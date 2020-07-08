x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Aug. 7

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,117 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 91 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/25-8/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 48.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/11-7/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.07.
Credit: WXIA
Georgia COVID new deaths for Aug. 7, 2020
  • There have been 209,004 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,109 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,400.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,585.
Credit: WXIA
Georgia COVID new cases for Aug. 7, 2020
  • There have been 20,282 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 280 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 280 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 272.50.
Credit: WXIA
Georgia COVID active patients vs. new cases for Aug. 7, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 7, there were 2,981 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 25 hospitalizations from the previous day. 

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS: 

Appling    631    19

Atkinson    312    2

Bacon    427    6

Baker    63    3

Baldwin    1023    38

Banks    259    4

Barrow    1250    32

Bartow    1816    61

Ben Hill    393    3

Berrien    281    0

Bibb    3473    67

Bleckley    181    6

Brantley    242    4

Brooks    391    18

Bryan    634    8

Bulloch    1200    14

Burke    451    7

Butts    482    37

Calhoun    201    6

Camden    725    5

Candler    245    4

Carroll    1842    49

Catoosa    609    9

Charlton    412    3

Chatham    5526    74

Chattahoochee    736    1

Chattooga    241    3

Cherokee    3269    61

Clarke    1968    18

Clay    86    2

Clayton    4879    105

Clinch    188    4

Cobb    13049    317

Coffee    1433    25

Colquitt    1532    22

Columbia    2134    22

Cook    426    6

Coweta    1465    22

Crawford    101    0

Crisp    371    14

Dade    122    1

Dawson    359    3

DeKalb    13509    237

Decatur    750    10

Dodge    209    3

Dooly    248    14

Dougherty    2661    170

Douglas    2549    50

Early    355    32

Echols    220    2

Effingham    703    2

Elbert    348    1

Emanuel    469    9

Evans    242    1

Fannin    313    3

Fayette    1078    28

Floyd    1428    17

Forsyth    2143    22

Franklin    390    6

Fulton    19647    420

Gilmer    583    4

Glascock    24    0

Glynn    2450    47

Gordon    1144    23

Grady    471    5

Greene    297    12

Gwinnett    19187    254

Habersham    1125    48

Hall    5947    92

Hancock    308    35

Haralson    207    6

Harris    645    16

Hart    292    6

Heard    140    4

Henry    3252    47

Houston    1898    54

Irwin    160    1

Jackson    1040    14

Jasper    153    1

Jeff Davis    429    8

Jefferson    476    7

Jenkins    241    24

Johnson    237    11

Jones    297    3

Lamar    269    11

Lanier    214    4

Laurens    865    8

Lee    530    22

Liberty    695    3

Lincoln    134    4

Long    118    1

Lowndes    3114    40

Lumpkin    327    6

Macon    177    10

Madison    375    5

Marion    147    4

McDuffie    331    10

McIntosh    167    2

Meriwether    379    6

Miller    135    0

Mitchell    642    41

Monroe    444    25

Montgomery    148    2

Morgan    253    0

Murray    575    2

Muscogee    4595    94

Newton    1736    39

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15728    88

Oconee    429    15

Oglethorpe    211    7

Paulding    1615    22

Peach    364    12

Pickens    362    5

Pierce    392    7

Pike    203    4

Polk    765    11

Pulaski    96    2

Putnam    408    18

Quitman    29    1

Rabun    212    3

Randolph    268    26

Richmond    4121    88

Rockdale    1270    17

Schley    63    1

Screven    189    9

Seminole    185    5

Spalding    913    41

Stephens    599    12

Stewart    255    6

Sumter    749    56

Talbot    134    3

Taliaferro    12    0

Tattnall    483    1

Taylor    81    2

Telfair    274    7

Terrell    295    30

Thomas    1084    42

Tift    1313    36

Toombs    710    7

Towns    134    1

Treutlen    113    3

Troup    2257    69

Turner    241    18

Twiggs    111    3

Union    256    7

Unknown    2504    9

Upson    507    46

Walker    658    17

Walton    1077    39

Ware    1125    25

Warren    68    1

Washington    454    2

Wayne    722    8

Webster    39    2

Wheeler    89    1

White    347    5

Whitfield    3419    29

Wilcox    176    18

Wilkes    187    3

Wilkinson    205    11

Worth    440    23

