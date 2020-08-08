Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, Aug. 8

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,186 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/26-8/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 49.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/12-7/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.64.
- There have been 213,427 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,423 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,445.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,628.
- There have been 20,556 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 274 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 251.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 273.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 8, there were 2,878 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 103 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 645 19
Atkinson 317 2
Bacon 433 7
Baker 63 3
Baldwin 1035 39
Banks 270 4
Barrow 1278 32
Bartow 1853 62
Ben Hill 416 3
Berrien 289 0
Bibb 3554 68
Bleckley 184 7
Brantley 244 5
Brooks 408 18
Bryan 651 8
Bulloch 1242 14
Burke 462 7
Butts 487 37
Calhoun 203 6
Camden 730 5
Candler 252 4
Carroll 1862 49
Catoosa 631 9
Charlton 417 3
Chatham 5665 75
Chattahoochee 759 1
Chattooga 255 3
Cherokee 3398 63
Clarke 2027 18
Clay 86 2
Clayton 4952 110
Clinch 192 4
Cobb 13336 319
Coffee 1447 28
Colquitt 1537 23
Columbia 2188 23
Cook 432 6
Coweta 1485 22
Crawford 102 0
Crisp 374 14
Dade 125 1
Dawson 369 3
DeKalb 13752 237
Decatur 770 11
Dodge 210 3
Dooly 252 14
Dougherty 2684 170
Douglas 2602 51
Early 359 32
Echols 221 2
Effingham 719 2
Elbert 354 1
Emanuel 501 9
Evans 249 1
Fannin 329 3
Fayette 1100 28
Floyd 1488 17
Forsyth 2224 22
Franklin 396 6
Fulton 20049 430
Gilmer 616 4
Glascock 24 0
Glynn 2487 47
Gordon 1171 23
Grady 476 5
Greene 308 12
Gwinnett 19548 260
Habersham 1135 49
Hall 6035 91
Hancock 315 35
Haralson 208 6
Harris 652 17
Hart 300 7
Heard 142 4
Henry 3320 47
Houston 1948 58
Irwin 166 1
Jackson 1059 16
Jasper 161 1
Jeff Davis 436 8
Jefferson 485 7
Jenkins 243 24
Johnson 240 11
Jones 302 3
Lamar 273 12
Lanier 219 4
Laurens 886 8
Lee 535 22
Liberty 713 3
Lincoln 137 4
Long 123 1
Lowndes 3156 44
Lumpkin 339 6
Macon 177 10
Madison 392 6
Marion 150 5
McDuffie 338 10
McIntosh 174 2
Meriwether 384 6
Miller 142 0
Mitchell 648 41
Monroe 453 26
Montgomery 150 2
Morgan 271 0
Murray 589 2
Muscogee 4685 96
Newton 1764 40
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16119 91
Oconee 432 15
Oglethorpe 214 7
Paulding 1651 22
Peach 374 12
Pickens 369 5
Pierce 398 8
Pike 210 4
Polk 789 11
Pulaski 100 2
Putnam 424 18
Quitman 29 1
Rabun 215 3
Randolph 270 26
Richmond 4218 90
Rockdale 1302 17
Schley 66 1
Screven 195 9
Seminole 196 4
Spalding 931 41
Stephens 611 12
Stewart 255 7
Sumter 757 56
Talbot 136 3
Taliaferro 13 0
Tattnall 494 1
Taylor 82 2
Telfair 278 9
Terrell 301 30
Thomas 1109 42
Tift 1321 36
Toombs 741 8
Towns 142 1
Treutlen 118 3
Troup 2280 69
Turner 245 18
Twiggs 116 3
Union 260 7
Unknown 2559 9
Upson 523 46
Walker 684 17
Walton 1103 39
Ware 1135 25
Warren 75 1
Washington 458 2
Wayne 736 8
Webster 39 2
Wheeler 91 1
White 353 5
Whitfield 3496 29
Wilcox 181 19
Wilkes 189 4
Wilkinson 211 11
Worth 444 23