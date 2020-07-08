Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Aug. 7

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,117 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 91 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/25-8/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 48.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/11-7/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.07.

There have been 209,004 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,109 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,400.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,585.

There have been 20,282 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 280 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 280 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 272.50.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 7, there were 2,981 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 25 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 631 19

Atkinson 312 2

Bacon 427 6

Baker 63 3

Baldwin 1023 38

Banks 259 4

Barrow 1250 32

Bartow 1816 61

Ben Hill 393 3

Berrien 281 0

Bibb 3473 67

Bleckley 181 6

Brantley 242 4

Brooks 391 18

Bryan 634 8

Bulloch 1200 14

Burke 451 7

Butts 482 37

Calhoun 201 6

Camden 725 5

Candler 245 4

Carroll 1842 49

Catoosa 609 9

Charlton 412 3

Chatham 5526 74

Chattahoochee 736 1

Chattooga 241 3

Cherokee 3269 61

Clarke 1968 18

Clay 86 2

Clayton 4879 105

Clinch 188 4

Cobb 13049 317

Coffee 1433 25

Colquitt 1532 22

Columbia 2134 22

Cook 426 6

Coweta 1465 22

Crawford 101 0

Crisp 371 14

Dade 122 1

Dawson 359 3

DeKalb 13509 237

Decatur 750 10

Dodge 209 3

Dooly 248 14

Dougherty 2661 170

Douglas 2549 50

Early 355 32

Echols 220 2

Effingham 703 2

Elbert 348 1

Emanuel 469 9

Evans 242 1

Fannin 313 3

Fayette 1078 28

Floyd 1428 17

Forsyth 2143 22

Franklin 390 6

Fulton 19647 420

Gilmer 583 4

Glascock 24 0

Glynn 2450 47

Gordon 1144 23

Grady 471 5

Greene 297 12

Gwinnett 19187 254

Habersham 1125 48

Hall 5947 92

Hancock 308 35

Haralson 207 6

Harris 645 16

Hart 292 6

Heard 140 4

Henry 3252 47

Houston 1898 54

Irwin 160 1

Jackson 1040 14

Jasper 153 1

Jeff Davis 429 8

Jefferson 476 7

Jenkins 241 24

Johnson 237 11

Jones 297 3

Lamar 269 11

Lanier 214 4

Laurens 865 8

Lee 530 22

Liberty 695 3

Lincoln 134 4

Long 118 1

Lowndes 3114 40

Lumpkin 327 6

Macon 177 10

Madison 375 5

Marion 147 4

McDuffie 331 10

McIntosh 167 2

Meriwether 379 6

Miller 135 0

Mitchell 642 41

Monroe 444 25

Montgomery 148 2

Morgan 253 0

Murray 575 2

Muscogee 4595 94

Newton 1736 39

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15728 88

Oconee 429 15

Oglethorpe 211 7

Paulding 1615 22

Peach 364 12

Pickens 362 5

Pierce 392 7

Pike 203 4

Polk 765 11

Pulaski 96 2

Putnam 408 18

Quitman 29 1

Rabun 212 3

Randolph 268 26

Richmond 4121 88

Rockdale 1270 17

Schley 63 1

Screven 189 9

Seminole 185 5

Spalding 913 41

Stephens 599 12

Stewart 255 6

Sumter 749 56

Talbot 134 3

Taliaferro 12 0

Tattnall 483 1

Taylor 81 2

Telfair 274 7

Terrell 295 30

Thomas 1084 42

Tift 1313 36

Toombs 710 7

Towns 134 1

Treutlen 113 3

Troup 2257 69

Turner 241 18

Twiggs 111 3

Union 256 7

Unknown 2504 9

Upson 507 46

Walker 658 17

Walton 1077 39

Ware 1125 25

Warren 68 1

Washington 454 2

Wayne 722 8

Webster 39 2

Wheeler 89 1

White 347 5

Whitfield 3419 29

Wilcox 176 18

Wilkes 187 3

Wilkinson 205 11