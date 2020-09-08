Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Aug. 9

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,199 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/27-8/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/13-7/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.50.

There have been 216,596 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,169 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,474.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,645.

There have been 20,628 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 72 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 273.71.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 20276 430

Gwinnett 19808 260

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16449 91

DeKalb 13923 237

Cobb 13564 319

Hall 6080 91

Chatham 5703 75

Clayton 5006 110

Muscogee 4748 96

Richmond 4355 90

Bibb 3616 68

Whitfield 3527 30

Cherokee 3462 63

Henry 3364 47

Lowndes 3178 44

Unknown 2763 9

Dougherty 2694 170

Douglas 2635 51

Glynn 2533 47

Troup 2290 69

Forsyth 2270 22

Columbia 2241 23

Clarke 2047 18

Houston 1976 59

Carroll 1881 49

Bartow 1868 62

Newton 1787 40

Paulding 1678 22

Colquitt 1546 23

Floyd 1504 17

Coweta 1503 22

Coffee 1462 28

Tift 1333 36

Rockdale 1318 17

Barrow 1289 32

Bulloch 1262 14

Gordon 1183 23

Ware 1144 29

Habersham 1141 49

Thomas 1123 42

Fayette 1120 28

Walton 1113 39

Jackson 1063 16

Baldwin 1048 39

Spalding 937 41

Laurens 910 8

Polk 802 11

Decatur 793 11

Wayne 773 8

Sumter 762 56

Chattahoochee 761 2

Toombs 755 8

Camden 737 5

Effingham 727 2

Liberty 720 3

Walker 705 17

Appling 671 19

Bryan 657 8

Harris 656 17

Mitchell 650 41

Catoosa 637 9

Stephens 621 12

Gilmer 620 4

Murray 604 2

Lee 539 22

Upson 535 46

Emanuel 511 9

Tattnall 502 1

Jefferson 497 7

Butts 490 37

Grady 480 5

Washington 475 2

Burke 467 7

Monroe 461 26

Jeff Davis 451 8

Worth 447 23

Cook 438 6

Bacon 437 8

Oconee 437 15

Ben Hill 436 4

Putnam 428 18

Charlton 425 3

Brooks 412 18

Franklin 401 6

Pierce 400 8

Madison 394 6

Meriwether 390 6

Peach 385 14

Pickens 380 5

Dawson 377 3

Crisp 374 14

Early 360 32

Elbert 358 1

White 353 5

McDuffie 352 10

Lumpkin 342 6

Fannin 334 3

Atkinson 319 2

Hancock 318 35

Greene 308 12

Jones 306 3

Hart 305 7

Terrell 302 30

Berrien 295 0

Telfair 278 9

Lamar 274 12

Morgan 274 0

Banks 271 4

Randolph 271 26

Chattooga 266 3

Union 263 7

Stewart 255 7

Candler 254 4

Dooly 252 14

Evans 250 1

Brantley 249 5

Turner 246 18

Jenkins 244 24

Johnson 241 11

Bleckley 227 9

Echols 222 2

Dodge 221 3

Lanier 219 4

Pike 215 4

Rabun 215 3

Wilkinson 215 11

Oglethorpe 214 7

Haralson 213 6

Calhoun 203 6

Screven 198 9

Clinch 196 4

Seminole 196 4

Wilkes 193 4

McIntosh 184 2

Wilcox 181 19

Macon 177 10

Irwin 167 1

Jasper 162 1

Montgomery 153 2

Marion 150 5

Heard 143 4

Miller 143 0

Towns 143 1

Lincoln 141 4

Talbot 138 3

Dade 126 1

Long 126 1

Treutlen 124 3

Twiggs 118 3

Pulaski 115 2

Crawford 102 0

Wheeler 91 1

Taylor 87 2

Clay 86 2

Warren 77 1

Schley 66 1

Baker 63 3

Webster 39 2

Quitman 29 1

Glascock 24 0