Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 26, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,710 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/13-12/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/29-12/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64.
  • There have been 540,758 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,719 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,930.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,771.
  • There have been 40,648 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 18 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 221.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 201.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 26, there were 3,935 current hospitalizations – an increase of 84 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1403    42

Atkinson    613    9

Bacon    781    21

Baker    127    6

Baldwin    2826    72

Banks    1091    18

Barrow    4525    65

Bartow    6162    111

Ben Hill    1174    36

Berrien    763    20

Bibb    8998    236

Bleckley    626    30

Brantley    641    18

Brooks    751    26

Bryan    1706    17

Bulloch    3633    36

Burke    1140    15

Butts    1207    47

Calhoun    308    11

Camden    2142    19

Candler    602    28

Carroll    5101    95

Catoosa    3077    36

Charlton    818    12

Chatham    12441    226

Chattahoochee    2141    1

Chattooga    1468    43

Cherokee    12007    125

Clarke    8182    62

Clay    144    3

Clayton    12637    217

Clinch    530    14

Cobb    34949    545

Coffee    3299    77

Colquitt    2488    44

Columbia    6933    84

Cook    963    23

Coweta    4931    77

Crawford    336    7

Crisp    931    27

Dade    680    7

Dawson    1573    14

DeKalb    33658    487

Decatur    1578    43

Dodge    812    44

Dooly    519    21

Dougherty    3901    203

Douglas    6538    97

Early    690    39

Echols    309    2

Effingham    2370    34

Elbert    1117    24

Emanuel    1384    45

Evans    579    8

Fannin    1232    35

Fayette    3568    68

Floyd    6435    106

Forsyth    8757    78

Franklin    1580    21

Fulton    48819    731

Gilmer    1539    31

Glascock    84    3

Glynn    4650    122

Gordon    3922    57

Grady    1034    27

Greene    882    26

Gwinnett    48613    554

Habersham    3333    86

Hall    16676    213

Hancock    571    46

Haralson    1183    23

Harris    1198    29

Hart    1077    20

Heard    409    10

Henry    10427    145

Houston    5732    112

Irwin    539    11

Jackson    4769    61

Jasper    386    5

Jeff Davis    931    31

Jefferson    1110    39

Jenkins    512    34

Johnson    529    30

Jones    971    23

Lamar    750    26

Lanier    386    7

Laurens    2627    113

Lee    1015    32

Liberty    1762    30

Lincoln    322    9

Long    420    5

Lowndes    5959    99

Lumpkin    1770    20

Macon    350    15

Madison    1501    16

Marion    249    10

McDuffie    952    22

McIntosh    439    8

Meriwether    801    20

Miller    428    2

Mitchell    1084    49

Monroe    1202    60

Montgomery    490    9

Morgan    747    8

Murray    2475    40

Muscogee    8445    202

Newton    4431    119

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    21184    251

Oconee    1542    39

Oglethorpe    688    13

Paulding    5577    100

Peach    1141    29

Pickens    1416    15

Pierce    858    27

Pike    602    14

Polk    2421    42

Pulaski    425    25

Putnam    1116    31

Quitman    49    1

Rabun    963    17

Randolph    355    30

Richmond    12170    218

Rockdale    3423    69

Schley    153    2

Screven    514    11

Seminole    552    12

Spalding    2477    86

Stephens    2080    48

Stewart    603    17

Sumter    1275    70

Talbot    234    9

Taliaferro    44    0

Tattnall    1217    22

Taylor    333    13

Telfair    564    32

Terrell    440    34

Thomas    2233    78

Tift    2819    70

Toombs    2003    61

Towns    700    25

Treutlen    384    14

Troup    3913    121

Turner    449    24

Twiggs    334    15

Union    1315    41

Unknown    2881    3

Upson    1108    72

Walker    3578    54

Walton    4200    84

Ware    2110    72

Warren    212    6

Washington    1128    27

Wayne    1735    45

Webster    61    2

Wheeler    382    18

White    1901    34

Whitfield    10372    112

Wilcox    363    25

Wilkes    450    8

Wilkinson    503    18

Worth    832    37

