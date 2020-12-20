Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,437 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/7-12/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/23-12/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.57.
- There have been 509,588 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,087 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,697.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,815.
- There have been 39,412 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 102 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 141.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 20, there were 3,417 current hospitalizations – an increase of 74 hospitalizations from the previous day.
