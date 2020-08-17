Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Aug. 17

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,727 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/4-8/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/21-8/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.57.
- There have been 238,861 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,831 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3101.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,561.
- There have been 22,133 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 46 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 214.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 291.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 16, there were 2,626 current hospitalizations - an increase of 23 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 804 19
Atkinson 357 3
Bacon 472 8
Baker 72 3
Baldwin 1182 44
Banks 302 6
Barrow 1438 34
Bartow 2063 64
Ben Hill 544 7
Berrien 338 1
Bibb 4134 84
Bleckley 281 10
Brantley 275 8
Brooks 432 18
Bryan 740 9
Bulloch 1405 17
Burke 563 7
Butts 512 40
Calhoun 215 6
Camden 863 7
Candler 282 9
Carroll 2052 54
Catoosa 713 17
Charlton 497 3
Chatham 6317 96
Chattahoochee 810 2
Chattooga 366 4
Cherokee 4005 67
Clarke 2264 21
Clay 103 2
Clayton 5570 116
Clinch 217 4
Cobb 14962 340
Coffee 1608 33
Colquitt 1627 24
Columbia 2695 34
Cook 472 9
Coweta 1793 26
Crawford 120 0
Crisp 416 15
Dade 157 2
Dawson 486 5
DeKalb 15101 264
Decatur 850 17
Dodge 254 3
Dooly 264 14
Dougherty 2837 173
Douglas 2892 58
Early 383 32
Echols 226 2
Effingham 833 6
Elbert 386 1
Emanuel 599 14
Evans 319 3
Fannin 374 5
Fayette 1305 34
Floyd 1823 20
Forsyth 2586 27
Franklin 460 6
Fulton 22107 476
Gilmer 685 4
Glascock 29 1
Glynn 2754 56
Gordon 1338 24
Grady 564 8
Greene 371 13
Gwinnett 21655 290
Habersham 1212 52
Hall 6581 105
Hancock 340 35
Haralson 256 7
Harris 688 17
Hart 351 8
Heard 152 5
Henry 3786 59
Houston 2251 62
Irwin 180 1
Jackson 1190 17
Jasper 183 2
Jeff Davis 541 8
Jefferson 577 11
Jenkins 264 24
Johnson 266 12
Jones 353 4
Lamar 296 14
Lanier 232 5
Laurens 1142 19
Lee 611 23
Liberty 805 7
Lincoln 169 5
Long 149 2
Lowndes 3259 50
Lumpkin 417 9
Macon 189 10
Madison 450 7
Marion 162 5
McDuffie 436 10
McIntosh 213 3
Meriwether 440 7
Miller 164 0
Mitchell 674 41
Monroe 505 30
Montgomery 180 2
Morgan 329 1
Murray 656 3
Muscogee 5092 110
Newton 2038 50
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17020 103
Oconee 474 16
Oglethorpe 252 8
Paulding 1894 26
Peach 464 16
Pickens 446 6
Pierce 466 9
Pike 246 6
Polk 961 11
Pulaski 143 3
Putnam 489 18
Quitman 32 1
Rabun 234 3
Randolph 287 26
Richmond 5192 98
Rockdale 1487 27
Schley 79 1
Screven 240 9
Seminole 242 6
Spalding 1039 43
Stephens 700 18
Stewart 275 10
Sumter 789 56
Talbot 147 5
Taliaferro 17 0
Tattnall 603 2
Taylor 107 4
Telfair 313 12
Terrell 308 30
Thomas 1250 44
Tift 1402 45
Toombs 878 9
Towns 159 2
Treutlen 145 3
Troup 2419 77
Turner 263 18
Twiggs 139 4
Union 335 7
Unknown 2761 5
Upson 632 49
Walker 823 17
Walton 1280 43
Ware 1237 34
Warren 92 2
Washington 540 3
Wayne 877 14
Webster 40 2
Wheeler 107 2
White 395 6
Whitfield 3730 40
Wilcox 199 19
Wilkes 202 3
Wilkinson 240 12
Worth 472 23