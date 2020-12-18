Coronavirus in Georgia | State surpasses 500k confirmed cases since pandemic began

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,396 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 38 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/5-12/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/21-12/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 38 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/5-12/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/21-12/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.64. There have been 500,265 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,092 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,426.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,778.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,092 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,426.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,778. There have been 39,064 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 346 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 346 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 3,280 current hospitalizations – a suspected increase of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day. However, a technical issue has impacted some hospitalization totals from previous days, officials said.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1336 41

Atkinson 571 9

Bacon 712 21

Baker 117 6

Baldwin 2707 70

Banks 1003 17

Barrow 4081 61

Bartow 5616 105

Ben Hill 1105 36

Berrien 700 19

Bibb 8404 233

Bleckley 599 30

Brantley 608 18

Brooks 712 26

Bryan 1613 17

Bulloch 3511 35

Burke 1088 14

Butts 1106 46

Calhoun 313 11

Camden 2017 18

Candler 590 28

Carroll 4813 91

Catoosa 2769 34

Charlton 780 12

Chatham 11844 219

Chattahoochee 2129 1

Chattooga 1371 38

Cherokee 10989 120

Clarke 7760 58

Clay 138 3

Clayton 11841 207

Clinch 511 14

Cobb 32016 527

Coffee 3067 73

Colquitt 2421 44

Columbia 6399 83

Cook 908 20

Coweta 4434 72

Crawford 299 7

Crisp 879 27

Dade 630 7

Dawson 1411 12

DeKalb 31046 467

Decatur 1510 42

Dodge 781 42

Dooly 491 20

Dougherty 3748 200

Douglas 5974 95

Early 662 39

Echols 302 2

Effingham 2268 33

Elbert 1068 24

Emanuel 1329 43

Evans 553 8

Fannin 1174 34

Fayette 3234 65

Floyd 6051 98

Forsyth 7894 73

Franklin 1424 21

Fulton 44811 717

Gilmer 1427 30

Glascock 76 3

Glynn 4445 120

Gordon 3654 55

Grady 990 27

Greene 778 26

Gwinnett 44703 535

Habersham 3011 81

Hall 15306 204

Hancock 538 46

Haralson 1097 23

Harris 1101 28

Hart 949 20

Heard 379 9

Henry 9463 139

Houston 5152 105

Irwin 484 11

Jackson 4205 56

Jasper 352 5

Jeff Davis 896 30

Jefferson 1057 38

Jenkins 502 34

Johnson 516 29

Jones 877 23

Lamar 688 24

Lanier 371 7

Laurens 2468 112

Lee 939 32

Liberty 1673 30

Lincoln 308 9

Long 379 5

Lowndes 5755 97

Lumpkin 1594 19

Macon 333 15

Madison 1349 15

Marion 238 10

McDuffie 901 21

McIntosh 419 7

Meriwether 732 19

Miller 387 2

Mitchell 1013 49

Monroe 1086 59

Montgomery 432 9

Morgan 690 7

Murray 2251 36

Muscogee 7896 196

Newton 4109 111

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19445 241

Oconee 1318 35

Oglethorpe 619 13

Paulding 5068 93

Peach 1062 29

Pickens 1278 14

Pierce 802 27

Pike 557 12

Polk 2246 40

Pulaski 415 25

Putnam 1044 30

Quitman 48 1

Rabun 839 15

Randolph 349 30

Richmond 11383 210

Rockdale 3170 62

Schley 146 2

Screven 491 11

Seminole 532 12

Spalding 2291 81

Stephens 1915 48

Stewart 598 17

Sumter 1195 70

Talbot 223 9

Taliaferro 44 0

Tattnall 1146 22

Taylor 318 13

Telfair 556 31

Terrell 415 33

Thomas 2057 78

Tift 2687 69

Toombs 1828 61

Towns 647 24

Treutlen 358 15

Troup 3684 120

Turner 433 24

Twiggs 299 15

Union 1232 40

Unknown 2655 3

Upson 1032 72

Walker 3293 53

Walton 3690 84

Ware 2016 72

Warren 205 6

Washington 1082 24

Wayne 1638 45

Webster 50 2

Wheeler 378 18

White 1708 30

Whitfield 9589 106

Wilcox 332 25

Wilkes 418 8

Wilkinson 472 18