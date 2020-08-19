x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 19

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it. 

For anyone who needs a COVID-19 test and is looking for a testing site, visit the state's website.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,849 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 55 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/6-8/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/23-8/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.36.
  • There have been 243,982 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,305 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3019.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,529.
  • There have been 22,664 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 235 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 205.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 276.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 19, there were 2,573 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 23 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    22484    477

Gwinnett    21936    293

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16996    103

DeKalb    15312    266

Cobb    15086    349

Hall    6687    105

Chatham    6371    101

Clayton    5640    117

Richmond    5268    102

Muscogee    5136    113

Bibb    4262    85

Cherokee    4065    68

Henry    3819    59

Whitfield    3740    42

Lowndes    3276    52

Douglas    2911    59

Dougherty    2837    173

Glynn    2766    58

Columbia    2761    35

Unknown    2725    8

Forsyth    2625    27

Troup    2431    77

Clarke    2305    21

Houston    2273    62

Bartow    2083    65

Carroll    2082    54

Newton    2060    50

Paulding    1916    26

Floyd    1845    20

Coweta    1832    26

Colquitt    1640    24

Coffee    1616    33

Rockdale    1503    27

Barrow    1466    34

Bulloch    1416    18

Tift    1412    46

Gordon    1358    25

Fayette    1341    34

Walton    1294    43

Thomas    1261    44

Ware    1242    35

Jackson    1221    18

Habersham    1219    52

Baldwin    1201    45

Laurens    1154    19

Spalding    1049    43

Polk    974    11

Toombs    892    9

Wayne    882    13

Camden    873    7

Decatur    860    18

Effingham    857    6

Walker    837    17

Chattahoochee    821    2

Appling    814    19

Liberty    811    8

Sumter    794    56

Bryan    749    9

Catoosa    727    17

Stephens    711    19

Harris    692    18

Gilmer    687    4

Mitchell    676    41

Murray    662    3

Upson    639    49

Emanuel    619    15

Lee    616    23

Tattnall    608    3

Jefferson    589    12

Burke    573    7

Grady    567    8

Washington    559    3

Jeff Davis    554    8

Ben Hill    550    7

Butts    515    40

Monroe    508    31

Dawson    504    5

Putnam    502    18

Charlton    499    4

Peach    477    16

Cook    475    9

Oconee    475    16

Bacon    473    8

Worth    473    24

Franklin    471    6

Pierce    469    9

Madison    462    7

Pickens    450    6

Lumpkin    444    10

McDuffie    443    11

Meriwether    442    7

Brooks    440    18

Crisp    417    15

Elbert    403    1

White    400    7

Early    390    32

Fannin    388    5

Greene    384    13

Chattooga    379    4

Union    363    7

Jones    362    4

Atkinson    361    3

Hart    357    8

Berrien    340    1

Hancock    340    37

Morgan    335    1

Evans    322    3

Telfair    316    12

Terrell    310    30

Banks    307    6

Lamar    298    14

Randolph    290    26

Bleckley    286    11

Candler    284    10

Brantley    277    8

Stewart    275    10

Johnson    272    12

Dooly    266    14

Turner    266    18

Jenkins    265    24

Dodge    260    4

Haralson    256    7

Pike    254    6

Oglethorpe    253    8

Seminole    250    6

Wilkinson    245    12

Screven    243    9

Rabun    237    3

Lanier    233    5

Echols    226    2

Clinch    217    4

Calhoun    215    7

McIntosh    213    3

Wilkes    202    3

Wilcox    199    19

Macon    189    10

Jasper    185    2

Irwin    184    1

Montgomery    183    2

Lincoln    173    5

Miller    171    0

Towns    165    3

Marion    162    5

Dade    161    2

Heard    153    5

Long    152    2

Pulaski    148    3

Talbot    148    5

Treutlen    146    3

Twiggs    142    4

Crawford    124    0

Wheeler    113    2

Taylor    108    4

Clay    106    2

Warren    97    2

Schley    83    1

Baker    73    3

Webster    40    2

Quitman    32    1

Glascock    28    1

Taliaferro    17    0

