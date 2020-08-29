x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Aug. 29, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,576  deaths in Georgia, an increase of 105 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/16-8/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/2-8/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 60.29.
  • There have been 267,758 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,386 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,327.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,225.
  • There have been 24,533 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 198 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 178.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 216.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 29, there were 1,978 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 103 hospitalizations from the previous day.

 COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    883    23

Atkinson    403    3

Bacon    513    8

Baker    71    3

Baldwin    1644    50

Banks    368    6

Barrow    1717    37

Bartow    2407    70

Ben Hill    620    12

Berrien    378    6

Bibb    5388    118

Bleckley    346    16

Brantley    301    8

Brooks    476    21

Bryan    843    9

Bulloch    1796    21

Burke    646    8

Butts    562    40

Calhoun    229    7

Camden    1006    7

Candler    332    14

Carroll    2295    60

Catoosa    852    17

Charlton    556    5

Chatham    6987    120

Chattahoochee    1113    2

Chattooga    551    5

Cherokee    4791    78

Clarke    2789    26

Clay    112    2

Clayton    6430    137

Clinch    284    4

Cobb    16840    390

Coffee    1776    37

Colquitt    1743    26

Columbia    3100    44

Cook    508    11

Coweta    2230    26

Crawford    148    3

Crisp    465    15

Dade    189    3

Dawson    666    7

DeKalb    16443    297

Decatur    980    21

Dodge    315    6

Dooly    282    14

Dougherty    2969    179

Douglas    3149    64

Early    409    32

Echols    233    2

Effingham    1042    16

Elbert    452    1

Emanuel    721    22

Evans    360    5

Fannin    431    8

Fayette    1564    38

Floyd    2250    31

Forsyth    3057    33

Franklin    537    10

Fulton    24747    513

Gilmer    745    5

Glascock    34    2

Glynn    3016    70

Gordon    1506    29

Grady    644    10

Greene    432    16

Gwinnett    24137    330

Habersham    1325    63

Hall    7589    125

Hancock    355    39

Haralson    327    7

Harris    723    21

Hart    406    10

Heard    169    5

Henry    4391    78

Houston    2621    65

Irwin    218    4

Jackson    1468    25

Jasper    195    3

Jeff Davis    625    10

Jefferson    650    16

Jenkins    307    25

Johnson    310    13

Jones    455    5

Lamar    322    16

Lanier    247    5

Laurens    1315    44

Lee    657    24

Liberty    924    17

Lincoln    192    7

Long    182    3

Lowndes    3459    65

Lumpkin    701    12

Macon    204    10

Madison    531    8

Marion    169    6

McDuffie    510    12

McIntosh    244    5

Meriwether    480    9

Miller    210    0

Mitchell    707    44

Monroe    589    41

Montgomery    213    3

Morgan    411    2

Murray    705    3

Muscogee    5422    133

Newton    2277    60

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16082    125

Oconee    550    20

Oglethorpe    279    9

Paulding    2255    34

Peach    568    16

Pickens    513    6

Pierce    513    12

Pike    275    8

Polk    1206    15

Pulaski    207    7

Putnam    612    20

Quitman    33    1

Rabun    278    5

Randolph    310    27

Richmond    5955    125

Rockdale    1634    32

Schley    94    2

Screven    280    9

Seminole    282    8

Spalding    1160    49

Stephens    820    26

Stewart    354    11

Sumter    851    59

Talbot    154    5

Taliaferro    19    0

Tattnall    668    7

Taylor    153    6

Telfair    346    13

Terrell    317    31

Thomas    1388    49

Tift    1496    49

Toombs    1054    17

Towns    201    6

Treutlen    201    4

Troup    2584    84

Turner    277    19

Twiggs    166    7

Union    463    9

Unknown    2536    4

Upson    654    55

Walker    1021    21

Walton    1448    47

Ware    1327    42

Warren    117    5

Washington    607    4

Wayne    951    25

Webster    38    2

Wheeler    145    5

White    510    13

Whitfield    3962    51

Wilcox    222    20

Wilkes    220    3

Wilkinson    289    17

Worth    499    28

Related Articles