Coronavirus in Georgia | Daily cases see first significant drop in a week

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,971 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/23-12/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/9-11/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.93.
- There have been 443,822 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,805 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,815.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,238.
- There have been 36,039 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 38 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 141.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.5.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 6, there were 2,454 current hospitalizations – an increase of 55 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1248 40
Atkinson 538 9
Bacon 666 20
Baker 108 6
Baldwin 2564 69
Banks 827 12
Barrow 3442 58
Bartow 4776 102
Ben Hill 982 35
Berrien 626 18
Bibb 7628 224
Bleckley 561 30
Brantley 559 18
Brooks 650 26
Bryan 1484 16
Bulloch 3362 35
Burke 1028 13
Butts 932 45
Calhoun 294 11
Camden 1841 18
Candler 584 27
Carroll 4271 86
Catoosa 2224 29
Charlton 717 11
Chatham 10940 204
Chattahoochee 2025 1
Chattooga 1171 32
Cherokee 9739 114
Clarke 7037 55
Clay 127 3
Clayton 10365 198
Clinch 495 13
Cobb 27949 502
Coffee 2764 72
Colquitt 2301 43
Columbia 5681 75
Cook 819 19
Coweta 3831 71
Crawford 240 6
Crisp 738 26
Dade 553 7
Dawson 1210 11
DeKalb 27620 449
Decatur 1420 41
Dodge 727 39
Dooly 440 18
Dougherty 3502 199
Douglas 5283 86
Early 622 37
Echols 282 2
Effingham 2141 32
Elbert 955 21
Emanuel 1293 43
Evans 527 8
Fannin 1052 30
Fayette 2877 62
Floyd 5350 83
Forsyth 6680 65
Franklin 1242 19
Fulton 39566 683
Gilmer 1269 29
Glascock 66 2
Glynn 4227 115
Gordon 3225 55
Grady 932 27
Greene 675 26
Gwinnett 38978 513
Habersham 2496 82
Hall 13169 199
Hancock 520 47
Haralson 932 20
Harris 995 28
Hart 794 20
Heard 316 8
Henry 8187 132
Houston 4502 104
Irwin 429 11
Jackson 3454 53
Jasper 303 5
Jeff Davis 849 30
Jefferson 986 38
Jenkins 488 34
Johnson 469 28
Jones 778 20
Lamar 589 23
Lanier 348 7
Laurens 2303 108
Lee 846 32
Liberty 1537 29
Lincoln 286 9
Long 328 5
Lowndes 5431 95
Lumpkin 1345 19
Macon 308 15
Madison 1126 13
Marion 221 10
McDuffie 814 21
McIntosh 373 8
Meriwether 657 19
Miller 358 2
Mitchell 918 49
Monroe 953 59
Montgomery 401 9
Morgan 605 7
Murray 1933 23
Muscogee 7160 191
Newton 3571 107
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17938 222
Oconee 1113 35
Oglethorpe 528 13
Paulding 4330 83
Peach 984 28
Pickens 1106 14
Pierce 753 26
Pike 489 12
Polk 2060 34
Pulaski 391 25
Putnam 934 30
Quitman 45 1
Rabun 651 12
Randolph 348 30
Richmond 10023 200
Rockdale 2745 56
Schley 135 2
Screven 472 11
Seminole 493 12
Spalding 2007 77
Stephens 1629 45
Stewart 582 17
Sumter 1069 69
Talbot 208 8
Taliaferro 39 0
Tattnall 1048 21
Taylor 289 13
Telfair 523 26
Terrell 365 32
Thomas 1811 78
Tift 2447 68
Toombs 1685 61
Towns 583 22
Treutlen 334 14
Troup 3388 119
Turner 385 24
Twiggs 264 15
Union 1122 37
Unknown 2310 1
Upson 962 71
Walker 2728 51
Walton 3101 78
Ware 1922 72
Warren 192 6
Washington 1007 20
Wayne 1513 45
Webster 46 2
Wheeler 370 18
White 1399 28
Whitfield 8243 88
Wilcox 303 25
Wilkes 385 8
Wilkinson 431 18
Worth 668 35