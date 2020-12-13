Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 13, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,205 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/30-12/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/16-11/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.57.

There have been 476,044 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,310 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,960.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,404.

There have been 37,637 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 87 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 110.07.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 2,866 current hospitalizations – an increase of 42 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1293 41

Atkinson 561 9

Bacon 692 20

Baker 115 6

Baldwin 2642 71

Banks 924 12

Barrow 3796 60

Bartow 5269 104

Ben Hill 1060 35

Berrien 656 18

Bibb 8091 229

Bleckley 578 30

Brantley 589 18

Brooks 680 26

Bryan 1559 16

Bulloch 3450 35

Burke 1059 13

Butts 1022 46

Calhoun 308 11

Camden 1942 18

Candler 587 27

Carroll 4629 90

Catoosa 2499 34

Charlton 757 11

Chatham 11457 212

Chattahoochee 2099 1

Chattooga 1296 36

Cherokee 10421 115

Clarke 7467 57

Clay 132 3

Clayton 11280 202

Clinch 503 14

Cobb 30294 513

Coffee 2964 72

Colquitt 2384 44

Columbia 6131 81

Cook 857 19

Coweta 4165 72

Crawford 269 7

Crisp 820 26

Dade 594 7

Dawson 1331 11

DeKalb 29638 461

Decatur 1473 41

Dodge 758 40

Dooly 470 20

Dougherty 3627 200

Douglas 5699 95

Early 650 38

Echols 295 2

Effingham 2209 33

Elbert 1013 22

Emanuel 1313 43

Evans 534 8

Fannin 1125 31

Fayette 3103 62

Floyd 5742 92

Forsyth 7396 68

Franklin 1332 21

Fulton 42467 707

Gilmer 1369 29

Glascock 69 2

Glynn 4335 118

Gordon 3465 55

Grady 962 27

Greene 720 26

Gwinnett 42301 527

Habersham 2756 82

Hall 14297 200

Hancock 528 46

Haralson 1031 21

Harris 1044 28

Hart 876 20

Heard 362 8

Henry 8928 136

Houston 4828 104

Irwin 455 11

Jackson 3864 54

Jasper 330 5

Jeff Davis 874 30

Jefferson 1023 38

Jenkins 494 34

Johnson 486 29

Jones 837 23

Lamar 643 24

Lanier 357 7

Laurens 2390 112

Lee 895 32

Liberty 1621 30

Lincoln 299 9

Long 353 5

Lowndes 5623 97

Lumpkin 1483 19

Macon 329 15

Madison 1247 15

Marion 223 10

McDuffie 873 21

McIntosh 407 7

Meriwether 692 19

Miller 375 2

Mitchell 972 49

Monroe 1031 59

Montgomery 417 9

Morgan 642 7

Murray 2113 31

Muscogee 7596 195

Newton 3907 108

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18851 227

Oconee 1207 35

Oglethorpe 571 13

Paulding 4725 87

Peach 1030 29

Pickens 1213 14

Pierce 775 27

Pike 520 12

Polk 2167 37

Pulaski 401 25

Putnam 989 30

Quitman 46 1

Rabun 771 14

Randolph 347 30

Richmond 10878 203

Rockdale 3013 58

Schley 140 2

Screven 486 11

Seminole 508 12

Spalding 2152 80

Stephens 1774 47

Stewart 589 17

Sumter 1145 69

Talbot 217 8

Taliaferro 41 0

Tattnall 1103 21

Taylor 301 13

Telfair 539 30

Terrell 396 33

Thomas 1934 78

Tift 2591 69

Toombs 1756 61

Towns 625 23

Treutlen 340 14

Troup 3539 119

Turner 404 24

Twiggs 280 15

Union 1193 39

Unknown 2481 2

Upson 986 71

Walker 3044 53

Walton 3462 81

Ware 1973 72

Warren 201 6

Washington 1054 24

Wayne 1574 45

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 374 18

White 1571 28

Whitfield 9043 98

Wilcox 320 25

Wilkes 401 8

Wilkinson 451 18