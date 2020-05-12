Coronavirus in Georgia | Daily new cases drop from Friday record but still high

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,969 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 47 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/22-12/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/8-11/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79.
- There have been 442,017 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,717 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,827.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,186.
- There have been 36,001 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 218 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 141.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 5, there were 2,399 current hospitalizations – an increase of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1247 40
Atkinson 538 9
Bacon 666 20
Baker 108 6
Baldwin 2565 69
Banks 823 12
Barrow 3428 58
Bartow 4746 102
Ben Hill 973 35
Berrien 625 18
Bibb 7627 223
Bleckley 561 30
Brantley 558 18
Brooks 650 26
Bryan 1480 16
Bulloch 3353 35
Burke 1027 13
Butts 930 45
Calhoun 294 11
Camden 1829 18
Candler 584 27
Carroll 4265 86
Catoosa 2215 29
Charlton 713 11
Chatham 10926 204
Chattahoochee 2012 1
Chattooga 1170 32
Cherokee 9680 114
Clarke 7020 55
Clay 127 3
Clayton 10299 198
Clinch 495 13
Cobb 27833 502
Coffee 2760 72
Colquitt 2284 43
Columbia 5677 75
Cook 818 19
Coweta 3805 71
Crawford 238 6
Crisp 735 26
Dade 550 7
Dawson 1207 11
DeKalb 27419 449
Decatur 1418 41
Dodge 726 39
Dooly 440 18
Dougherty 3496 199
Douglas 5234 86
Early 620 37
Echols 281 2
Effingham 2134 32
Elbert 955 20
Emanuel 1290 43
Evans 526 8
Fannin 1042 30
Fayette 2866 62
Floyd 5330 83
Forsyth 6654 65
Franklin 1240 19
Fulton 39337 683
Gilmer 1265 29
Glascock 65 2
Glynn 4215 115
Gordon 3223 55
Grady 932 27
Greene 675 26
Gwinnett 38784 513
Habersham 2494 82
Hall 13133 199
Hancock 520 47
Haralson 930 20
Harris 993 28
Hart 789 20
Heard 313 8
Henry 8132 132
Houston 4496 104
Irwin 429 11
Jackson 3430 53
Jasper 301 5
Jeff Davis 849 30
Jefferson 984 38
Jenkins 488 34
Johnson 469 28
Jones 778 20
Lamar 589 23
Lanier 348 7
Laurens 2296 108
Lee 844 32
Liberty 1533 29
Lincoln 286 9
Long 328 5
Lowndes 5410 95
Lumpkin 1345 19
Macon 308 15
Madison 1116 13
Marion 221 10
McDuffie 813 21
McIntosh 373 8
Meriwether 653 19
Miller 358 2
Mitchell 916 49
Monroe 953 59
Montgomery 401 9
Morgan 605 7
Murray 1918 23
Muscogee 7142 191
Newton 3552 107
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17889 222
Oconee 1107 35
Oglethorpe 527 13
Paulding 4314 83
Peach 983 28
Pickens 1095 14
Pierce 750 26
Pike 485 12
Polk 2058 34
Pulaski 391 25
Putnam 934 30
Quitman 45 1
Rabun 644 12
Randolph 348 30
Richmond 10012 200
Rockdale 2723 56
Schley 135 2
Screven 472 11
Seminole 492 12
Spalding 2000 77
Stephens 1625 45
Stewart 582 17
Sumter 1069 69
Talbot 207 8
Taliaferro 39 0
Tattnall 1043 21
Taylor 289 13
Telfair 522 26
Terrell 358 32
Thomas 1811 78
Tift 2443 68
Toombs 1681 61
Towns 583 22
Treutlen 334 14
Troup 3378 119
Turner 385 24
Twiggs 263 15
Union 1121 37
Unknown 2290 1
Upson 962 71
Walker 2715 51
Walton 3082 78
Ware 1922 72
Warren 191 6
Washington 1005 20
Wayne 1513 45
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 370 18
White 1395 28
Whitfield 8160 88
Wilcox 301 25
Wilkes 385 8
Wilkinson 431 18
Worth 668 35