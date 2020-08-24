Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,156 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (08/11-08/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/28-8/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 51.43.

There have been 256,253 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,304 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,659.04 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,442.

There have been 23,425 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 56 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 196.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 56 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 196.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 24, there were 2,350 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 23825 490

Gwinnett 23178 306

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16641 111

Cobb 16055 370

DeKalb 16004 280

Hall 7020 116

Chatham 6730 115

Clayton 6087 122

Richmond 5691 114

Muscogee 5304 122

Bibb 5302 98

Cherokee 4412 72

Henry 4145 67

Whitfield 3851 47

Lowndes 3368 57

Douglas 3048 62

Columbia 2978 40

Dougherty 2922 174

Glynn 2891 64

Forsyth 2814 31

Unknown 2668 4

Troup 2512 79

Clarke 2511 25

Houston 2508 63

Bartow 2256 67

Carroll 2232 56

Newton 2168 58

Paulding 2082 30

Floyd 2028 28

Coweta 2025 26

Coffee 1715 34

Colquitt 1693 25

Rockdale 1597 28

Barrow 1587 36

Bulloch 1511 19

Tift 1448 47

Gordon 1444 25

Fayette 1419 36

Baldwin 1415 46

Walton 1371 43

Thomas 1332 46

Jackson 1311 22

Ware 1302 41

Habersham 1268 57

Laurens 1227 36

Spalding 1115 45

Polk 1074 12

Toombs 982 12

Effingham 962 14

Camden 946 7

Chattahoochee 942 2

Wayne 927 19

Decatur 923 20

Walker 912 20

Liberty 878 13

Appling 853 22

Sumter 824 57

Catoosa 803 17

Bryan 793 9

Stephens 756 19

Gilmer 718 5

Harris 711 19

Mitchell 688 42

Murray 683 3

Upson 663 53

Emanuel 662 20

Tattnall 648 5

Lee 637 23

Grady 627 8

Burke 621 7

Jefferson 620 13

Ben Hill 603 8

Jeff Davis 600 9

Dawson 590 6

Washington 587 3

Monroe 576 33

Putnam 573 19

Lumpkin 559 12

Charlton 544 5

Peach 540 16

Butts 535 40

Oconee 516 20

Franklin 503 9

Cook 497 10

Madison 496 7

Pierce 495 10

Bacon 492 8

Worth 487 24

McDuffie 480 12

Pickens 477 6

Meriwether 459 8

Brooks 453 20

White 442 9

Crisp 436 15

Chattooga 422 5

Elbert 422 1

Jones 422 5

Fannin 416 6

Union 413 7

Early 400 32

Greene 400 14

Hart 385 10

Atkinson 382 3

Morgan 381 2

Berrien 365 3

Hancock 348 39

Banks 337 8

Evans 334 4

Telfair 331 13

Bleckley 316 12

Stewart 316 10

Lamar 313 15

Terrell 311 31

Randolph 305 27

Candler 304 11

Haralson 293 7

Brantley 292 8

Dodge 289 5

Johnson 287 13

Jenkins 283 24

Dooly 282 14

Wilkinson 280 13

Turner 274 19

Clinch 269 4

Screven 268 9

Pike 266 8

Oglethorpe 265 8

Seminole 264 8

Rabun 255 4

Lanier 244 5

McIntosh 232 4

Echols 230 2

Calhoun 225 7

Wilkes 214 3

Wilcox 212 20

Montgomery 201 2

Irwin 200 2

Miller 199 0

Macon 195 10

Jasper 189 2

Lincoln 188 6

Towns 184 5

Dade 180 3

Treutlen 179 3

Long 172 2

Twiggs 168 6

Pulaski 165 4

Marion 163 5

Heard 161 5

Talbot 152 5

Crawford 146 1

Wheeler 137 3

Taylor 118 4

Clay 110 2

Warren 110 3

Schley 90 2

Baker 73 3

Webster 38 2

Glascock 34 2

Quitman 32 1