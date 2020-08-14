x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Aug. 14

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,573 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/1-8/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/18-7/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.29.
  • There have been 231,895 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,227 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3655 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,644.
  • There have been 21,818 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2237 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 223.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 14, there were 2,691 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 116 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    765    19

Atkinson    339    3

Bacon    462    8

Baker    70    3

Baldwin    1130    43

Banks    290    5

Barrow    1391    33

Bartow    1999    64

Ben Hill    509    5

Berrien    329    1

Bibb    3951    79

Bleckley    264    10

Brantley    269    6

Brooks    421    17

Bryan    717    8

Bulloch    1365    17

Burke    518    7

Butts    502    40

Calhoun    211    6

Camden    831    5

Candler    277    7

Carroll    1997    52

Catoosa    699    11

Charlton    451    3

Chatham    6146    91

Chattahoochee    794    2

Chattooga    349    4

Cherokee    3861    66

Clarke    2209    21

Clay    100    2

Clayton    5380    115

Clinch    212    4

Cobb    14690    334

Coffee    1566    30

Colquitt    1593    24

Columbia    2511    29

Cook    462    6

Coweta    1688    26

Crawford    112    0

Crisp    405    15

Dade    147    2

Dawson    458    5

DeKalb    14746    254

Decatur    845    16

Dodge    246    3

Dooly    262    14

Dougherty    2786    172

Douglas    2838    56

Early    377    32

Echols    226    2

Effingham    793    5

Elbert    381    1

Emanuel    566    11

Evans    304    3

Fannin    362    5

Fayette    1243    33

Floyd    1751    18

Forsyth    2507    26

Franklin    443    6

Fulton    21601    463

Gilmer    665    4

Glascock    26    1

Glynn    2698    55

Gordon    1310    23

Grady    543    7

Greene    348    12

Gwinnett    21175    283

Habersham    1188    51

Hall    6420    104

Hancock    336    35

Haralson    241    7

Harris    676    17

Hart    336    8

Heard    151    5

Henry    3588    56

Houston    2133    62

Irwin    178    1

Jackson    1148    17

Jasper    175    2

Jeff Davis    505    8

Jefferson    545    9

Jenkins    258    24

Johnson    256    12

Jones    331    4

Lamar    288    13

Lanier    227    4

Laurens    1086    17

Lee    597    23

Liberty    789    7

Lincoln    164    5

Long    141    2

Lowndes    3237    50

Lumpkin    394    8

Macon    187    10

Madison    437    7

Marion    161    5

McDuffie    399    10

McIntosh    203    3

Meriwether    421    7

Miller    157    0

Mitchell    660    41

Monroe    486    29

Montgomery    163    2

Morgan    308    0

Murray    643    3

Muscogee    4992    107

Newton    1944    46

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16567    99

Oconee    464    15

Oglethorpe    243    7

Paulding    1851    25

Peach    428    16

Pickens    434    6

Pierce    434    9

Pike    239    6

Polk    927    11

Pulaski    135    3

Putnam    465    18

Quitman    31    1

Rabun    231    3

Randolph    278    26

Richmond    4829    96

Rockdale    1439    26

Schley    79    1

Screven    223    9

Seminole    231    5

Spalding    1019    43

Stephens    679    14

Stewart    258    9

Sumter    778    56

Talbot    145    3

Taliaferro    15    0

Tattnall    578    2

Taylor    102    3

Telfair    299    12

Terrell    307    30

Thomas    1165    44

Tift    1390    44

Toombs    841    9

Towns    155    2

Treutlen    137    3

Troup    2380    74

Turner    261    18

Twiggs    131    4

Union    324    7

Unknown    2765    7

Upson    620    49

Walker    791    16

Walton    1233    41

Ware    1201    32

Warren    89    1

Washington    529    2

Wayne    857    12

Webster    39    2

Wheeler    101    1

White    381    6

Whitfield    3678    34

Wilcox    192    19

Wilkes    197    3

Wilkinson    234    12

Worth    465    23

