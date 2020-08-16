x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Aug. 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,702 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/3-8/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/20-8/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.64.
Credit: WXIA
Georgia coronavirus new deaths as of Aug. 16, 2020
  • There have been 237,030 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,862 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,132.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,575.
Credit: WXIA
Georgia coronavirus new cases as of Aug. 16, 2020
  • There have been 22,087 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 59 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 215.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 289.57.
Credit: WXIA
Georgia coronavirus new cases versus current hospitalizations as of Aug. 16, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 16, there were 2,603 current hospitalizations - an increase of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    21993    474

Gwinnett    21534    289

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16865    102

DeKalb    15030    264

Cobb    14893    339

Hall    6552    105

Chatham    6247    96

Clayton    5522    116

Muscogee    5066    109

Richmond    5064    97

Bibb    4061    83

Cherokee    3981    67

Henry    3735    59

Whitfield    3720    38

Lowndes    3256    50

Douglas    2874    58

Dougherty    2826    173

Glynn    2750    56

Unknown    2731    5

Columbia    2635    34

Forsyth    2569    27

Troup    2413    77

Clarke    2250    21

Houston    2218    62

Bartow    2057    64

Carroll    2043    54

Newton    2012    49

Paulding    1886    26

Floyd    1805    20

Coweta    1768    26

Colquitt    1623    24

Coffee    1591    32

Rockdale    1471    26

Barrow    1433    33

Tift    1399    45

Bulloch    1395    17

Gordon    1335    24

Fayette    1277    34

Walton    1268    42

Thomas    1248    44

Ware    1229    34

Habersham    1212    52

Jackson    1188    17

Baldwin    1168    44

Laurens    1128    19

Spalding    1036    43

Polk    958    11

Toombs    871    9

Wayne    871    13

Camden    860    7

Decatur    846    17

Effingham    823    5

Walker    814    17

Chattahoochee    810    2

Liberty    803    7

Appling    789    19

Sumter    783    56

Bryan    732    8

Catoosa    709    16

Stephens    696    17

Harris    685    17

Gilmer    684    4

Mitchell    673    41

Murray    655    3

Upson    626    49

Lee    607    23

Tattnall    597    2

Emanuel    591    14

Jefferson    567    11

Grady    560    8

Burke    546    7

Washington    536    3

Ben Hill    535    7

Jeff Davis    532    8

Butts    511    40

Monroe    501    30

Charlton    490    3

Dawson    484    5

Putnam    476    18

Bacon    472    8

Cook    472    9

Oconee    472    16

Worth    471    23

Franklin    456    6

Peach    451    16

Madison    447    7

Pickens    444    6

Pierce    442    9

Meriwether    436    7

Brooks    432    18

Lumpkin    417    9

Crisp    415    15

McDuffie    415    10

White    394    6

Elbert    385    1

Early    383    32

Fannin    368    5

Greene    361    13

Chattooga    360    4

Atkinson    352    3

Hart    350    8

Jones    348    4

Hancock    338    35

Berrien    337    1

Union    331    7

Morgan    320    1

Evans    313    3

Telfair    309    12

Terrell    307    30

Banks    301    6

Lamar    294    14

Randolph    287    26

Candler    280    9

Bleckley    279    10

Stewart    275    10

Brantley    272    8

Dooly    264    14

Johnson    264    12

Jenkins    263    24

Turner    262    18

Dodge    253    3

Oglethorpe    252    7

Haralson    251    7

Seminole    242    5

Pike    241    6

Wilkinson    238    12

Rabun    234    3

Lanier    231    5

Screven    228    9

Echols    226    2

Clinch    216    4

Calhoun    214    6

McIntosh    211    3

Wilkes    201    3

Wilcox    198    19

Macon    189    10

Irwin    178    1

Montgomery    178    2

Jasper    176    2

Lincoln    168    5

Miller    164    0

Marion    162    5

Towns    158    2

Dade    154    2

Heard    152    5

Talbot    147    5

Long    145    2

Treutlen    143    3

Pulaski    139    3

Twiggs    135    4

Crawford    117    0

Wheeler    106    1

Taylor    105    3

Clay    103    2

Warren    92    1

Schley    79    1

Baker    72    3

Webster    39    2

Quitman    32    1

Glascock    27    1

Taliaferro    17    0

