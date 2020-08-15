Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 15, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,669 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 96 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/2-8/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 60.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/19-8/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.93.
- There have been 235,168 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,273 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,225.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,581.
- There have been 22,028 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 210 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 216.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 15, there were 2,586 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 105 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 778 19
Atkinson 350 3
Bacon 472 8
Baker 71 3
Baldwin 1148 44
Banks 300 6
Barrow 1412 33
Bartow 2033 64
Ben Hill 529 7
Berrien 334 1
Bibb 3997 83
Bleckley 276 10
Brantley 271 7
Brooks 427 18
Bryan 728 8
Bulloch 1380 17
Burke 538 7
Butts 507 40
Calhoun 213 6
Camden 849 6
Candler 279 9
Carroll 2035 54
Catoosa 709 11
Charlton 451 3
Chatham 6216 95
Chattahoochee 810 2
Chattooga 355 4
Cherokee 3939 67
Clarke 2238 21
Clay 101 2
Clayton 5450 116
Clinch 214 4
Cobb 14826 338
Coffee 1585 32
Colquitt 1617 24
Columbia 2596 34
Cook 472 8
Coweta 1750 26
Crawford 116 0
Crisp 411 15
Dade 153 2
Dawson 481 5
DeKalb 14926 262
Decatur 839 17
Dodge 250 3
Dooly 263 14
Dougherty 2805 173
Douglas 2859 58
Early 383 32
Echols 226 2
Effingham 810 5
Elbert 383 1
Emanuel 580 11
Evans 312 3
Fannin 365 5
Fayette 1263 33
Floyd 1789 18
Forsyth 2554 26
Franklin 452 6
Fulton 21867 472
Gilmer 676 4
Glascock 27 1
Glynn 2725 56
Gordon 1325 24
Grady 546 8
Greene 356 13
Gwinnett 21411 287
Habersham 1206 52
Hall 6512 104
Hancock 338 35
Haralson 247 7
Harris 682 17
Hart 345 8
Heard 153 5
Henry 3694 58
Houston 2159 62
Irwin 178 1
Jackson 1176 17
Jasper 176 2
Jeff Davis 528 8
Jefferson 555 10
Jenkins 261 24
Johnson 260 12
Jones 341 4
Lamar 292 14
Lanier 229 4
Laurens 1109 19
Lee 603 23
Liberty 798 7
Lincoln 167 5
Long 144 2
Lowndes 3249 50
Lumpkin 416 9
Macon 189 10
Madison 440 7
Marion 161 5
McDuffie 412 10
McIntosh 209 3
Meriwether 430 7
Miller 160 0
Mitchell 664 41
Monroe 490 30
Montgomery 171 2
Morgan 318 1
Murray 651 3
Muscogee 5029 109
Newton 1987 48
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16824 101
Oconee 469 16
Oglethorpe 250 7
Paulding 1868 26
Peach 438 16
Pickens 442 6
Pierce 439 9
Pike 241 6
Polk 939 11
Pulaski 137 3
Putnam 469 18
Quitman 31 1
Rabun 232 3
Randolph 280 26
Richmond 4961 97
Rockdale 1455 26
Schley 78 1
Screven 228 9
Seminole 239 5
Spalding 1028 43
Stephens 693 17
Stewart 260 9
Sumter 779 56
Talbot 146 5
Taliaferro 17 0
Tattnall 585 2
Taylor 103 3
Telfair 306 12
Terrell 307 30
Thomas 1237 44
Tift 1395 45
Toombs 857 9
Towns 158 2
Treutlen 138 3
Troup 2400 76
Turner 262 18
Twiggs 132 4
Union 331 7
Unknown 2758 7
Upson 624 49
Walker 808 17
Walton 1259 41
Ware 1210 33
Warren 90 1
Washington 531 3
Wayne 863 13
Webster 39 2
Wheeler 103 1
White 391 6
Whitfield 3700 36
Wilcox 198 19
Wilkes 199 3
Wilkinson 235 12
Worth 468 23