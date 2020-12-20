Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,437 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/7-12/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/23-12/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/7-12/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/23-12/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.57. There have been 509,588 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,087 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,697.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,815.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,087 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,697.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,815. There have been 39,412 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 102 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 141.57.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 102 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 141.57. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 20, there were 3,417 current hospitalizations – an increase of 74 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

1360 41

584 9

726 21

119 6

2725 70

1028 17

4176 63

5703 105

1125 36

716 19

8524 234

605 30

611 18

726 26

1633 17

3554 35

1102 14

1141 46

299 11

2034 18

594 28

4858 91

2839 34

790 12

11961 220

2129 1

1394 39

11237 121

7866 59

138 3

12017 209

512 14

32783 530

3137 73

2435 44

6563 83

927 20

4570 72

306 7

890 27

649 7

1439 12

31668 468

1531 42

789 42

497 20

3788 200

6142 96

668 39

304 2

2294 33

1085 24

1339 43

562 8

1187 34

3294 65

6107 98

8098 74

1454 21

45576 718

1462 30

78 3

4485 120

3722 55

1001 27

803 26

45607 538

3079 82

15625 206

544 46

1120 23

1124 29

983 20

383 9

9687 140

5271 105

497 11

4349 57

364 5

901 30

1069 38

507 34

522 29

898 23

710 25

375 7

2512 112

957 32

1687 30

312 9

391 5

5820 97

1622 19

338 15

1381 15

240 10

906 21

421 7

753 19

392 2

1033 49

1110 59

444 9

704 7

2302 38

8010 196

4212 111

19751 245

1367 35

633 13

5187 93

1080 29

1328 14

809 27

571 12

2277 40

419 25

1054 31

48 1

877 15

349 30

11611 213

3248 63

148 2

501 11

538 12

2333 81

1950 48

600 17

1211 70

225 9

45 0

1158 22

321 13

561 31

421 33

2108 78

2705 70

1872 61

667 24

361 15

3730 121

439 24

308 15

1261 40

2709 3

1048 72

3348 53

3807 84

2025 72

207 6

1090 24

1654 45

55 2

379 18

1740 30

9823 108

333 25

421 8

480 18