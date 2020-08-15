Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 15, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,669 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 96 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/2-8/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 60.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/19-8/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.93.

There have been 235,168 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,273 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,225.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,581.

There have been 22,028 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 210 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 216.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 288.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 15, there were 2,586 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 105 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 778 19

Atkinson 350 3

Bacon 472 8

Baker 71 3

Baldwin 1148 44

Banks 300 6

Barrow 1412 33

Bartow 2033 64

Ben Hill 529 7

Berrien 334 1

Bibb 3997 83

Bleckley 276 10

Brantley 271 7

Brooks 427 18

Bryan 728 8

Bulloch 1380 17

Burke 538 7

Butts 507 40

Calhoun 213 6

Camden 849 6

Candler 279 9

Carroll 2035 54

Catoosa 709 11

Charlton 451 3

Chatham 6216 95

Chattahoochee 810 2

Chattooga 355 4

Cherokee 3939 67

Clarke 2238 21

Clay 101 2

Clayton 5450 116

Clinch 214 4

Cobb 14826 338

Coffee 1585 32

Colquitt 1617 24

Columbia 2596 34

Cook 472 8

Coweta 1750 26

Crawford 116 0

Crisp 411 15

Dade 153 2

Dawson 481 5

DeKalb 14926 262

Decatur 839 17

Dodge 250 3

Dooly 263 14

Dougherty 2805 173

Douglas 2859 58

Early 383 32

Echols 226 2

Effingham 810 5

Elbert 383 1

Emanuel 580 11

Evans 312 3

Fannin 365 5

Fayette 1263 33

Floyd 1789 18

Forsyth 2554 26

Franklin 452 6

Fulton 21867 472

Gilmer 676 4

Glascock 27 1

Glynn 2725 56

Gordon 1325 24

Grady 546 8

Greene 356 13

Gwinnett 21411 287

Habersham 1206 52

Hall 6512 104

Hancock 338 35

Haralson 247 7

Harris 682 17

Hart 345 8

Heard 153 5

Henry 3694 58

Houston 2159 62

Irwin 178 1

Jackson 1176 17

Jasper 176 2

Jeff Davis 528 8

Jefferson 555 10

Jenkins 261 24

Johnson 260 12

Jones 341 4

Lamar 292 14

Lanier 229 4

Laurens 1109 19

Lee 603 23

Liberty 798 7

Lincoln 167 5

Long 144 2

Lowndes 3249 50

Lumpkin 416 9

Macon 189 10

Madison 440 7

Marion 161 5

McDuffie 412 10

McIntosh 209 3

Meriwether 430 7

Miller 160 0

Mitchell 664 41

Monroe 490 30

Montgomery 171 2

Morgan 318 1

Murray 651 3

Muscogee 5029 109

Newton 1987 48

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16824 101

Oconee 469 16

Oglethorpe 250 7

Paulding 1868 26

Peach 438 16

Pickens 442 6

Pierce 439 9

Pike 241 6

Polk 939 11

Pulaski 137 3

Putnam 469 18

Quitman 31 1

Rabun 232 3

Randolph 280 26

Richmond 4961 97

Rockdale 1455 26

Schley 78 1

Screven 228 9

Seminole 239 5

Spalding 1028 43

Stephens 693 17

Stewart 260 9

Sumter 779 56

Talbot 146 5

Taliaferro 17 0

Tattnall 585 2

Taylor 103 3

Telfair 306 12

Terrell 307 30

Thomas 1237 44

Tift 1395 45

Toombs 857 9

Towns 158 2

Treutlen 138 3

Troup 2400 76

Turner 262 18

Twiggs 132 4

Union 331 7

Unknown 2758 7

Upson 624 49

Walker 808 17

Walton 1259 41

Ware 1210 33

Warren 90 1

Washington 531 3

Wayne 863 13

Webster 39 2

Wheeler 103 1

White 391 6

Whitfield 3700 36

Wilcox 198 19

Wilkes 199 3

Wilkinson 235 12