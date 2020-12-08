Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 12

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,456 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 105 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/30-8/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/16-7/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.36.
- There have been 226,153 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,565 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,416.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,606.
- There have been 21,379 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 348 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 243.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 12, there were 2,865 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 16 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 21140 455
Gwinnett 20685 275
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16470 96
DeKalb 14485 247
Cobb 14279 326
Hall 6298 104
Chatham 5990 87
Clayton 5245 114
Muscogee 4879 104
Richmond 4672 95
Bibb 3795 73
Cherokee 3707 65
Whitfield 3621 32
Henry 3513 54
Lowndes 3273 48
Dougherty 2774 172
Douglas 2773 54
Unknown 2730 8
Glynn 2625 53
Columbia 2443 27
Forsyth 2416 26
Troup 2335 71
Clarke 2150 19
Houston 2048 62
Bartow 1953 64
Carroll 1910 52
Newton 1895 45
Paulding 1789 23
Floyd 1648 18
Colquitt 1581 24
Coweta 1568 22
Coffee 1529 30
Rockdale 1395 23
Tift 1373 41
Barrow 1355 34
Bulloch 1334 16
Gordon 1264 23
Walton 1188 39
Fayette 1187 31
Ware 1178 29
Habersham 1173 50
Thomas 1147 44
Jackson 1118 17
Baldwin 1095 42
Laurens 1064 17
Spalding 983 41
Polk 877 11
Decatur 834 16
Wayne 825 11
Camden 804 5
Toombs 789 9
Sumter 784 56
Liberty 780 6
Effingham 770 5
Chattahoochee 766 2
Walker 742 17
Appling 721 19
Bryan 695 8
Catoosa 677 10
Harris 668 17
Stephens 663 13
Mitchell 658 41
Gilmer 651 4
Murray 623 2
Upson 574 46
Lee 565 23
Tattnall 546 2
Emanuel 537 11
Jefferson 532 9
Grady 522 7
Burke 504 7
Washington 497 2
Butts 495 38
Jeff Davis 485 8
Ben Hill 478 5
Monroe 473 28
Worth 457 23
Oconee 455 15
Cook 454 6
Putnam 449 18
Bacon 448 8
Charlton 439 3
Dawson 431 5
Madison 424 7
Franklin 423 6
Pickens 420 5
Pierce 420 9
Brooks 419 17
Meriwether 409 6
Peach 402 15
Crisp 398 15
McDuffie 386 10
Early 372 32
Lumpkin 371 7
White 370 6
Elbert 369 1
Fannin 354 4
Greene 331 12
Atkinson 330 3
Hancock 328 35
Jones 326 4
Hart 325 7
Berrien 318 1
Terrell 306 30
Chattooga 302 4
Telfair 302 12
Union 298 7
Morgan 295 0
Evans 282 3
Banks 280 5
Lamar 280 12
Randolph 274 26
Candler 271 6
Bleckley 261 10
Dooly 261 14
Brantley 257 6
Turner 257 18
Stewart 256 7
Johnson 252 12
Jenkins 251 24
Dodge 243 3
Oglethorpe 236 7
Haralson 231 7
Rabun 230 3
Pike 228 5
Echols 225 2
Lanier 225 4
Wilkinson 221 11
Seminole 220 4
Screven 216 9
Calhoun 210 6
Clinch 204 4
Wilkes 195 3
McIntosh 194 3
Wilcox 188 19
Macon 181 10
Irwin 172 1
Jasper 170 2
Montgomery 157 2
Marion 156 5
Towns 154 1
Lincoln 153 4
Miller 149 0
Heard 148 5
Talbot 142 3
Dade 136 2
Pulaski 133 3
Long 132 1
Treutlen 132 3
Twiggs 124 4
Crawford 107 0
Wheeler 97 1
Taylor 94 2
Clay 93 2
Warren 87 1
Schley 74 1
Baker 67 3
Webster 40 2
Quitman 31 1
Glascock 24 1
Taliaferro 13 0