Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Aug. 29, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,576 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 105 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/16-8/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/2-8/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 60.29.
- There have been 267,758 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,386 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,327.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,225.
- There have been 24,533 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 198 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 178.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 216.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 29, there were 1,978 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 103 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 883 23
Atkinson 403 3
Bacon 513 8
Baker 71 3
Baldwin 1644 50
Banks 368 6
Barrow 1717 37
Bartow 2407 70
Ben Hill 620 12
Berrien 378 6
Bibb 5388 118
Bleckley 346 16
Brantley 301 8
Brooks 476 21
Bryan 843 9
Bulloch 1796 21
Burke 646 8
Butts 562 40
Calhoun 229 7
Camden 1006 7
Candler 332 14
Carroll 2295 60
Catoosa 852 17
Charlton 556 5
Chatham 6987 120
Chattahoochee 1113 2
Chattooga 551 5
Cherokee 4791 78
Clarke 2789 26
Clay 112 2
Clayton 6430 137
Clinch 284 4
Cobb 16840 390
Coffee 1776 37
Colquitt 1743 26
Columbia 3100 44
Cook 508 11
Coweta 2230 26
Crawford 148 3
Crisp 465 15
Dade 189 3
Dawson 666 7
DeKalb 16443 297
Decatur 980 21
Dodge 315 6
Dooly 282 14
Dougherty 2969 179
Douglas 3149 64
Early 409 32
Echols 233 2
Effingham 1042 16
Elbert 452 1
Emanuel 721 22
Evans 360 5
Fannin 431 8
Fayette 1564 38
Floyd 2250 31
Forsyth 3057 33
Franklin 537 10
Fulton 24747 513
Gilmer 745 5
Glascock 34 2
Glynn 3016 70
Gordon 1506 29
Grady 644 10
Greene 432 16
Gwinnett 24137 330
Habersham 1325 63
Hall 7589 125
Hancock 355 39
Haralson 327 7
Harris 723 21
Hart 406 10
Heard 169 5
Henry 4391 78
Houston 2621 65
Irwin 218 4
Jackson 1468 25
Jasper 195 3
Jeff Davis 625 10
Jefferson 650 16
Jenkins 307 25
Johnson 310 13
Jones 455 5
Lamar 322 16
Lanier 247 5
Laurens 1315 44
Lee 657 24
Liberty 924 17
Lincoln 192 7
Long 182 3
Lowndes 3459 65
Lumpkin 701 12
Macon 204 10
Madison 531 8
Marion 169 6
McDuffie 510 12
McIntosh 244 5
Meriwether 480 9
Miller 210 0
Mitchell 707 44
Monroe 589 41
Montgomery 213 3
Morgan 411 2
Murray 705 3
Muscogee 5422 133
Newton 2277 60
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16082 125
Oconee 550 20
Oglethorpe 279 9
Paulding 2255 34
Peach 568 16
Pickens 513 6
Pierce 513 12
Pike 275 8
Polk 1206 15
Pulaski 207 7
Putnam 612 20
Quitman 33 1
Rabun 278 5
Randolph 310 27
Richmond 5955 125
Rockdale 1634 32
Schley 94 2
Screven 280 9
Seminole 282 8
Spalding 1160 49
Stephens 820 26
Stewart 354 11
Sumter 851 59
Talbot 154 5
Taliaferro 19 0
Tattnall 668 7
Taylor 153 6
Telfair 346 13
Terrell 317 31
Thomas 1388 49
Tift 1496 49
Toombs 1054 17
Towns 201 6
Treutlen 201 4
Troup 2584 84
Turner 277 19
Twiggs 166 7
Union 463 9
Unknown 2536 4
Upson 654 55
Walker 1021 21
Walton 1448 47
Ware 1327 42
Warren 117 5
Washington 607 4
Wayne 951 25
Webster 38 2
Wheeler 145 5
White 510 13
Whitfield 3962 51
Wilcox 222 20
Wilkes 220 3
Wilkinson 289 17
Worth 499 28