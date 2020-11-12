x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 11, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,175 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/28-12/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/14-11/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.43.
  • There have been 466,904 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,729 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,614.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,414.
  • There have been 37,321 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 304 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 194 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 108.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 2,834 current hospitalizations – an increase of 99 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1283    41

Atkinson    556    9

Bacon    682    20

Baker    114    6

Baldwin    2631    71

Banks    900    12

Barrow    3704    60

Bartow    5165    104

Ben Hill    1033    35

Berrien    639    18

Bibb    7994    228

Bleckley    575    30

Brantley    583    18

Brooks    674    26

Bryan    1530    16

Bulloch    3430    35

Burke    1050    13

Butts    988    46

Calhoun    306    11

Camden    1917    18

Candler    586    27

Carroll    4554    90

Catoosa    2456    34

Charlton    746    11

Chatham    11314    212

Chattahoochee    2096    1

Chattooga    1268    35

Cherokee    10212    115

Clarke    7351    57

Clay    132    3

Clayton    10994    202

Clinch    503    14

Cobb    29543    513

Coffee    2913    72

Colquitt    2368    43

Columbia    6019    81

Cook    853    19

Coweta    4056    72

Crawford    261    7

Crisp    784    26

Dade    590    7

Dawson    1293    11

DeKalb    29019    460

Decatur    1451    41

Dodge    747    40

Dooly    464    20

Dougherty    3579    200

Douglas    5589    95

Early    643    37

Echols    292    2

Effingham    2180    33

Elbert    1000    22

Emanuel    1311    43

Evans    530    8

Fannin    1110    31

Fayette    3037    62

Floyd    5669    90

Forsyth    7180    67

Franklin    1312    21

Fulton    41647    704

Gilmer    1347    29

Glascock    68    2

Glynn    4311    118

Gordon    3418    55

Grady    956    27

Greene    701    26

Gwinnett    41335    523

Habersham    2689    82

Hall    14075    200

Hancock    528    46

Haralson    1017    21

Harris    1027    28

Hart    845    20

Heard    354    8

Henry    8668    136

Houston    4751    104

Irwin    450    11

Jackson    3751    54

Jasper    320    5

Jeff Davis    868    30

Jefferson    1012    38

Jenkins    492    34

Johnson    480    29

Jones    815    23

Lamar    621    24

Lanier    352    7

Laurens    2362    112

Lee    888    32

Liberty    1599    29

Lincoln    296    9

Long    344    5

Lowndes    5557    97

Lumpkin    1444    19

Macon    321    15

Madison    1208    15

Marion    223    10

McDuffie    860    21

McIntosh    399    7

Meriwether    680    19

Miller    370    2

Mitchell    960    49

Monroe    997    59

Montgomery    410    9

Morgan    627    7

Murray    2072    30

Muscogee    7467    193

Newton    3786    108

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    18513    225

Oconee    1181    35

Oglethorpe    553    13

Paulding    4631    86

Peach    1014    29

Pickens    1180    14

Pierce    767    27

Pike    516    12

Polk    2142    36

Pulaski    397    25

Putnam    966    30

Quitman    46    1

Rabun    745    13

Randolph    347    30

Richmond    10621    203

Rockdale    2930    58

Schley    137    2

Screven    477    11

Seminole    501    12

Spalding    2113    79

Stephens    1727    46

Stewart    586    17

Sumter    1120    69

Talbot    216    8

Taliaferro    40    0

Tattnall    1089    21

Taylor    297    13

Telfair    536    28

Terrell    391    33

Thomas    1900    78

Tift    2554    69

Toombs    1737    61

Towns    618    23

Treutlen    338    14

Troup    3501    119

Turner    404    24

Twiggs    271    15

Union    1182    39

Unknown    2435    2

Upson    978    71

Walker    2983    53

Walton    3360    81

Ware    1956    72

Warren    196    6

Washington    1043    24

Wayne    1552    45

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    374    18

White    1524    28

Whitfield    8789    96

Wilcox    312    25

Wilkes    396    8

Wilkinson    448    18

Worth    701    36

Related Articles