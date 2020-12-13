x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 13, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,205 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 1 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/30-12/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/16-11/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.57.
  • There have been 476,044 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,310 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,960.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,404.
  • There have been 37,637 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 87 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 110.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 2,866 current hospitalizations – an increase of 42 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1293    41

Atkinson    561    9

Bacon    692    20

Baker    115    6

Baldwin    2642    71

Banks    924    12

Barrow    3796    60

Bartow    5269    104

Ben Hill    1060    35

Berrien    656    18

Bibb    8091    229

Bleckley    578    30

Brantley    589    18

Brooks    680    26

Bryan    1559    16

Bulloch    3450    35

Burke    1059    13

Butts    1022    46

Calhoun    308    11

Camden    1942    18

Candler    587    27

Carroll    4629    90

Catoosa    2499    34

Charlton    757    11

Chatham    11457    212

Chattahoochee    2099    1

Chattooga    1296    36

Cherokee    10421    115

Clarke    7467    57

Clay    132    3

Clayton    11280    202

Clinch    503    14

Cobb    30294    513

Coffee    2964    72

Colquitt    2384    44

Columbia    6131    81

Cook    857    19

Coweta    4165    72

Crawford    269    7

Crisp    820    26

Dade    594    7

Dawson    1331    11

DeKalb    29638    461

Decatur    1473    41

Dodge    758    40

Dooly    470    20

Dougherty    3627    200

Douglas    5699    95

Early    650    38

Echols    295    2

Effingham    2209    33

Elbert    1013    22

Emanuel    1313    43

Evans    534    8

Fannin    1125    31

Fayette    3103    62

Floyd    5742    92

Forsyth    7396    68

Franklin    1332    21

Fulton    42467    707

Gilmer    1369    29

Glascock    69    2

Glynn    4335    118

Gordon    3465    55

Grady    962    27

Greene    720    26

Gwinnett    42301    527

Habersham    2756    82

Hall    14297    200

Hancock    528    46

Haralson    1031    21

Harris    1044    28

Hart    876    20

Heard    362    8

Henry    8928    136

Houston    4828    104

Irwin    455    11

Jackson    3864    54

Jasper    330    5

Jeff Davis    874    30

Jefferson    1023    38

Jenkins    494    34

Johnson    486    29

Jones    837    23

Lamar    643    24

Lanier    357    7

Laurens    2390    112

Lee    895    32

Liberty    1621    30

Lincoln    299    9

Long    353    5

Lowndes    5623    97

Lumpkin    1483    19

Macon    329    15

Madison    1247    15

Marion    223    10

McDuffie    873    21

McIntosh    407    7

Meriwether    692    19

Miller    375    2

Mitchell    972    49

Monroe    1031    59

Montgomery    417    9

Morgan    642    7

Murray    2113    31

Muscogee    7596    195

Newton    3907    108

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    18851    227

Oconee    1207    35

Oglethorpe    571    13

Paulding    4725    87

Peach    1030    29

Pickens    1213    14

Pierce    775    27

Pike    520    12

Polk    2167    37

Pulaski    401    25

Putnam    989    30

Quitman    46    1

Rabun    771    14

Randolph    347    30

Richmond    10878    203

Rockdale    3013    58

Schley    140    2

Screven    486    11

Seminole    508    12

Spalding    2152    80

Stephens    1774    47

Stewart    589    17

Sumter    1145    69

Talbot    217    8

Taliaferro    41    0

Tattnall    1103    21

Taylor    301    13

Telfair    539    30

Terrell    396    33

Thomas    1934    78

Tift    2591    69

Toombs    1756    61

Towns    625    23

Treutlen    340    14

Troup    3539    119

Turner    404    24

Twiggs    280    15

Union    1193    39

Unknown    2481    2

Upson    986    71

Walker    3044    53

Walton    3462    81

Ware    1973    72

Warren    201    6

Washington    1054    24

Wayne    1574    45

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    374    18

White    1571    28

Whitfield    9043    98

Wilcox    320    25

Wilkes    401    8

Wilkinson    451    18

Worth    718    36

   

