Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,132 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (08/10-08/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/27-8/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.07.

There have been 253,949 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,727 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,668.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3475.

There have been 23,369 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 44 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 195.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 22, there were 2,361 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 47 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 23751 490

Gwinnett 23096 306

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16547 111

DeKalb 15959 278

Cobb 15931 369

Hall 7004 116

Chatham 6665 115

Clayton 6042 121

Richmond 5641 114

Muscogee 5286 120

Bibb 4524 98

Cherokee 4369 72

Henry 4117 66

Whitfield 3841 46

Lowndes 3360 56

Douglas 3029 62

Columbia 2955 40

Dougherty 2904 174

Glynn 2875 64

Forsyth 2808 31

Unknown 2769 4

Troup 2503 79

Clarke 2491 25

Houston 2431 63

Bartow 2240 66

Carroll 2208 56

Newton 2159 58

Paulding 2063 30

Floyd 2015 27

Coweta 2014 26

Coffee 1701 34

Colquitt 1676 25

Rockdale 1590 28

Barrow 1585 36

Bulloch 1472 19

Tift 1445 47

Gordon 1439 25

Fayette 1412 36

Walton 1366 43

Baldwin 1335 46

Thomas 1330 46

Jackson 1311 21

Ware 1296 41

Habersham 1268 57

Laurens 1223 34

Spalding 1111 45

Polk 1072 12

Toombs 975 10

Effingham 946 14

Camden 942 7

Chattahoochee 931 2

Wayne 919 19

Decatur 918 19

Walker 908 19

Liberty 866 13

Appling 857 21

Sumter 820 57

Catoosa 794 17

Bryan 786 9

Stephens 754 19

Gilmer 716 5

Harris 711 19

Mitchell 688 42

Murray 683 3

Emanuel 659 19

Upson 658 53

Tattnall 643 5

Lee 635 23

Grady 626 8

Jefferson 618 13

Burke 617 7

Jeff Davis 598 9

Ben Hill 597 8

Dawson 590 6

Washington 586 3

Putnam 567 18

Lumpkin 559 10

Charlton 538 5

Monroe 538 33

Butts 532 40

Oconee 511 20

Peach 502 17

Franklin 499 9

Cook 494 10

Madison 493 7

Pierce 492 10

Bacon 488 8

Worth 483 24

Pickens 476 6

McDuffie 474 12

Meriwether 455 8

Brooks 452 20

White 441 9

Crisp 428 15

Chattooga 422 5

Elbert 421 1

Fannin 414 6

Union 403 7

Early 398 32

Greene 396 14

Hart 383 10

Jones 381 5

Morgan 381 2

Atkinson 379 3

Berrien 363 3

Hancock 346 39

Banks 334 8

Evans 332 4

Telfair 329 12

Stewart 315 10

Bleckley 313 12

Lamar 311 15

Terrell 309 30

Candler 304 11

Randolph 303 27

Brantley 289 8

Haralson 289 7

Dodge 287 5

Johnson 286 13

Jenkins 283 24

Dooly 277 14

Turner 273 19

Clinch 267 4

Oglethorpe 264 8

Pike 263 8

Wilkinson 261 13

Seminole 259 8

Rabun 254 4

Screven 251 9

Lanier 244 5

McIntosh 231 4

Echols 230 2

Calhoun 225 7

Wilkes 213 3

Wilcox 210 20

Montgomery 201 3

Irwin 200 2

Miller 199 0

Macon 195 10

Jasper 187 2

Lincoln 185 6

Towns 184 5

Dade 180 3

Treutlen 178 3

Long 170 2

Marion 163 5

Pulaski 162 4

Heard 161 5

Twiggs 157 6

Talbot 152 5

Crawford 136 0

Wheeler 136 3

Taylor 116 4

Warren 110 3

Clay 109 2

Schley 90 2

Baker 72 3

Webster 38 2

Glascock 33 2

Quitman 32 1