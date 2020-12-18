Coronavirus in Georgia | State surpasses 500k confirmed cases since pandemic began

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,396 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 38 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/5-12/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/21-12/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.64.
  • There have been 500,265 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,092 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,426.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,778.
  • There have been 39,064 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 346 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 3,280 current hospitalizations – a suspected increase of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day. However, a technical issue has impacted some hospitalization totals from previous days, officials said.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1336    41

Atkinson    571    9

Bacon    712    21

Baker    117    6

Baldwin    2707    70

Banks    1003    17

Barrow    4081    61

Bartow    5616    105

Ben Hill    1105    36

Berrien    700    19

Bibb    8404    233

Bleckley    599    30

Brantley    608    18

Brooks    712    26

Bryan    1613    17

Bulloch    3511    35

Burke    1088    14

Butts    1106    46

Calhoun    313    11

Camden    2017    18

Candler    590    28

Carroll    4813    91

Catoosa    2769    34

Charlton    780    12

Chatham    11844    219

Chattahoochee    2129    1

Chattooga    1371    38

Cherokee    10989    120

Clarke    7760    58

Clay    138    3

Clayton    11841    207

Clinch    511    14

Cobb    32016    527

Coffee    3067    73

Colquitt    2421    44

Columbia    6399    83

Cook    908    20

Coweta    4434    72

Crawford    299    7

Crisp    879    27

Dade    630    7

Dawson    1411    12

DeKalb    31046    467

Decatur    1510    42

Dodge    781    42

Dooly    491    20

Dougherty    3748    200

Douglas    5974    95

Early    662    39

Echols    302    2

Effingham    2268    33

Elbert    1068    24

Emanuel    1329    43

Evans    553    8

Fannin    1174    34

Fayette    3234    65

Floyd    6051    98

Forsyth    7894    73

Franklin    1424    21

Fulton    44811    717

Gilmer    1427    30

Glascock    76    3

Glynn    4445    120

Gordon    3654    55

Grady    990    27

Greene    778    26

Gwinnett    44703    535

Habersham    3011    81

Hall    15306    204

Hancock    538    46

Haralson    1097    23

Harris    1101    28

Hart    949    20

Heard    379    9

Henry    9463    139

Houston    5152    105

Irwin    484    11

Jackson    4205    56

Jasper    352    5

Jeff Davis    896    30

Jefferson    1057    38

Jenkins    502    34

Johnson    516    29

Jones    877    23

Lamar    688    24

Lanier    371    7

Laurens    2468    112

Lee    939    32

Liberty    1673    30

Lincoln    308    9

Long    379    5

Lowndes    5755    97

Lumpkin    1594    19

Macon    333    15

Madison    1349    15

Marion    238    10

McDuffie    901    21

McIntosh    419    7

Meriwether    732    19

Miller    387    2

Mitchell    1013    49

Monroe    1086    59

Montgomery    432    9

Morgan    690    7

Murray    2251    36

Muscogee    7896    196

Newton    4109    111

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    19445    241

Oconee    1318    35

Oglethorpe    619    13

Paulding    5068    93

Peach    1062    29

Pickens    1278    14

Pierce    802    27

Pike    557    12

Polk    2246    40

Pulaski    415    25

Putnam    1044    30

Quitman    48    1

Rabun    839    15

Randolph    349    30

Richmond    11383    210

Rockdale    3170    62

Schley    146    2

Screven    491    11

Seminole    532    12

Spalding    2291    81

Stephens    1915    48

Stewart    598    17

Sumter    1195    70

Talbot    223    9

Taliaferro    44    0

Tattnall    1146    22

Taylor    318    13

Telfair    556    31

Terrell    415    33

Thomas    2057    78

Tift    2687    69

Toombs    1828    61

Towns    647    24

Treutlen    358    15

Troup    3684    120

Turner    433    24

Twiggs    299    15

Union    1232    40

Unknown    2655    3

Upson    1032    72

Walker    3293    53

Walton    3690    84

Ware    2016    72

Warren    205    6

Washington    1082    24

Wayne    1638    45

Webster    50    2

Wheeler    378    18

White    1708    30

Whitfield    9589    106

Wilcox    332    25

Wilkes    418    8

Wilkinson    472    18

Worth    762    37

