Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Aug. 16

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,702 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/3-8/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/20-8/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.64.
- There have been 237,030 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,862 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,132.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,575.
- There have been 22,087 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 59 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 215.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 289.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 16, there were 2,603 current hospitalizations - an increase of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 21993 474
Gwinnett 21534 289
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16865 102
DeKalb 15030 264
Cobb 14893 339
Hall 6552 105
Chatham 6247 96
Clayton 5522 116
Muscogee 5066 109
Richmond 5064 97
Bibb 4061 83
Cherokee 3981 67
Henry 3735 59
Whitfield 3720 38
Lowndes 3256 50
Douglas 2874 58
Dougherty 2826 173
Glynn 2750 56
Unknown 2731 5
Columbia 2635 34
Forsyth 2569 27
Troup 2413 77
Clarke 2250 21
Houston 2218 62
Bartow 2057 64
Carroll 2043 54
Newton 2012 49
Paulding 1886 26
Floyd 1805 20
Coweta 1768 26
Colquitt 1623 24
Coffee 1591 32
Rockdale 1471 26
Barrow 1433 33
Tift 1399 45
Bulloch 1395 17
Gordon 1335 24
Fayette 1277 34
Walton 1268 42
Thomas 1248 44
Ware 1229 34
Habersham 1212 52
Jackson 1188 17
Baldwin 1168 44
Laurens 1128 19
Spalding 1036 43
Polk 958 11
Toombs 871 9
Wayne 871 13
Camden 860 7
Decatur 846 17
Effingham 823 5
Walker 814 17
Chattahoochee 810 2
Liberty 803 7
Appling 789 19
Sumter 783 56
Bryan 732 8
Catoosa 709 16
Stephens 696 17
Harris 685 17
Gilmer 684 4
Mitchell 673 41
Murray 655 3
Upson 626 49
Lee 607 23
Tattnall 597 2
Emanuel 591 14
Jefferson 567 11
Grady 560 8
Burke 546 7
Washington 536 3
Ben Hill 535 7
Jeff Davis 532 8
Butts 511 40
Monroe 501 30
Charlton 490 3
Dawson 484 5
Putnam 476 18
Bacon 472 8
Cook 472 9
Oconee 472 16
Worth 471 23
Franklin 456 6
Peach 451 16
Madison 447 7
Pickens 444 6
Pierce 442 9
Meriwether 436 7
Brooks 432 18
Lumpkin 417 9
Crisp 415 15
McDuffie 415 10
White 394 6
Elbert 385 1
Early 383 32
Fannin 368 5
Greene 361 13
Chattooga 360 4
Atkinson 352 3
Hart 350 8
Jones 348 4
Hancock 338 35
Berrien 337 1
Union 331 7
Morgan 320 1
Evans 313 3
Telfair 309 12
Terrell 307 30
Banks 301 6
Lamar 294 14
Randolph 287 26
Candler 280 9
Bleckley 279 10
Stewart 275 10
Brantley 272 8
Dooly 264 14
Johnson 264 12
Jenkins 263 24
Turner 262 18
Dodge 253 3
Oglethorpe 252 7
Haralson 251 7
Seminole 242 5
Pike 241 6
Wilkinson 238 12
Rabun 234 3
Lanier 231 5
Screven 228 9
Echols 226 2
Clinch 216 4
Calhoun 214 6
McIntosh 211 3
Wilkes 201 3
Wilcox 198 19
Macon 189 10
Irwin 178 1
Montgomery 178 2
Jasper 176 2
Lincoln 168 5
Miller 164 0
Marion 162 5
Towns 158 2
Dade 154 2
Heard 152 5
Talbot 147 5
Long 145 2
Treutlen 143 3
Pulaski 139 3
Twiggs 135 4
Crawford 117 0
Wheeler 106 1
Taylor 105 3
Clay 103 2
Warren 92 1
Schley 79 1
Baker 72 3
Webster 39 2
Quitman 32 1
Glascock 27 1
Taliaferro 17 0