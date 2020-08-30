Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Sunday, Aug. 30

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,604 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 28 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/17-8/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/3-8/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.57.
- There have been 268,973 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,215 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,281.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,132.
- There have been 24,572 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 39 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 215.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 30, there were 1,938 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 40 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 24801 515
Gwinnett 24182 333
Cobb 16896 391
DeKalb 16498 298
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16160 126
Hall 7605 125
Chatham 7012 121
Clayton 6458 137
Richmond 5965 125
Muscogee 5440 134
Bibb 5375 119
Cherokee 4817 78
Henry 4399 78
Whitfield 3971 51
Lowndes 3468 65
Douglas 3154 64
Columbia 3109 44
Forsyth 3079 33
Glynn 3032 70
Dougherty 2977 179
Clarke 2842 26
Houston 2616 67
Unknown 2598 4
Troup 2588 84
Bartow 2426 70
Carroll 2310 61
Newton 2295 60
Floyd 2269 31
Paulding 2262 34
Coweta 2244 26
Bulloch 1919 21
Coffee 1775 37
Colquitt 1751 26
Barrow 1725 37
Baldwin 1652 50
Rockdale 1638 32
Fayette 1568 38
Gordon 1522 29
Tift 1499 49
Jackson 1480 25
Walton 1458 47
Thomas 1396 49
Ware 1333 44
Habersham 1327 63
Laurens 1323 45
Polk 1212 15
Spalding 1163 50
Chattahoochee 1113 2
Toombs 1056 17
Effingham 1054 16
Walker 1025 21
Camden 1013 7
Decatur 986 21
Wayne 954 25
Liberty 929 17
Appling 885 23
Catoosa 860 17
Bryan 855 9
Sumter 852 59
Stephens 820 26
Emanuel 765 22
Gilmer 745 7
Harris 723 21
Mitchell 710 44
Murray 708 3
Lumpkin 701 12
Tattnall 671 7
Dawson 669 7
Grady 662 12
Lee 660 24
Upson 659 55
Jefferson 654 16
Burke 650 8
Jeff Davis 639 11
Ben Hill 620 13
Putnam 610 20
Washington 609 4
Monroe 591 41
Butts 564 40
Peach 564 16
Charlton 558 6
Chattooga 553 5
Oconee 551 20
Franklin 537 11
Madison 532 8
Pierce 518 12
Pickens 517 6
Bacon 516 8
McDuffie 512 12
White 511 13
Cook 508 11
Worth 497 28
Meriwether 481 9
Brooks 476 21
Union 474 10
Crisp 466 15
Elbert 464 1
Jones 449 5
Fannin 439 8
Greene 433 16
Morgan 414 2
Early 409 32
Hart 408 10
Atkinson 405 3
Berrien 379 6
Banks 370 6
Evans 360 5
Hancock 356 39
Stewart 354 11
Bleckley 349 16
Candler 348 14
Telfair 347 13
Haralson 330 7
Dodge 323 6
Lamar 323 16
Terrell 318 31
Johnson 312 13
Randolph 310 27
Jenkins 309 25
Brantley 304 8
Wilkinson 290 17
Clinch 285 4
Dooly 283 14
Seminole 282 8
Screven 281 9
Oglethorpe 280 9
Rabun 278 5
Turner 277 19
Pike 276 8
Lanier 247 5
McIntosh 245 5
Echols 234 2
Calhoun 227 7
Wilcox 222 20
Wilkes 222 3
Irwin 220 4
Montgomery 213 3
Miller 212 0
Pulaski 210 7
Macon 205 10
Towns 204 6
Treutlen 204 4
Jasper 195 3
Dade 192 3
Lincoln 192 7
Long 184 3
Heard 169 5
Marion 169 6
Twiggs 165 7
Taylor 156 7
Talbot 154 5
Crawford 151 3
Wheeler 147 5
Warren 117 5
Clay 111 2
Schley 94 2
Baker 71 3
Webster 38 2
Glascock 34 2
Quitman 33 1
Taliaferro 19 0