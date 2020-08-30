x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Sunday, Aug. 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,604  deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/17-8/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/3-8/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.57.
Georgia COVID new deaths as of Aug. 30, 2020
  • There have been 268,973 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,215 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,281.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,132.
Georgia COVID new cases as of Aug. 30, 2020
  • There have been 24,572 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 39 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 215.93.
Georgia COVID new cases vs. current hospitalizations as of Aug. 30, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 30, there were 1,938 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 40 hospitalizations from the previous day.

 COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    24801    515

Gwinnett    24182    333

Cobb    16896    391

DeKalb    16498    298

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16160    126

Hall    7605    125

Chatham    7012    121

Clayton    6458    137

Richmond    5965    125

Muscogee    5440    134

Bibb    5375    119

Cherokee    4817    78

Henry    4399    78

Whitfield    3971    51

Lowndes    3468    65

Douglas    3154    64

Columbia    3109    44

Forsyth    3079    33

Glynn    3032    70

Dougherty    2977    179

Clarke    2842    26

Houston    2616    67

Unknown    2598    4

Troup    2588    84

Bartow    2426    70

Carroll    2310    61

Newton    2295    60

Floyd    2269    31

Paulding    2262    34

Coweta    2244    26

Bulloch    1919    21

Coffee    1775    37

Colquitt    1751    26

Barrow    1725    37

Baldwin    1652    50

Rockdale    1638    32

Fayette    1568    38

Gordon    1522    29

Tift    1499    49

Jackson    1480    25

Walton    1458    47

Thomas    1396    49

Ware    1333    44

Habersham    1327    63

Laurens    1323    45

Polk    1212    15

Spalding    1163    50

Chattahoochee    1113    2

Toombs    1056    17

Effingham    1054    16

Walker    1025    21

Camden    1013    7

Decatur    986    21

Wayne    954    25

Liberty    929    17

Appling    885    23

Catoosa    860    17

Bryan    855    9

Sumter    852    59

Stephens    820    26

Emanuel    765    22

Gilmer    745    7

Harris    723    21

Mitchell    710    44

Murray    708    3

Lumpkin    701    12

Tattnall    671    7

Dawson    669    7

Grady    662    12

Lee    660    24

Upson    659    55

Jefferson    654    16

Burke    650    8

Jeff Davis    639    11

Ben Hill    620    13

Putnam    610    20

Washington    609    4

Monroe    591    41

Butts    564    40

Peach    564    16

Charlton    558    6

Chattooga    553    5

Oconee    551    20

Franklin    537    11

Madison    532    8

Pierce    518    12

Pickens    517    6

Bacon    516    8

McDuffie    512    12

White    511    13

Cook    508    11

Worth    497    28

Meriwether    481    9

Brooks    476    21

Union    474    10

Crisp    466    15

Elbert    464    1

Jones    449    5

Fannin    439    8

Greene    433    16

Morgan    414    2

Early    409    32

Hart    408    10

Atkinson    405    3

Berrien    379    6

Banks    370    6

Evans    360    5

Hancock    356    39

Stewart    354    11

Bleckley    349    16

Candler    348    14

Telfair    347    13

Haralson    330    7

Dodge    323    6

Lamar    323    16

Terrell    318    31

Johnson    312    13

Randolph    310    27

Jenkins    309    25

Brantley    304    8

Wilkinson    290    17

Clinch    285    4

Dooly    283    14

Seminole    282    8

Screven    281    9

Oglethorpe    280    9

Rabun    278    5

Turner    277    19

Pike    276    8

Lanier    247    5

McIntosh    245    5

Echols    234    2

Calhoun    227    7

Wilcox    222    20

Wilkes    222    3

Irwin    220    4

Montgomery    213    3

Miller    212    0

Pulaski    210    7

Macon    205    10

Towns    204    6

Treutlen    204    4

Jasper    195    3

Dade    192    3

Lincoln    192    7

Long    184    3

Heard    169    5

Marion    169    6

Twiggs    165    7

Taylor    156    7

Talbot    154    5

Crawford    151    3

Wheeler    147    5

Warren    117    5

Clay    111    2

Schley    94    2

Baker    71    3

Webster    38    2

Glascock    34    2

Quitman    33    1

Taliaferro    19    0

