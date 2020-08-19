Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,849 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 55 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/6-8/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/23-8/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.36.

There have been 243,982 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,305 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3019.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,529.

There have been 22,664 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 235 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 276.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 19, there were 2,573 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 23 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 22484 477

Gwinnett 21936 293

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16996 103

DeKalb 15312 266

Cobb 15086 349

Hall 6687 105

Chatham 6371 101

Clayton 5640 117

Richmond 5268 102

Muscogee 5136 113

Bibb 4262 85

Cherokee 4065 68

Henry 3819 59

Whitfield 3740 42

Lowndes 3276 52

Douglas 2911 59

Dougherty 2837 173

Glynn 2766 58

Columbia 2761 35

Unknown 2725 8

Forsyth 2625 27

Troup 2431 77

Clarke 2305 21

Houston 2273 62

Bartow 2083 65

Carroll 2082 54

Newton 2060 50

Paulding 1916 26

Floyd 1845 20

Coweta 1832 26

Colquitt 1640 24

Coffee 1616 33

Rockdale 1503 27

Barrow 1466 34

Bulloch 1416 18

Tift 1412 46

Gordon 1358 25

Fayette 1341 34

Walton 1294 43

Thomas 1261 44

Ware 1242 35

Jackson 1221 18

Habersham 1219 52

Baldwin 1201 45

Laurens 1154 19

Spalding 1049 43

Polk 974 11

Toombs 892 9

Wayne 882 13

Camden 873 7

Decatur 860 18

Effingham 857 6

Walker 837 17

Chattahoochee 821 2

Appling 814 19

Liberty 811 8

Sumter 794 56

Bryan 749 9

Catoosa 727 17

Stephens 711 19

Harris 692 18

Gilmer 687 4

Mitchell 676 41

Murray 662 3

Upson 639 49

Emanuel 619 15

Lee 616 23

Tattnall 608 3

Jefferson 589 12

Burke 573 7

Grady 567 8

Washington 559 3

Jeff Davis 554 8

Ben Hill 550 7

Butts 515 40

Monroe 508 31

Dawson 504 5

Putnam 502 18

Charlton 499 4

Peach 477 16

Cook 475 9

Oconee 475 16

Bacon 473 8

Worth 473 24

Franklin 471 6

Pierce 469 9

Madison 462 7

Pickens 450 6

Lumpkin 444 10

McDuffie 443 11

Meriwether 442 7

Brooks 440 18

Crisp 417 15

Elbert 403 1

White 400 7

Early 390 32

Fannin 388 5

Greene 384 13

Chattooga 379 4

Union 363 7

Jones 362 4

Atkinson 361 3

Hart 357 8

Berrien 340 1

Hancock 340 37

Morgan 335 1

Evans 322 3

Telfair 316 12

Terrell 310 30

Banks 307 6

Lamar 298 14

Randolph 290 26

Bleckley 286 11

Candler 284 10

Brantley 277 8

Stewart 275 10

Johnson 272 12

Dooly 266 14

Turner 266 18

Jenkins 265 24

Dodge 260 4

Haralson 256 7

Pike 254 6

Oglethorpe 253 8

Seminole 250 6

Wilkinson 245 12

Screven 243 9

Rabun 237 3

Lanier 233 5

Echols 226 2

Clinch 217 4

Calhoun 215 7

McIntosh 213 3

Wilkes 202 3

Wilcox 199 19

Macon 189 10

Jasper 185 2

Irwin 184 1

Montgomery 183 2

Lincoln 173 5

Miller 171 0

Towns 165 3

Marion 162 5

Dade 161 2

Heard 153 5

Long 152 2

Pulaski 148 3

Talbot 148 5

Treutlen 146 3

Twiggs 142 4

Crawford 124 0

Wheeler 113 2

Taylor 108 4

Clay 106 2

Warren 97 2

Schley 83 1

Baker 73 3

Webster 40 2

Quitman 32 1

Glascock 28 1