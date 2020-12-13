Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 13, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,205 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/30-12/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/16-11/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.57.
- There have been 476,044 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,310 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,960.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,404.
- There have been 37,637 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 87 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 110.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 2,866 current hospitalizations – an increase of 42 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1293 41
Atkinson 561 9
Bacon 692 20
Baker 115 6
Baldwin 2642 71
Banks 924 12
Barrow 3796 60
Bartow 5269 104
Ben Hill 1060 35
Berrien 656 18
Bibb 8091 229
Bleckley 578 30
Brantley 589 18
Brooks 680 26
Bryan 1559 16
Bulloch 3450 35
Burke 1059 13
Butts 1022 46
Calhoun 308 11
Camden 1942 18
Candler 587 27
Carroll 4629 90
Catoosa 2499 34
Charlton 757 11
Chatham 11457 212
Chattahoochee 2099 1
Chattooga 1296 36
Cherokee 10421 115
Clarke 7467 57
Clay 132 3
Clayton 11280 202
Clinch 503 14
Cobb 30294 513
Coffee 2964 72
Colquitt 2384 44
Columbia 6131 81
Cook 857 19
Coweta 4165 72
Crawford 269 7
Crisp 820 26
Dade 594 7
Dawson 1331 11
DeKalb 29638 461
Decatur 1473 41
Dodge 758 40
Dooly 470 20
Dougherty 3627 200
Douglas 5699 95
Early 650 38
Echols 295 2
Effingham 2209 33
Elbert 1013 22
Emanuel 1313 43
Evans 534 8
Fannin 1125 31
Fayette 3103 62
Floyd 5742 92
Forsyth 7396 68
Franklin 1332 21
Fulton 42467 707
Gilmer 1369 29
Glascock 69 2
Glynn 4335 118
Gordon 3465 55
Grady 962 27
Greene 720 26
Gwinnett 42301 527
Habersham 2756 82
Hall 14297 200
Hancock 528 46
Haralson 1031 21
Harris 1044 28
Hart 876 20
Heard 362 8
Henry 8928 136
Houston 4828 104
Irwin 455 11
Jackson 3864 54
Jasper 330 5
Jeff Davis 874 30
Jefferson 1023 38
Jenkins 494 34
Johnson 486 29
Jones 837 23
Lamar 643 24
Lanier 357 7
Laurens 2390 112
Lee 895 32
Liberty 1621 30
Lincoln 299 9
Long 353 5
Lowndes 5623 97
Lumpkin 1483 19
Macon 329 15
Madison 1247 15
Marion 223 10
McDuffie 873 21
McIntosh 407 7
Meriwether 692 19
Miller 375 2
Mitchell 972 49
Monroe 1031 59
Montgomery 417 9
Morgan 642 7
Murray 2113 31
Muscogee 7596 195
Newton 3907 108
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18851 227
Oconee 1207 35
Oglethorpe 571 13
Paulding 4725 87
Peach 1030 29
Pickens 1213 14
Pierce 775 27
Pike 520 12
Polk 2167 37
Pulaski 401 25
Putnam 989 30
Quitman 46 1
Rabun 771 14
Randolph 347 30
Richmond 10878 203
Rockdale 3013 58
Schley 140 2
Screven 486 11
Seminole 508 12
Spalding 2152 80
Stephens 1774 47
Stewart 589 17
Sumter 1145 69
Talbot 217 8
Taliaferro 41 0
Tattnall 1103 21
Taylor 301 13
Telfair 539 30
Terrell 396 33
Thomas 1934 78
Tift 2591 69
Toombs 1756 61
Towns 625 23
Treutlen 340 14
Troup 3539 119
Turner 404 24
Twiggs 280 15
Union 1193 39
Unknown 2481 2
Upson 986 71
Walker 3044 53
Walton 3462 81
Ware 1973 72
Warren 201 6
Washington 1054 24
Wayne 1574 45
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 374 18
White 1571 28
Whitfield 9043 98
Wilcox 320 25
Wilkes 401 8
Wilkinson 451 18
Worth 718 36