Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Aug. 17

As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,727 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/4-8/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/21-8/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.57.

There have been 238,861 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,831 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3101.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,561.

There have been 22,133 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 46 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 214.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 291.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 16, there were 2,626 current hospitalizations - an increase of 23 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 804 19

Atkinson 357 3

Bacon 472 8

Baker 72 3

Baldwin 1182 44

Banks 302 6

Barrow 1438 34

Bartow 2063 64

Ben Hill 544 7

Berrien 338 1

Bibb 4134 84

Bleckley 281 10

Brantley 275 8

Brooks 432 18

Bryan 740 9

Bulloch 1405 17

Burke 563 7

Butts 512 40

Calhoun 215 6

Camden 863 7

Candler 282 9

Carroll 2052 54

Catoosa 713 17

Charlton 497 3

Chatham 6317 96

Chattahoochee 810 2

Chattooga 366 4

Cherokee 4005 67

Clarke 2264 21

Clay 103 2

Clayton 5570 116

Clinch 217 4

Cobb 14962 340

Coffee 1608 33

Colquitt 1627 24

Columbia 2695 34

Cook 472 9

Coweta 1793 26

Crawford 120 0

Crisp 416 15

Dade 157 2

Dawson 486 5

DeKalb 15101 264

Decatur 850 17

Dodge 254 3

Dooly 264 14

Dougherty 2837 173

Douglas 2892 58

Early 383 32

Echols 226 2

Effingham 833 6

Elbert 386 1

Emanuel 599 14

Evans 319 3

Fannin 374 5

Fayette 1305 34

Floyd 1823 20

Forsyth 2586 27

Franklin 460 6

Fulton 22107 476

Gilmer 685 4

Glascock 29 1

Glynn 2754 56

Gordon 1338 24

Grady 564 8

Greene 371 13

Gwinnett 21655 290

Habersham 1212 52

Hall 6581 105

Hancock 340 35

Haralson 256 7

Harris 688 17

Hart 351 8

Heard 152 5

Henry 3786 59

Houston 2251 62

Irwin 180 1

Jackson 1190 17

Jasper 183 2

Jeff Davis 541 8

Jefferson 577 11

Jenkins 264 24

Johnson 266 12

Jones 353 4

Lamar 296 14

Lanier 232 5

Laurens 1142 19

Lee 611 23

Liberty 805 7

Lincoln 169 5

Long 149 2

Lowndes 3259 50

Lumpkin 417 9

Macon 189 10

Madison 450 7

Marion 162 5

McDuffie 436 10

McIntosh 213 3

Meriwether 440 7

Miller 164 0

Mitchell 674 41

Monroe 505 30

Montgomery 180 2

Morgan 329 1

Murray 656 3

Muscogee 5092 110

Newton 2038 50

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17020 103

Oconee 474 16

Oglethorpe 252 8

Paulding 1894 26

Peach 464 16

Pickens 446 6

Pierce 466 9

Pike 246 6

Polk 961 11

Pulaski 143 3

Putnam 489 18

Quitman 32 1

Rabun 234 3

Randolph 287 26

Richmond 5192 98

Rockdale 1487 27

Schley 79 1

Screven 240 9

Seminole 242 6

Spalding 1039 43

Stephens 700 18

Stewart 275 10

Sumter 789 56

Talbot 147 5

Taliaferro 17 0

Tattnall 603 2

Taylor 107 4

Telfair 313 12

Terrell 308 30

Thomas 1250 44

Tift 1402 45

Toombs 878 9

Towns 159 2

Treutlen 145 3

Troup 2419 77

Turner 263 18

Twiggs 139 4

Union 335 7

Unknown 2761 5

Upson 632 49

Walker 823 17

Walton 1280 43

Ware 1237 34

Warren 92 2

Washington 540 3

Wayne 877 14

Webster 40 2

Wheeler 107 2

White 395 6

Whitfield 3730 40

Wilcox 199 19

Wilkes 202 3

Wilkinson 240 12