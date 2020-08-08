x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Saturday, Aug. 8

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,186 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/26-8/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 49.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/12-7/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.64.
Credit: WXIA
COVID in Georgia new deaths for Aug. 8, 2020
  • There have been 213,427 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,423 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,445.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,628.
Credit: WXIA
COVID in Georgia new cases for Aug. 8, 2020
  • There have been 20,556 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 274 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 251.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 273.14.
Credit: WXIA
COVID in Georgia new cases versus hospitalizations for Aug. 8, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 8, there were 2,878 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 103 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS: 

Appling    645    19

Atkinson    317    2

Bacon    433    7

Baker    63    3

Baldwin    1035    39

Banks    270    4

Barrow    1278    32

Bartow    1853    62

Ben Hill    416    3

Berrien    289    0

Bibb    3554    68

Bleckley    184    7

Brantley    244    5

Brooks    408    18

Bryan    651    8

Bulloch    1242    14

Burke    462    7

Butts    487    37

Calhoun    203    6

Camden    730    5

Candler    252    4

Carroll    1862    49

Catoosa    631    9

Charlton    417    3

Chatham    5665    75

Chattahoochee    759    1

Chattooga    255    3

Cherokee    3398    63

Clarke    2027    18

Clay    86    2

Clayton    4952    110

Clinch    192    4

Cobb    13336    319

Coffee    1447    28

Colquitt    1537    23

Columbia    2188    23

Cook    432    6

Coweta    1485    22

Crawford    102    0

Crisp    374    14

Dade    125    1

Dawson    369    3

DeKalb    13752    237

Decatur    770    11

Dodge    210    3

Dooly    252    14

Dougherty    2684    170

Douglas    2602    51

Early    359    32

Echols    221    2

Effingham    719    2

Elbert    354    1

Emanuel    501    9

Evans    249    1

Fannin    329    3

Fayette    1100    28

Floyd    1488    17

Forsyth    2224    22

Franklin    396    6

Fulton    20049    430

Gilmer    616    4

Glascock    24    0

Glynn    2487    47

Gordon    1171    23

Grady    476    5

Greene    308    12

Gwinnett    19548    260

Habersham    1135    49

Hall    6035    91

Hancock    315    35

Haralson    208    6

Harris    652    17

Hart    300    7

Heard    142    4

Henry    3320    47

Houston    1948    58

Irwin    166    1

Jackson    1059    16

Jasper    161    1

Jeff Davis    436    8

Jefferson    485    7

Jenkins    243    24

Johnson    240    11

Jones    302    3

Lamar    273    12

Lanier    219    4

Laurens    886    8

Lee    535    22

Liberty    713    3

Lincoln    137    4

Long    123    1

Lowndes    3156    44

Lumpkin    339    6

Macon    177    10

Madison    392    6

Marion    150    5

McDuffie    338    10

McIntosh    174    2

Meriwether    384    6

Miller    142    0

Mitchell    648    41

Monroe    453    26

Montgomery    150    2

Morgan    271    0

Murray    589    2

Muscogee    4685    96

Newton    1764    40

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16119    91

Oconee    432    15

Oglethorpe    214    7

Paulding    1651    22

Peach    374    12

Pickens    369    5

Pierce    398    8

Pike    210    4

Polk    789    11

Pulaski    100    2

Putnam    424    18

Quitman    29    1

Rabun    215    3

Randolph    270    26

Richmond    4218    90

Rockdale    1302    17

Schley    66    1

Screven    195    9

Seminole    196    4

Spalding    931    41

Stephens    611    12

Stewart    255    7

Sumter    757    56

Talbot    136    3

Taliaferro    13    0

Tattnall    494    1

Taylor    82    2

Telfair    278    9

Terrell    301    30

Thomas    1109    42

Tift    1321    36

Toombs    741    8

Towns    142    1

Treutlen    118    3

Troup    2280    69

Turner    245    18

Twiggs    116    3

Union    260    7

Unknown    2559    9

Upson    523    46

Walker    684    17

Walton    1103    39

Ware    1135    25

Warren    75    1

Washington    458    2

Wayne    736    8

Webster    39    2

Wheeler    91    1

White    353    5

Whitfield    3496    29

Wilcox    181    19

Wilkes    189    4

Wilkinson    211    11

Worth    444    23

Related Articles