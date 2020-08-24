Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,156 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (08/11-08/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/28-8/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.43.
- There have been 256,253 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,304 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,659.04 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,442.
- There have been 23,425 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 56 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 196.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 24, there were 2,350 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 23825 490
Gwinnett 23178 306
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16641 111
Cobb 16055 370
DeKalb 16004 280
Hall 7020 116
Chatham 6730 115
Clayton 6087 122
Richmond 5691 114
Muscogee 5304 122
Bibb 5302 98
Cherokee 4412 72
Henry 4145 67
Whitfield 3851 47
Lowndes 3368 57
Douglas 3048 62
Columbia 2978 40
Dougherty 2922 174
Glynn 2891 64
Forsyth 2814 31
Unknown 2668 4
Troup 2512 79
Clarke 2511 25
Houston 2508 63
Bartow 2256 67
Carroll 2232 56
Newton 2168 58
Paulding 2082 30
Floyd 2028 28
Coweta 2025 26
Coffee 1715 34
Colquitt 1693 25
Rockdale 1597 28
Barrow 1587 36
Bulloch 1511 19
Tift 1448 47
Gordon 1444 25
Fayette 1419 36
Baldwin 1415 46
Walton 1371 43
Thomas 1332 46
Jackson 1311 22
Ware 1302 41
Habersham 1268 57
Laurens 1227 36
Spalding 1115 45
Polk 1074 12
Toombs 982 12
Effingham 962 14
Camden 946 7
Chattahoochee 942 2
Wayne 927 19
Decatur 923 20
Walker 912 20
Liberty 878 13
Appling 853 22
Sumter 824 57
Catoosa 803 17
Bryan 793 9
Stephens 756 19
Gilmer 718 5
Harris 711 19
Mitchell 688 42
Murray 683 3
Upson 663 53
Emanuel 662 20
Tattnall 648 5
Lee 637 23
Grady 627 8
Burke 621 7
Jefferson 620 13
Ben Hill 603 8
Jeff Davis 600 9
Dawson 590 6
Washington 587 3
Monroe 576 33
Putnam 573 19
Lumpkin 559 12
Charlton 544 5
Peach 540 16
Butts 535 40
Oconee 516 20
Franklin 503 9
Cook 497 10
Madison 496 7
Pierce 495 10
Bacon 492 8
Worth 487 24
McDuffie 480 12
Pickens 477 6
Meriwether 459 8
Brooks 453 20
White 442 9
Crisp 436 15
Chattooga 422 5
Elbert 422 1
Jones 422 5
Fannin 416 6
Union 413 7
Early 400 32
Greene 400 14
Hart 385 10
Atkinson 382 3
Morgan 381 2
Berrien 365 3
Hancock 348 39
Banks 337 8
Evans 334 4
Telfair 331 13
Bleckley 316 12
Stewart 316 10
Lamar 313 15
Terrell 311 31
Randolph 305 27
Candler 304 11
Haralson 293 7
Brantley 292 8
Dodge 289 5
Johnson 287 13
Jenkins 283 24
Dooly 282 14
Wilkinson 280 13
Turner 274 19
Clinch 269 4
Screven 268 9
Pike 266 8
Oglethorpe 265 8
Seminole 264 8
Rabun 255 4
Lanier 244 5
McIntosh 232 4
Echols 230 2
Calhoun 225 7
Wilkes 214 3
Wilcox 212 20
Montgomery 201 2
Irwin 200 2
Miller 199 0
Macon 195 10
Jasper 189 2
Lincoln 188 6
Towns 184 5
Dade 180 3
Treutlen 179 3
Long 172 2
Twiggs 168 6
Pulaski 165 4
Marion 163 5
Heard 161 5
Talbot 152 5
Crawford 146 1
Wheeler 137 3
Taylor 118 4
Clay 110 2
Warren 110 3
Schley 90 2
Baker 73 3
Webster 38 2
Glascock 34 2
Quitman 32 1
Taliaferro 18 0