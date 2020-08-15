x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 15, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,669 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 96 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/2-8/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 60.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/19-8/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.93.
Credit: WXIA
Georgia coronavirus new deaths for Aug. 15, 2020
  • There have been 235,168 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,273 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,225.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,581.
Credit: WXIA
Georgia coronavirus new cases for Aug. 15, 2020
  • There have been 22,028 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 210 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 216.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.14.
Credit: WXIA
Georgia coronavirus active patients vs. new cases for Aug. 15, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 15, there were 2,586 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 105 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    778    19

Atkinson    350    3

Bacon    472    8

Baker    71    3

Baldwin    1148    44

Banks    300    6

Barrow    1412    33

Bartow    2033    64

Ben Hill    529    7

Berrien    334    1

Bibb    3997    83

Bleckley    276    10

Brantley    271    7

Brooks    427    18

Bryan    728    8

Bulloch    1380    17

Burke    538    7

Butts    507    40

Calhoun    213    6

Camden    849    6

Candler    279    9

Carroll    2035    54

Catoosa    709    11

Charlton    451    3

Chatham    6216    95

Chattahoochee    810    2

Chattooga    355    4

Cherokee    3939    67

Clarke    2238    21

Clay    101    2

Clayton    5450    116

Clinch    214    4

Cobb    14826    338

Coffee    1585    32

Colquitt    1617    24

Columbia    2596    34

Cook    472    8

Coweta    1750    26

Crawford    116    0

Crisp    411    15

Dade    153    2

Dawson    481    5

DeKalb    14926    262

Decatur    839    17

Dodge    250    3

Dooly    263    14

Dougherty    2805    173

Douglas    2859    58

Early    383    32

Echols    226    2

Effingham    810    5

Elbert    383    1

Emanuel    580    11

Evans    312    3

Fannin    365    5

Fayette    1263    33

Floyd    1789    18

Forsyth    2554    26

Franklin    452    6

Fulton    21867    472

Gilmer    676    4

Glascock    27    1

Glynn    2725    56

Gordon    1325    24

Grady    546    8

Greene    356    13

Gwinnett    21411    287

Habersham    1206    52

Hall    6512    104

Hancock    338    35

Haralson    247    7

Harris    682    17

Hart    345    8

Heard    153    5

Henry    3694    58

Houston    2159    62

Irwin    178    1

Jackson    1176    17

Jasper    176    2

Jeff Davis    528    8

Jefferson    555    10

Jenkins    261    24

Johnson    260    12

Jones    341    4

Lamar    292    14

Lanier    229    4

Laurens    1109    19

Lee    603    23

Liberty    798    7

Lincoln    167    5

Long    144    2

Lowndes    3249    50

Lumpkin    416    9

Macon    189    10

Madison    440    7

Marion    161    5

McDuffie    412    10

McIntosh    209    3

Meriwether    430    7

Miller    160    0

Mitchell    664    41

Monroe    490    30

Montgomery    171    2

Morgan    318    1

Murray    651    3

Muscogee    5029    109

Newton    1987    48

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16824    101

Oconee    469    16

Oglethorpe    250    7

Paulding    1868    26

Peach    438    16

Pickens    442    6

Pierce    439    9

Pike    241    6

Polk    939    11

Pulaski    137    3

Putnam    469    18

Quitman    31    1

Rabun    232    3

Randolph    280    26

Richmond    4961    97

Rockdale    1455    26

Schley    78    1

Screven    228    9

Seminole    239    5

Spalding    1028    43

Stephens    693    17

Stewart    260    9

Sumter    779    56

Talbot    146    5

Taliaferro    17    0

Tattnall    585    2

Taylor    103    3

Telfair    306    12

Terrell    307    30

Thomas    1237    44

Tift    1395    45

Toombs    857    9

Towns    158    2

Treutlen    138    3

Troup    2400    76

Turner    262    18

Twiggs    132    4

Union    331    7

Unknown    2758    7

Upson    624    49

Walker    808    17

Walton    1259    41

Ware    1210    33

Warren    90    1

Washington    531    3

Wayne    863    13

Webster    39    2

Wheeler    103    1

White    391    6

Whitfield    3700    36

Wilcox    198    19

Wilkes    199    3

Wilkinson    235    12

Worth    468    23

