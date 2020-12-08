Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 12

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,456 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 105 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/30-8/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/16-7/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.36.

There have been 226,153 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,565 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,416.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,606.

There have been 21,379 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 348 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 243.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.86.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 21140 455

Gwinnett 20685 275

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16470 96

DeKalb 14485 247

Cobb 14279 326

Hall 6298 104

Chatham 5990 87

Clayton 5245 114

Muscogee 4879 104

Richmond 4672 95

Bibb 3795 73

Cherokee 3707 65

Whitfield 3621 32

Henry 3513 54

Lowndes 3273 48

Dougherty 2774 172

Douglas 2773 54

Unknown 2730 8

Glynn 2625 53

Columbia 2443 27

Forsyth 2416 26

Troup 2335 71

Clarke 2150 19

Houston 2048 62

Bartow 1953 64

Carroll 1910 52

Newton 1895 45

Paulding 1789 23

Floyd 1648 18

Colquitt 1581 24

Coweta 1568 22

Coffee 1529 30

Rockdale 1395 23

Tift 1373 41

Barrow 1355 34

Bulloch 1334 16

Gordon 1264 23

Walton 1188 39

Fayette 1187 31

Ware 1178 29

Habersham 1173 50

Thomas 1147 44

Jackson 1118 17

Baldwin 1095 42

Laurens 1064 17

Spalding 983 41

Polk 877 11

Decatur 834 16

Wayne 825 11

Camden 804 5

Toombs 789 9

Sumter 784 56

Liberty 780 6

Effingham 770 5

Chattahoochee 766 2

Walker 742 17

Appling 721 19

Bryan 695 8

Catoosa 677 10

Harris 668 17

Stephens 663 13

Mitchell 658 41

Gilmer 651 4

Murray 623 2

Upson 574 46

Lee 565 23

Tattnall 546 2

Emanuel 537 11

Jefferson 532 9

Grady 522 7

Burke 504 7

Washington 497 2

Butts 495 38

Jeff Davis 485 8

Ben Hill 478 5

Monroe 473 28

Worth 457 23

Oconee 455 15

Cook 454 6

Putnam 449 18

Bacon 448 8

Charlton 439 3

Dawson 431 5

Madison 424 7

Franklin 423 6

Pickens 420 5

Pierce 420 9

Brooks 419 17

Meriwether 409 6

Peach 402 15

Crisp 398 15

McDuffie 386 10

Early 372 32

Lumpkin 371 7

White 370 6

Elbert 369 1

Fannin 354 4

Greene 331 12

Atkinson 330 3

Hancock 328 35

Jones 326 4

Hart 325 7

Berrien 318 1

Terrell 306 30

Chattooga 302 4

Telfair 302 12

Union 298 7

Morgan 295 0

Evans 282 3

Banks 280 5

Lamar 280 12

Randolph 274 26

Candler 271 6

Bleckley 261 10

Dooly 261 14

Brantley 257 6

Turner 257 18

Stewart 256 7

Johnson 252 12

Jenkins 251 24

Dodge 243 3

Oglethorpe 236 7

Haralson 231 7

Rabun 230 3

Pike 228 5

Echols 225 2

Lanier 225 4

Wilkinson 221 11

Seminole 220 4

Screven 216 9

Calhoun 210 6

Clinch 204 4

Wilkes 195 3

McIntosh 194 3

Wilcox 188 19

Macon 181 10

Irwin 172 1

Jasper 170 2

Montgomery 157 2

Marion 156 5

Towns 154 1

Lincoln 153 4

Miller 149 0

Heard 148 5

Talbot 142 3

Dade 136 2

Pulaski 133 3

Long 132 1

Treutlen 132 3

Twiggs 124 4

Crawford 107 0

Wheeler 97 1

Taylor 94 2

Clay 93 2

Warren 87 1

Schley 74 1

Baker 67 3

Webster 40 2

Quitman 31 1

Glascock 24 1