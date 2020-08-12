Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Dec. 8

x
ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,027 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/25-12/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/11-11/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.43.
  • There have been 452,369 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,686 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,123.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,328.
  • There have been 36,461 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 191 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 8, there were 2,614 current hospitalizations – an increase of 112 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    40512    688

Gwinnett    39910    513

Cobb    28542    509

DeKalb    28122    452

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    18477    223

Hall    13471    199

Chatham    11081    204

Clayton    10594    199

Richmond    10299    201

Cherokee    9902    114

Henry    8394    132

Whitfield    8374    95

Bibb    7802    224

Muscogee    7277    191

Clarke    7120    55

Forsyth    6895    66

Columbia    5802    77

Lowndes    5472    95

Floyd    5458    84

Douglas    5382    88

Bartow    4880    102

Houston    4603    104

Paulding    4403    83

Carroll    4355    88

Glynn    4240    117

Coweta    3904    71

Newton    3639    107

Jackson    3531    53

Dougherty    3526    199

Barrow    3520    59

Troup    3418    119

Bulloch    3380    35

Gordon    3282    55

Walton    3191    78

Fayette    2939    62

Coffee    2835    72

Rockdale    2809    56

Walker    2797    53

Baldwin    2601    70

Habersham    2547    82

Tift    2486    68

Laurens    2333    110

Colquitt    2331    43

Catoosa    2304    32

Unknown    2302    1

Effingham    2155    32

Polk    2085    34

Chattahoochee    2065    1

Spalding    2043    78

Murray    1963    26

Ware    1930    72

Camden    1851    18

Thomas    1843    78

Toombs    1701    61

Stephens    1655    45

Liberty    1567    29

Wayne    1527    45

Bryan    1497    16

Decatur    1436    41

White    1426    28

Lumpkin    1359    19

Gilmer    1303    29

Emanuel    1302    43

Franklin    1260    19

Appling    1257    41

Dawson    1228    11

Chattooga    1200    32

Madison    1155    13

Union    1150    37

Oconee    1138    35

Pickens    1120    14

Sumter    1082    69

Fannin    1072    30

Tattnall    1063    21

Burke    1044    13

Washington    1022    20

Harris    1008    28

Ben Hill    999    35

Peach    998    28

Jefferson    989    38

Monroe    964    59

Elbert    962    22

Haralson    962    21

Upson    961    71

Butts    955    45

Putnam    948    30

Grady    940    27

Mitchell    927    49

Lee    858    32

Jeff Davis    857    30

Banks    855    12

McDuffie    837    21

Cook    826    19

Hart    814    20

Jones    793    20

Pierce    755    26

Crisp    745    26

Dodge    741    40

Charlton    727    11

Greene    683    26

Worth    682    36

Rabun    679    12

Bacon    670    20

Meriwether    665    19

Brooks    658    26

Berrien    631    18

Early    626    37

Morgan    610    7

Towns    598    22

Lamar    596    23

Candler    585    27

Stewart    584    17

Brantley    566    18

Bleckley    565    30

Dade    559    7

Atkinson    548    9

Oglethorpe    536    13

Telfair    528    27

Evans    526    8

Hancock    520    46

Pike    500    12

Clinch    497    13

Seminole    497    12

Jenkins    488    34

Screven    474    11

Johnson    471    29

Dooly    444    19

Irwin    433    11

Wilkinson    433    18

Montgomery    403    9

Pulaski    393    25

Turner    391    24

Wilkes    387    8

McIntosh    385    8

Terrell    377    33

Wheeler    370    18

Miller    361    2

Lanier    348    7

Randolph    347    30

Long    335    5

Treutlen    335    14

Heard    321    8

Macon    316    15

Jasper    310    5

Wilcox    308    25

Calhoun    295    11

Taylor    292    13

Lincoln    288    9

Echols    283    2

Twiggs    265    15

Crawford    250    6

Marion    221    10

Talbot    210    8

Warren    194    6

Schley    136    2

Clay    127    3

Baker    109    6

Glascock    66    2

Quitman    46    1

Webster    46    2

Taliaferro    40    0

   

