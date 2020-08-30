Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Sunday, Aug. 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,604 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/17-8/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/3-8/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.57.

There have been 268,973 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,215 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,281.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,132.

There have been 24,572 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 39 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 215.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 30, there were 1,938 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 40 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 24801 515

Gwinnett 24182 333

Cobb 16896 391

DeKalb 16498 298

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16160 126

Hall 7605 125

Chatham 7012 121

Clayton 6458 137

Richmond 5965 125

Muscogee 5440 134

Bibb 5375 119

Cherokee 4817 78

Henry 4399 78

Whitfield 3971 51

Lowndes 3468 65

Douglas 3154 64

Columbia 3109 44

Forsyth 3079 33

Glynn 3032 70

Dougherty 2977 179

Clarke 2842 26

Houston 2616 67

Unknown 2598 4

Troup 2588 84

Bartow 2426 70

Carroll 2310 61

Newton 2295 60

Floyd 2269 31

Paulding 2262 34

Coweta 2244 26

Bulloch 1919 21

Coffee 1775 37

Colquitt 1751 26

Barrow 1725 37

Baldwin 1652 50

Rockdale 1638 32

Fayette 1568 38

Gordon 1522 29

Tift 1499 49

Jackson 1480 25

Walton 1458 47

Thomas 1396 49

Ware 1333 44

Habersham 1327 63

Laurens 1323 45

Polk 1212 15

Spalding 1163 50

Chattahoochee 1113 2

Toombs 1056 17

Effingham 1054 16

Walker 1025 21

Camden 1013 7

Decatur 986 21

Wayne 954 25

Liberty 929 17

Appling 885 23

Catoosa 860 17

Bryan 855 9

Sumter 852 59

Stephens 820 26

Emanuel 765 22

Gilmer 745 7

Harris 723 21

Mitchell 710 44

Murray 708 3

Lumpkin 701 12

Tattnall 671 7

Dawson 669 7

Grady 662 12

Lee 660 24

Upson 659 55

Jefferson 654 16

Burke 650 8

Jeff Davis 639 11

Ben Hill 620 13

Putnam 610 20

Washington 609 4

Monroe 591 41

Butts 564 40

Peach 564 16

Charlton 558 6

Chattooga 553 5

Oconee 551 20

Franklin 537 11

Madison 532 8

Pierce 518 12

Pickens 517 6

Bacon 516 8

McDuffie 512 12

White 511 13

Cook 508 11

Worth 497 28

Meriwether 481 9

Brooks 476 21

Union 474 10

Crisp 466 15

Elbert 464 1

Jones 449 5

Fannin 439 8

Greene 433 16

Morgan 414 2

Early 409 32

Hart 408 10

Atkinson 405 3

Berrien 379 6

Banks 370 6

Evans 360 5

Hancock 356 39

Stewart 354 11

Bleckley 349 16

Candler 348 14

Telfair 347 13

Haralson 330 7

Dodge 323 6

Lamar 323 16

Terrell 318 31

Johnson 312 13

Randolph 310 27

Jenkins 309 25

Brantley 304 8

Wilkinson 290 17

Clinch 285 4

Dooly 283 14

Seminole 282 8

Screven 281 9

Oglethorpe 280 9

Rabun 278 5

Turner 277 19

Pike 276 8

Lanier 247 5

McIntosh 245 5

Echols 234 2

Calhoun 227 7

Wilcox 222 20

Wilkes 222 3

Irwin 220 4

Montgomery 213 3

Miller 212 0

Pulaski 210 7

Macon 205 10

Towns 204 6

Treutlen 204 4

Jasper 195 3

Dade 192 3

Lincoln 192 7

Long 184 3

Heard 169 5

Marion 169 6

Twiggs 165 7

Taylor 156 7

Talbot 154 5

Crawford 151 3

Wheeler 147 5

Warren 117 5

Clay 111 2

Schley 94 2

Baker 71 3

Webster 38 2

Glascock 34 2

Quitman 33 1