Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 22

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,092 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 94 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (08/09-08/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/26-8/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 49.36.
- There have been 252,222 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,592 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,771.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3446.
- There have been 23,325 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 200 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 197.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 251.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 22, there were 2,361 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNT
Appling 852 21
Atkinson 379 3
Bacon 486 8
Baker 72 3
Baldwin 1290 46
Banks 329 7
Barrow 1578 36
Bartow 2225 66
Ben Hill 580 7
Berrien 360 3
Bibb 4496 98
Bleckley 310 12
Brantley 289 8
Brooks 451 20
Bryan 785 9
Bulloch 1467 19
Burke 614 7
Butts 530 40
Calhoun 224 7
Camden 933 7
Candler 303 11
Carroll 2193 56
Catoosa 788 17
Charlton 529 5
Chatham 6632 114
Chattahoochee 930 2
Chattooga 417 5
Cherokee 4319 70
Clarke 2473 24
Clay 108 2
Clayton 5980 121
Clinch 266 4
Cobb 15816 368
Coffee 1691 34
Colquitt 1674 25
Columbia 2936 36
Cook 494 10
Coweta 1972 26
Crawford 131 0
Crisp 426 15
Dade 177 3
Dawson 589 5
DeKalb 15860 278
Decatur 915 19
Dodge 280 5
Dooly 275 14
Dougherty 2888 174
Douglas 3015 61
Early 398 32
Echols 230 2
Effingham 936 14
Elbert 420 1
Emanuel 656 16
Evans 332 4
Fannin 410 5
Fayette 1404 35
Floyd 1998 22
Forsyth 2797 31
Franklin 497 9
Fulton 23622 489
Gilmer 713 5
Glascock 33 2
Glynn 2856 61
Gordon 1432 25
Grady 615 8
Greene 395 14
Gwinnett 22991 304
Habersham 1266 55
Hall 6981 116
Hancock 346 39
Haralson 284 7
Harris 710 19
Hart 377 10
Heard 159 5
Henry 4087 66
Houston 2415 63
Irwin 194 2
Jackson 1311 20
Jasper 187 2
Jeff Davis 592 9
Jefferson 607 13
Jenkins 283 24
Johnson 283 13
Jones 378 5
Lamar 311 15
Lanier 243 5
Laurens 1212 32
Lee 632 23
Liberty 862 13
Lincoln 184 6
Long 170 2
Lowndes 3342 56
Lumpkin 558 10
Macon 194 10
Madison 491 7
Marion 164 5
McDuffie 472 12
McIntosh 231 3
Meriwether 452 8
Miller 194 0
Mitchell 686 42
Monroe 532 33
Montgomery 199 3
Morgan 379 2
Murray 679 3
Muscogee 5265 120
Newton 2148 58
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16439 110
Oconee 510 20
Oglethorpe 262 8
Paulding 2032 30
Peach 495 17
Pickens 475 6
Pierce 490 10
Pike 262 8
Polk 1061 12
Pulaski 161 4
Putnam 556 18
Quitman 32 1
Rabun 250 4
Randolph 302 27
Richmond 5590 114
Rockdale 1583 28
Schley 90 2
Screven 248 9
Seminole 259 8
Spalding 1089 45
Stephens 749 19
Stewart 316 10
Sumter 817 57
Talbot 152 5
Taliaferro 18 0
Tattnall 639 5
Taylor 114 4
Telfair 325 12
Terrell 309 30
Thomas 1323 46
Tift 1438 47
Toombs 962 10
Towns 180 3
Treutlen 170 3
Troup 2496 79
Turner 273 19
Twiggs 157 6
Union 397 7
Unknown 2685 4
Upson 655 53
Walker 903 19
Walton 1355 43
Ware 1286 41
Warren 110 3
Washington 583 3
Wayne 914 19
Webster 38 2
Wheeler 131 3
White 440 9
Whitfield 3819 44
Wilcox 210 20
Wilkes 210 3
Wilkinson 257 13
Worth 483 24