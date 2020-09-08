x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Aug. 9

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,199 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/27-8/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/13-7/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.50.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus in Georgia new deaths as of Aug. 9, 2020
  • There have been 216,596 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,169 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,474.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,645.
Credit: WXIA
Coronavirus in Georgia new cases as of Aug. 9, 2020
  • There have been 20,628 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 72 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 273.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 8, there were 2,878 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 103 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    20276    430

Gwinnett    19808    260

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16449    91

DeKalb    13923    237

Cobb    13564    319

Hall    6080    91

Chatham    5703    75

Clayton    5006    110

Muscogee    4748    96

Richmond    4355    90

Bibb    3616    68

Whitfield    3527    30

Cherokee    3462    63

Henry    3364    47

Lowndes    3178    44

Unknown    2763    9

Dougherty    2694    170

Douglas    2635    51

Glynn    2533    47

Troup    2290    69

Forsyth    2270    22

Columbia    2241    23

Clarke    2047    18

Houston    1976    59

Carroll    1881    49

Bartow    1868    62

Newton    1787    40

Paulding    1678    22

Colquitt    1546    23

Floyd    1504    17

Coweta    1503    22

Coffee    1462    28

Tift    1333    36

Rockdale    1318    17

Barrow    1289    32

Bulloch    1262    14

Gordon    1183    23

Ware    1144    29

Habersham    1141    49

Thomas    1123    42

Fayette    1120    28

Walton    1113    39

Jackson    1063    16

Baldwin    1048    39

Spalding    937    41

Laurens    910    8

Polk    802    11

Decatur    793    11

Wayne    773    8

Sumter    762    56

Chattahoochee    761    2

Toombs    755    8

Camden    737    5

Effingham    727    2

Liberty    720    3

Walker    705    17

Appling    671    19

Bryan    657    8

Harris    656    17

Mitchell    650    41

Catoosa    637    9

Stephens    621    12

Gilmer    620    4

Murray    604    2

Lee    539    22

Upson    535    46

Emanuel    511    9

Tattnall    502    1

Jefferson    497    7

Butts    490    37

Grady    480    5

Washington    475    2

Burke    467    7

Monroe    461    26

Jeff Davis    451    8

Worth    447    23

Cook    438    6

Bacon    437    8

Oconee    437    15

Ben Hill    436    4

Putnam    428    18

Charlton    425    3

Brooks    412    18

Franklin    401    6

Pierce    400    8

Madison    394    6

Meriwether    390    6

Peach    385    14

Pickens    380    5

Dawson    377    3

Crisp    374    14

Early    360    32

Elbert    358    1

White    353    5

McDuffie    352    10

Lumpkin    342    6

Fannin    334    3

Atkinson    319    2

Hancock    318    35

Greene    308    12

Jones    306    3

Hart    305    7

Terrell    302    30

Berrien    295    0

Telfair    278    9

Lamar    274    12

Morgan    274    0

Banks    271    4

Randolph    271    26

Chattooga    266    3

Union    263    7

Stewart    255    7

Candler    254    4

Dooly    252    14

Evans    250    1

Brantley    249    5

Turner    246    18

Jenkins    244    24

Johnson    241    11

Bleckley    227    9

Echols    222    2

Dodge    221    3

Lanier    219    4

Pike    215    4

Rabun    215    3

Wilkinson    215    11

Oglethorpe    214    7

Haralson    213    6

Calhoun    203    6

Screven    198    9

Clinch    196    4

Seminole    196    4

Wilkes    193    4

McIntosh    184    2

Wilcox    181    19

Macon    177    10

Irwin    167    1

Jasper    162    1

Montgomery    153    2

Marion    150    5

Heard    143    4

Miller    143    0

Towns    143    1

Lincoln    141    4

Talbot    138    3

Dade    126    1

Long    126    1

Treutlen    124    3

Twiggs    118    3

Pulaski    115    2

Crawford    102    0

Wheeler    91    1

Taylor    87    2

Clay    86    2

Warren    77    1

Schley    66    1

Baker    63    3

Webster    39    2

Quitman    29    1

Glascock    24    0

Taliaferro    13    0

