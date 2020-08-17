x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Aug. 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,727 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/4-8/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/21-8/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.57.
  • There have been 238,861 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,831 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3101.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,561.
  • There have been 22,133 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 46 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 214.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 291.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 16, there were 2,626 current hospitalizations - an increase of 23 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    804    19

Atkinson    357    3

Bacon    472    8

Baker    72    3

Baldwin    1182    44

Banks    302    6

Barrow    1438    34

Bartow    2063    64

Ben Hill    544    7

Berrien    338    1

Bibb    4134    84

Bleckley    281    10

Brantley    275    8

Brooks    432    18

Bryan    740    9

Bulloch    1405    17

Burke    563    7

Butts    512    40

Calhoun    215    6

Camden    863    7

Candler    282    9

Carroll    2052    54

Catoosa    713    17

Charlton    497    3

Chatham    6317    96

Chattahoochee    810    2

Chattooga    366    4

Cherokee    4005    67

Clarke    2264    21

Clay    103    2

Clayton    5570    116

Clinch    217    4

Cobb    14962    340

Coffee    1608    33

Colquitt    1627    24

Columbia    2695    34

Cook    472    9

Coweta    1793    26

Crawford    120    0

Crisp    416    15

Dade    157    2

Dawson    486    5

DeKalb    15101    264

Decatur    850    17

Dodge    254    3

Dooly    264    14

Dougherty    2837    173

Douglas    2892    58

Early    383    32

Echols    226    2

Effingham    833    6

Elbert    386    1

Emanuel    599    14

Evans    319    3

Fannin    374    5

Fayette    1305    34

Floyd    1823    20

Forsyth    2586    27

Franklin    460    6

Fulton    22107    476

Gilmer    685    4

Glascock    29    1

Glynn    2754    56

Gordon    1338    24

Grady    564    8

Greene    371    13

Gwinnett    21655    290

Habersham    1212    52

Hall    6581    105

Hancock    340    35

Haralson    256    7

Harris    688    17

Hart    351    8

Heard    152    5

Henry    3786    59

Houston    2251    62

Irwin    180    1

Jackson    1190    17

Jasper    183    2

Jeff Davis    541    8

Jefferson    577    11

Jenkins    264    24

Johnson    266    12

Jones    353    4

Lamar    296    14

Lanier    232    5

Laurens    1142    19

Lee    611    23

Liberty    805    7

Lincoln    169    5

Long    149    2

Lowndes    3259    50

Lumpkin    417    9

Macon    189    10

Madison    450    7

Marion    162    5

McDuffie    436    10

McIntosh    213    3

Meriwether    440    7

Miller    164    0

Mitchell    674    41

Monroe    505    30

Montgomery    180    2

Morgan    329    1

Murray    656    3

Muscogee    5092    110

Newton    2038    50

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    17020    103

Oconee    474    16

Oglethorpe    252    8

Paulding    1894    26

Peach    464    16

Pickens    446    6

Pierce    466    9

Pike    246    6

Polk    961    11

Pulaski    143    3

Putnam    489    18

Quitman    32    1

Rabun    234    3

Randolph    287    26

Richmond    5192    98

Rockdale    1487    27

Schley    79    1

Screven    240    9

Seminole    242    6

Spalding    1039    43

Stephens    700    18

Stewart    275    10

Sumter    789    56

Talbot    147    5

Taliaferro    17    0

Tattnall    603    2

Taylor    107    4

Telfair    313    12

Terrell    308    30

Thomas    1250    44

Tift    1402    45

Toombs    878    9

Towns    159    2

Treutlen    145    3

Troup    2419    77

Turner    263    18

Twiggs    139    4

Union    335    7

Unknown    2761    5

Upson    632    49

Walker    823    17

Walton    1280    43

Ware    1237    34

Warren    92    2

Washington    540    3

Wayne    877    14

Webster    40    2

Wheeler    107    2

White    395    6

Whitfield    3730    40

Wilcox    199    19

Wilkes    202    3

Wilkinson    240    12

Worth    472    23

