Coronavirus in Georgia | Daily cases return to near records after one-day drop

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,007 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 36 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/24-12/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/10-11/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.07.

in Georgia, an increase of 36 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/24-12/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/10-11/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.07. There have been 448,683 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,861 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,033.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,289.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,861 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,033.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,289. There have been 36,270 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 231 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 231 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 7, there were 2,502 current hospitalizations – an increase of 48 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1254 41

Atkinson 545 9

Bacon 669 20

Baker 108 6

Baldwin 2590 70

Banks 846 12

Barrow 3483 59

Bartow 4835 102

Ben Hill 995 35

Berrien 628 18

Bibb 7744 224

Bleckley 563 30

Brantley 565 18

Brooks 652 26

Bryan 1494 16

Bulloch 3374 35

Burke 1036 13

Butts 948 45

Calhoun 295 11

Camden 1848 18

Candler 585 27

Carroll 4331 88

Catoosa 2261 30

Charlton 728 11

Chatham 11038 204

Chattahoochee 2044 1

Chattooga 1188 32

Cherokee 9849 114

Clarke 7082 55

Clay 127 3

Clayton 10436 198

Clinch 496 13

Cobb 28263 504

Coffee 2810 72

Colquitt 2314 43

Columbia 5781 76

Cook 819 19

Coweta 3876 71

Crawford 249 6

Crisp 741 26

Dade 556 7

Dawson 1218 11

DeKalb 27841 451

Decatur 1431 41

Dodge 733 40

Dooly 444 18

Dougherty 3523 200

Douglas 5347 87

Early 624 37

Echols 283 2

Effingham 2151 32

Elbert 961 22

Emanuel 1296 43

Evans 527 8

Fannin 1066 30

Fayette 2919 62

Floyd 5418 84

Forsyth 6821 66

Franklin 1253 19

Fulton 39958 684

Gilmer 1292 29

Glascock 66 2

Glynn 4234 117

Gordon 3253 55

Grady 936 27

Greene 682 26

Gwinnett 39375 513

Habersham 2525 82

Hall 13329 199

Hancock 520 46

Haralson 954 21

Harris 1003 28

Hart 807 20

Heard 318 8

Henry 8299 132

Houston 4567 104

Irwin 430 11

Jackson 3499 53

Jasper 308 5

Jeff Davis 850 30

Jefferson 988 38

Jenkins 488 34

Johnson 470 29

Jones 789 20

Lamar 590 23

Lanier 348 7

Laurens 2326 109

Lee 848 32

Liberty 1555 29

Lincoln 288 9

Long 332 5

Lowndes 5459 95

Lumpkin 1353 19

Macon 313 15

Madison 1143 13

Marion 221 10

McDuffie 826 21

McIntosh 378 8

Meriwether 660 19

Miller 360 2

Mitchell 926 49

Monroe 958 59

Montgomery 403 9

Morgan 608 7

Murray 1957 25

Muscogee 7245 191

Newton 3618 107

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18286 224

Oconee 1133 35

Oglethorpe 533 13

Paulding 4374 83

Peach 991 28

Pickens 1117 14

Pierce 754 26

Pike 497 12

Polk 2070 34

Pulaski 395 25

Putnam 944 30

Quitman 46 1

Rabun 671 12

Randolph 348 30

Richmond 10272 200

Rockdale 2787 56

Schley 134 2

Screven 472 11

Seminole 498 12

Spalding 2020 78

Stephens 1641 45

Stewart 582 17

Sumter 1073 69

Talbot 209 8

Taliaferro 40 0

Tattnall 1057 21

Taylor 292 13

Telfair 525 26

Terrell 372 32

Thomas 1832 78

Tift 2468 68

Toombs 1694 61

Towns 585 22

Treutlen 334 14

Troup 3406 119

Turner 389 24

Twiggs 264 15

Union 1131 37

Unknown 2373 1

Upson 962 71

Walker 2762 53

Walton 3167 78

Ware 1925 72

Warren 193 6

Washington 1017 20

Wayne 1526 45

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 370 18

White 1413 28

Whitfield 8331 94

Wilcox 306 25

Wilkes 387 8

Wilkinson 434 18