Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Aug. 2

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,840 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 15 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/20-8/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/6-7/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36.
Georgia coronavirus deaths for Aug. 2, 2020
  • There have been 193,177 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,165 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,575.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,401.
Georgia coronavirus cases for Aug. 2, 2020
  • There have been 19,064 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 69 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 289.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.07.
Georgia coronavirus new cases vs. current hospitalizations for Aug. 2
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 2, there were 3,069 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 26 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    594    16

Atkinson    293    2

Bacon    415    6

Baker    58    3

Baldwin    965    38

Banks    242    3

Barrow    1112    32

Bartow    1607    60

Ben Hill    346    3

Berrien    261    0

Bibb    3150    61

Bleckley    132    3

Brantley    224    4

Brooks    371    15

Bryan    551    7

Bulloch    1101    12

Burke    408    7

Butts    465    37

Calhoun    194    6

Camden    670    4

Candler    229    4

Carroll    1737    47

Catoosa    540    9

Charlton    380    3

Chatham    4960    67

Chattahoochee    660    1

Chattooga    198    2

Cherokee    2853    56

Clarke    1717    17

Clay    80    2

Clayton    4518    101

Clinch    174    4

Cobb    11690    298

Coffee    1341    25

Colquitt    1481    22

Columbia    1919    19

Cook    402    6

Coweta    1338    21

Crawford    89    0

Crisp    363    14

Dade    110    1

Dawson    298    3

DeKalb    12476    225

Decatur    666    8

Dodge    189    3

Dooly    242    14

Dougherty    2602    168

Douglas    2317    49

Early    346    31

Echols    218    2

Effingham    631    1

Elbert    323    1

Emanuel    426    7

Evans    220    1

Fannin    281    2

Fayette    970    25

Floyd    1266    15

Forsyth    1926    20

Franklin    365    4

Fulton    18079    398

Gilmer    512    3

Glascock    22    0

Glynn    2311    34

Gordon    1014    23

Grady    407    5

Greene    248    11

Gwinnett    17781    240

Habersham    1037    48

Hall    5523    79

Hancock    282    34

Haralson    192    6

Harris    620    16

Hart    266    2

Heard    130    3

Henry    2987    42

Houston    1785    49

Irwin    156    1

Jackson    950    13

Jasper    124    1

Jeff Davis    394    6

Jefferson    434    6

Jenkins    230    22

Johnson    227    10

Jones    261    3

Lamar    223    9

Lanier    215    4

Laurens    749    4

Lee    515    22

Liberty    605    2

Lincoln    129    4

Long    123    1

Lowndes    2971    32

Lumpkin    301    6

Macon    175    10

Madison    335    4

Marion    143    4

McDuffie    293    9

McIntosh    150    2

Meriwether    355    5

Miller    130    0

Mitchell    619    41

Monroe    423    23

Montgomery    129    1

Morgan    219    0

Murray    535    2

Muscogee    4307    82

Newton    1596    35

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15621    82

Oconee    394    15

Oglethorpe    187    7

Paulding    1430    19

Peach    326    12

Pickens    290    5

Pierce    378    6

Pike    192    4

Polk    675    9

Pulaski    86    2

Putnam    381    17

Quitman    29    1

Rabun    191    3

Randolph    259    26

Richmond    3719    83

Rockdale    1169    16

Schley    51    1

Screven    173    9

Seminole    145    2

Spalding    861    39

Stephens    556    10

Stewart    248    5

Sumter    729    56

Talbot    126    3

Taliaferro    13    0

Tattnall    416    1

Taylor    70    2

Telfair    253    7

Terrell    292    30

Thomas    997    39

Tift    1246    35

Toombs    632    6

Towns    115    1

Treutlen    99    3

Troup    2169    63

Turner    225    18

Twiggs    93    3

Union    218    6

Unknown    2471    6

Upson    484    46

Walker    553    16

Walton    955    34

Ware    1077    23

Warren    55    0

Washington    421    2

Wayne    622    4

Webster    36    2

Wheeler    83    1

White    301    5

Whitfield    3204    27

Wilcox    166    18

Wilkes    177    3

Wilkinson    182    10

Worth    424    23

