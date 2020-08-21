Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 21, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,998 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 94 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/8-8/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/25-8/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 48.21.
- There have been 249,630 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,889 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2901.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,400.
- There have been 23,125 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 245 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 21, there were 2,408 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 98 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 840 21
Atkinson 374 3
Bacon 483 8
Baker 73 3
Baldwin 1252 46
Banks 324 7
Barrow 1553 36
Bartow 2189 66
Ben Hill 578 7
Berrien 358 2
Bibb 4393 95
Bleckley 299 11
Brantley 286 8
Brooks 446 20
Bryan 774 9
Bulloch 1460 19
Burke 611 7
Butts 526 40
Calhoun 221 7
Camden 923 7
Candler 297 11
Carroll 2175 56
Catoosa 757 17
Charlton 512 5
Chatham 6571 110
Chattahoochee 896 2
Chattooga 401 5
Cherokee 4262 69
Clarke 2416 23
Clay 108 2
Clayton 5914 119
Clinch 226 4
Cobb 15687 358
Coffee 1673 33
Colquitt 1653 25
Columbia 2912 36
Cook 492 10
Coweta 1944 26
Crawford 129 0
Crisp 422 15
Dade 173 2
Dawson 564 5
DeKalb 15731 272
Decatur 902 19
Dodge 273 5
Dooly 273 14
Dougherty 2869 173
Douglas 2992 60
Early 395 32
Echols 228 2
Effingham 910 12
Elbert 418 1
Emanuel 640 15
Evans 328 4
Fannin 405 5
Fayette 1394 34
Floyd 1950 21
Forsyth 2754 31
Franklin 491 6
Fulton 23375 486
Gilmer 707 5
Glascock 31 1
Glynn 2822 61
Gordon 1415 25
Grady 603 7
Greene 392 14
Gwinnett 22786 302
Habersham 1263 54
Hall 6916 115
Hancock 342 38
Haralson 280 7
Harris 704 19
Hart 375 10
Heard 157 5
Henry 4006 59
Houston 2374 63
Irwin 194 2
Jackson 1293 19
Jasper 187 2
Jeff Davis 581 8
Jefferson 605 13
Jenkins 283 24
Johnson 283 13
Jones 372 5
Lamar 307 14
Lanier 243 5
Laurens 1197 27
Lee 630 23
Liberty 851 12
Lincoln 182 5
Long 167 2
Lowndes 3335 54
Lumpkin 522 10
Macon 193 10
Madison 483 7
Marion 164 5
McDuffie 471 12
McIntosh 227 3
Meriwether 447 8
Miller 188 0
Mitchell 679 42
Monroe 522 33
Montgomery 198 3
Morgan 373 2
Murray 676 3
Muscogee 5231 117
Newton 2127 52
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16461 109
Oconee 494 19
Oglethorpe 258 8
Paulding 2016 30
Peach 490 16
Pickens 464 6
Pierce 482 10
Pike 261 8
Polk 1039 12
Pulaski 157 4
Putnam 546 18
Quitman 32 1
Rabun 247 4
Randolph 299 27
Richmond 5553 110
Rockdale 1569 28
Schley 89 2
Screven 247 9
Seminole 259 8
Spalding 1079 44
Stephens 743 19
Stewart 313 10
Sumter 811 56
Talbot 152 5
Taliaferro 18 0
Tattnall 630 4
Taylor 112 4
Telfair 325 12
Terrell 309 30
Thomas 1305 46
Tift 1422 47
Toombs 956 10
Towns 177 3
Treutlen 165 3
Troup 2483 78
Turner 273 18
Twiggs 153 6
Union 386 7
Unknown 2689 6
Upson 646 53
Walker 882 19
Walton 1347 44
Ware 1281 40
Warren 110 3
Washington 579 3
Wayne 912 16
Webster 38 2
Wheeler 129 3
White 431 8
Whitfield 3805 43
Wilcox 205 20
Wilkes 210 3
Wilkinson 250 13
Worth 482 24