Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Aug. 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 4,199 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/27-8/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/13-7/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.50.
- There have been 216,596 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,169 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,474.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,645.
- There have been 20,628 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 72 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 273.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 8, there were 2,878 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 103 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 20276 430
Gwinnett 19808 260
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16449 91
DeKalb 13923 237
Cobb 13564 319
Hall 6080 91
Chatham 5703 75
Clayton 5006 110
Muscogee 4748 96
Richmond 4355 90
Bibb 3616 68
Whitfield 3527 30
Cherokee 3462 63
Henry 3364 47
Lowndes 3178 44
Unknown 2763 9
Dougherty 2694 170
Douglas 2635 51
Glynn 2533 47
Troup 2290 69
Forsyth 2270 22
Columbia 2241 23
Clarke 2047 18
Houston 1976 59
Carroll 1881 49
Bartow 1868 62
Newton 1787 40
Paulding 1678 22
Colquitt 1546 23
Floyd 1504 17
Coweta 1503 22
Coffee 1462 28
Tift 1333 36
Rockdale 1318 17
Barrow 1289 32
Bulloch 1262 14
Gordon 1183 23
Ware 1144 29
Habersham 1141 49
Thomas 1123 42
Fayette 1120 28
Walton 1113 39
Jackson 1063 16
Baldwin 1048 39
Spalding 937 41
Laurens 910 8
Polk 802 11
Decatur 793 11
Wayne 773 8
Sumter 762 56
Chattahoochee 761 2
Toombs 755 8
Camden 737 5
Effingham 727 2
Liberty 720 3
Walker 705 17
Appling 671 19
Bryan 657 8
Harris 656 17
Mitchell 650 41
Catoosa 637 9
Stephens 621 12
Gilmer 620 4
Murray 604 2
Lee 539 22
Upson 535 46
Emanuel 511 9
Tattnall 502 1
Jefferson 497 7
Butts 490 37
Grady 480 5
Washington 475 2
Burke 467 7
Monroe 461 26
Jeff Davis 451 8
Worth 447 23
Cook 438 6
Bacon 437 8
Oconee 437 15
Ben Hill 436 4
Putnam 428 18
Charlton 425 3
Brooks 412 18
Franklin 401 6
Pierce 400 8
Madison 394 6
Meriwether 390 6
Peach 385 14
Pickens 380 5
Dawson 377 3
Crisp 374 14
Early 360 32
Elbert 358 1
White 353 5
McDuffie 352 10
Lumpkin 342 6
Fannin 334 3
Atkinson 319 2
Hancock 318 35
Greene 308 12
Jones 306 3
Hart 305 7
Terrell 302 30
Berrien 295 0
Telfair 278 9
Lamar 274 12
Morgan 274 0
Banks 271 4
Randolph 271 26
Chattooga 266 3
Union 263 7
Stewart 255 7
Candler 254 4
Dooly 252 14
Evans 250 1
Brantley 249 5
Turner 246 18
Jenkins 244 24
Johnson 241 11
Bleckley 227 9
Echols 222 2
Dodge 221 3
Lanier 219 4
Pike 215 4
Rabun 215 3
Wilkinson 215 11
Oglethorpe 214 7
Haralson 213 6
Calhoun 203 6
Screven 198 9
Clinch 196 4
Seminole 196 4
Wilkes 193 4
McIntosh 184 2
Wilcox 181 19
Macon 177 10
Irwin 167 1
Jasper 162 1
Montgomery 153 2
Marion 150 5
Heard 143 4
Miller 143 0
Towns 143 1
Lincoln 141 4
Talbot 138 3
Dade 126 1
Long 126 1
Treutlen 124 3
Twiggs 118 3
Pulaski 115 2
Crawford 102 0
Wheeler 91 1
Taylor 87 2
Clay 86 2
Warren 77 1
Schley 66 1
Baker 63 3
Webster 39 2
Quitman 29 1
Glascock 24 0
Taliaferro 13 0