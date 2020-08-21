Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 21, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,998 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 94 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/8-8/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/25-8/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 48.21.

There have been 249,630 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,889 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2901.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,400.

There have been 23,125 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 245 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 21, there were 2,408 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 98 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 840 21

Atkinson 374 3

Bacon 483 8

Baker 73 3

Baldwin 1252 46

Banks 324 7

Barrow 1553 36

Bartow 2189 66

Ben Hill 578 7

Berrien 358 2

Bibb 4393 95

Bleckley 299 11

Brantley 286 8

Brooks 446 20

Bryan 774 9

Bulloch 1460 19

Burke 611 7

Butts 526 40

Calhoun 221 7

Camden 923 7

Candler 297 11

Carroll 2175 56

Catoosa 757 17

Charlton 512 5

Chatham 6571 110

Chattahoochee 896 2

Chattooga 401 5

Cherokee 4262 69

Clarke 2416 23

Clay 108 2

Clayton 5914 119

Clinch 226 4

Cobb 15687 358

Coffee 1673 33

Colquitt 1653 25

Columbia 2912 36

Cook 492 10

Coweta 1944 26

Crawford 129 0

Crisp 422 15

Dade 173 2

Dawson 564 5

DeKalb 15731 272

Decatur 902 19

Dodge 273 5

Dooly 273 14

Dougherty 2869 173

Douglas 2992 60

Early 395 32

Echols 228 2

Effingham 910 12

Elbert 418 1

Emanuel 640 15

Evans 328 4

Fannin 405 5

Fayette 1394 34

Floyd 1950 21

Forsyth 2754 31

Franklin 491 6

Fulton 23375 486

Gilmer 707 5

Glascock 31 1

Glynn 2822 61

Gordon 1415 25

Grady 603 7

Greene 392 14

Gwinnett 22786 302

Habersham 1263 54

Hall 6916 115

Hancock 342 38

Haralson 280 7

Harris 704 19

Hart 375 10

Heard 157 5

Henry 4006 59

Houston 2374 63

Irwin 194 2

Jackson 1293 19

Jasper 187 2

Jeff Davis 581 8

Jefferson 605 13

Jenkins 283 24

Johnson 283 13

Jones 372 5

Lamar 307 14

Lanier 243 5

Laurens 1197 27

Lee 630 23

Liberty 851 12

Lincoln 182 5

Long 167 2

Lowndes 3335 54

Lumpkin 522 10

Macon 193 10

Madison 483 7

Marion 164 5

McDuffie 471 12

McIntosh 227 3

Meriwether 447 8

Miller 188 0

Mitchell 679 42

Monroe 522 33

Montgomery 198 3

Morgan 373 2

Murray 676 3

Muscogee 5231 117

Newton 2127 52

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16461 109

Oconee 494 19

Oglethorpe 258 8

Paulding 2016 30

Peach 490 16

Pickens 464 6

Pierce 482 10

Pike 261 8

Polk 1039 12

Pulaski 157 4

Putnam 546 18

Quitman 32 1

Rabun 247 4

Randolph 299 27

Richmond 5553 110

Rockdale 1569 28

Schley 89 2

Screven 247 9

Seminole 259 8

Spalding 1079 44

Stephens 743 19

Stewart 313 10

Sumter 811 56

Talbot 152 5

Taliaferro 18 0

Tattnall 630 4

Taylor 112 4

Telfair 325 12

Terrell 309 30

Thomas 1305 46

Tift 1422 47

Toombs 956 10

Towns 177 3

Treutlen 165 3

Troup 2483 78

Turner 273 18

Twiggs 153 6

Union 386 7

Unknown 2689 6

Upson 646 53

Walker 882 19

Walton 1347 44

Ware 1281 40

Warren 110 3

Washington 579 3

Wayne 912 16

Webster 38 2

Wheeler 129 3

White 431 8

Whitfield 3805 43

Wilcox 205 20

Wilkes 210 3

Wilkinson 250 13