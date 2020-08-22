x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 22

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,092 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 94 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (08/09-08/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/26-8/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 49.36.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus deaths in Georgia as of Aug. 22, 2020
  • There have been 252,222 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,592 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,771.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3446.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus cases in Georgia as of Aug. 22, 2020
  • There have been 23,325 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 200 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 197.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 251.93.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus new cases vs. active patients in Georgia as of Aug. 22, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 22, there were 2,361 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNT

Appling    852    21

Atkinson    379    3

Bacon    486    8

Baker    72    3

Baldwin    1290    46

Banks    329    7

Barrow    1578    36

Bartow    2225    66

Ben Hill    580    7

Berrien    360    3

Bibb    4496    98

Bleckley    310    12

Brantley    289    8

Brooks    451    20

Bryan    785    9

Bulloch    1467    19

Burke    614    7

Butts    530    40

Calhoun    224    7

Camden    933    7

Candler    303    11

Carroll    2193    56

Catoosa    788    17

Charlton    529    5

Chatham    6632    114

Chattahoochee    930    2

Chattooga    417    5

Cherokee    4319    70

Clarke    2473    24

Clay    108    2

Clayton    5980    121

Clinch    266    4

Cobb    15816    368

Coffee    1691    34

Colquitt    1674    25

Columbia    2936    36

Cook    494    10

Coweta    1972    26

Crawford    131    0

Crisp    426    15

Dade    177    3

Dawson    589    5

DeKalb    15860    278

Decatur    915    19

Dodge    280    5

Dooly    275    14

Dougherty    2888    174

Douglas    3015    61

Early    398    32

Echols    230    2

Effingham    936    14

Elbert    420    1

Emanuel    656    16

Evans    332    4

Fannin    410    5

Fayette    1404    35

Floyd    1998    22

Forsyth    2797    31

Franklin    497    9

Fulton    23622    489

Gilmer    713    5

Glascock    33    2

Glynn    2856    61

Gordon    1432    25

Grady    615    8

Greene    395    14

Gwinnett    22991    304

Habersham    1266    55

Hall    6981    116

Hancock    346    39

Haralson    284    7

Harris    710    19

Hart    377    10

Heard    159    5

Henry    4087    66

Houston    2415    63

Irwin    194    2

Jackson    1311    20

Jasper    187    2

Jeff Davis    592    9

Jefferson    607    13

Jenkins    283    24

Johnson    283    13

Jones    378    5

Lamar    311    15

Lanier    243    5

Laurens    1212    32

Lee    632    23

Liberty    862    13

Lincoln    184    6

Long    170    2

Lowndes    3342    56

Lumpkin    558    10

Macon    194    10

Madison    491    7

Marion    164    5

McDuffie    472    12

McIntosh    231    3

Meriwether    452    8

Miller    194    0

Mitchell    686    42

Monroe    532    33

Montgomery    199    3

Morgan    379    2

Murray    679    3

Muscogee    5265    120

Newton    2148    58

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16439    110

Oconee    510    20

Oglethorpe    262    8

Paulding    2032    30

Peach    495    17

Pickens    475    6

Pierce    490    10

Pike    262    8

Polk    1061    12

Pulaski    161    4

Putnam    556    18

Quitman    32    1

Rabun    250    4

Randolph    302    27

Richmond    5590    114

Rockdale    1583    28

Schley    90    2

Screven    248    9

Seminole    259    8

Spalding    1089    45

Stephens    749    19

Stewart    316    10

Sumter    817    57

Talbot    152    5

Taliaferro    18    0

Tattnall    639    5

Taylor    114    4

Telfair    325    12

Terrell    309    30

Thomas    1323    46

Tift    1438    47

Toombs    962    10

Towns    180    3

Treutlen    170    3

Troup    2496    79

Turner    273    19

Twiggs    157    6

Union    397    7

Unknown    2685    4

Upson    655    53

Walker    903    19

Walton    1355    43

Ware    1286    41

Warren    110    3

Washington    583    3

Wayne    914    19

Webster    38    2

Wheeler    131    3

White    440    9

Whitfield    3819    44

Wilcox    210    20

Wilkes    210    3

Wilkinson    257    13

Worth    483    24

Related Articles