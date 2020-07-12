x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Daily cases return to near records after one-day drop

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,007 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 36 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/24-12/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/10-11/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.07.
  • There have been 448,683 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,861 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,033.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,289.
  • There have been 36,270 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 231 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 7, there were 2,502 current hospitalizations – an increase of 48 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1254    41

Atkinson    545    9

Bacon    669    20

Baker    108    6

Baldwin    2590    70

Banks    846    12

Barrow    3483    59

Bartow    4835    102

Ben Hill    995    35

Berrien    628    18

Bibb    7744    224

Bleckley    563    30

Brantley    565    18

Brooks    652    26

Bryan    1494    16

Bulloch    3374    35

Burke    1036    13

Butts    948    45

Calhoun    295    11

Camden    1848    18

Candler    585    27

Carroll    4331    88

Catoosa    2261    30

Charlton    728    11

Chatham    11038    204

Chattahoochee    2044    1

Chattooga    1188    32

Cherokee    9849    114

Clarke    7082    55

Clay    127    3

Clayton    10436    198

Clinch    496    13

Cobb    28263    504

Coffee    2810    72

Colquitt    2314    43

Columbia    5781    76

Cook    819    19

Coweta    3876    71

Crawford    249    6

Crisp    741    26

Dade    556    7

Dawson    1218    11

DeKalb    27841    451

Decatur    1431    41

Dodge    733    40

Dooly    444    18

Dougherty    3523    200

Douglas    5347    87

Early    624    37

Echols    283    2

Effingham    2151    32

Elbert    961    22

Emanuel    1296    43

Evans    527    8

Fannin    1066    30

Fayette    2919    62

Floyd    5418    84

Forsyth    6821    66

Franklin    1253    19

Fulton    39958    684

Gilmer    1292    29

Glascock    66    2

Glynn    4234    117

Gordon    3253    55

Grady    936    27

Greene    682    26

Gwinnett    39375    513

Habersham    2525    82

Hall    13329    199

Hancock    520    46

Haralson    954    21

Harris    1003    28

Hart    807    20

Heard    318    8

Henry    8299    132

Houston    4567    104

Irwin    430    11

Jackson    3499    53

Jasper    308    5

Jeff Davis    850    30

Jefferson    988    38

Jenkins    488    34

Johnson    470    29

Jones    789    20

Lamar    590    23

Lanier    348    7

Laurens    2326    109

Lee    848    32

Liberty    1555    29

Lincoln    288    9

Long    332    5

Lowndes    5459    95

Lumpkin    1353    19

Macon    313    15

Madison    1143    13

Marion    221    10

McDuffie    826    21

McIntosh    378    8

Meriwether    660    19

Miller    360    2

Mitchell    926    49

Monroe    958    59

Montgomery    403    9

Morgan    608    7

Murray    1957    25

Muscogee    7245    191

Newton    3618    107

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    18286    224

Oconee    1133    35

Oglethorpe    533    13

Paulding    4374    83

Peach    991    28

Pickens    1117    14

Pierce    754    26

Pike    497    12

Polk    2070    34

Pulaski    395    25

Putnam    944    30

Quitman    46    1

Rabun    671    12

Randolph    348    30

Richmond    10272    200

Rockdale    2787    56

Schley    134    2

Screven    472    11

Seminole    498    12

Spalding    2020    78

Stephens    1641    45

Stewart    582    17

Sumter    1073    69

Talbot    209    8

Taliaferro    40    0

Tattnall    1057    21

Taylor    292    13

Telfair    525    26

Terrell    372    32

Thomas    1832    78

Tift    2468    68

Toombs    1694    61

Towns    585    22

Treutlen    334    14

Troup    3406    119

Turner    389    24

Twiggs    264    15

Union    1131    37

Unknown    2373    1

Upson    962    71

Walker    2762    53

Walton    3167    78

Ware    1925    72

Warren    193    6

Washington    1017    20

Wayne    1526    45

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    370    18

White    1413    28

Whitfield    8331    94

Wilcox    306    25

Wilkes    387    8

Wilkinson    434    18

Worth    678    36

