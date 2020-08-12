Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Dec. 8

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,027 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/25-12/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/11-11/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.43.

in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/25-12/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/11-11/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.43. There have been 452,369 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,686 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,123.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,328.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,686 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,123.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,328. There have been 36,461 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 191 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 191 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 8, there were 2,614 current hospitalizations – an increase of 112 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 40512 688

Gwinnett 39910 513

Cobb 28542 509

DeKalb 28122 452

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18477 223

Hall 13471 199

Chatham 11081 204

Clayton 10594 199

Richmond 10299 201

Cherokee 9902 114

Henry 8394 132

Whitfield 8374 95

Bibb 7802 224

Muscogee 7277 191

Clarke 7120 55

Forsyth 6895 66

Columbia 5802 77

Lowndes 5472 95

Floyd 5458 84

Douglas 5382 88

Bartow 4880 102

Houston 4603 104

Paulding 4403 83

Carroll 4355 88

Glynn 4240 117

Coweta 3904 71

Newton 3639 107

Jackson 3531 53

Dougherty 3526 199

Barrow 3520 59

Troup 3418 119

Bulloch 3380 35

Gordon 3282 55

Walton 3191 78

Fayette 2939 62

Coffee 2835 72

Rockdale 2809 56

Walker 2797 53

Baldwin 2601 70

Habersham 2547 82

Tift 2486 68

Laurens 2333 110

Colquitt 2331 43

Catoosa 2304 32

Unknown 2302 1

Effingham 2155 32

Polk 2085 34

Chattahoochee 2065 1

Spalding 2043 78

Murray 1963 26

Ware 1930 72

Camden 1851 18

Thomas 1843 78

Toombs 1701 61

Stephens 1655 45

Liberty 1567 29

Wayne 1527 45

Bryan 1497 16

Decatur 1436 41

White 1426 28

Lumpkin 1359 19

Gilmer 1303 29

Emanuel 1302 43

Franklin 1260 19

Appling 1257 41

Dawson 1228 11

Chattooga 1200 32

Madison 1155 13

Union 1150 37

Oconee 1138 35

Pickens 1120 14

Sumter 1082 69

Fannin 1072 30

Tattnall 1063 21

Burke 1044 13

Washington 1022 20

Harris 1008 28

Ben Hill 999 35

Peach 998 28

Jefferson 989 38

Monroe 964 59

Elbert 962 22

Haralson 962 21

Upson 961 71

Butts 955 45

Putnam 948 30

Grady 940 27

Mitchell 927 49

Lee 858 32

Jeff Davis 857 30

Banks 855 12

McDuffie 837 21

Cook 826 19

Hart 814 20

Jones 793 20

Pierce 755 26

Crisp 745 26

Dodge 741 40

Charlton 727 11

Greene 683 26

Worth 682 36

Rabun 679 12

Bacon 670 20

Meriwether 665 19

Brooks 658 26

Berrien 631 18

Early 626 37

Morgan 610 7

Towns 598 22

Lamar 596 23

Candler 585 27

Stewart 584 17

Brantley 566 18

Bleckley 565 30

Dade 559 7

Atkinson 548 9

Oglethorpe 536 13

Telfair 528 27

Evans 526 8

Hancock 520 46

Pike 500 12

Clinch 497 13

Seminole 497 12

Jenkins 488 34

Screven 474 11

Johnson 471 29

Dooly 444 19

Irwin 433 11

Wilkinson 433 18

Montgomery 403 9

Pulaski 393 25

Turner 391 24

Wilkes 387 8

McIntosh 385 8

Terrell 377 33

Wheeler 370 18

Miller 361 2

Lanier 348 7

Randolph 347 30

Long 335 5

Treutlen 335 14

Heard 321 8

Macon 316 15

Jasper 310 5

Wilcox 308 25

Calhoun 295 11

Taylor 292 13

Lincoln 288 9

Echols 283 2

Twiggs 265 15

Crawford 250 6

Marion 221 10

Talbot 210 8

Warren 194 6

Schley 136 2

Clay 127 3

Baker 109 6

Glascock 66 2

Quitman 46 1

Webster 46 2