Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
For anyone who needs a COVID-19 test and is looking for a testing site, visit the state's website.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,794 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 67 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/5-8/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/22-8/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.64.
- There have been 241,677 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,816 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3123.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,497.
- There have been 22,429 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 296 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 214.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 280.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 18, there were 2,596 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 30 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 22484 477
Gwinnett 21936 293
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16996 103
DeKalb 15312 266
Cobb 15086 349
Hall 6687 105
Chatham 6371 101
Clayton 5640 117
Richmond 5268 102
Muscogee 5136 113
Bibb 4262 85
Cherokee 4065 68
Henry 3819 59
Whitfield 3740 42
Lowndes 3276 52
Douglas 2911 59
Dougherty 2837 173
Glynn 2766 58
Columbia 2761 35
Unknown 2725 8
Forsyth 2625 27
Troup 2431 77
Clarke 2305 21
Houston 2273 62
Bartow 2083 65
Carroll 2082 54
Newton 2060 50
Paulding 1916 26
Floyd 1845 20
Coweta 1832 26
Colquitt 1640 24
Coffee 1616 33
Rockdale 1503 27
Barrow 1466 34
Bulloch 1416 18
Tift 1412 46
Gordon 1358 25
Fayette 1341 34
Walton 1294 43
Thomas 1261 44
Ware 1242 35
Jackson 1221 18
Habersham 1219 52
Baldwin 1201 45
Laurens 1154 19
Spalding 1049 43
Polk 974 11
Toombs 892 9
Wayne 882 13
Camden 873 7
Decatur 860 18
Effingham 857 6
Walker 837 17
Chattahoochee 821 2
Appling 814 19
Liberty 811 8
Sumter 794 56
Bryan 749 9
Catoosa 727 17
Stephens 711 19
Harris 692 18
Gilmer 687 4
Mitchell 676 41
Murray 662 3
Upson 639 49
Emanuel 619 15
Lee 616 23
Tattnall 608 3
Jefferson 589 12
Burke 573 7
Grady 567 8
Washington 559 3
Jeff Davis 554 8
Ben Hill 550 7
Butts 515 40
Monroe 508 31
Dawson 504 5
Putnam 502 18
Charlton 499 4
Peach 477 16
Cook 475 9
Oconee 475 16
Bacon 473 8
Worth 473 24
Franklin 471 6
Pierce 469 9
Madison 462 7
Pickens 450 6
Lumpkin 444 10
McDuffie 443 11
Meriwether 442 7
Brooks 440 18
Crisp 417 15
Elbert 403 1
White 400 7
Early 390 32
Fannin 388 5
Greene 384 13
Chattooga 379 4
Union 363 7
Jones 362 4
Atkinson 361 3
Hart 357 8
Berrien 340 1
Hancock 340 37
Morgan 335 1
Evans 322 3
Telfair 316 12
Terrell 310 30
Banks 307 6
Lamar 298 14
Randolph 290 26
Bleckley 286 11
Candler 284 10
Brantley 277 8
Stewart 275 10
Johnson 272 12
Dooly 266 14
Turner 266 18
Jenkins 265 24
Dodge 260 4
Haralson 256 7
Pike 254 6
Oglethorpe 253 8
Seminole 250 6
Wilkinson 245 12
Screven 243 9
Rabun 237 3
Lanier 233 5
Echols 226 2
Clinch 217 4
Calhoun 215 7
McIntosh 213 3
Wilkes 202 3
Wilcox 199 19
Macon 189 10
Jasper 185 2
Irwin 184 1
Montgomery 183 2
Lincoln 173 5
Miller 171 0
Towns 165 3
Marion 162 5
Dade 161 2
Heard 153 5
Long 152 2
Pulaski 148 3
Talbot 148 5
Treutlen 146 3
Twiggs 142 4
Crawford 124 0
Wheeler 113 2
Taylor 108 4
Clay 106 2
Warren 97 2
Schley 83 1
Baker 73 3
Webster 40 2
Quitman 32 1
Glascock 28 1
Taliaferro 17 0