Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 12, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,204 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 29 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/29-12/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/15-11/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36.
- There have been 471,734 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,830 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,771.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,424.
- There have been 37,550 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 229 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 201.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 2,824 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1285 41
Atkinson 559 9
Bacon 690 20
Baker 115 6
Baldwin 2637 71
Banks 915 12
Barrow 3750 60
Bartow 5223 104
Ben Hill 1043 35
Berrien 650 18
Bibb 8040 229
Bleckley 575 30
Brantley 587 18
Brooks 678 26
Bryan 1545 16
Bulloch 3436 35
Burke 1054 13
Butts 1010 46
Calhoun 308 11
Camden 1924 18
Candler 586 27
Carroll 4595 90
Catoosa 2480 34
Charlton 750 11
Chatham 11391 212
Chattahoochee 2097 1
Chattooga 1281 36
Cherokee 10344 115
Clarke 7408 57
Clay 132 3
Clayton 11112 202
Clinch 503 14
Cobb 29933 513
Coffee 2954 72
Colquitt 2370 44
Columbia 6073 81
Cook 857 19
Coweta 4105 72
Crawford 262 7
Crisp 811 26
Dade 592 7
Dawson 1324 11
DeKalb 29323 461
Decatur 1466 41
Dodge 756 40
Dooly 470 20
Dougherty 3597 200
Douglas 5632 95
Early 647 37
Echols 294 2
Effingham 2192 33
Elbert 1011 22
Emanuel 1313 43
Evans 532 8
Fannin 1118 31
Fayette 3073 62
Floyd 5724 92
Forsyth 7319 68
Franklin 1326 21
Fulton 42133 707
Gilmer 1358 29
Glascock 68 2
Glynn 4319 118
Gordon 3433 55
Grady 959 27
Greene 712 26
Gwinnett 41762 527
Habersham 2735 82
Hall 14188 200
Hancock 528 46
Haralson 1025 21
Harris 1035 28
Hart 869 20
Heard 357 8
Henry 8786 136
Houston 4786 104
Irwin 454 11
Jackson 3793 54
Jasper 326 5
Jeff Davis 869 30
Jefferson 1017 38
Jenkins 493 34
Johnson 482 29
Jones 823 23
Lamar 640 24
Lanier 355 7
Laurens 2383 112
Lee 891 32
Liberty 1615 30
Lincoln 297 9
Long 349 5
Lowndes 5599 97
Lumpkin 1482 19
Macon 328 15
Madison 1220 15
Marion 223 10
McDuffie 861 21
McIntosh 404 7
Meriwether 686 19
Miller 372 2
Mitchell 968 49
Monroe 1022 59
Montgomery 414 9
Morgan 636 7
Murray 2096 31
Muscogee 7534 195
Newton 3845 108
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18697 227
Oconee 1191 35
Oglethorpe 562 13
Paulding 4685 87
Peach 1029 29
Pickens 1199 14
Pierce 771 27
Pike 519 12
Polk 2154 37
Pulaski 400 25
Putnam 978 30
Quitman 46 1
Rabun 759 14
Randolph 347 30
Richmond 10751 203
Rockdale 2964 58
Schley 138 2
Screven 483 11
Seminole 506 12
Spalding 2134 80
Stephens 1757 47
Stewart 589 17
Sumter 1133 69
Talbot 216 8
Taliaferro 41 0
Tattnall 1093 21
Taylor 300 13
Telfair 538 30
Terrell 392 33
Thomas 1928 78
Tift 2578 69
Toombs 1746 61
Towns 623 23
Treutlen 339 14
Troup 3521 119
Turner 404 24
Twiggs 277 15
Union 1189 39
Unknown 2481 2
Upson 981 71
Walker 3014 53
Walton 3398 81
Ware 1960 72
Warren 201 6
Washington 1051 24
Wayne 1567 45
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 374 18
White 1563 28
Whitfield 8935 98
Wilcox 319 25
Wilkes 399 8
Wilkinson 449 18
Worth 712 36