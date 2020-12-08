x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 12

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,456 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 105 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/30-8/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/16-7/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.36.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 226,153 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,565 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,416.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,606.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 21,379 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 348 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 243.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 12, there were 2,865 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    21140    455

Gwinnett    20685    275

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16470    96

DeKalb    14485    247

Cobb    14279    326

Hall    6298    104

Chatham    5990    87

Clayton    5245    114

Muscogee    4879    104

Richmond    4672    95

Bibb    3795    73

Cherokee    3707    65

Whitfield    3621    32

Henry    3513    54

Lowndes    3273    48

Dougherty    2774    172

Douglas    2773    54

Unknown    2730    8

Glynn    2625    53

Columbia    2443    27

Forsyth    2416    26

Troup    2335    71

Clarke    2150    19

Houston    2048    62

Bartow    1953    64

Carroll    1910    52

Newton    1895    45

Paulding    1789    23

Floyd    1648    18

Colquitt    1581    24

Coweta    1568    22

Coffee    1529    30

Rockdale    1395    23

Tift    1373    41

Barrow    1355    34

Bulloch    1334    16

Gordon    1264    23

Walton    1188    39

Fayette    1187    31

Ware    1178    29

Habersham    1173    50

Thomas    1147    44

Jackson    1118    17

Baldwin    1095    42

Laurens    1064    17

Spalding    983    41

Polk    877    11

Decatur    834    16

Wayne    825    11

Camden    804    5

Toombs    789    9

Sumter    784    56

Liberty    780    6

Effingham    770    5

Chattahoochee    766    2

Walker    742    17

Appling    721    19

Bryan    695    8

Catoosa    677    10

Harris    668    17

Stephens    663    13

Mitchell    658    41

Gilmer    651    4

Murray    623    2

Upson    574    46

Lee    565    23

Tattnall    546    2

Emanuel    537    11

Jefferson    532    9

Grady    522    7

Burke    504    7

Washington    497    2

Butts    495    38

Jeff Davis    485    8

Ben Hill    478    5

Monroe    473    28

Worth    457    23

Oconee    455    15

Cook    454    6

Putnam    449    18

Bacon    448    8

Charlton    439    3

Dawson    431    5

Madison    424    7

Franklin    423    6

Pickens    420    5

Pierce    420    9

Brooks    419    17

Meriwether    409    6

Peach    402    15

Crisp    398    15

McDuffie    386    10

Early    372    32

Lumpkin    371    7

White    370    6

Elbert    369    1

Fannin    354    4

Greene    331    12

Atkinson    330    3

Hancock    328    35

Jones    326    4

Hart    325    7

Berrien    318    1

Terrell    306    30

Chattooga    302    4

Telfair    302    12

Union    298    7

Morgan    295    0

Evans    282    3

Banks    280    5

Lamar    280    12

Randolph    274    26

Candler    271    6

Bleckley    261    10

Dooly    261    14

Brantley    257    6

Turner    257    18

Stewart    256    7

Johnson    252    12

Jenkins    251    24

Dodge    243    3

Oglethorpe    236    7

Haralson    231    7

Rabun    230    3

Pike    228    5

Echols    225    2

Lanier    225    4

Wilkinson    221    11

Seminole    220    4

Screven    216    9

Calhoun    210    6

Clinch    204    4

Wilkes    195    3

McIntosh    194    3

Wilcox    188    19

Macon    181    10

Irwin    172    1

Jasper    170    2

Montgomery    157    2

Marion    156    5

Towns    154    1

Lincoln    153    4

Miller    149    0

Heard    148    5

Talbot    142    3

Dade    136    2

Pulaski    133    3

Long    132    1

Treutlen    132    3

Twiggs    124    4

Crawford    107    0

Wheeler    97    1

Taylor    94    2

Clay    93    2

Warren    87    1

Schley    74    1

Baker    67    3

Webster    40    2

Quitman    31    1

Glascock    24    1

Taliaferro    13    0

