Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,311 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/13-8/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/30-8/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.14.

in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/13-8/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/30-8/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.14. There have been 260,590 c ases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,236 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,459.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,416.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,236 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,459.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,416. There have been 23,939 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 222 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 243.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 222 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 243.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 25, there were 2,227 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 24211 497

Gwinnett 23636 314

Cobb 16369 381

DeKalb 16193 287

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16096 116

Hall 7266 118

Chatham 6802 118

Clayton 6283 128

Richmond 5773 116

Muscogee 5361 126

Bibb 5327 110

Cherokee 4565 74

Henry 4263 69

Whitfield 3878 49

Lowndes 3402 61

Douglas 3092 62

Columbia 3028 41

Dougherty 2939 177

Forsyth 2938 31

Glynn 2935 64

Clarke 2628 26

Unknown 2597 5

Houston 2567 64

Troup 2540 81

Bartow 2325 67

Carroll 2227 56

Newton 2208 58

Floyd 2154 30

Paulding 2147 30

Coweta 2107 26

Coffee 1730 36

Colquitt 1708 26

Barrow 1655 38

Rockdale 1622 29

Bulloch 1546 21

Baldwin 1510 48

Gordon 1469 27

Tift 1468 48

Fayette 1453 36

Walton 1411 44

Jackson 1381 22

Thomas 1355 47

Ware 1311 42

Habersham 1297 59

Laurens 1253 40

Polk 1153 13

Spalding 1137 48

Chattahoochee 1026 2

Toombs 1011 12

Effingham 996 14

Camden 970 7

Decatur 949 20

Walker 942 21

Wayne 934 22

Liberty 894 15

Appling 862 23

Sumter 832 58

Catoosa 816 17

Bryan 807 9

Stephens 778 22

Gilmer 729 5

Harris 713 21

Mitchell 698 42

Emanuel 691 21

Murray 689 3

Tattnall 658 6

Lee 643 23

Upson 636 53

Burke 633 8

Grady 630 8

Jefferson 629 13

Lumpkin 619 12

Dawson 614 6

Ben Hill 607 10

Putnam 607 20

Jeff Davis 605 9

Washington 594 3

Monroe 581 36

Peach 553 16

Charlton 547 5

Butts 546 40

Oconee 528 20

Franklin 517 10

Madison 509 7

Pierce 502 11

Cook 500 10

Bacon 498 8

McDuffie 495 12

Pickens 492 6

Worth 492 24

Chattooga 491 5

Meriwether 469 9

White 462 9

Brooks 459 20

Crisp 449 15

Elbert 438 1

Jones 433 5

Union 427 7

Fannin 422 6

Greene 410 15

Early 404 32

Morgan 396 2

Atkinson 391 3

Hart 390 10

Berrien 368 3

Banks 355 8

Hancock 352 39

Evans 350 4

Telfair 333 13

Bleckley 330 15

Candler 318 11

Stewart 318 11

Lamar 317 16

Terrell 313 31

Randolph 308 27

Haralson 301 7

Dodge 299 5

Brantley 297 8

Johnson 293 13

Jenkins 292 24

Dooly 286 14

Wilkinson 280 14

Screven 276 9

Seminole 276 8

Turner 275 19

Clinch 274 4

Oglethorpe 271 9

Pike 268 8

Rabun 263 5

Lanier 246 5

McIntosh 233 4

Echols 231 2

Calhoun 226 7

Wilkes 216 3

Wilcox 215 20

Irwin 207 2

Montgomery 205 2

Macon 201 10

Miller 201 0

Jasper 193 3

Towns 192 5

Lincoln 188 6

Treutlen 188 3

Dade 186 3

Long 172 2

Pulaski 169 6

Twiggs 169 6

Marion 165 5

Heard 164 5

Talbot 154 5

Crawford 146 1

Wheeler 141 4

Taylor 126 5

Warren 116 5

Clay 111 2

Schley 92 2

Baker 73 3

Webster 38 2

Glascock 34 2

Quitman 32 1