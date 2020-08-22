Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 22

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,092 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 94 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (08/09-08/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/26-8/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 49.36.

There have been 252,222 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,592 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,771.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3446.

There have been 23,325 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 200 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 197.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 251.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 22, there were 2,361 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNT

Appling 852 21

Atkinson 379 3

Bacon 486 8

Baker 72 3

Baldwin 1290 46

Banks 329 7

Barrow 1578 36

Bartow 2225 66

Ben Hill 580 7

Berrien 360 3

Bibb 4496 98

Bleckley 310 12

Brantley 289 8

Brooks 451 20

Bryan 785 9

Bulloch 1467 19

Burke 614 7

Butts 530 40

Calhoun 224 7

Camden 933 7

Candler 303 11

Carroll 2193 56

Catoosa 788 17

Charlton 529 5

Chatham 6632 114

Chattahoochee 930 2

Chattooga 417 5

Cherokee 4319 70

Clarke 2473 24

Clay 108 2

Clayton 5980 121

Clinch 266 4

Cobb 15816 368

Coffee 1691 34

Colquitt 1674 25

Columbia 2936 36

Cook 494 10

Coweta 1972 26

Crawford 131 0

Crisp 426 15

Dade 177 3

Dawson 589 5

DeKalb 15860 278

Decatur 915 19

Dodge 280 5

Dooly 275 14

Dougherty 2888 174

Douglas 3015 61

Early 398 32

Echols 230 2

Effingham 936 14

Elbert 420 1

Emanuel 656 16

Evans 332 4

Fannin 410 5

Fayette 1404 35

Floyd 1998 22

Forsyth 2797 31

Franklin 497 9

Fulton 23622 489

Gilmer 713 5

Glascock 33 2

Glynn 2856 61

Gordon 1432 25

Grady 615 8

Greene 395 14

Gwinnett 22991 304

Habersham 1266 55

Hall 6981 116

Hancock 346 39

Haralson 284 7

Harris 710 19

Hart 377 10

Heard 159 5

Henry 4087 66

Houston 2415 63

Irwin 194 2

Jackson 1311 20

Jasper 187 2

Jeff Davis 592 9

Jefferson 607 13

Jenkins 283 24

Johnson 283 13

Jones 378 5

Lamar 311 15

Lanier 243 5

Laurens 1212 32

Lee 632 23

Liberty 862 13

Lincoln 184 6

Long 170 2

Lowndes 3342 56

Lumpkin 558 10

Macon 194 10

Madison 491 7

Marion 164 5

McDuffie 472 12

McIntosh 231 3

Meriwether 452 8

Miller 194 0

Mitchell 686 42

Monroe 532 33

Montgomery 199 3

Morgan 379 2

Murray 679 3

Muscogee 5265 120

Newton 2148 58

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16439 110

Oconee 510 20

Oglethorpe 262 8

Paulding 2032 30

Peach 495 17

Pickens 475 6

Pierce 490 10

Pike 262 8

Polk 1061 12

Pulaski 161 4

Putnam 556 18

Quitman 32 1

Rabun 250 4

Randolph 302 27

Richmond 5590 114

Rockdale 1583 28

Schley 90 2

Screven 248 9

Seminole 259 8

Spalding 1089 45

Stephens 749 19

Stewart 316 10

Sumter 817 57

Talbot 152 5

Taliaferro 18 0

Tattnall 639 5

Taylor 114 4

Telfair 325 12

Terrell 309 30

Thomas 1323 46

Tift 1438 47

Toombs 962 10

Towns 180 3

Treutlen 170 3

Troup 2496 79

Turner 273 19

Twiggs 157 6

Union 397 7

Unknown 2685 4

Upson 655 53

Walker 903 19

Walton 1355 43

Ware 1286 41

Warren 110 3

Washington 583 3

Wayne 914 19

Webster 38 2

Wheeler 131 3

White 440 9

Whitfield 3819 44

Wilcox 210 20

Wilkes 210 3

Wilkinson 257 13