Coronavirus in Georgia | Daily cases see first significant drop in a week

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,971 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/23-12/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/9-11/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.93.

There have been 443,822 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,805 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,815.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,238.

There have been 36,039 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 38 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 141.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.5.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 6, there were 2,454 current hospitalizations – an increase of 55 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1248 40

Atkinson 538 9

Bacon 666 20

Baker 108 6

Baldwin 2564 69

Banks 827 12

Barrow 3442 58

Bartow 4776 102

Ben Hill 982 35

Berrien 626 18

Bibb 7628 224

Bleckley 561 30

Brantley 559 18

Brooks 650 26

Bryan 1484 16

Bulloch 3362 35

Burke 1028 13

Butts 932 45

Calhoun 294 11

Camden 1841 18

Candler 584 27

Carroll 4271 86

Catoosa 2224 29

Charlton 717 11

Chatham 10940 204

Chattahoochee 2025 1

Chattooga 1171 32

Cherokee 9739 114

Clarke 7037 55

Clay 127 3

Clayton 10365 198

Clinch 495 13

Cobb 27949 502

Coffee 2764 72

Colquitt 2301 43

Columbia 5681 75

Cook 819 19

Coweta 3831 71

Crawford 240 6

Crisp 738 26

Dade 553 7

Dawson 1210 11

DeKalb 27620 449

Decatur 1420 41

Dodge 727 39

Dooly 440 18

Dougherty 3502 199

Douglas 5283 86

Early 622 37

Echols 282 2

Effingham 2141 32

Elbert 955 21

Emanuel 1293 43

Evans 527 8

Fannin 1052 30

Fayette 2877 62

Floyd 5350 83

Forsyth 6680 65

Franklin 1242 19

Fulton 39566 683

Gilmer 1269 29

Glascock 66 2

Glynn 4227 115

Gordon 3225 55

Grady 932 27

Greene 675 26

Gwinnett 38978 513

Habersham 2496 82

Hall 13169 199

Hancock 520 47

Haralson 932 20

Harris 995 28

Hart 794 20

Heard 316 8

Henry 8187 132

Houston 4502 104

Irwin 429 11

Jackson 3454 53

Jasper 303 5

Jeff Davis 849 30

Jefferson 986 38

Jenkins 488 34

Johnson 469 28

Jones 778 20

Lamar 589 23

Lanier 348 7

Laurens 2303 108

Lee 846 32

Liberty 1537 29

Lincoln 286 9

Long 328 5

Lowndes 5431 95

Lumpkin 1345 19

Macon 308 15

Madison 1126 13

Marion 221 10

McDuffie 814 21

McIntosh 373 8

Meriwether 657 19

Miller 358 2

Mitchell 918 49

Monroe 953 59

Montgomery 401 9

Morgan 605 7

Murray 1933 23

Muscogee 7160 191

Newton 3571 107

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17938 222

Oconee 1113 35

Oglethorpe 528 13

Paulding 4330 83

Peach 984 28

Pickens 1106 14

Pierce 753 26

Pike 489 12

Polk 2060 34

Pulaski 391 25

Putnam 934 30

Quitman 45 1

Rabun 651 12

Randolph 348 30

Richmond 10023 200

Rockdale 2745 56

Schley 135 2

Screven 472 11

Seminole 493 12

Spalding 2007 77

Stephens 1629 45

Stewart 582 17

Sumter 1069 69

Talbot 208 8

Taliaferro 39 0

Tattnall 1048 21

Taylor 289 13

Telfair 523 26

Terrell 365 32

Thomas 1811 78

Tift 2447 68

Toombs 1685 61

Towns 583 22

Treutlen 334 14

Troup 3388 119

Turner 385 24

Twiggs 264 15

Union 1122 37

Unknown 2310 1

Upson 962 71

Walker 2728 51

Walton 3101 78

Ware 1922 72

Warren 192 6

Washington 1007 20

Wayne 1513 45

Webster 46 2

Wheeler 370 18

White 1399 28

Whitfield 8243 88

Wilcox 303 25

Wilkes 385 8

Wilkinson 431 18