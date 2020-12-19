Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 19, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,435 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 39 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/6-12/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/22-12/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.64.
- There have been 504,501 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,236 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4463.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,827.
- There have been 39,310 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 246 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 236.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 141.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 19, there were 3,343 current hospitalizations – an increase of 63 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1351 41
Atkinson 583 9
Bacon 722 21
Baker 119 6
Baldwin 2719 70
Banks 1022 17
Barrow 4127 62
Bartow 5657 105
Ben Hill 1119 36
Berrien 713 19
Bibb 8481 234
Bleckley 599 30
Brantley 610 18
Brooks 718 26
Bryan 1621 17
Bulloch 3525 35
Burke 1098 14
Butts 1128 46
Calhoun 303 11
Camden 2023 18
Candler 592 28
Carroll 4828 91
Catoosa 2810 34
Charlton 784 12
Chatham 11888 220
Chattahoochee 2129 1
Chattooga 1382 39
Cherokee 11105 121
Clarke 7813 59
Clay 138 3
Clayton 11922 209
Clinch 512 14
Cobb 32399 530
Coffee 3122 73
Colquitt 2429 44
Columbia 6476 83
Cook 922 20
Coweta 4473 72
Crawford 301 7
Crisp 887 27
Dade 643 7
Dawson 1433 12
DeKalb 31364 468
Decatur 1523 42
Dodge 786 42
Dooly 496 20
Dougherty 3753 200
Douglas 6029 96
Early 666 39
Echols 304 2
Effingham 2281 33
Elbert 1076 24
Emanuel 1333 43
Evans 557 8
Fannin 1183 34
Fayette 3254 65
Floyd 6075 98
Forsyth 8027 74
Franklin 1441 21
Fulton 45082 718
Gilmer 1444 30
Glascock 78 3
Glynn 4473 120
Gordon 3708 55
Grady 998 27
Greene 789 26
Gwinnett 45092 537
Habersham 3059 82
Hall 15535 206
Hancock 542 46
Haralson 1110 23
Harris 1115 29
Hart 970 20
Heard 381 9
Henry 9564 140
Houston 5220 105
Irwin 495 11
Jackson 4289 57
Jasper 355 5
Jeff Davis 900 30
Jefferson 1066 38
Jenkins 504 34
Johnson 519 29
Jones 886 23
Lamar 701 25
Lanier 374 7
Laurens 2476 112
Lee 948 32
Liberty 1680 30
Lincoln 310 9
Long 387 5
Lowndes 5805 97
Lumpkin 1617 19
Macon 336 15
Madison 1359 15
Marion 238 10
McDuffie 905 21
McIntosh 421 7
Meriwether 734 19
Miller 387 2
Mitchell 1024 49
Monroe 1098 59
Montgomery 438 9
Morgan 695 7
Murray 2279 38
Muscogee 7945 196
Newton 4139 111
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19314 245
Oconee 1327 35
Oglethorpe 622 13
Paulding 5151 93
Peach 1076 29
Pickens 1289 14
Pierce 807 27
Pike 566 12
Polk 2259 40
Pulaski 418 25
Putnam 1048 31
Quitman 48 1
Rabun 855 15
Randolph 349 30
Richmond 11513 213
Rockdale 3191 63
Schley 148 2
Screven 498 11
Seminole 535 12
Spalding 2305 81
Stephens 1940 48
Stewart 600 17
Sumter 1196 70
Talbot 225 9
Taliaferro 45 0
Tattnall 1155 22
Taylor 320 13
Telfair 558 31
Terrell 418 33
Thomas 2093 78
Tift 2702 70
Toombs 1839 61
Towns 658 24
Treutlen 359 15
Troup 3703 121
Turner 438 24
Twiggs 305 15
Union 1245 40
Unknown 2637 3
Upson 1040 72
Walker 3321 53
Walton 3713 84
Ware 2023 72
Warren 207 6
Washington 1086 24
Wayne 1650 45
Webster 55 2
Wheeler 379 18
White 1731 30
Whitfield 9697 108
Wilcox 333 25
Wilkes 420 8
Wilkinson 480 18
Worth 767 37