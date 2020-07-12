Coronavirus in Georgia | Daily cases return to near records after one-day drop

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,007 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 36 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/24-12/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/10-11/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.07.
- There have been 448,683 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,861 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,033.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,289.
- There have been 36,270 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 231 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 7, there were 2,502 current hospitalizations – an increase of 48 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1254 41
Atkinson 545 9
Bacon 669 20
Baker 108 6
Baldwin 2590 70
Banks 846 12
Barrow 3483 59
Bartow 4835 102
Ben Hill 995 35
Berrien 628 18
Bibb 7744 224
Bleckley 563 30
Brantley 565 18
Brooks 652 26
Bryan 1494 16
Bulloch 3374 35
Burke 1036 13
Butts 948 45
Calhoun 295 11
Camden 1848 18
Candler 585 27
Carroll 4331 88
Catoosa 2261 30
Charlton 728 11
Chatham 11038 204
Chattahoochee 2044 1
Chattooga 1188 32
Cherokee 9849 114
Clarke 7082 55
Clay 127 3
Clayton 10436 198
Clinch 496 13
Cobb 28263 504
Coffee 2810 72
Colquitt 2314 43
Columbia 5781 76
Cook 819 19
Coweta 3876 71
Crawford 249 6
Crisp 741 26
Dade 556 7
Dawson 1218 11
DeKalb 27841 451
Decatur 1431 41
Dodge 733 40
Dooly 444 18
Dougherty 3523 200
Douglas 5347 87
Early 624 37
Echols 283 2
Effingham 2151 32
Elbert 961 22
Emanuel 1296 43
Evans 527 8
Fannin 1066 30
Fayette 2919 62
Floyd 5418 84
Forsyth 6821 66
Franklin 1253 19
Fulton 39958 684
Gilmer 1292 29
Glascock 66 2
Glynn 4234 117
Gordon 3253 55
Grady 936 27
Greene 682 26
Gwinnett 39375 513
Habersham 2525 82
Hall 13329 199
Hancock 520 46
Haralson 954 21
Harris 1003 28
Hart 807 20
Heard 318 8
Henry 8299 132
Houston 4567 104
Irwin 430 11
Jackson 3499 53
Jasper 308 5
Jeff Davis 850 30
Jefferson 988 38
Jenkins 488 34
Johnson 470 29
Jones 789 20
Lamar 590 23
Lanier 348 7
Laurens 2326 109
Lee 848 32
Liberty 1555 29
Lincoln 288 9
Long 332 5
Lowndes 5459 95
Lumpkin 1353 19
Macon 313 15
Madison 1143 13
Marion 221 10
McDuffie 826 21
McIntosh 378 8
Meriwether 660 19
Miller 360 2
Mitchell 926 49
Monroe 958 59
Montgomery 403 9
Morgan 608 7
Murray 1957 25
Muscogee 7245 191
Newton 3618 107
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18286 224
Oconee 1133 35
Oglethorpe 533 13
Paulding 4374 83
Peach 991 28
Pickens 1117 14
Pierce 754 26
Pike 497 12
Polk 2070 34
Pulaski 395 25
Putnam 944 30
Quitman 46 1
Rabun 671 12
Randolph 348 30
Richmond 10272 200
Rockdale 2787 56
Schley 134 2
Screven 472 11
Seminole 498 12
Spalding 2020 78
Stephens 1641 45
Stewart 582 17
Sumter 1073 69
Talbot 209 8
Taliaferro 40 0
Tattnall 1057 21
Taylor 292 13
Telfair 525 26
Terrell 372 32
Thomas 1832 78
Tift 2468 68
Toombs 1694 61
Towns 585 22
Treutlen 334 14
Troup 3406 119
Turner 389 24
Twiggs 264 15
Union 1131 37
Unknown 2373 1
Upson 962 71
Walker 2762 53
Walton 3167 78
Ware 1925 72
Warren 193 6
Washington 1017 20
Wayne 1526 45
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 370 18
White 1413 28
Whitfield 8331 94
Wilcox 306 25
Wilkes 387 8
Wilkinson 434 18
Worth 678 36