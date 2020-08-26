x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,311 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/13-8/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/30-8/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.14.
  • There have been 260,590 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,236 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,459.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,416.
  • There have been 23,939 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 222 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 182.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 243.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 25, there were 2,227 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    24211    497

Gwinnett    23636    314

Cobb    16369    381

DeKalb    16193    287

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16096    116

Hall    7266    118

Chatham    6802    118

Clayton    6283    128

Richmond    5773    116

Muscogee    5361    126

Bibb    5327    110

Cherokee    4565    74

Henry    4263    69

Whitfield    3878    49

Lowndes    3402    61

Douglas    3092    62

Columbia    3028    41

Dougherty    2939    177

Forsyth    2938    31

Glynn    2935    64

Clarke    2628    26

Unknown    2597    5

Houston    2567    64

Troup    2540    81

Bartow    2325    67

Carroll    2227    56

Newton    2208    58

Floyd    2154    30

Paulding    2147    30

Coweta    2107    26

Coffee    1730    36

Colquitt    1708    26

Barrow    1655    38

Rockdale    1622    29

Bulloch    1546    21

Baldwin    1510    48

Gordon    1469    27

Tift    1468    48

Fayette    1453    36

Walton    1411    44

Jackson    1381    22

Thomas    1355    47

Ware    1311    42

Habersham    1297    59

Laurens    1253    40

Polk    1153    13

Spalding    1137    48

Chattahoochee    1026    2

Toombs    1011    12

Effingham    996    14

Camden    970    7

Decatur    949    20

Walker    942    21

Wayne    934    22

Liberty    894    15

Appling    862    23

Sumter    832    58

Catoosa    816    17

Bryan    807    9

Stephens    778    22

Gilmer    729    5

Harris    713    21

Mitchell    698    42

Emanuel    691    21

Murray    689    3

Tattnall    658    6

Lee    643    23

Upson    636    53

Burke    633    8

Grady    630    8

Jefferson    629    13

Lumpkin    619    12

Dawson    614    6

Ben Hill    607    10

Putnam    607    20

Jeff Davis    605    9

Washington    594    3

Monroe    581    36

Peach    553    16

Charlton    547    5

Butts    546    40

Oconee    528    20

Franklin    517    10

Madison    509    7

Pierce    502    11

Cook    500    10

Bacon    498    8

McDuffie    495    12

Pickens    492    6

Worth    492    24

Chattooga    491    5

Meriwether    469    9

White    462    9

Brooks    459    20

Crisp    449    15

Elbert    438    1

Jones    433    5

Union    427    7

Fannin    422    6

Greene    410    15

Early    404    32

Morgan    396    2

Atkinson    391    3

Hart    390    10

Berrien    368    3

Banks    355    8

Hancock    352    39

Evans    350    4

Telfair    333    13

Bleckley    330    15

Candler    318    11

Stewart    318    11

Lamar    317    16

Terrell    313    31

Randolph    308    27

Haralson    301    7

Dodge    299    5

Brantley    297    8

Johnson    293    13

Jenkins    292    24

Dooly    286    14

Wilkinson    280    14

Screven    276    9

Seminole    276    8

Turner    275    19

Clinch    274    4

Oglethorpe    271    9

Pike    268    8

Rabun    263    5

Lanier    246    5

McIntosh    233    4

Echols    231    2

Calhoun    226    7

Wilkes    216    3

Wilcox    215    20

Irwin    207    2

Montgomery    205    2

Macon    201    10

Miller    201    0

Jasper    193    3

Towns    192    5

Lincoln    188    6

Treutlen    188    3

Dade    186    3

Long    172    2

Pulaski    169    6

Twiggs    169    6

Marion    165    5

Heard    164    5

Talbot    154    5

Crawford    146    1

Wheeler    141    4

Taylor    126    5

Warren    116    5

Clay    111    2

Schley    92    2

Baker    73    3

Webster    38    2

Glascock    34    2

Quitman    32    1

Taliaferro    18    0

Related Articles