Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,132 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (08/10-08/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/27-8/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.07.
  • There have been 253,949 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,727 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,668.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3475.
  • There have been 23,369 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 44 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 195.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 22, there were 2,361 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    23751    490

Gwinnett    23096    306

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16547    111

DeKalb    15959    278

Cobb    15931    369

Hall    7004    116

Chatham    6665    115

Clayton    6042    121

Richmond    5641    114

Muscogee    5286    120

Bibb    4524    98

Cherokee    4369    72

Henry    4117    66

Whitfield    3841    46

Lowndes    3360    56

Douglas    3029    62

Columbia    2955    40

Dougherty    2904    174

Glynn    2875    64

Forsyth    2808    31

Unknown    2769    4

Troup    2503    79

Clarke    2491    25

Houston    2431    63

Bartow    2240    66

Carroll    2208    56

Newton    2159    58

Paulding    2063    30

Floyd    2015    27

Coweta    2014    26

Coffee    1701    34

Colquitt    1676    25

Rockdale    1590    28

Barrow    1585    36

Bulloch    1472    19

Tift    1445    47

Gordon    1439    25

Fayette    1412    36

Walton    1366    43

Baldwin    1335    46

Thomas    1330    46

Jackson    1311    21

Ware    1296    41

Habersham    1268    57

Laurens    1223    34

Spalding    1111    45

Polk    1072    12

Toombs    975    10

Effingham    946    14

Camden    942    7

Chattahoochee    931    2

Wayne    919    19

Decatur    918    19

Walker    908    19

Liberty    866    13

Appling    857    21

Sumter    820    57

Catoosa    794    17

Bryan    786    9

Stephens    754    19

Gilmer    716    5

Harris    711    19

Mitchell    688    42

Murray    683    3

Emanuel    659    19

Upson    658    53

Tattnall    643    5

Lee    635    23

Grady    626    8

Jefferson    618    13

Burke    617    7

Jeff Davis    598    9

Ben Hill    597    8

Dawson    590    6

Washington    586    3

Putnam    567    18

Lumpkin    559    10

Charlton    538    5

Monroe    538    33

Butts    532    40

Oconee    511    20

Peach    502    17

Franklin    499    9

Cook    494    10

Madison    493    7

Pierce    492    10

Bacon    488    8

Worth    483    24

Pickens    476    6

McDuffie    474    12

Meriwether    455    8

Brooks    452    20

White    441    9

Crisp    428    15

Chattooga    422    5

Elbert    421    1

Fannin    414    6

Union    403    7

Early    398    32

Greene    396    14

Hart    383    10

Jones    381    5

Morgan    381    2

Atkinson    379    3

Berrien    363    3

Hancock    346    39

Banks    334    8

Evans    332    4

Telfair    329    12

Stewart    315    10

Bleckley    313    12

Lamar    311    15

Terrell    309    30

Candler    304    11

Randolph    303    27

Brantley    289    8

Haralson    289    7

Dodge    287    5

Johnson    286    13

Jenkins    283    24

Dooly    277    14

Turner    273    19

Clinch    267    4

Oglethorpe    264    8

Pike    263    8

Wilkinson    261    13

Seminole    259    8

Rabun    254    4

Screven    251    9

Lanier    244    5

McIntosh    231    4

Echols    230    2

Calhoun    225    7

Wilkes    213    3

Wilcox    210    20

Montgomery    201    3

Irwin    200    2

Miller    199    0

Macon    195    10

Jasper    187    2

Lincoln    185    6

Towns    184    5

Dade    180    3

Treutlen    178    3

Long    170    2

Marion    163    5

Pulaski    162    4

Heard    161    5

Twiggs    157    6

Talbot    152    5

Crawford    136    0

Wheeler    136    3

Taylor    116    4

Warren    110    3

Clay    109    2

Schley    90    2

Baker    72    3

Webster    38    2

Glascock    33    2

Quitman    32    1

Taliaferro    18    0

