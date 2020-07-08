Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Aug. 7

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,117 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 91 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/25-8/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 48.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/11-7/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.07.
- There have been 209,004 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,109 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,400.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,585.
- There have been 20,282 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 280 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 280 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 272.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 7, there were 2,981 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 25 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 631 19
Atkinson 312 2
Bacon 427 6
Baker 63 3
Baldwin 1023 38
Banks 259 4
Barrow 1250 32
Bartow 1816 61
Ben Hill 393 3
Berrien 281 0
Bibb 3473 67
Bleckley 181 6
Brantley 242 4
Brooks 391 18
Bryan 634 8
Bulloch 1200 14
Burke 451 7
Butts 482 37
Calhoun 201 6
Camden 725 5
Candler 245 4
Carroll 1842 49
Catoosa 609 9
Charlton 412 3
Chatham 5526 74
Chattahoochee 736 1
Chattooga 241 3
Cherokee 3269 61
Clarke 1968 18
Clay 86 2
Clayton 4879 105
Clinch 188 4
Cobb 13049 317
Coffee 1433 25
Colquitt 1532 22
Columbia 2134 22
Cook 426 6
Coweta 1465 22
Crawford 101 0
Crisp 371 14
Dade 122 1
Dawson 359 3
DeKalb 13509 237
Decatur 750 10
Dodge 209 3
Dooly 248 14
Dougherty 2661 170
Douglas 2549 50
Early 355 32
Echols 220 2
Effingham 703 2
Elbert 348 1
Emanuel 469 9
Evans 242 1
Fannin 313 3
Fayette 1078 28
Floyd 1428 17
Forsyth 2143 22
Franklin 390 6
Fulton 19647 420
Gilmer 583 4
Glascock 24 0
Glynn 2450 47
Gordon 1144 23
Grady 471 5
Greene 297 12
Gwinnett 19187 254
Habersham 1125 48
Hall 5947 92
Hancock 308 35
Haralson 207 6
Harris 645 16
Hart 292 6
Heard 140 4
Henry 3252 47
Houston 1898 54
Irwin 160 1
Jackson 1040 14
Jasper 153 1
Jeff Davis 429 8
Jefferson 476 7
Jenkins 241 24
Johnson 237 11
Jones 297 3
Lamar 269 11
Lanier 214 4
Laurens 865 8
Lee 530 22
Liberty 695 3
Lincoln 134 4
Long 118 1
Lowndes 3114 40
Lumpkin 327 6
Macon 177 10
Madison 375 5
Marion 147 4
McDuffie 331 10
McIntosh 167 2
Meriwether 379 6
Miller 135 0
Mitchell 642 41
Monroe 444 25
Montgomery 148 2
Morgan 253 0
Murray 575 2
Muscogee 4595 94
Newton 1736 39
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15728 88
Oconee 429 15
Oglethorpe 211 7
Paulding 1615 22
Peach 364 12
Pickens 362 5
Pierce 392 7
Pike 203 4
Polk 765 11
Pulaski 96 2
Putnam 408 18
Quitman 29 1
Rabun 212 3
Randolph 268 26
Richmond 4121 88
Rockdale 1270 17
Schley 63 1
Screven 189 9
Seminole 185 5
Spalding 913 41
Stephens 599 12
Stewart 255 6
Sumter 749 56
Talbot 134 3
Taliaferro 12 0
Tattnall 483 1
Taylor 81 2
Telfair 274 7
Terrell 295 30
Thomas 1084 42
Tift 1313 36
Toombs 710 7
Towns 134 1
Treutlen 113 3
Troup 2257 69
Turner 241 18
Twiggs 111 3
Union 256 7
Unknown 2504 9
Upson 507 46
Walker 658 17
Walton 1077 39
Ware 1125 25
Warren 68 1
Washington 454 2
Wayne 722 8
Webster 39 2
Wheeler 89 1
White 347 5
Whitfield 3419 29
Wilcox 176 18
Wilkes 187 3
Wilkinson 205 11
Worth 440 23