    215    9

Seminole    212    4

Calhoun    207    6

Clinch    200    4

Wilkes    193    3

McIntosh    190    2

Wilcox    186    19

Macon    180    10

Irwin    168    1

Jasper    168    1

Montgomery    157    2

Marion    152    5

Towns    151    1

Lincoln    150    4

Heard    147    5

Miller    146    0

Talbot    140    3

Long    132    1

Treutlen    130    3

Dade    129    1

Pulaski    127    2

Twiggs    122    4

Crawford    106    0

Wheeler    95    1

Taylor    93    2

Clay    91    2

Warren    80    1

Schley    69    1

Baker    65    3

Webster    40    2

Quitman    31    1

Glascock    25    1

Taliaferro    13    0

