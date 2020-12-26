Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Dec. 26, 2020

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,710 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/13-12/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/29-12/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64.

There have been 540,758 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,719 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,930.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,771.

There have been 40,648 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 18 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 221.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 201.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 26, there were 3,935 current hospitalizations – an increase of 84 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1403 42

Atkinson 613 9

Bacon 781 21

Baker 127 6

Baldwin 2826 72

Banks 1091 18

Barrow 4525 65

Bartow 6162 111

Ben Hill 1174 36

Berrien 763 20

Bibb 8998 236

Bleckley 626 30

Brantley 641 18

Brooks 751 26

Bryan 1706 17

Bulloch 3633 36

Burke 1140 15

Butts 1207 47

Calhoun 308 11

Camden 2142 19

Candler 602 28

Carroll 5101 95

Catoosa 3077 36

Charlton 818 12

Chatham 12441 226

Chattahoochee 2141 1

Chattooga 1468 43

Cherokee 12007 125

Clarke 8182 62

Clay 144 3

Clayton 12637 217

Clinch 530 14

Cobb 34949 545

Coffee 3299 77

Colquitt 2488 44

Columbia 6933 84

Cook 963 23

Coweta 4931 77

Crawford 336 7

Crisp 931 27

Dade 680 7

Dawson 1573 14

DeKalb 33658 487

Decatur 1578 43

Dodge 812 44

Dooly 519 21

Dougherty 3901 203

Douglas 6538 97

Early 690 39

Echols 309 2

Effingham 2370 34

Elbert 1117 24

Emanuel 1384 45

Evans 579 8

Fannin 1232 35

Fayette 3568 68

Floyd 6435 106

Forsyth 8757 78

Franklin 1580 21

Fulton 48819 731

Gilmer 1539 31

Glascock 84 3

Glynn 4650 122

Gordon 3922 57

Grady 1034 27

Greene 882 26

Gwinnett 48613 554

Habersham 3333 86

Hall 16676 213

Hancock 571 46

Haralson 1183 23

Harris 1198 29

Hart 1077 20

Heard 409 10

Henry 10427 145

Houston 5732 112

Irwin 539 11

Jackson 4769 61

Jasper 386 5

Jeff Davis 931 31

Jefferson 1110 39

Jenkins 512 34

Johnson 529 30

Jones 971 23

Lamar 750 26

Lanier 386 7

Laurens 2627 113

Lee 1015 32

Liberty 1762 30

Lincoln 322 9

Long 420 5

Lowndes 5959 99

Lumpkin 1770 20

Macon 350 15

Madison 1501 16

Marion 249 10

McDuffie 952 22

McIntosh 439 8

Meriwether 801 20

Miller 428 2

Mitchell 1084 49

Monroe 1202 60

Montgomery 490 9

Morgan 747 8

Murray 2475 40

Muscogee 8445 202

Newton 4431 119

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21184 251

Oconee 1542 39

Oglethorpe 688 13

Paulding 5577 100

Peach 1141 29

Pickens 1416 15

Pierce 858 27

Pike 602 14

Polk 2421 42

Pulaski 425 25

Putnam 1116 31

Quitman 49 1

Rabun 963 17

Randolph 355 30

Richmond 12170 218

Rockdale 3423 69

Schley 153 2

Screven 514 11

Seminole 552 12

Spalding 2477 86

Stephens 2080 48

Stewart 603 17

Sumter 1275 70

Talbot 234 9

Taliaferro 44 0

Tattnall 1217 22

Taylor 333 13

Telfair 564 32

Terrell 440 34

Thomas 2233 78

Tift 2819 70

Toombs 2003 61

Towns 700 25

Treutlen 384 14

Troup 3913 121

Turner 449 24

Twiggs 334 15

Union 1315 41

Unknown 2881 3

Upson 1108 72

Walker 3578 54

Walton 4200 84

Ware 2110 72

Warren 212 6

Washington 1128 27

Wayne 1735 45

Webster 61 2

Wheeler 382 18

White 1901 34

Whitfield 10372 112

Wilcox 363 25

Wilkes 450 8

Wilkinson 503 18