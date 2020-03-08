Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Aug. 3

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,842 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/21-8/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/7-7/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.29.

There have been 195,435 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,258 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,561.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,465.

There have been 19,124 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 60 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 291.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 223.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 3, there were 3,111 current hospitalizations - an increase of 42 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until Sept. 10.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 602 16

Atkinson 296 2

Bacon 415 6

Baker 58 3

Baldwin 972 38

Banks 244 3

Barrow 1127 32

Bartow 1618 60

Ben Hill 351 3

Berrien 263 0

Bibb 3214 61

Bleckley 133 3

Brantley 228 4

Brooks 374 15

Bryan 566 7

Bulloch 1112 12

Burke 415 7

Butts 466 37

Calhoun 194 6

Camden 689 4

Candler 229 4

Carroll 1756 47

Catoosa 546 9

Charlton 389 3

Chatham 5051 67

Chattahoochee 665 1

Chattooga 198 2

Cherokee 2885 56

Clarke 1741 17

Clay 80 2

Clayton 4557 101

Clinch 176 4

Cobb 11844 298

Coffee 1347 25

Colquitt 1481 22

Columbia 1969 19

Cook 405 6

Coweta 1359 21

Crawford 89 0

Crisp 363 14

Dade 111 1

Dawson 301 3

DeKalb 12604 225

Decatur 677 8

Dodge 189 3

Dooly 242 14

Dougherty 2621 169

Douglas 2331 49

Early 346 31

Echols 218 2

Effingham 651 1

Elbert 324 1

Emanuel 426 7

Evans 227 1

Fannin 284 2

Fayette 980 25

Floyd 1283 15

Forsyth 1942 20

Franklin 375 4

Fulton 18224 398

Gilmer 518 3

Glascock 23 0

Glynn 2330 34

Gordon 1026 23

Grady 419 5

Greene 254 11

Gwinnett 17927 240

Habersham 1048 48

Hall 5547 79

Hancock 283 34

Haralson 196 6

Harris 624 16

Hart 269 2

Heard 131 3

Henry 3019 42

Houston 1802 49

Irwin 157 1

Jackson 958 13

Jasper 126 1

Jeff Davis 404 6

Jefferson 449 6

Jenkins 230 22

Johnson 227 10

Jones 270 3

Lamar 237 9

Lanier 215 4

Laurens 762 4

Lee 520 22

Liberty 624 2

Lincoln 129 4

Long 124 1

Lowndes 2985 32

Lumpkin 302 6

Macon 175 10

Madison 341 4

Marion 145 4

McDuffie 296 9

McIntosh 157 2

Meriwether 358 5

Miller 129 0

Mitchell 617 41

Monroe 428 23

Montgomery 138 1

Morgan 226 0

Murray 538 2

Muscogee 4368 82

Newton 1618 35

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15925 82

Oconee 396 15

Oglethorpe 189 7

Paulding 1452 19

Peach 334 12

Pickens 295 5

Pierce 380 6

Pike 195 4

Polk 682 9

Pulaski 88 2

Putnam 384 17

Quitman 29 1

Rabun 193 3

Randolph 261 26

Richmond 3786 83

Rockdale 1176 16

Schley 55 1

Screven 175 9

Seminole 145 2

Spalding 868 39

Stephens 561 10

Stewart 250 5

Sumter 732 56

Talbot 128 3

Taliaferro 13 0

Tattnall 425 1

Taylor 71 2

Telfair 254 7

Terrell 292 30

Thomas 999 39

Tift 1249 35

Toombs 649 6

Towns 119 1

Treutlen 100 3

Troup 2175 63

Turner 227 18

Twiggs 94 3

Union 227 6

Unknown 2549 6

Upson 488 46

Walker 556 16

Walton 969 34

Ware 1083 23

Warren 55 1

Washington 427 2

Wayne 630 4

Webster 37 2

Wheeler 84 1

White 302 5

Whitfield 3232 27

Wilcox 167 18

Wilkes 179 3

Wilkinson 185 10