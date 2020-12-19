x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 19, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,435 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 39 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/6-12/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/22-12/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.64.
  • There have been 504,501 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,236 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4463.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,827.
  • There have been 39,310 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 246 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 236.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 141.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 19, there were 3,343 current hospitalizations – an increase of 63 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1351    41

Atkinson    583    9

Bacon    722    21

Baker    119    6

Baldwin    2719    70

Banks    1022    17

Barrow    4127    62

Bartow    5657    105

Ben Hill    1119    36

Berrien    713    19

Bibb    8481    234

Bleckley    599    30

Brantley    610    18

Brooks    718    26

Bryan    1621    17

Bulloch    3525    35

Burke    1098    14

Butts    1128    46

Calhoun    303    11

Camden    2023    18

Candler    592    28

Carroll    4828    91

Catoosa    2810    34

Charlton    784    12

Chatham    11888    220

Chattahoochee    2129    1

Chattooga    1382    39

Cherokee    11105    121

Clarke    7813    59

Clay    138    3

Clayton    11922    209

Clinch    512    14

Cobb    32399    530

Coffee    3122    73

Colquitt    2429    44

Columbia    6476    83

Cook    922    20

Coweta    4473    72

Crawford    301    7

Crisp    887    27

Dade    643    7

Dawson    1433    12

DeKalb    31364    468

Decatur    1523    42

Dodge    786    42

Dooly    496    20

Dougherty    3753    200

Douglas    6029    96

Early    666    39

Echols    304    2

Effingham    2281    33

Elbert    1076    24

Emanuel    1333    43

Evans    557    8

Fannin    1183    34

Fayette    3254    65

Floyd    6075    98

Forsyth    8027    74

Franklin    1441    21

Fulton    45082    718

Gilmer    1444    30

Glascock    78    3

Glynn    4473    120

Gordon    3708    55

Grady    998    27

Greene    789    26

Gwinnett    45092    537

Habersham    3059    82

Hall    15535    206

Hancock    542    46

Haralson    1110    23

Harris    1115    29

Hart    970    20

Heard    381    9

Henry    9564    140

Houston    5220    105

Irwin    495    11

Jackson    4289    57

Jasper    355    5

Jeff Davis    900    30

Jefferson    1066    38

Jenkins    504    34

Johnson    519    29

Jones    886    23

Lamar    701    25

Lanier    374    7

Laurens    2476    112

Lee    948    32

Liberty    1680    30

Lincoln    310    9

Long    387    5

Lowndes    5805    97

Lumpkin    1617    19

Macon    336    15

Madison    1359    15

Marion    238    10

McDuffie    905    21

McIntosh    421    7

Meriwether    734    19

Miller    387    2

Mitchell    1024    49

Monroe    1098    59

Montgomery    438    9

Morgan    695    7

Murray    2279    38

Muscogee    7945    196

Newton    4139    111

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    19314    245

Oconee    1327    35

Oglethorpe    622    13

Paulding    5151    93

Peach    1076    29

Pickens    1289    14

Pierce    807    27

Pike    566    12

Polk    2259    40

Pulaski    418    25

Putnam    1048    31

Quitman    48    1

Rabun    855    15

Randolph    349    30

Richmond    11513    213

Rockdale    3191    63

Schley    148    2

Screven    498    11

Seminole    535    12

Spalding    2305    81

Stephens    1940    48

Stewart    600    17

Sumter    1196    70

Talbot    225    9

Taliaferro    45    0

Tattnall    1155    22

Taylor    320    13

Telfair    558    31

Terrell    418    33

Thomas    2093    78

Tift    2702    70

Toombs    1839    61

Towns    658    24

Treutlen    359    15

Troup    3703    121

Turner    438    24

Twiggs    305    15

Union    1245    40

Unknown    2637    3

Upson    1040    72

Walker    3321    53

Walton    3713    84

Ware    2023    72

Warren    207    6

Washington    1086    24

Wayne    1650    45

Webster    55    2

Wheeler    379    18

White    1731    30

Whitfield    9697    108

Wilcox    333    25

Wilkes    420    8

Wilkinson    480    18

Worth    767    37

