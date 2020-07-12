Coronavirus in Georgia | Daily cases see first significant drop in a week

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,971 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/23-12/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/9-11/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.93.
  • There have been 443,822 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,805 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,815.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,238.
  • There have been 36,039 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 38 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 141.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.5.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 6, there were 2,454 current hospitalizations – an increase of 55 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1248    40

Atkinson    538    9

Bacon    666    20

Baker    108    6

Baldwin    2564    69

Banks    827    12

Barrow    3442    58

Bartow    4776    102

Ben Hill    982    35

Berrien    626    18

Bibb    7628    224

Bleckley    561    30

Brantley    559    18

Brooks    650    26

Bryan    1484    16

Bulloch    3362    35

Burke    1028    13

Butts    932    45

Calhoun    294    11

Camden    1841    18

Candler    584    27

Carroll    4271    86

Catoosa    2224    29

Charlton    717    11

Chatham    10940    204

Chattahoochee    2025    1

Chattooga    1171    32

Cherokee    9739    114

Clarke    7037    55

Clay    127    3

Clayton    10365    198

Clinch    495    13

Cobb    27949    502

Coffee    2764    72

Colquitt    2301    43

Columbia    5681    75

Cook    819    19

Coweta    3831    71

Crawford    240    6

Crisp    738    26

Dade    553    7

Dawson    1210    11

DeKalb    27620    449

Decatur    1420    41

Dodge    727    39

Dooly    440    18

Dougherty    3502    199

Douglas    5283    86

Early    622    37

Echols    282    2

Effingham    2141    32

Elbert    955    21

Emanuel    1293    43

Evans    527    8

Fannin    1052    30

Fayette    2877    62

Floyd    5350    83

Forsyth    6680    65

Franklin    1242    19

Fulton    39566    683

Gilmer    1269    29

Glascock    66    2

Glynn    4227    115

Gordon    3225    55

Grady    932    27

Greene    675    26

Gwinnett    38978    513

Habersham    2496    82

Hall    13169    199

Hancock    520    47

Haralson    932    20

Harris    995    28

Hart    794    20

Heard    316    8

Henry    8187    132

Houston    4502    104

Irwin    429    11

Jackson    3454    53

Jasper    303    5

Jeff Davis    849    30

Jefferson    986    38

Jenkins    488    34

Johnson    469    28

Jones    778    20

Lamar    589    23

Lanier    348    7

Laurens    2303    108

Lee    846    32

Liberty    1537    29

Lincoln    286    9

Long    328    5

Lowndes    5431    95

Lumpkin    1345    19

Macon    308    15

Madison    1126    13

Marion    221    10

McDuffie    814    21

McIntosh    373    8

Meriwether    657    19

Miller    358    2

Mitchell    918    49

Monroe    953    59

Montgomery    401    9

Morgan    605    7

Murray    1933    23

Muscogee    7160    191

Newton    3571    107

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    17938    222

Oconee    1113    35

Oglethorpe    528    13

Paulding    4330    83

Peach    984    28

Pickens    1106    14

Pierce    753    26

Pike    489    12

Polk    2060    34

Pulaski    391    25

Putnam    934    30

Quitman    45    1

Rabun    651    12

Randolph    348    30

Richmond    10023    200

Rockdale    2745    56

Schley    135    2

Screven    472    11

Seminole    493    12

Spalding    2007    77

Stephens    1629    45

Stewart    582    17

Sumter    1069    69

Talbot    208    8

Taliaferro    39    0

Tattnall    1048    21

Taylor    289    13

Telfair    523    26

Terrell    365    32

Thomas    1811    78

Tift    2447    68

Toombs    1685    61

Towns    583    22

Treutlen    334    14

Troup    3388    119

Turner    385    24

Twiggs    264    15

Union    1122    37

Unknown    2310    1

Upson    962    71

Walker    2728    51

Walton    3101    78

Ware    1922    72

Warren    192    6

Washington    1007    20

Wayne    1513    45

Webster    46    2

Wheeler    370    18

White    1399    28

Whitfield    8243    88

Wilcox    303    25

Wilkes    385    8

Wilkinson    431    18

Worth    668    35

