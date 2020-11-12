Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 11, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,175 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/28-12/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/14-11/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.43.
- There have been 466,904 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,729 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,614.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,414.
- There have been 37,321 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 304 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 194 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 108.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 2,834 current hospitalizations – an increase of 99 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1283 41
Atkinson 556 9
Bacon 682 20
Baker 114 6
Baldwin 2631 71
Banks 900 12
Barrow 3704 60
Bartow 5165 104
Ben Hill 1033 35
Berrien 639 18
Bibb 7994 228
Bleckley 575 30
Brantley 583 18
Brooks 674 26
Bryan 1530 16
Bulloch 3430 35
Burke 1050 13
Butts 988 46
Calhoun 306 11
Camden 1917 18
Candler 586 27
Carroll 4554 90
Catoosa 2456 34
Charlton 746 11
Chatham 11314 212
Chattahoochee 2096 1
Chattooga 1268 35
Cherokee 10212 115
Clarke 7351 57
Clay 132 3
Clayton 10994 202
Clinch 503 14
Cobb 29543 513
Coffee 2913 72
Colquitt 2368 43
Columbia 6019 81
Cook 853 19
Coweta 4056 72
Crawford 261 7
Crisp 784 26
Dade 590 7
Dawson 1293 11
DeKalb 29019 460
Decatur 1451 41
Dodge 747 40
Dooly 464 20
Dougherty 3579 200
Douglas 5589 95
Early 643 37
Echols 292 2
Effingham 2180 33
Elbert 1000 22
Emanuel 1311 43
Evans 530 8
Fannin 1110 31
Fayette 3037 62
Floyd 5669 90
Forsyth 7180 67
Franklin 1312 21
Fulton 41647 704
Gilmer 1347 29
Glascock 68 2
Glynn 4311 118
Gordon 3418 55
Grady 956 27
Greene 701 26
Gwinnett 41335 523
Habersham 2689 82
Hall 14075 200
Hancock 528 46
Haralson 1017 21
Harris 1027 28
Hart 845 20
Heard 354 8
Henry 8668 136
Houston 4751 104
Irwin 450 11
Jackson 3751 54
Jasper 320 5
Jeff Davis 868 30
Jefferson 1012 38
Jenkins 492 34
Johnson 480 29
Jones 815 23
Lamar 621 24
Lanier 352 7
Laurens 2362 112
Lee 888 32
Liberty 1599 29
Lincoln 296 9
Long 344 5
Lowndes 5557 97
Lumpkin 1444 19
Macon 321 15
Madison 1208 15
Marion 223 10
McDuffie 860 21
McIntosh 399 7
Meriwether 680 19
Miller 370 2
Mitchell 960 49
Monroe 997 59
Montgomery 410 9
Morgan 627 7
Murray 2072 30
Muscogee 7467 193
Newton 3786 108
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18513 225
Oconee 1181 35
Oglethorpe 553 13
Paulding 4631 86
Peach 1014 29
Pickens 1180 14
Pierce 767 27
Pike 516 12
Polk 2142 36
Pulaski 397 25
Putnam 966 30
Quitman 46 1
Rabun 745 13
Randolph 347 30
Richmond 10621 203
Rockdale 2930 58
Schley 137 2
Screven 477 11
Seminole 501 12
Spalding 2113 79
Stephens 1727 46
Stewart 586 17
Sumter 1120 69
Talbot 216 8
Taliaferro 40 0
Tattnall 1089 21
Taylor 297 13
Telfair 536 28
Terrell 391 33
Thomas 1900 78
Tift 2554 69
Toombs 1737 61
Towns 618 23
Treutlen 338 14
Troup 3501 119
Turner 404 24
Twiggs 271 15
Union 1182 39
Unknown 2435 2
Upson 978 71
Walker 2983 53
Walton 3360 81
Ware 1956 72
Warren 196 6
Washington 1043 24
Wayne 1552 45
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 374 18
White 1524 28
Whitfield 8789 96
Wilcox 312 25
Wilkes 396 8
Wilkinson 448 18
Worth 701 36