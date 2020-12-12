x
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 12, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,204 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 29 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/29-12/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/15-11/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36.
  • There have been 471,734 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,830 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,771.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,424.
  • There have been 37,550 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 229 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 201.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 2,824 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1285    41

Atkinson    559    9

Bacon    690    20

Baker    115    6

Baldwin    2637    71

Banks    915    12

Barrow    3750    60

Bartow    5223    104

Ben Hill    1043    35

Berrien    650    18

Bibb    8040    229

Bleckley    575    30

Brantley    587    18

Brooks    678    26

Bryan    1545    16

Bulloch    3436    35

Burke    1054    13

Butts    1010    46

Calhoun    308    11

Camden    1924    18

Candler    586    27

Carroll    4595    90

Catoosa    2480    34

Charlton    750    11

Chatham    11391    212

Chattahoochee    2097    1

Chattooga    1281    36

Cherokee    10344    115

Clarke    7408    57

Clay    132    3

Clayton    11112    202

Clinch    503    14

Cobb    29933    513

Coffee    2954    72

Colquitt    2370    44

Columbia    6073    81

Cook    857    19

Coweta    4105    72

Crawford    262    7

Crisp    811    26

Dade    592    7

Dawson    1324    11

DeKalb    29323    461

Decatur    1466    41

Dodge    756    40

Dooly    470    20

Dougherty    3597    200

Douglas    5632    95

Early    647    37

Echols    294    2

Effingham    2192    33

Elbert    1011    22

Emanuel    1313    43

Evans    532    8

Fannin    1118    31

Fayette    3073    62

Floyd    5724    92

Forsyth    7319    68

Franklin    1326    21

Fulton    42133    707

Gilmer    1358    29

Glascock    68    2

Glynn    4319    118

Gordon    3433    55

Grady    959    27

Greene    712    26

Gwinnett    41762    527

Habersham    2735    82

Hall    14188    200

Hancock    528    46

Haralson    1025    21

Harris    1035    28

Hart    869    20

Heard    357    8

Henry    8786    136

Houston    4786    104

Irwin    454    11

Jackson    3793    54

Jasper    326    5

Jeff Davis    869    30

Jefferson    1017    38

Jenkins    493    34

Johnson    482    29

Jones    823    23

Lamar    640    24

Lanier    355    7

Laurens    2383    112

Lee    891    32

Liberty    1615    30

Lincoln    297    9

Long    349    5

Lowndes    5599    97

Lumpkin    1482    19

Macon    328    15

Madison    1220    15

Marion    223    10

McDuffie    861    21

McIntosh    404    7

Meriwether    686    19

Miller    372    2

Mitchell    968    49

Monroe    1022    59

Montgomery    414    9

Morgan    636    7

Murray    2096    31

Muscogee    7534    195

Newton    3845    108

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    18697    227

Oconee    1191    35

Oglethorpe    562    13

Paulding    4685    87

Peach    1029    29

Pickens    1199    14

Pierce    771    27

Pike    519    12

Polk    2154    37

Pulaski    400    25

Putnam    978    30

Quitman    46    1

Rabun    759    14

Randolph    347    30

Richmond    10751    203

Rockdale    2964    58

Schley    138    2

Screven    483    11

Seminole    506    12

Spalding    2134    80

Stephens    1757    47

Stewart    589    17

Sumter    1133    69

Talbot    216    8

Taliaferro    41    0

Tattnall    1093    21

Taylor    300    13

Telfair    538    30

Terrell    392    33

Thomas    1928    78

Tift    2578    69

Toombs    1746    61

Towns    623    23

Treutlen    339    14

Troup    3521    119

Turner    404    24

Twiggs    277    15

Union    1189    39

Unknown    2481    2

Upson    981    71

Walker    3014    53

Walton    3398    81

Ware    1960    72

Warren    201    6

Washington    1051    24

Wayne    1567    45

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    374    18

White    1563    28

Whitfield    8935    98

Wilcox    319    25

Wilkes    399    8

Wilkinson    449    18

Worth    712    36

