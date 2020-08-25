Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,262 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 106 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (08/12-08/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/29-8/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.29.

in Georgia, an increase of 106 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (08/12-08/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/29-8/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.29. There have been 258,354 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,101 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,554.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,395.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,101 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,554.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,395. There have been 23,717 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 292 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.07.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 292 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.07. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 24, there were 2,260 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 90 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 23987 497

Gwinnett 23411 309

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16489 115

Cobb 16144 373

DeKalb 16086 287

Hall 7116 118

Chatham 6760 116

Clayton 6124 128

Richmond 5731 115

Bibb 5340 106

Muscogee 5330 125

Cherokee 4459 72

Henry 4166 68

Whitfield 3859 47

Lowndes 3379 59

Douglas 3060 62

Columbia 2995 41

Dougherty 2925 176

Glynn 2907 64

Forsyth 2884 32

Unknown 2725 4

Clarke 2564 27

Houston 2543 64

Troup 2516 79

Bartow 2292 67

Carroll 2216 56

Newton 2189 58

Paulding 2106 30

Floyd 2086 29

Coweta 2041 26

Coffee 1721 36

Colquitt 1702 26

Barrow 1629 36

Rockdale 1613 28

Bulloch 1525 21

Baldwin 1467 47

Gordon 1461 25

Tift 1451 48

Fayette 1434 36

Walton 1403 44

Jackson 1351 22

Thomas 1341 47

Ware 1306 42

Habersham 1279 59

Laurens 1244 39

Spalding 1126 48

Polk 1122 12

Toombs 1000 12

Chattahoochee 978 2

Effingham 975 14

Camden 957 7

Wayne 931 22

Decatur 929 20

Walker 925 20

Liberty 884 14

Appling 856 23

Sumter 826 57

Catoosa 809 17

Bryan 799 9

Stephens 766 21

Gilmer 719 5

Harris 711 21

Mitchell 694 42

Emanuel 688 21

Murray 685 3

Tattnall 651 5

Lee 643 23

Upson 634 53

Burke 631 7

Grady 628 8

Jefferson 624 13

Ben Hill 605 10

Jeff Davis 603 9

Dawson 599 6

Putnam 597 20

Lumpkin 596 12

Washington 592 3

Monroe 582 35

Peach 546 16

Charlton 545 5

Butts 541 40

Oconee 525 20

Franklin 514 10

Madison 503 7

Pierce 499 11

Cook 497 10

Bacon 493 8

Pickens 490 6

McDuffie 489 12

Worth 488 24

Chattooga 465 5

Meriwether 463 8

Brooks 455 20

White 450 9

Crisp 448 15

Elbert 431 1

Jones 430 5

Union 423 7

Fannin 416 6

Greene 409 15

Early 402 32

Morgan 394 2

Hart 390 10

Atkinson 386 3

Berrien 367 3

Hancock 351 39

Banks 346 8

Evans 336 4

Telfair 332 13

Bleckley 328 15

Candler 317 11

Lamar 315 16

Stewart 315 10

Terrell 313 31

Randolph 307 27

Brantley 296 8

Haralson 296 7

Dodge 295 5

Johnson 290 13

Jenkins 286 24

Wilkinson 283 14

Dooly 282 14

Screven 274 9

Turner 274 19

Clinch 271 4

Oglethorpe 270 9

Seminole 269 8

Pike 267 8

Rabun 257 5

Lanier 246 5

Echols 231 2

McIntosh 231 4

Calhoun 226 7

Wilkes 216 3

Wilcox 213 20

Irwin 204 2

Montgomery 202 2

Miller 200 0

Macon 197 10

Jasper 191 3

Lincoln 188 6

Towns 187 5

Treutlen 185 3

Dade 183 3

Long 172 2

Twiggs 169 6

Pulaski 168 6

Marion 163 5

Heard 161 5

Talbot 153 5

Crawford 143 1

Wheeler 141 4

Taylor 121 5

Warren 114 5

Clay 110 2

Schley 92 2

Baker 73 3

Webster 39 2

Glascock 34 2

Quitman 32 1