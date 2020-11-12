Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 11, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,175 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/28-12/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/14-11/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.43.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,729 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,614.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,414. There have been 37,321 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 304 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 194 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 108.29.

According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 2,834 current hospitalizations – an increase of 99 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1283 41

Atkinson 556 9

Bacon 682 20

Baker 114 6

Baldwin 2631 71

Banks 900 12

Barrow 3704 60

Bartow 5165 104

Ben Hill 1033 35

Berrien 639 18

Bibb 7994 228

Bleckley 575 30

Brantley 583 18

Brooks 674 26

Bryan 1530 16

Bulloch 3430 35

Burke 1050 13

Butts 988 46

Calhoun 306 11

Camden 1917 18

Candler 586 27

Carroll 4554 90

Catoosa 2456 34

Charlton 746 11

Chatham 11314 212

Chattahoochee 2096 1

Chattooga 1268 35

Cherokee 10212 115

Clarke 7351 57

Clay 132 3

Clayton 10994 202

Clinch 503 14

Cobb 29543 513

Coffee 2913 72

Colquitt 2368 43

Columbia 6019 81

Cook 853 19

Coweta 4056 72

Crawford 261 7

Crisp 784 26

Dade 590 7

Dawson 1293 11

DeKalb 29019 460

Decatur 1451 41

Dodge 747 40

Dooly 464 20

Dougherty 3579 200

Douglas 5589 95

Early 643 37

Echols 292 2

Effingham 2180 33

Elbert 1000 22

Emanuel 1311 43

Evans 530 8

Fannin 1110 31

Fayette 3037 62

Floyd 5669 90

Forsyth 7180 67

Franklin 1312 21

Fulton 41647 704

Gilmer 1347 29

Glascock 68 2

Glynn 4311 118

Gordon 3418 55

Grady 956 27

Greene 701 26

Gwinnett 41335 523

Habersham 2689 82

Hall 14075 200

Hancock 528 46

Haralson 1017 21

Harris 1027 28

Hart 845 20

Heard 354 8

Henry 8668 136

Houston 4751 104

Irwin 450 11

Jackson 3751 54

Jasper 320 5

Jeff Davis 868 30

Jefferson 1012 38

Jenkins 492 34

Johnson 480 29

Jones 815 23

Lamar 621 24

Lanier 352 7

Laurens 2362 112

Lee 888 32

Liberty 1599 29

Lincoln 296 9

Long 344 5

Lowndes 5557 97

Lumpkin 1444 19

Macon 321 15

Madison 1208 15

Marion 223 10

McDuffie 860 21

McIntosh 399 7

Meriwether 680 19

Miller 370 2

Mitchell 960 49

Monroe 997 59

Montgomery 410 9

Morgan 627 7

Murray 2072 30

Muscogee 7467 193

Newton 3786 108

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18513 225

Oconee 1181 35

Oglethorpe 553 13

Paulding 4631 86

Peach 1014 29

Pickens 1180 14

Pierce 767 27

Pike 516 12

Polk 2142 36

Pulaski 397 25

Putnam 966 30

Quitman 46 1

Rabun 745 13

Randolph 347 30

Richmond 10621 203

Rockdale 2930 58

Schley 137 2

Screven 477 11

Seminole 501 12

Spalding 2113 79

Stephens 1727 46

Stewart 586 17

Sumter 1120 69

Talbot 216 8

Taliaferro 40 0

Tattnall 1089 21

Taylor 297 13

Telfair 536 28

Terrell 391 33

Thomas 1900 78

Tift 2554 69

Toombs 1737 61

Towns 618 23

Treutlen 338 14

Troup 3501 119

Turner 404 24

Twiggs 271 15

Union 1182 39

Unknown 2435 2

Upson 978 71

Walker 2983 53

Walton 3360 81

Ware 1956 72

Warren 196 6

Washington 1043 24

Wayne 1552 45

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 374 18

White 1524 28

Whitfield 8789 96

Wilcox 312 25

Wilkes 396 8

Wilkinson 448 18