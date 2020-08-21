x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 21, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,998 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 94 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/8-8/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/25-8/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 48.21.
Credit: WXIA
Georgia coronavirus new deaths for Aug. 21, 2020
  • There have been 249,630 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,889 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2901.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,400.
Credit: WXIA
Georgia coronavirus new cases for Aug. 21, 2020
  • There have been 23,125 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 245 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.14.
Credit: WXIA
Georgia coronavirus new cases vs. active patients for Aug. 21, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 21, there were 2,408 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 98 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    840    21

Atkinson    374    3

Bacon    483    8

Baker    73    3

Baldwin    1252    46

Banks    324    7

Barrow    1553    36

Bartow    2189    66

Ben Hill    578    7

Berrien    358    2

Bibb    4393    95

Bleckley    299    11

Brantley    286    8

Brooks    446    20

Bryan    774    9

Bulloch    1460    19

Burke    611    7

Butts    526    40

Calhoun    221    7

Camden    923    7

Candler    297    11

Carroll    2175    56

Catoosa    757    17

Charlton    512    5

Chatham    6571    110

Chattahoochee    896    2

Chattooga    401    5

Cherokee    4262    69

Clarke    2416    23

Clay    108    2

Clayton    5914    119

Clinch    226    4

Cobb    15687    358

Coffee    1673    33

Colquitt    1653    25

Columbia    2912    36

Cook    492    10

Coweta    1944    26

Crawford    129    0

Crisp    422    15

Dade    173    2

Dawson    564    5

DeKalb    15731    272

Decatur    902    19

Dodge    273    5

Dooly    273    14

Dougherty    2869    173

Douglas    2992    60

Early    395    32

Echols    228    2

Effingham    910    12

Elbert    418    1

Emanuel    640    15

Evans    328    4

Fannin    405    5

Fayette    1394    34

Floyd    1950    21

Forsyth    2754    31

Franklin    491    6

Fulton    23375    486

Gilmer    707    5

Glascock    31    1

Glynn    2822    61

Gordon    1415    25

Grady    603    7

Greene    392    14

Gwinnett    22786    302

Habersham    1263    54

Hall    6916    115

Hancock    342    38

Haralson    280    7

Harris    704    19

Hart    375    10

Heard    157    5

Henry    4006    59

Houston    2374    63

Irwin    194    2

Jackson    1293    19

Jasper    187    2

Jeff Davis    581    8

Jefferson    605    13

Jenkins    283    24

Johnson    283    13

Jones    372    5

Lamar    307    14

Lanier    243    5

Laurens    1197    27

Lee    630    23

Liberty    851    12

Lincoln    182    5

Long    167    2

Lowndes    3335    54

Lumpkin    522    10

Macon    193    10

Madison    483    7

Marion    164    5

McDuffie    471    12

McIntosh    227    3

Meriwether    447    8

Miller    188    0

Mitchell    679    42

Monroe    522    33

Montgomery    198    3

Morgan    373    2

Murray    676    3

Muscogee    5231    117

Newton    2127    52

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16461    109

Oconee    494    19

Oglethorpe    258    8

Paulding    2016    30

Peach    490    16

Pickens    464    6

Pierce    482    10

Pike    261    8

Polk    1039    12

Pulaski    157    4

Putnam    546    18

Quitman    32    1

Rabun    247    4

Randolph    299    27

Richmond    5553    110

Rockdale    1569    28

Schley    89    2

Screven    247    9

Seminole    259    8

Spalding    1079    44

Stephens    743    19

Stewart    313    10

Sumter    811    56

Talbot    152    5

Taliaferro    18    0

Tattnall    630    4

Taylor    112    4

Telfair    325    12

Terrell    309    30

Thomas    1305    46

Tift    1422    47

Toombs    956    10

Towns    177    3

Treutlen    165    3

Troup    2483    78

Turner    273    18

Twiggs    153    6

Union    386    7

Unknown    2689    6

Upson    646    53

Walker    882    19

Walton    1347    44

Ware    1281    40

Warren    110    3

Washington    579    3

Wayne    912    16

Webster    38    2

Wheeler    129    3

White    431    8

Whitfield    3805    43

Wilcox    205    20

Wilkes    210    3

Wilkinson    250    13

Worth    482    24

