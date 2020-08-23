Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 23

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,132 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (08/10-08/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/27-8/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.07.
- There have been 253,949 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,727 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,668.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3475.
- There have been 23,369 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 44 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 195.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 22, there were 2,361 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 23751 490
Gwinnett 23096 306
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16547 111
DeKalb 15959 278
Cobb 15931 369
Hall 7004 116
Chatham 6665 115
Clayton 6042 121
Richmond 5641 114
Muscogee 5286 120
Bibb 4524 98
Cherokee 4369 72
Henry 4117 66
Whitfield 3841 46
Lowndes 3360 56
Douglas 3029 62
Columbia 2955 40
Dougherty 2904 174
Glynn 2875 64
Forsyth 2808 31
Unknown 2769 4
Troup 2503 79
Clarke 2491 25
Houston 2431 63
Bartow 2240 66
Carroll 2208 56
Newton 2159 58
Paulding 2063 30
Floyd 2015 27
Coweta 2014 26
Coffee 1701 34
Colquitt 1676 25
Rockdale 1590 28
Barrow 1585 36
Bulloch 1472 19
Tift 1445 47
Gordon 1439 25
Fayette 1412 36
Walton 1366 43
Baldwin 1335 46
Thomas 1330 46
Jackson 1311 21
Ware 1296 41
Habersham 1268 57
Laurens 1223 34
Spalding 1111 45
Polk 1072 12
Toombs 975 10
Effingham 946 14
Camden 942 7
Chattahoochee 931 2
Wayne 919 19
Decatur 918 19
Walker 908 19
Liberty 866 13
Appling 857 21
Sumter 820 57
Catoosa 794 17
Bryan 786 9
Stephens 754 19
Gilmer 716 5
Harris 711 19
Mitchell 688 42
Murray 683 3
Emanuel 659 19
Upson 658 53
Tattnall 643 5
Lee 635 23
Grady 626 8
Jefferson 618 13
Burke 617 7
Jeff Davis 598 9
Ben Hill 597 8
Dawson 590 6
Washington 586 3
Putnam 567 18
Lumpkin 559 10
Charlton 538 5
Monroe 538 33
Butts 532 40
Oconee 511 20
Peach 502 17
Franklin 499 9
Cook 494 10
Madison 493 7
Pierce 492 10
Bacon 488 8
Worth 483 24
Pickens 476 6
McDuffie 474 12
Meriwether 455 8
Brooks 452 20
White 441 9
Crisp 428 15
Chattooga 422 5
Elbert 421 1
Fannin 414 6
Union 403 7
Early 398 32
Greene 396 14
Hart 383 10
Jones 381 5
Morgan 381 2
Atkinson 379 3
Berrien 363 3
Hancock 346 39
Banks 334 8
Evans 332 4
Telfair 329 12
Stewart 315 10
Bleckley 313 12
Lamar 311 15
Terrell 309 30
Candler 304 11
Randolph 303 27
Brantley 289 8
Haralson 289 7
Dodge 287 5
Johnson 286 13
Jenkins 283 24
Dooly 277 14
Turner 273 19
Clinch 267 4
Oglethorpe 264 8
Pike 263 8
Wilkinson 261 13
Seminole 259 8
Rabun 254 4
Screven 251 9
Lanier 244 5
McIntosh 231 4
Echols 230 2
Calhoun 225 7
Wilkes 213 3
Wilcox 210 20
Montgomery 201 3
Irwin 200 2
Miller 199 0
Macon 195 10
Jasper 187 2
Lincoln 185 6
Towns 184 5
Dade 180 3
Treutlen 178 3
Long 170 2
Marion 163 5
Pulaski 162 4
Heard 161 5
Twiggs 157 6
Talbot 152 5
Crawford 136 0
Wheeler 136 3
Taylor 116 4
Warren 110 3
Clay 109 2
Schley 90 2
Baker 72 3
Webster 38 2
Glascock 33 2
Quitman 32 1
Taliaferro 18 0