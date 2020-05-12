Coronavirus in Georgia | Daily new cases drop from Friday record but still high

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,969 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 47 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/22-12/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/8-11/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79.

There have been 442,017 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,717 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,827.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,186.

There have been 36,001 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 218 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 141.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 5, there were 2,399 current hospitalizations – an increase of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1247 40

Atkinson 538 9

Bacon 666 20

Baker 108 6

Baldwin 2565 69

Banks 823 12

Barrow 3428 58

Bartow 4746 102

Ben Hill 973 35

Berrien 625 18

Bibb 7627 223

Bleckley 561 30

Brantley 558 18

Brooks 650 26

Bryan 1480 16

Bulloch 3353 35

Burke 1027 13

Butts 930 45

Calhoun 294 11

Camden 1829 18

Candler 584 27

Carroll 4265 86

Catoosa 2215 29

Charlton 713 11

Chatham 10926 204

Chattahoochee 2012 1

Chattooga 1170 32

Cherokee 9680 114

Clarke 7020 55

Clay 127 3

Clayton 10299 198

Clinch 495 13

Cobb 27833 502

Coffee 2760 72

Colquitt 2284 43

Columbia 5677 75

Cook 818 19

Coweta 3805 71

Crawford 238 6

Crisp 735 26

Dade 550 7

Dawson 1207 11

DeKalb 27419 449

Decatur 1418 41

Dodge 726 39

Dooly 440 18

Dougherty 3496 199

Douglas 5234 86

Early 620 37

Echols 281 2

Effingham 2134 32

Elbert 955 20

Emanuel 1290 43

Evans 526 8

Fannin 1042 30

Fayette 2866 62

Floyd 5330 83

Forsyth 6654 65

Franklin 1240 19

Fulton 39337 683

Gilmer 1265 29

Glascock 65 2

Glynn 4215 115

Gordon 3223 55

Grady 932 27

Greene 675 26

Gwinnett 38784 513

Habersham 2494 82

Hall 13133 199

Hancock 520 47

Haralson 930 20

Harris 993 28

Hart 789 20

Heard 313 8

Henry 8132 132

Houston 4496 104

Irwin 429 11

Jackson 3430 53

Jasper 301 5

Jeff Davis 849 30

Jefferson 984 38

Jenkins 488 34

Johnson 469 28

Jones 778 20

Lamar 589 23

Lanier 348 7

Laurens 2296 108

Lee 844 32

Liberty 1533 29

Lincoln 286 9

Long 328 5

Lowndes 5410 95

Lumpkin 1345 19

Macon 308 15

Madison 1116 13

Marion 221 10

McDuffie 813 21

McIntosh 373 8

Meriwether 653 19

Miller 358 2

Mitchell 916 49

Monroe 953 59

Montgomery 401 9

Morgan 605 7

Murray 1918 23

Muscogee 7142 191

Newton 3552 107

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17889 222

Oconee 1107 35

Oglethorpe 527 13

Paulding 4314 83

Peach 983 28

Pickens 1095 14

Pierce 750 26

Pike 485 12

Polk 2058 34

Pulaski 391 25

Putnam 934 30

Quitman 45 1

Rabun 644 12

Randolph 348 30

Richmond 10012 200

Rockdale 2723 56

Schley 135 2

Screven 472 11

Seminole 492 12

Spalding 2000 77

Stephens 1625 45

Stewart 582 17

Sumter 1069 69

Talbot 207 8

Taliaferro 39 0

Tattnall 1043 21

Taylor 289 13

Telfair 522 26

Terrell 358 32

Thomas 1811 78

Tift 2443 68

Toombs 1681 61

Towns 583 22

Treutlen 334 14

Troup 3378 119

Turner 385 24

Twiggs 263 15

Union 1121 37

Unknown 2290 1

Upson 962 71

Walker 2715 51

Walton 3082 78

Ware 1922 72

Warren 191 6

Washington 1005 20

Wayne 1513 45

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 370 18

White 1395 28

Whitfield 8160 88

Wilcox 301 25

Wilkes 385 8

Wilkinson 431 18