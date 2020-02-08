Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Aug. 2

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

The Latest Data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,840 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 15 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/20-8/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/6-7/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36.

There have been 193,177 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,165 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,575.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,401.

There have been 19,064 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 69 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 289.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.07.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 2, there were 3,069 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 26 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 594 16

Atkinson 293 2

Bacon 415 6

Baker 58 3

Baldwin 965 38

Banks 242 3

Barrow 1112 32

Bartow 1607 60

Ben Hill 346 3

Berrien 261 0

Bibb 3150 61

Bleckley 132 3

Brantley 224 4

Brooks 371 15

Bryan 551 7

Bulloch 1101 12

Burke 408 7

Butts 465 37

Calhoun 194 6

Camden 670 4

Candler 229 4

Carroll 1737 47

Catoosa 540 9

Charlton 380 3

Chatham 4960 67

Chattahoochee 660 1

Chattooga 198 2

Cherokee 2853 56

Clarke 1717 17

Clay 80 2

Clayton 4518 101

Clinch 174 4

Cobb 11690 298

Coffee 1341 25

Colquitt 1481 22

Columbia 1919 19

Cook 402 6

Coweta 1338 21

Crawford 89 0

Crisp 363 14

Dade 110 1

Dawson 298 3

DeKalb 12476 225

Decatur 666 8

Dodge 189 3

Dooly 242 14

Dougherty 2602 168

Douglas 2317 49

Early 346 31

Echols 218 2

Effingham 631 1

Elbert 323 1

Emanuel 426 7

Evans 220 1

Fannin 281 2

Fayette 970 25

Floyd 1266 15

Forsyth 1926 20

Franklin 365 4

Fulton 18079 398

Gilmer 512 3

Glascock 22 0

Glynn 2311 34

Gordon 1014 23

Grady 407 5

Greene 248 11

Gwinnett 17781 240

Habersham 1037 48

Hall 5523 79

Hancock 282 34

Haralson 192 6

Harris 620 16

Hart 266 2

Heard 130 3

Henry 2987 42

Houston 1785 49

Irwin 156 1

Jackson 950 13

Jasper 124 1

Jeff Davis 394 6

Jefferson 434 6

Jenkins 230 22

Johnson 227 10

Jones 261 3

Lamar 223 9

Lanier 215 4

Laurens 749 4

Lee 515 22

Liberty 605 2

Lincoln 129 4

Long 123 1

Lowndes 2971 32

Lumpkin 301 6

Macon 175 10

Madison 335 4

Marion 143 4

McDuffie 293 9

McIntosh 150 2

Meriwether 355 5

Miller 130 0

Mitchell 619 41

Monroe 423 23

Montgomery 129 1

Morgan 219 0

Murray 535 2

Muscogee 4307 82

Newton 1596 35

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15621 82

Oconee 394 15

Oglethorpe 187 7

Paulding 1430 19

Peach 326 12

Pickens 290 5

Pierce 378 6

Pike 192 4

Polk 675 9

Pulaski 86 2

Putnam 381 17

Quitman 29 1

Rabun 191 3

Randolph 259 26

Richmond 3719 83

Rockdale 1169 16

Schley 51 1

Screven 173 9

Seminole 145 2

Spalding 861 39

Stephens 556 10

Stewart 248 5

Sumter 729 56

Talbot 126 3

Taliaferro 13 0

Tattnall 416 1

Taylor 70 2

Telfair 253 7

Terrell 292 30

Thomas 997 39

Tift 1246 35

Toombs 632 6

Towns 115 1

Treutlen 99 3

Troup 2169 63

Turner 225 18

Twiggs 93 3

Union 218 6

Unknown 2471 6

Upson 484 46

Walker 553 16

Walton 955 34

Ware 1077 23

Warren 55 0

Washington 421 2

Wayne 622 4

Webster 36 2

Wheeler 83 1

White 301 5

Whitfield 3204 27

Wilcox 166 18

Wilkes 177 3

Wilkinson 182 10