Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Aug. 29, 2020

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,576 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 105 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/16-8/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/2-8/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 60.29.

in Georgia, an increase of 105 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/16-8/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/2-8/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 60.29. There have been 267,758 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,386 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,327.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,225.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,386 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,327.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,225. There have been 24,533 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 198 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 178.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 216.64.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 198 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 178.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 216.64. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 29, there were 1,978 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 103 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 883 23

Atkinson 403 3

Bacon 513 8

Baker 71 3

Baldwin 1644 50

Banks 368 6

Barrow 1717 37

Bartow 2407 70

Ben Hill 620 12

Berrien 378 6

Bibb 5388 118

Bleckley 346 16

Brantley 301 8

Brooks 476 21

Bryan 843 9

Bulloch 1796 21

Burke 646 8

Butts 562 40

Calhoun 229 7

Camden 1006 7

Candler 332 14

Carroll 2295 60

Catoosa 852 17

Charlton 556 5

Chatham 6987 120

Chattahoochee 1113 2

Chattooga 551 5

Cherokee 4791 78

Clarke 2789 26

Clay 112 2

Clayton 6430 137

Clinch 284 4

Cobb 16840 390

Coffee 1776 37

Colquitt 1743 26

Columbia 3100 44

Cook 508 11

Coweta 2230 26

Crawford 148 3

Crisp 465 15

Dade 189 3

Dawson 666 7

DeKalb 16443 297

Decatur 980 21

Dodge 315 6

Dooly 282 14

Dougherty 2969 179

Douglas 3149 64

Early 409 32

Echols 233 2

Effingham 1042 16

Elbert 452 1

Emanuel 721 22

Evans 360 5

Fannin 431 8

Fayette 1564 38

Floyd 2250 31

Forsyth 3057 33

Franklin 537 10

Fulton 24747 513

Gilmer 745 5

Glascock 34 2

Glynn 3016 70

Gordon 1506 29

Grady 644 10

Greene 432 16

Gwinnett 24137 330

Habersham 1325 63

Hall 7589 125

Hancock 355 39

Haralson 327 7

Harris 723 21

Hart 406 10

Heard 169 5

Henry 4391 78

Houston 2621 65

Irwin 218 4

Jackson 1468 25

Jasper 195 3

Jeff Davis 625 10

Jefferson 650 16

Jenkins 307 25

Johnson 310 13

Jones 455 5

Lamar 322 16

Lanier 247 5

Laurens 1315 44

Lee 657 24

Liberty 924 17

Lincoln 192 7

Long 182 3

Lowndes 3459 65

Lumpkin 701 12

Macon 204 10

Madison 531 8

Marion 169 6

McDuffie 510 12

McIntosh 244 5

Meriwether 480 9

Miller 210 0

Mitchell 707 44

Monroe 589 41

Montgomery 213 3

Morgan 411 2

Murray 705 3

Muscogee 5422 133

Newton 2277 60

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16082 125

Oconee 550 20

Oglethorpe 279 9

Paulding 2255 34

Peach 568 16

Pickens 513 6

Pierce 513 12

Pike 275 8

Polk 1206 15

Pulaski 207 7

Putnam 612 20

Quitman 33 1

Rabun 278 5

Randolph 310 27

Richmond 5955 125

Rockdale 1634 32

Schley 94 2

Screven 280 9

Seminole 282 8

Spalding 1160 49

Stephens 820 26

Stewart 354 11

Sumter 851 59

Talbot 154 5

Taliaferro 19 0

Tattnall 668 7

Taylor 153 6

Telfair 346 13

Terrell 317 31

Thomas 1388 49

Tift 1496 49

Toombs 1054 17

Towns 201 6

Treutlen 201 4

Troup 2584 84

Turner 277 19

Twiggs 166 7

Union 463 9

Unknown 2536 4

Upson 654 55

Walker 1021 21

Walton 1448 47

Ware 1327 42

Warren 117 5

Washington 607 4

Wayne 951 25

Webster 38 2

Wheeler 145 5

White 510 13

Whitfield 3962 51

Wilcox 222 20

Wilkes 220 3

Wilkinson 289 17