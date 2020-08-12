Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Dec. 8

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,027 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/25-12/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/11-11/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.43.
- There have been 452,369 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,686 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,123.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,328.
- There have been 36,461 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 191 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 8, there were 2,614 current hospitalizations – an increase of 112 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 40512 688
Gwinnett 39910 513
Cobb 28542 509
DeKalb 28122 452
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 18477 223
Hall 13471 199
Chatham 11081 204
Clayton 10594 199
Richmond 10299 201
Cherokee 9902 114
Henry 8394 132
Whitfield 8374 95
Bibb 7802 224
Muscogee 7277 191
Clarke 7120 55
Forsyth 6895 66
Columbia 5802 77
Lowndes 5472 95
Floyd 5458 84
Douglas 5382 88
Bartow 4880 102
Houston 4603 104
Paulding 4403 83
Carroll 4355 88
Glynn 4240 117
Coweta 3904 71
Newton 3639 107
Jackson 3531 53
Dougherty 3526 199
Barrow 3520 59
Troup 3418 119
Bulloch 3380 35
Gordon 3282 55
Walton 3191 78
Fayette 2939 62
Coffee 2835 72
Rockdale 2809 56
Walker 2797 53
Baldwin 2601 70
Habersham 2547 82
Tift 2486 68
Laurens 2333 110
Colquitt 2331 43
Catoosa 2304 32
Unknown 2302 1
Effingham 2155 32
Polk 2085 34
Chattahoochee 2065 1
Spalding 2043 78
Murray 1963 26
Ware 1930 72
Camden 1851 18
Thomas 1843 78
Toombs 1701 61
Stephens 1655 45
Liberty 1567 29
Wayne 1527 45
Bryan 1497 16
Decatur 1436 41
White 1426 28
Lumpkin 1359 19
Gilmer 1303 29
Emanuel 1302 43
Franklin 1260 19
Appling 1257 41
Dawson 1228 11
Chattooga 1200 32
Madison 1155 13
Union 1150 37
Oconee 1138 35
Pickens 1120 14
Sumter 1082 69
Fannin 1072 30
Tattnall 1063 21
Burke 1044 13
Washington 1022 20
Harris 1008 28
Ben Hill 999 35
Peach 998 28
Jefferson 989 38
Monroe 964 59
Elbert 962 22
Haralson 962 21
Upson 961 71
Butts 955 45
Putnam 948 30
Grady 940 27
Mitchell 927 49
Lee 858 32
Jeff Davis 857 30
Banks 855 12
McDuffie 837 21
Cook 826 19
Hart 814 20
Jones 793 20
Pierce 755 26
Crisp 745 26
Dodge 741 40
Charlton 727 11
Greene 683 26
Worth 682 36
Rabun 679 12
Bacon 670 20
Meriwether 665 19
Brooks 658 26
Berrien 631 18
Early 626 37
Morgan 610 7
Towns 598 22
Lamar 596 23
Candler 585 27
Stewart 584 17
Brantley 566 18
Bleckley 565 30
Dade 559 7
Atkinson 548 9
Oglethorpe 536 13
Telfair 528 27
Evans 526 8
Hancock 520 46
Pike 500 12
Clinch 497 13
Seminole 497 12
Jenkins 488 34
Screven 474 11
Johnson 471 29
Dooly 444 19
Irwin 433 11
Wilkinson 433 18
Montgomery 403 9
Pulaski 393 25
Turner 391 24
Wilkes 387 8
McIntosh 385 8
Terrell 377 33
Wheeler 370 18
Miller 361 2
Lanier 348 7
Randolph 347 30
Long 335 5
Treutlen 335 14
Heard 321 8
Macon 316 15
Jasper 310 5
Wilcox 308 25
Calhoun 295 11
Taylor 292 13
Lincoln 288 9
Echols 283 2
Twiggs 265 15
Crawford 250 6
Marion 221 10
Talbot 210 8
Warren 194 6
Schley 136 2
Clay 127 3
Baker 109 6
Glascock 66 2
Quitman 46 1
Webster 46 2
Taliaferro 40 0