Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,262 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 106 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (08/12-08/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/29-8/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 56.29.
  • There have been 258,354 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,101 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,554.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,395.
  • There have been 23,717 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 292 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 24, there were 2,260 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 90 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    23987    497

Gwinnett    23411    309

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16489    115

Cobb    16144    373

DeKalb    16086    287

Hall    7116    118

Chatham    6760    116

Clayton    6124    128

Richmond    5731    115

Bibb    5340    106

Muscogee    5330    125

Cherokee    4459    72

Henry    4166    68

Whitfield    3859    47

Lowndes    3379    59

Douglas    3060    62

Columbia    2995    41

Dougherty    2925    176

Glynn    2907    64

Forsyth    2884    32

Unknown    2725    4

Clarke    2564    27

Houston    2543    64

Troup    2516    79

Bartow    2292    67

Carroll    2216    56

Newton    2189    58

Paulding    2106    30

Floyd    2086    29

Coweta    2041    26

Coffee    1721    36

Colquitt    1702    26

Barrow    1629    36

Rockdale    1613    28

Bulloch    1525    21

Baldwin    1467    47

Gordon    1461    25

Tift    1451    48

Fayette    1434    36

Walton    1403    44

Jackson    1351    22

Thomas    1341    47

Ware    1306    42

Habersham    1279    59

Laurens    1244    39

Spalding    1126    48

Polk    1122    12

Toombs    1000    12

Chattahoochee    978    2

Effingham    975    14

Camden    957    7

Wayne    931    22

Decatur    929    20

Walker    925    20

Liberty    884    14

Appling    856    23

Sumter    826    57

Catoosa    809    17

Bryan    799    9

Stephens    766    21

Gilmer    719    5

Harris    711    21

Mitchell    694    42

Emanuel    688    21

Murray    685    3

Tattnall    651    5

Lee    643    23

Upson    634    53

Burke    631    7

Grady    628    8

Jefferson    624    13

Ben Hill    605    10

Jeff Davis    603    9

Dawson    599    6

Putnam    597    20

Lumpkin    596    12

Washington    592    3

Monroe    582    35

Peach    546    16

Charlton    545    5

Butts    541    40

Oconee    525    20

Franklin    514    10

Madison    503    7

Pierce    499    11

Cook    497    10

Bacon    493    8

Pickens    490    6

McDuffie    489    12

Worth    488    24

Chattooga    465    5

Meriwether    463    8

Brooks    455    20

White    450    9

Crisp    448    15

Elbert    431    1

Jones    430    5

Union    423    7

Fannin    416    6

Greene    409    15

Early    402    32

Morgan    394    2

Hart    390    10

Atkinson    386    3

Berrien    367    3

Hancock    351    39

Banks    346    8

Evans    336    4

Telfair    332    13

Bleckley    328    15

Candler    317    11

Lamar    315    16

Stewart    315    10

Terrell    313    31

Randolph    307    27

Brantley    296    8

Haralson    296    7

Dodge    295    5

Johnson    290    13

Jenkins    286    24

Wilkinson    283    14

Dooly    282    14

Screven    274    9

Turner    274    19

Clinch    271    4

Oglethorpe    270    9

Seminole    269    8

Pike    267    8

Rabun    257    5

Lanier    246    5

Echols    231    2

McIntosh    231    4

Calhoun    226    7

Wilkes    216    3

Wilcox    213    20

Irwin    204    2

Montgomery    202    2

Miller    200    0

Macon    197    10

Jasper    191    3

Lincoln    188    6

Towns    187    5

Treutlen    185    3

Dade    183    3

Long    172    2

Twiggs    169    6

Pulaski    168    6

Marion    163    5

Heard    161    5

Talbot    153    5

Crawford    143    1

Wheeler    141    4

Taylor    121    5

Warren    114    5

Clay    110    2

Schley    92    2

Baker    73    3

Webster    39    2

Glascock    34    2

Quitman    32    1

Taliaferro    18    0

