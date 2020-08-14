Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Aug. 14

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,573 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/1-8/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/18-7/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.29.

There have been 231,895 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,227 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3655 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,644.

There have been 21,818 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2237 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 223.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 14, there were 2,691 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 116 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 765 19

Atkinson 339 3

Bacon 462 8

Baker 70 3

Baldwin 1130 43

Banks 290 5

Barrow 1391 33

Bartow 1999 64

Ben Hill 509 5

Berrien 329 1

Bibb 3951 79

Bleckley 264 10

Brantley 269 6

Brooks 421 17

Bryan 717 8

Bulloch 1365 17

Burke 518 7

Butts 502 40

Calhoun 211 6

Camden 831 5

Candler 277 7

Carroll 1997 52

Catoosa 699 11

Charlton 451 3

Chatham 6146 91

Chattahoochee 794 2

Chattooga 349 4

Cherokee 3861 66

Clarke 2209 21

Clay 100 2

Clayton 5380 115

Clinch 212 4

Cobb 14690 334

Coffee 1566 30

Colquitt 1593 24

Columbia 2511 29

Cook 462 6

Coweta 1688 26

Crawford 112 0

Crisp 405 15

Dade 147 2

Dawson 458 5

DeKalb 14746 254

Decatur 845 16

Dodge 246 3

Dooly 262 14

Dougherty 2786 172

Douglas 2838 56

Early 377 32

Echols 226 2

Effingham 793 5

Elbert 381 1

Emanuel 566 11

Evans 304 3

Fannin 362 5

Fayette 1243 33

Floyd 1751 18

Forsyth 2507 26

Franklin 443 6

Fulton 21601 463

Gilmer 665 4

Glascock 26 1

Glynn 2698 55

Gordon 1310 23

Grady 543 7

Greene 348 12

Gwinnett 21175 283

Habersham 1188 51

Hall 6420 104

Hancock 336 35

Haralson 241 7

Harris 676 17

Hart 336 8

Heard 151 5

Henry 3588 56

Houston 2133 62

Irwin 178 1

Jackson 1148 17

Jasper 175 2

Jeff Davis 505 8

Jefferson 545 9

Jenkins 258 24

Johnson 256 12

Jones 331 4

Lamar 288 13

Lanier 227 4

Laurens 1086 17

Lee 597 23

Liberty 789 7

Lincoln 164 5

Long 141 2

Lowndes 3237 50

Lumpkin 394 8

Macon 187 10

Madison 437 7

Marion 161 5

McDuffie 399 10

McIntosh 203 3

Meriwether 421 7

Miller 157 0

Mitchell 660 41

Monroe 486 29

Montgomery 163 2

Morgan 308 0

Murray 643 3

Muscogee 4992 107

Newton 1944 46

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16567 99

Oconee 464 15

Oglethorpe 243 7

Paulding 1851 25

Peach 428 16

Pickens 434 6

Pierce 434 9

Pike 239 6

Polk 927 11

Pulaski 135 3

Putnam 465 18

Quitman 31 1

Rabun 231 3

Randolph 278 26

Richmond 4829 96

Rockdale 1439 26

Schley 79 1

Screven 223 9

Seminole 231 5

Spalding 1019 43

Stephens 679 14

Stewart 258 9

Sumter 778 56

Talbot 145 3

Taliaferro 15 0

Tattnall 578 2

Taylor 102 3

Telfair 299 12

Terrell 307 30

Thomas 1165 44

Tift 1390 44

Toombs 841 9

Towns 155 2

Treutlen 137 3

Troup 2380 74

Turner 261 18

Twiggs 131 4

Union 324 7

Unknown 2765 7

Upson 620 49

Walker 791 16

Walton 1233 41

Ware 1201 32

Warren 89 1

Washington 529 2

Wayne 857 12

Webster 39 2

Wheeler 101 1

White 381 6

Whitfield 3678 34

Wilcox 192 19

Wilkes 197 3

Wilkinson 234 12