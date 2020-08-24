x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,156 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (08/11-08/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/28-8/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.43.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 256,253 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,304 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,659.04 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,442.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 23,425 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 56 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 196.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 24, there were 2,350 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    23825    490

Gwinnett    23178    306

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16641    111

Cobb    16055    370

DeKalb    16004    280

Hall    7020    116

Chatham    6730    115

Clayton    6087    122

Richmond    5691    114

Muscogee    5304    122

Bibb    5302    98

Cherokee    4412    72

Henry    4145    67

Whitfield    3851    47

Lowndes    3368    57

Douglas    3048    62

Columbia    2978    40

Dougherty    2922    174

Glynn    2891    64

Forsyth    2814    31

Unknown    2668    4

Troup    2512    79

Clarke    2511    25

Houston    2508    63

Bartow    2256    67

Carroll    2232    56

Newton    2168    58

Paulding    2082    30

Floyd    2028    28

Coweta    2025    26

Coffee    1715    34

Colquitt    1693    25

Rockdale    1597    28

Barrow    1587    36

Bulloch    1511    19

Tift    1448    47

Gordon    1444    25

Fayette    1419    36

Baldwin    1415    46

Walton    1371    43

Thomas    1332    46

Jackson    1311    22

Ware    1302    41

Habersham    1268    57

Laurens    1227    36

Spalding    1115    45

Polk    1074    12

Toombs    982    12

Effingham    962    14

Camden    946    7

Chattahoochee    942    2

Wayne    927    19

Decatur    923    20

Walker    912    20

Liberty    878    13

Appling    853    22

Sumter    824    57

Catoosa    803    17

Bryan    793    9

Stephens    756    19

Gilmer    718    5

Harris    711    19

Mitchell    688    42

Murray    683    3

Upson    663    53

Emanuel    662    20

Tattnall    648    5

Lee    637    23

Grady    627    8

Burke    621    7

Jefferson    620    13

Ben Hill    603    8

Jeff Davis    600    9

Dawson    590    6

Washington    587    3

Monroe    576    33

Putnam    573    19

Lumpkin    559    12

Charlton    544    5

Peach    540    16

Butts    535    40

Oconee    516    20

Franklin    503    9

Cook    497    10

Madison    496    7

Pierce    495    10

Bacon    492    8

Worth    487    24

McDuffie    480    12

Pickens    477    6

Meriwether    459    8

Brooks    453    20

White    442    9

Crisp    436    15

Chattooga    422    5

Elbert    422    1

Jones    422    5

Fannin    416    6

Union    413    7

Early    400    32

Greene    400    14

Hart    385    10

Atkinson    382    3

Morgan    381    2

Berrien    365    3

Hancock    348    39

Banks    337    8

Evans    334    4

Telfair    331    13

Bleckley    316    12

Stewart    316    10

Lamar    313    15

Terrell    311    31

Randolph    305    27

Candler    304    11

Haralson    293    7

Brantley    292    8

Dodge    289    5

Johnson    287    13

Jenkins    283    24

Dooly    282    14

Wilkinson    280    13

Turner    274    19

Clinch    269    4

Screven    268    9

Pike    266    8

Oglethorpe    265    8

Seminole    264    8

Rabun    255    4

Lanier    244    5

McIntosh    232    4

Echols    230    2

Calhoun    225    7

Wilkes    214    3

Wilcox    212    20

Montgomery    201    2

Irwin    200    2

Miller    199    0

Macon    195    10

Jasper    189    2

Lincoln    188    6

Towns    184    5

Dade    180    3

Treutlen    179    3

Long    172    2

Twiggs    168    6

Pulaski    165    4

Marion    163    5

Heard    161    5

Talbot    152    5

Crawford    146    1

Wheeler    137    3

Taylor    118    4

Clay    110    2

Warren    110    3

Schley    90    2

Baker    73    3

Webster    38    2

Glascock    34    2

Quitman    32    1

Taliaferro    18    0

