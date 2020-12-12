Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 12, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,204 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 29 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/29-12/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/15-11/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 29 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/29-12/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/15-11/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36. There have been 471,734 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,830 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,771.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,424.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,830 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,771.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,424. There have been 37,550 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 229 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 201.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 229 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 201.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 2,824 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1285 41

Atkinson 559 9

Bacon 690 20

Baker 115 6

Baldwin 2637 71

Banks 915 12

Barrow 3750 60

Bartow 5223 104

Ben Hill 1043 35

Berrien 650 18

Bibb 8040 229

Bleckley 575 30

Brantley 587 18

Brooks 678 26

Bryan 1545 16

Bulloch 3436 35

Burke 1054 13

Butts 1010 46

Calhoun 308 11

Camden 1924 18

Candler 586 27

Carroll 4595 90

Catoosa 2480 34

Charlton 750 11

Chatham 11391 212

Chattahoochee 2097 1

Chattooga 1281 36

Cherokee 10344 115

Clarke 7408 57

Clay 132 3

Clayton 11112 202

Clinch 503 14

Cobb 29933 513

Coffee 2954 72

Colquitt 2370 44

Columbia 6073 81

Cook 857 19

Coweta 4105 72

Crawford 262 7

Crisp 811 26

Dade 592 7

Dawson 1324 11

DeKalb 29323 461

Decatur 1466 41

Dodge 756 40

Dooly 470 20

Dougherty 3597 200

Douglas 5632 95

Early 647 37

Echols 294 2

Effingham 2192 33

Elbert 1011 22

Emanuel 1313 43

Evans 532 8

Fannin 1118 31

Fayette 3073 62

Floyd 5724 92

Forsyth 7319 68

Franklin 1326 21

Fulton 42133 707

Gilmer 1358 29

Glascock 68 2

Glynn 4319 118

Gordon 3433 55

Grady 959 27

Greene 712 26

Gwinnett 41762 527

Habersham 2735 82

Hall 14188 200

Hancock 528 46

Haralson 1025 21

Harris 1035 28

Hart 869 20

Heard 357 8

Henry 8786 136

Houston 4786 104

Irwin 454 11

Jackson 3793 54

Jasper 326 5

Jeff Davis 869 30

Jefferson 1017 38

Jenkins 493 34

Johnson 482 29

Jones 823 23

Lamar 640 24

Lanier 355 7

Laurens 2383 112

Lee 891 32

Liberty 1615 30

Lincoln 297 9

Long 349 5

Lowndes 5599 97

Lumpkin 1482 19

Macon 328 15

Madison 1220 15

Marion 223 10

McDuffie 861 21

McIntosh 404 7

Meriwether 686 19

Miller 372 2

Mitchell 968 49

Monroe 1022 59

Montgomery 414 9

Morgan 636 7

Murray 2096 31

Muscogee 7534 195

Newton 3845 108

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18697 227

Oconee 1191 35

Oglethorpe 562 13

Paulding 4685 87

Peach 1029 29

Pickens 1199 14

Pierce 771 27

Pike 519 12

Polk 2154 37

Pulaski 400 25

Putnam 978 30

Quitman 46 1

Rabun 759 14

Randolph 347 30

Richmond 10751 203

Rockdale 2964 58

Schley 138 2

Screven 483 11

Seminole 506 12

Spalding 2134 80

Stephens 1757 47

Stewart 589 17

Sumter 1133 69

Talbot 216 8

Taliaferro 41 0

Tattnall 1093 21

Taylor 300 13

Telfair 538 30

Terrell 392 33

Thomas 1928 78

Tift 2578 69

Toombs 1746 61

Towns 623 23

Treutlen 339 14

Troup 3521 119

Turner 404 24

Twiggs 277 15

Union 1189 39

Unknown 2481 2

Upson 981 71

Walker 3014 53

Walton 3398 81

Ware 1960 72

Warren 201 6

Washington 1051 24

Wayne 1567 45

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 374 18

White 1563 28

Whitfield 8935 98

Wilcox 319 25

Wilkes 399 8

Wilkinson 449 18