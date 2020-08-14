Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Aug. 14

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,573 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/1-8/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/18-7/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.29.
- There have been 231,895 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,227 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3655 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,644.
- There have been 21,818 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 2237 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 223.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 14, there were 2,691 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 116 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 765 19
Atkinson 339 3
Bacon 462 8
Baker 70 3
Baldwin 1130 43
Banks 290 5
Barrow 1391 33
Bartow 1999 64
Ben Hill 509 5
Berrien 329 1
Bibb 3951 79
Bleckley 264 10
Brantley 269 6
Brooks 421 17
Bryan 717 8
Bulloch 1365 17
Burke 518 7
Butts 502 40
Calhoun 211 6
Camden 831 5
Candler 277 7
Carroll 1997 52
Catoosa 699 11
Charlton 451 3
Chatham 6146 91
Chattahoochee 794 2
Chattooga 349 4
Cherokee 3861 66
Clarke 2209 21
Clay 100 2
Clayton 5380 115
Clinch 212 4
Cobb 14690 334
Coffee 1566 30
Colquitt 1593 24
Columbia 2511 29
Cook 462 6
Coweta 1688 26
Crawford 112 0
Crisp 405 15
Dade 147 2
Dawson 458 5
DeKalb 14746 254
Decatur 845 16
Dodge 246 3
Dooly 262 14
Dougherty 2786 172
Douglas 2838 56
Early 377 32
Echols 226 2
Effingham 793 5
Elbert 381 1
Emanuel 566 11
Evans 304 3
Fannin 362 5
Fayette 1243 33
Floyd 1751 18
Forsyth 2507 26
Franklin 443 6
Fulton 21601 463
Gilmer 665 4
Glascock 26 1
Glynn 2698 55
Gordon 1310 23
Grady 543 7
Greene 348 12
Gwinnett 21175 283
Habersham 1188 51
Hall 6420 104
Hancock 336 35
Haralson 241 7
Harris 676 17
Hart 336 8
Heard 151 5
Henry 3588 56
Houston 2133 62
Irwin 178 1
Jackson 1148 17
Jasper 175 2
Jeff Davis 505 8
Jefferson 545 9
Jenkins 258 24
Johnson 256 12
Jones 331 4
Lamar 288 13
Lanier 227 4
Laurens 1086 17
Lee 597 23
Liberty 789 7
Lincoln 164 5
Long 141 2
Lowndes 3237 50
Lumpkin 394 8
Macon 187 10
Madison 437 7
Marion 161 5
McDuffie 399 10
McIntosh 203 3
Meriwether 421 7
Miller 157 0
Mitchell 660 41
Monroe 486 29
Montgomery 163 2
Morgan 308 0
Murray 643 3
Muscogee 4992 107
Newton 1944 46
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16567 99
Oconee 464 15
Oglethorpe 243 7
Paulding 1851 25
Peach 428 16
Pickens 434 6
Pierce 434 9
Pike 239 6
Polk 927 11
Pulaski 135 3
Putnam 465 18
Quitman 31 1
Rabun 231 3
Randolph 278 26
Richmond 4829 96
Rockdale 1439 26
Schley 79 1
Screven 223 9
Seminole 231 5
Spalding 1019 43
Stephens 679 14
Stewart 258 9
Sumter 778 56
Talbot 145 3
Taliaferro 15 0
Tattnall 578 2
Taylor 102 3
Telfair 299 12
Terrell 307 30
Thomas 1165 44
Tift 1390 44
Toombs 841 9
Towns 155 2
Treutlen 137 3
Troup 2380 74
Turner 261 18
Twiggs 131 4
Union 324 7
Unknown 2765 7
Upson 620 49
Walker 791 16
Walton 1233 41
Ware 1201 32
Warren 89 1
Washington 529 2
Wayne 857 12
Webster 39 2
Wheeler 101 1
White 381 6
Whitfield 3678 34
Wilcox 192 19
Wilkes 197 3
Wilkinson 234 12
Worth 465 23