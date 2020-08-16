Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Aug. 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,702 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/3-8/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/20-8/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.64.

There have been 237,030 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,862 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,132.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,575.

There have been 22,087 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 59 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 215.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 289.57.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 16, there were 2,603 current hospitalizations - an increase of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 21993 474

Gwinnett 21534 289

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16865 102

DeKalb 15030 264

Cobb 14893 339

Hall 6552 105

Chatham 6247 96

Clayton 5522 116

Muscogee 5066 109

Richmond 5064 97

Bibb 4061 83

Cherokee 3981 67

Henry 3735 59

Whitfield 3720 38

Lowndes 3256 50

Douglas 2874 58

Dougherty 2826 173

Glynn 2750 56

Unknown 2731 5

Columbia 2635 34

Forsyth 2569 27

Troup 2413 77

Clarke 2250 21

Houston 2218 62

Bartow 2057 64

Carroll 2043 54

Newton 2012 49

Paulding 1886 26

Floyd 1805 20

Coweta 1768 26

Colquitt 1623 24

Coffee 1591 32

Rockdale 1471 26

Barrow 1433 33

Tift 1399 45

Bulloch 1395 17

Gordon 1335 24

Fayette 1277 34

Walton 1268 42

Thomas 1248 44

Ware 1229 34

Habersham 1212 52

Jackson 1188 17

Baldwin 1168 44

Laurens 1128 19

Spalding 1036 43

Polk 958 11

Toombs 871 9

Wayne 871 13

Camden 860 7

Decatur 846 17

Effingham 823 5

Walker 814 17

Chattahoochee 810 2

Liberty 803 7

Appling 789 19

Sumter 783 56

Bryan 732 8

Catoosa 709 16

Stephens 696 17

Harris 685 17

Gilmer 684 4

Mitchell 673 41

Murray 655 3

Upson 626 49

Lee 607 23

Tattnall 597 2

Emanuel 591 14

Jefferson 567 11

Grady 560 8

Burke 546 7

Washington 536 3

Ben Hill 535 7

Jeff Davis 532 8

Butts 511 40

Monroe 501 30

Charlton 490 3

Dawson 484 5

Putnam 476 18

Bacon 472 8

Cook 472 9

Oconee 472 16

Worth 471 23

Franklin 456 6

Peach 451 16

Madison 447 7

Pickens 444 6

Pierce 442 9

Meriwether 436 7

Brooks 432 18

Lumpkin 417 9

Crisp 415 15

McDuffie 415 10

White 394 6

Elbert 385 1

Early 383 32

Fannin 368 5

Greene 361 13

Chattooga 360 4

Atkinson 352 3

Hart 350 8

Jones 348 4

Hancock 338 35

Berrien 337 1

Union 331 7

Morgan 320 1

Evans 313 3

Telfair 309 12

Terrell 307 30

Banks 301 6

Lamar 294 14

Randolph 287 26

Candler 280 9

Bleckley 279 10

Stewart 275 10

Brantley 272 8

Dooly 264 14

Johnson 264 12

Jenkins 263 24

Turner 262 18

Dodge 253 3

Oglethorpe 252 7

Haralson 251 7

Seminole 242 5

Pike 241 6

Wilkinson 238 12

Rabun 234 3

Lanier 231 5

Screven 228 9

Echols 226 2

Clinch 216 4

Calhoun 214 6

McIntosh 211 3

Wilkes 201 3

Wilcox 198 19

Macon 189 10

Irwin 178 1

Montgomery 178 2

Jasper 176 2

Lincoln 168 5

Miller 164 0

Marion 162 5

Towns 158 2

Dade 154 2

Heard 152 5

Talbot 147 5

Long 145 2

Treutlen 143 3

Pulaski 139 3

Twiggs 135 4

Crawford 117 0

Wheeler 106 1

Taylor 105 3

Clay 103 2

Warren 92 1

Schley 79 1

Baker 72 3

Webster 39 2

Quitman 32 1

Glascock 27 1