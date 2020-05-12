x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Daily new cases drop from Friday record but still high

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,969 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 47 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/22-12/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/8-11/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79.
  • There have been 442,017 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,717 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,827.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,186.
  • There have been 36,001 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 218 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 141.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 5, there were 2,399 current hospitalizations – an increase of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1247    40

Atkinson    538    9

Bacon    666    20

Baker    108    6

Baldwin    2565    69

Banks    823    12

Barrow    3428    58

Bartow    4746    102

Ben Hill    973    35

Berrien    625    18

Bibb    7627    223

Bleckley    561    30

Brantley    558    18

Brooks    650    26

Bryan    1480    16

Bulloch    3353    35

Burke    1027    13

Butts    930    45

Calhoun    294    11

Camden    1829    18

Candler    584    27

Carroll    4265    86

Catoosa    2215    29

Charlton    713    11

Chatham    10926    204

Chattahoochee    2012    1

Chattooga    1170    32

Cherokee    9680    114

Clarke    7020    55

Clay    127    3

Clayton    10299    198

Clinch    495    13

Cobb    27833    502

Coffee    2760    72

Colquitt    2284    43

Columbia    5677    75

Cook    818    19

Coweta    3805    71

Crawford    238    6

Crisp    735    26

Dade    550    7

Dawson    1207    11

DeKalb    27419    449

Decatur    1418    41

Dodge    726    39

Dooly    440    18

Dougherty    3496    199

Douglas    5234    86

Early    620    37

Echols    281    2

Effingham    2134    32

Elbert    955    20

Emanuel    1290    43

Evans    526    8

Fannin    1042    30

Fayette    2866    62

Floyd    5330    83

Forsyth    6654    65

Franklin    1240    19

Fulton    39337    683

Gilmer    1265    29

Glascock    65    2

Glynn    4215    115

Gordon    3223    55

Grady    932    27

Greene    675    26

Gwinnett    38784    513

Habersham    2494    82

Hall    13133    199

Hancock    520    47

Haralson    930    20

Harris    993    28

Hart    789    20

Heard    313    8

Henry    8132    132

Houston    4496    104

Irwin    429    11

Jackson    3430    53

Jasper    301    5

Jeff Davis    849    30

Jefferson    984    38

Jenkins    488    34

Johnson    469    28

Jones    778    20

Lamar    589    23

Lanier    348    7

Laurens    2296    108

Lee    844    32

Liberty    1533    29

Lincoln    286    9

Long    328    5

Lowndes    5410    95

Lumpkin    1345    19

Macon    308    15

Madison    1116    13

Marion    221    10

McDuffie    813    21

McIntosh    373    8

Meriwether    653    19

Miller    358    2

Mitchell    916    49

Monroe    953    59

Montgomery    401    9

Morgan    605    7

Murray    1918    23

Muscogee    7142    191

Newton    3552    107

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    17889    222

Oconee    1107    35

Oglethorpe    527    13

Paulding    4314    83

Peach    983    28

Pickens    1095    14

Pierce    750    26

Pike    485    12

Polk    2058    34

Pulaski    391    25

Putnam    934    30

Quitman    45    1

Rabun    644    12

Randolph    348    30

Richmond    10012    200

Rockdale    2723    56

Schley    135    2

Screven    472    11

Seminole    492    12

Spalding    2000    77

Stephens    1625    45

Stewart    582    17

Sumter    1069    69

Talbot    207    8

Taliaferro    39    0

Tattnall    1043    21

Taylor    289    13

Telfair    522    26

Terrell    358    32

Thomas    1811    78

Tift    2443    68

Toombs    1681    61

Towns    583    22

Treutlen    334    14

Troup    3378    119

Turner    385    24

Twiggs    263    15

Union    1121    37

Unknown    2290    1

Upson    962    71

Walker    2715    51

Walton    3082    78

Ware    1922    72

Warren    191    6

Washington    1005    20

Wayne    1513    45

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    370    18

White    1395    28

Whitfield    8160    88

Wilcox    301    25

Wilkes    385    8

Wilkinson    431    18

Worth    668    35

