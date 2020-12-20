x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,437 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/7-12/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/23-12/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.57.
  • There have been 509,588 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,087 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,697.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,815.
  • There have been 39,412 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 102 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 141.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 20, there were 3,417 current hospitalizations – an increase of 74 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

1360    41

584    9

726    21

119    6

2725    70

1028    17

4176    63

5703    105

1125    36

716    19

8524    234

605    30

611    18

726    26

1633    17

3554    35

1102    14

1141    46

299    11

2034    18

594    28

4858    91

2839    34

790    12

11961    220

2129    1

1394    39

11237    121

7866    59

138    3

12017    209

512    14

32783    530

3137    73

2435    44

6563    83

927    20

4570    72

306    7

890    27

649    7

1439    12

31668    468

1531    42

789    42

497    20

3788    200

6142    96

668    39

304    2

2294    33

1085    24

1339    43

562    8

1187    34

3294    65

6107    98

8098    74

1454    21

45576    718

1462    30

78    3

4485    120

3722    55

1001    27

803    26

45607    538

3079    82

15625    206

544    46

1120    23

1124    29

983    20

383    9

9687    140

5271    105

497    11

4349    57

364    5

901    30

1069    38

507    34

522    29

898    23

710    25

375    7

2512    112

957    32

1687    30

312    9

391    5

5820    97

1622    19

338    15

1381    15

240    10

906    21

421    7

753    19

392    2

1033    49

1110    59

444    9

704    7

2302    38

8010    196

4212    111

19751    245

1367    35

633    13

5187    93

1080    29

1328    14

809    27

571    12

2277    40

419    25

1054    31

48    1

877    15

349    30

11611    213

3248    63

148    2

501    11

538    12

2333    81

1950    48

600    17

1211    70

225    9

45    0

1158    22

321    13

561    31

421    33

2108    78

2705    70

1872    61

667    24

361    15

3730    121

439    24

308    15

1261    40

2709    3

1048    72

3348    53

3807    84

2025    72

207    6

1090    24

1654    45

55    2

379    18

1740    30

9823    108

333    25

421    8

480    18

776    37

