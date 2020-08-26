Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 26

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,311 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/13-8/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/30-8/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.14.
- There have been 260,590 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,236 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,459.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,416.
- There have been 23,939 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 222 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 243.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 25, there were 2,227 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 24211 497
Gwinnett 23636 314
Cobb 16369 381
DeKalb 16193 287
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16096 116
Hall 7266 118
Chatham 6802 118
Clayton 6283 128
Richmond 5773 116
Muscogee 5361 126
Bibb 5327 110
Cherokee 4565 74
Henry 4263 69
Whitfield 3878 49
Lowndes 3402 61
Douglas 3092 62
Columbia 3028 41
Dougherty 2939 177
Forsyth 2938 31
Glynn 2935 64
Clarke 2628 26
Unknown 2597 5
Houston 2567 64
Troup 2540 81
Bartow 2325 67
Carroll 2227 56
Newton 2208 58
Floyd 2154 30
Paulding 2147 30
Coweta 2107 26
Coffee 1730 36
Colquitt 1708 26
Barrow 1655 38
Rockdale 1622 29
Bulloch 1546 21
Baldwin 1510 48
Gordon 1469 27
Tift 1468 48
Fayette 1453 36
Walton 1411 44
Jackson 1381 22
Thomas 1355 47
Ware 1311 42
Habersham 1297 59
Laurens 1253 40
Polk 1153 13
Spalding 1137 48
Chattahoochee 1026 2
Toombs 1011 12
Effingham 996 14
Camden 970 7
Decatur 949 20
Walker 942 21
Wayne 934 22
Liberty 894 15
Appling 862 23
Sumter 832 58
Catoosa 816 17
Bryan 807 9
Stephens 778 22
Gilmer 729 5
Harris 713 21
Mitchell 698 42
Emanuel 691 21
Murray 689 3
Tattnall 658 6
Lee 643 23
Upson 636 53
Burke 633 8
Grady 630 8
Jefferson 629 13
Lumpkin 619 12
Dawson 614 6
Ben Hill 607 10
Putnam 607 20
Jeff Davis 605 9
Washington 594 3
Monroe 581 36
Peach 553 16
Charlton 547 5
Butts 546 40
Oconee 528 20
Franklin 517 10
Madison 509 7
Pierce 502 11
Cook 500 10
Bacon 498 8
McDuffie 495 12
Pickens 492 6
Worth 492 24
Chattooga 491 5
Meriwether 469 9
White 462 9
Brooks 459 20
Crisp 449 15
Elbert 438 1
Jones 433 5
Union 427 7
Fannin 422 6
Greene 410 15
Early 404 32
Morgan 396 2
Atkinson 391 3
Hart 390 10
Berrien 368 3
Banks 355 8
Hancock 352 39
Evans 350 4
Telfair 333 13
Bleckley 330 15
Candler 318 11
Stewart 318 11
Lamar 317 16
Terrell 313 31
Randolph 308 27
Haralson 301 7
Dodge 299 5
Brantley 297 8
Johnson 293 13
Jenkins 292 24
Dooly 286 14
Wilkinson 280 14
Screven 276 9
Seminole 276 8
Turner 275 19
Clinch 274 4
Oglethorpe 271 9
Pike 268 8
Rabun 263 5
Lanier 246 5
McIntosh 233 4
Echols 231 2
Calhoun 226 7
Wilkes 216 3
Wilcox 215 20
Irwin 207 2
Montgomery 205 2
Macon 201 10
Miller 201 0
Jasper 193 3
Towns 192 5
Lincoln 188 6
Treutlen 188 3
Dade 186 3
Long 172 2
Pulaski 169 6
Twiggs 169 6
Marion 165 5
Heard 164 5
Talbot 154 5
Crawford 146 1
Wheeler 141 4
Taylor 126 5
Warren 116 5
Clay 111 2
Schley 92 2
Baker 73 3
Webster 38 2
Glascock 34 2
Quitman 32 1
Taliaferro 18 0