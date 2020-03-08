x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Aug. 3

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,842 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/21-8/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/7-7/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.29.
Credit: WXIA
COVID in Georgia new deaths as of Aug. 3, 2020
  • There have been 195,435 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,258 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,561.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,465.
Credit: WXIA
COVID in Georgia new cases as of Aug. 3, 2020
  • There have been 19,124 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 60 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 291.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 223.43.
Credit: WXIA
COVID in Georgia new cases vs. current hospitalizations as of Aug. 3, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 3, there were 3,111 current hospitalizations - an increase of 42 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until Sept. 10.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    602    16

Atkinson    296    2

Bacon    415    6

Baker    58    3

Baldwin    972    38

Banks    244    3

Barrow    1127    32

Bartow    1618    60

Ben Hill    351    3

Berrien    263    0

Bibb    3214    61

Bleckley    133    3

Brantley    228    4

Brooks    374    15

Bryan    566    7

Bulloch    1112    12

Burke    415    7

Butts    466    37

Calhoun    194    6

Camden    689    4

Candler    229    4

Carroll    1756    47

Catoosa    546    9

Charlton    389    3

Chatham    5051    67

Chattahoochee    665    1

Chattooga    198    2

Cherokee    2885    56

Clarke    1741    17

Clay    80    2

Clayton    4557    101

Clinch    176    4

Cobb    11844    298

Coffee    1347    25

Colquitt    1481    22

Columbia    1969    19

Cook    405    6

Coweta    1359    21

Crawford    89    0

Crisp    363    14

Dade    111    1

Dawson    301    3

DeKalb    12604    225

Decatur    677    8

Dodge    189    3

Dooly    242    14

Dougherty    2621    169

Douglas    2331    49

Early    346    31

Echols    218    2

Effingham    651    1

Elbert    324    1

Emanuel    426    7

Evans    227    1

Fannin    284    2

Fayette    980    25

Floyd    1283    15

Forsyth    1942    20

Franklin    375    4

Fulton    18224    398

Gilmer    518    3

Glascock    23    0

Glynn    2330    34

Gordon    1026    23

Grady    419    5

Greene    254    11

Gwinnett    17927    240

Habersham    1048    48

Hall    5547    79

Hancock    283    34

Haralson    196    6

Harris    624    16

Hart    269    2

Heard    131    3

Henry    3019    42

Houston    1802    49

Irwin    157    1

Jackson    958    13

Jasper    126    1

Jeff Davis    404    6

Jefferson    449    6

Jenkins    230    22

Johnson    227    10

Jones    270    3

Lamar    237    9

Lanier    215    4

Laurens    762    4

Lee    520    22

Liberty    624    2

Lincoln    129    4

Long    124    1

Lowndes    2985    32

Lumpkin    302    6

Macon    175    10

Madison    341    4

Marion    145    4

McDuffie    296    9

McIntosh    157    2

Meriwether    358    5

Miller    129    0

Mitchell    617    41

Monroe    428    23

Montgomery    138    1

Morgan    226    0

Murray    538    2

Muscogee    4368    82

Newton    1618    35

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15925    82

Oconee    396    15

Oglethorpe    189    7

Paulding    1452    19

Peach    334    12

Pickens    295    5

Pierce    380    6

Pike    195    4

Polk    682    9

Pulaski    88    2

Putnam    384    17

Quitman    29    1

Rabun    193    3

Randolph    261    26

Richmond    3786    83

Rockdale    1176    16

Schley    55    1

Screven    175    9

Seminole    145    2

Spalding    868    39

Stephens    561    10

Stewart    250    5

Sumter    732    56

Talbot    128    3

Taliaferro    13    0

Tattnall    425    1

Taylor    71    2

Telfair    254    7

Terrell    292    30

Thomas    999    39

Tift    1249    35

Toombs    649    6

Towns    119    1

Treutlen    100    3

Troup    2175    63

Turner    227    18

Twiggs    94    3

Union    227    6

Unknown    2549    6

Upson    488    46

Walker    556    16

Walton    969    34

Ware    1083    23

Warren    55    1

Washington    427    2

Wayne    630    4

Webster    37    2

Wheeler    84    1

White    302    5

Whitfield    3232    27

Wilcox    167    18

Wilkes    179    3

Wilkinson    185    10

Worth    427    23

