Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 26, 2020

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,710 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/13-12/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/29-12/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64.
- There have been 540,758 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,719 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,930.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,771.
- There have been 40,648 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 18 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 221.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 201.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 26, there were 3,935 current hospitalizations – an increase of 84 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1403 42
Atkinson 613 9
Bacon 781 21
Baker 127 6
Baldwin 2826 72
Banks 1091 18
Barrow 4525 65
Bartow 6162 111
Ben Hill 1174 36
Berrien 763 20
Bibb 8998 236
Bleckley 626 30
Brantley 641 18
Brooks 751 26
Bryan 1706 17
Bulloch 3633 36
Burke 1140 15
Butts 1207 47
Calhoun 308 11
Camden 2142 19
Candler 602 28
Carroll 5101 95
Catoosa 3077 36
Charlton 818 12
Chatham 12441 226
Chattahoochee 2141 1
Chattooga 1468 43
Cherokee 12007 125
Clarke 8182 62
Clay 144 3
Clayton 12637 217
Clinch 530 14
Cobb 34949 545
Coffee 3299 77
Colquitt 2488 44
Columbia 6933 84
Cook 963 23
Coweta 4931 77
Crawford 336 7
Crisp 931 27
Dade 680 7
Dawson 1573 14
DeKalb 33658 487
Decatur 1578 43
Dodge 812 44
Dooly 519 21
Dougherty 3901 203
Douglas 6538 97
Early 690 39
Echols 309 2
Effingham 2370 34
Elbert 1117 24
Emanuel 1384 45
Evans 579 8
Fannin 1232 35
Fayette 3568 68
Floyd 6435 106
Forsyth 8757 78
Franklin 1580 21
Fulton 48819 731
Gilmer 1539 31
Glascock 84 3
Glynn 4650 122
Gordon 3922 57
Grady 1034 27
Greene 882 26
Gwinnett 48613 554
Habersham 3333 86
Hall 16676 213
Hancock 571 46
Haralson 1183 23
Harris 1198 29
Hart 1077 20
Heard 409 10
Henry 10427 145
Houston 5732 112
Irwin 539 11
Jackson 4769 61
Jasper 386 5
Jeff Davis 931 31
Jefferson 1110 39
Jenkins 512 34
Johnson 529 30
Jones 971 23
Lamar 750 26
Lanier 386 7
Laurens 2627 113
Lee 1015 32
Liberty 1762 30
Lincoln 322 9
Long 420 5
Lowndes 5959 99
Lumpkin 1770 20
Macon 350 15
Madison 1501 16
Marion 249 10
McDuffie 952 22
McIntosh 439 8
Meriwether 801 20
Miller 428 2
Mitchell 1084 49
Monroe 1202 60
Montgomery 490 9
Morgan 747 8
Murray 2475 40
Muscogee 8445 202
Newton 4431 119
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21184 251
Oconee 1542 39
Oglethorpe 688 13
Paulding 5577 100
Peach 1141 29
Pickens 1416 15
Pierce 858 27
Pike 602 14
Polk 2421 42
Pulaski 425 25
Putnam 1116 31
Quitman 49 1
Rabun 963 17
Randolph 355 30
Richmond 12170 218
Rockdale 3423 69
Schley 153 2
Screven 514 11
Seminole 552 12
Spalding 2477 86
Stephens 2080 48
Stewart 603 17
Sumter 1275 70
Talbot 234 9
Taliaferro 44 0
Tattnall 1217 22
Taylor 333 13
Telfair 564 32
Terrell 440 34
Thomas 2233 78
Tift 2819 70
Toombs 2003 61
Towns 700 25
Treutlen 384 14
Troup 3913 121
Turner 449 24
Twiggs 334 15
Union 1315 41
Unknown 2881 3
Upson 1108 72
Walker 3578 54
Walton 4200 84
Ware 2110 72
Warren 212 6
Washington 1128 27
Wayne 1735 45
Webster 61 2
Wheeler 382 18
White 1901 34
Whitfield 10372 112
Wilcox 363 25
Wilkes 450 8
Wilkinson 503 18
Worth 832 37