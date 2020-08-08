Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, Aug. 8

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,186 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/26-8/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 49.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/12-7/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.64.

There have been 213,427 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,423 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,445.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,628.

There have been 20,556 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 274 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 251.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 273.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 8, there were 2,878 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 103 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 645 19

Atkinson 317 2

Bacon 433 7

Baker 63 3

Baldwin 1035 39

Banks 270 4

Barrow 1278 32

Bartow 1853 62

Ben Hill 416 3

Berrien 289 0

Bibb 3554 68

Bleckley 184 7

Brantley 244 5

Brooks 408 18

Bryan 651 8

Bulloch 1242 14

Burke 462 7

Butts 487 37

Calhoun 203 6

Camden 730 5

Candler 252 4

Carroll 1862 49

Catoosa 631 9

Charlton 417 3

Chatham 5665 75

Chattahoochee 759 1

Chattooga 255 3

Cherokee 3398 63

Clarke 2027 18

Clay 86 2

Clayton 4952 110

Clinch 192 4

Cobb 13336 319

Coffee 1447 28

Colquitt 1537 23

Columbia 2188 23

Cook 432 6

Coweta 1485 22

Crawford 102 0

Crisp 374 14

Dade 125 1

Dawson 369 3

DeKalb 13752 237

Decatur 770 11

Dodge 210 3

Dooly 252 14

Dougherty 2684 170

Douglas 2602 51

Early 359 32

Echols 221 2

Effingham 719 2

Elbert 354 1

Emanuel 501 9

Evans 249 1

Fannin 329 3

Fayette 1100 28

Floyd 1488 17

Forsyth 2224 22

Franklin 396 6

Fulton 20049 430

Gilmer 616 4

Glascock 24 0

Glynn 2487 47

Gordon 1171 23

Grady 476 5

Greene 308 12

Gwinnett 19548 260

Habersham 1135 49

Hall 6035 91

Hancock 315 35

Haralson 208 6

Harris 652 17

Hart 300 7

Heard 142 4

Henry 3320 47

Houston 1948 58

Irwin 166 1

Jackson 1059 16

Jasper 161 1

Jeff Davis 436 8

Jefferson 485 7

Jenkins 243 24

Johnson 240 11

Jones 302 3

Lamar 273 12

Lanier 219 4

Laurens 886 8

Lee 535 22

Liberty 713 3

Lincoln 137 4

Long 123 1

Lowndes 3156 44

Lumpkin 339 6

Macon 177 10

Madison 392 6

Marion 150 5

McDuffie 338 10

McIntosh 174 2

Meriwether 384 6

Miller 142 0

Mitchell 648 41

Monroe 453 26

Montgomery 150 2

Morgan 271 0

Murray 589 2

Muscogee 4685 96

Newton 1764 40

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16119 91

Oconee 432 15

Oglethorpe 214 7

Paulding 1651 22

Peach 374 12

Pickens 369 5

Pierce 398 8

Pike 210 4

Polk 789 11

Pulaski 100 2

Putnam 424 18

Quitman 29 1

Rabun 215 3

Randolph 270 26

Richmond 4218 90

Rockdale 1302 17

Schley 66 1

Screven 195 9

Seminole 196 4

Spalding 931 41

Stephens 611 12

Stewart 255 7

Sumter 757 56

Talbot 136 3

Taliaferro 13 0

Tattnall 494 1

Taylor 82 2

Telfair 278 9

Terrell 301 30

Thomas 1109 42

Tift 1321 36

Toombs 741 8

Towns 142 1

Treutlen 118 3

Troup 2280 69

Turner 245 18

Twiggs 116 3

Union 260 7

Unknown 2559 9

Upson 523 46

Walker 684 17

Walton 1103 39

Ware 1135 25

Warren 75 1

Washington 458 2

Wayne 736 8

Webster 39 2

Wheeler 91 1

White 353 5

Whitfield 3496 29

Wilcox 181 19

Wilkes 189 4

Wilkinson 211 11