Coronavirus in Georgia | State surpasses 500k confirmed cases since pandemic began

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,396 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 38 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/5-12/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/21-12/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.64.
- There have been 500,265 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,092 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,426.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,778.
- There have been 39,064 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 346 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 134.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 3,280 current hospitalizations – a suspected increase of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day. However, a technical issue has impacted some hospitalization totals from previous days, officials said.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1336 41
Atkinson 571 9
Bacon 712 21
Baker 117 6
Baldwin 2707 70
Banks 1003 17
Barrow 4081 61
Bartow 5616 105
Ben Hill 1105 36
Berrien 700 19
Bibb 8404 233
Bleckley 599 30
Brantley 608 18
Brooks 712 26
Bryan 1613 17
Bulloch 3511 35
Burke 1088 14
Butts 1106 46
Calhoun 313 11
Camden 2017 18
Candler 590 28
Carroll 4813 91
Catoosa 2769 34
Charlton 780 12
Chatham 11844 219
Chattahoochee 2129 1
Chattooga 1371 38
Cherokee 10989 120
Clarke 7760 58
Clay 138 3
Clayton 11841 207
Clinch 511 14
Cobb 32016 527
Coffee 3067 73
Colquitt 2421 44
Columbia 6399 83
Cook 908 20
Coweta 4434 72
Crawford 299 7
Crisp 879 27
Dade 630 7
Dawson 1411 12
DeKalb 31046 467
Decatur 1510 42
Dodge 781 42
Dooly 491 20
Dougherty 3748 200
Douglas 5974 95
Early 662 39
Echols 302 2
Effingham 2268 33
Elbert 1068 24
Emanuel 1329 43
Evans 553 8
Fannin 1174 34
Fayette 3234 65
Floyd 6051 98
Forsyth 7894 73
Franklin 1424 21
Fulton 44811 717
Gilmer 1427 30
Glascock 76 3
Glynn 4445 120
Gordon 3654 55
Grady 990 27
Greene 778 26
Gwinnett 44703 535
Habersham 3011 81
Hall 15306 204
Hancock 538 46
Haralson 1097 23
Harris 1101 28
Hart 949 20
Heard 379 9
Henry 9463 139
Houston 5152 105
Irwin 484 11
Jackson 4205 56
Jasper 352 5
Jeff Davis 896 30
Jefferson 1057 38
Jenkins 502 34
Johnson 516 29
Jones 877 23
Lamar 688 24
Lanier 371 7
Laurens 2468 112
Lee 939 32
Liberty 1673 30
Lincoln 308 9
Long 379 5
Lowndes 5755 97
Lumpkin 1594 19
Macon 333 15
Madison 1349 15
Marion 238 10
McDuffie 901 21
McIntosh 419 7
Meriwether 732 19
Miller 387 2
Mitchell 1013 49
Monroe 1086 59
Montgomery 432 9
Morgan 690 7
Murray 2251 36
Muscogee 7896 196
Newton 4109 111
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19445 241
Oconee 1318 35
Oglethorpe 619 13
Paulding 5068 93
Peach 1062 29
Pickens 1278 14
Pierce 802 27
Pike 557 12
Polk 2246 40
Pulaski 415 25
Putnam 1044 30
Quitman 48 1
Rabun 839 15
Randolph 349 30
Richmond 11383 210
Rockdale 3170 62
Schley 146 2
Screven 491 11
Seminole 532 12
Spalding 2291 81
Stephens 1915 48
Stewart 598 17
Sumter 1195 70
Talbot 223 9
Taliaferro 44 0
Tattnall 1146 22
Taylor 318 13
Telfair 556 31
Terrell 415 33
Thomas 2057 78
Tift 2687 69
Toombs 1828 61
Towns 647 24
Treutlen 358 15
Troup 3684 120
Turner 433 24
Twiggs 299 15
Union 1232 40
Unknown 2655 3
Upson 1032 72
Walker 3293 53
Walton 3690 84
Ware 2016 72
Warren 205 6
Washington 1082 24
Wayne 1638 45
Webster 50 2
Wheeler 378 18
White 1708 30
Whitfield 9589 106
Wilcox 332 25
Wilkes 418 8
Wilkinson 472 18
Worth 762 37