Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 19, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,435 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 39 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/6-12/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/22-12/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 39 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/6-12/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/22-12/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.64. There have been 504,501 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,236 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4463.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,827.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,236 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4463.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,827. There have been 39,310 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 246 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 236.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 141.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 246 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 236.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 141.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 19, there were 3,343 current hospitalizations – an increase of 63 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1351 41

Atkinson 583 9

Bacon 722 21

Baker 119 6

Baldwin 2719 70

Banks 1022 17

Barrow 4127 62

Bartow 5657 105

Ben Hill 1119 36

Berrien 713 19

Bibb 8481 234

Bleckley 599 30

Brantley 610 18

Brooks 718 26

Bryan 1621 17

Bulloch 3525 35

Burke 1098 14

Butts 1128 46

Calhoun 303 11

Camden 2023 18

Candler 592 28

Carroll 4828 91

Catoosa 2810 34

Charlton 784 12

Chatham 11888 220

Chattahoochee 2129 1

Chattooga 1382 39

Cherokee 11105 121

Clarke 7813 59

Clay 138 3

Clayton 11922 209

Clinch 512 14

Cobb 32399 530

Coffee 3122 73

Colquitt 2429 44

Columbia 6476 83

Cook 922 20

Coweta 4473 72

Crawford 301 7

Crisp 887 27

Dade 643 7

Dawson 1433 12

DeKalb 31364 468

Decatur 1523 42

Dodge 786 42

Dooly 496 20

Dougherty 3753 200

Douglas 6029 96

Early 666 39

Echols 304 2

Effingham 2281 33

Elbert 1076 24

Emanuel 1333 43

Evans 557 8

Fannin 1183 34

Fayette 3254 65

Floyd 6075 98

Forsyth 8027 74

Franklin 1441 21

Fulton 45082 718

Gilmer 1444 30

Glascock 78 3

Glynn 4473 120

Gordon 3708 55

Grady 998 27

Greene 789 26

Gwinnett 45092 537

Habersham 3059 82

Hall 15535 206

Hancock 542 46

Haralson 1110 23

Harris 1115 29

Hart 970 20

Heard 381 9

Henry 9564 140

Houston 5220 105

Irwin 495 11

Jackson 4289 57

Jasper 355 5

Jeff Davis 900 30

Jefferson 1066 38

Jenkins 504 34

Johnson 519 29

Jones 886 23

Lamar 701 25

Lanier 374 7

Laurens 2476 112

Lee 948 32

Liberty 1680 30

Lincoln 310 9

Long 387 5

Lowndes 5805 97

Lumpkin 1617 19

Macon 336 15

Madison 1359 15

Marion 238 10

McDuffie 905 21

McIntosh 421 7

Meriwether 734 19

Miller 387 2

Mitchell 1024 49

Monroe 1098 59

Montgomery 438 9

Morgan 695 7

Murray 2279 38

Muscogee 7945 196

Newton 4139 111

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19314 245

Oconee 1327 35

Oglethorpe 622 13

Paulding 5151 93

Peach 1076 29

Pickens 1289 14

Pierce 807 27

Pike 566 12

Polk 2259 40

Pulaski 418 25

Putnam 1048 31

Quitman 48 1

Rabun 855 15

Randolph 349 30

Richmond 11513 213

Rockdale 3191 63

Schley 148 2

Screven 498 11

Seminole 535 12

Spalding 2305 81

Stephens 1940 48

Stewart 600 17

Sumter 1196 70

Talbot 225 9

Taliaferro 45 0

Tattnall 1155 22

Taylor 320 13

Telfair 558 31

Terrell 418 33

Thomas 2093 78

Tift 2702 70

Toombs 1839 61

Towns 658 24

Treutlen 359 15

Troup 3703 121

Turner 438 24

Twiggs 305 15

Union 1245 40

Unknown 2637 3

Upson 1040 72

Walker 3321 53

Walton 3713 84

Ware 2023 72

Warren 207 6

Washington 1086 24

Wayne 1650 45

Webster 55 2

Wheeler 379 18

White 1731 30

Whitfield 9697 108

Wilcox 333 25

Wilkes 420 8

Wilkinson 480 18