Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 25

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,262 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 106 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (08/12-08/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/29-8/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.29.
- There have been 258,354 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,101 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,554.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,395.
- There have been 23,717 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 292 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 24, there were 2,260 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 90 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 23987 497
Gwinnett 23411 309
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16489 115
Cobb 16144 373
DeKalb 16086 287
Hall 7116 118
Chatham 6760 116
Clayton 6124 128
Richmond 5731 115
Bibb 5340 106
Muscogee 5330 125
Cherokee 4459 72
Henry 4166 68
Whitfield 3859 47
Lowndes 3379 59
Douglas 3060 62
Columbia 2995 41
Dougherty 2925 176
Glynn 2907 64
Forsyth 2884 32
Unknown 2725 4
Clarke 2564 27
Houston 2543 64
Troup 2516 79
Bartow 2292 67
Carroll 2216 56
Newton 2189 58
Paulding 2106 30
Floyd 2086 29
Coweta 2041 26
Coffee 1721 36
Colquitt 1702 26
Barrow 1629 36
Rockdale 1613 28
Bulloch 1525 21
Baldwin 1467 47
Gordon 1461 25
Tift 1451 48
Fayette 1434 36
Walton 1403 44
Jackson 1351 22
Thomas 1341 47
Ware 1306 42
Habersham 1279 59
Laurens 1244 39
Spalding 1126 48
Polk 1122 12
Toombs 1000 12
Chattahoochee 978 2
Effingham 975 14
Camden 957 7
Wayne 931 22
Decatur 929 20
Walker 925 20
Liberty 884 14
Appling 856 23
Sumter 826 57
Catoosa 809 17
Bryan 799 9
Stephens 766 21
Gilmer 719 5
Harris 711 21
Mitchell 694 42
Emanuel 688 21
Murray 685 3
Tattnall 651 5
Lee 643 23
Upson 634 53
Burke 631 7
Grady 628 8
Jefferson 624 13
Ben Hill 605 10
Jeff Davis 603 9
Dawson 599 6
Putnam 597 20
Lumpkin 596 12
Washington 592 3
Monroe 582 35
Peach 546 16
Charlton 545 5
Butts 541 40
Oconee 525 20
Franklin 514 10
Madison 503 7
Pierce 499 11
Cook 497 10
Bacon 493 8
Pickens 490 6
McDuffie 489 12
Worth 488 24
Chattooga 465 5
Meriwether 463 8
Brooks 455 20
White 450 9
Crisp 448 15
Elbert 431 1
Jones 430 5
Union 423 7
Fannin 416 6
Greene 409 15
Early 402 32
Morgan 394 2
Hart 390 10
Atkinson 386 3
Berrien 367 3
Hancock 351 39
Banks 346 8
Evans 336 4
Telfair 332 13
Bleckley 328 15
Candler 317 11
Lamar 315 16
Stewart 315 10
Terrell 313 31
Randolph 307 27
Brantley 296 8
Haralson 296 7
Dodge 295 5
Johnson 290 13
Jenkins 286 24
Wilkinson 283 14
Dooly 282 14
Screven 274 9
Turner 274 19
Clinch 271 4
Oglethorpe 270 9
Seminole 269 8
Pike 267 8
Rabun 257 5
Lanier 246 5
Echols 231 2
McIntosh 231 4
Calhoun 226 7
Wilkes 216 3
Wilcox 213 20
Irwin 204 2
Montgomery 202 2
Miller 200 0
Macon 197 10
Jasper 191 3
Lincoln 188 6
Towns 187 5
Treutlen 185 3
Dade 183 3
Long 172 2
Twiggs 169 6
Pulaski 168 6
Marion 163 5
Heard 161 5
Talbot 153 5
Crawford 143 1
Wheeler 141 4
Taylor 121 5
Warren 114 5
Clay 110 2
Schley 92 2
Baker 73 3
Webster 39 2
Glascock 34 2
Quitman 32 1
Taliaferro 18 0