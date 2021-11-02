Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 11, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,672 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 73 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/29-2/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/15-1/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.36.

There have been 783,821 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,327 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,329.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,463.

There have been 52,853 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 310 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 265.36.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 11, there were 3,204 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 118 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1757 52

Atkinson 750 15

Bacon 1010 25

Baker 153 6

Baldwin 3607 94

Banks 1495 28

Barrow 7635 104

Bartow 9526 165

Ben Hill 1443 50

Berrien 985 27

Bibb 12214 320

Bleckley 765 32

Brantley 842 25

Brooks 877 35

Bryan 2307 25

Bulloch 4844 47

Burke 1601 28

Butts 1886 62

Calhoun 430 13

Camden 2922 24

Candler 709 32

Carroll 6731 116

Catoosa 4815 52

Charlton 994 16

Chatham 17503 319

Chattahoochee 2558 9

Chattooga 2018 55

Cherokee 18867 222

Clarke 11586 101

Clay 176 3

Clayton 19910 331

Clinch 686 21

Cobb 53059 757

Coffee 4058 111

Colquitt 3139 58

Columbia 10110 133

Cook 1115 34

Coweta 7512 129

Crawford 486 11

Crisp 1284 38

Dade 1027 8

Dawson 2459 31

DeKalb 49242 673

Decatur 2015 48

Dodge 1048 53

Dooly 707 27

Dougherty 5121 249

Douglas 10295 137

Early 944 40

Echols 349 2

Effingham 3342 52

Elbert 1446 40

Emanuel 1659 51

Evans 706 11

Fannin 1876 48

Fayette 5594 112

Floyd 8934 147

Forsyth 15307 125

Franklin 2198 33

Fulton 71151 963

Gilmer 2284 54

Glascock 138 5

Glynn 6077 139

Gordon 5528 85

Grady 1442 41

Greene 1364 38

Gwinnett 77197 784

Habersham 4458 127

Hall 23219 346

Hancock 779 54

Haralson 1555 30

Harris 1888 42

Hart 1598 33

Heard 566 12

Henry 16267 211

Houston 8944 149

Irwin 650 15

Jackson 7718 106

Jasper 598 14

Jeff Davis 1189 33

Jefferson 1493 50

Jenkins 691 36

Johnson 738 38

Jones 1458 33

Lamar 1192 33

Lanier 465 7

Laurens 3523 130

Lee 1504 41

Liberty 2562 45

Lincoln 464 16

Long 609 10

Lowndes 7079 123

Lumpkin 2595 50

Macon 557 20

Madison 2485 30

Marion 355 12

McDuffie 1518 34

McIntosh 568 12

Meriwether 1368 38

Miller 599 4

Mitchell 1441 68

Monroe 1701 74

Montgomery 684 19

Morgan 1078 10

Murray 3752 58

Muscogee 12246 289

Newton 6551 169

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24211 360

Oconee 2621 51

Oglethorpe 1075 20

Paulding 9142 139

Peach 1649 39

Pickens 2222 44

Pierce 1136 35

Pike 936 19

Polk 3572 65

Pulaski 549 27

Putnam 1603 43

Quitman 74 1

Rabun 1385 34

Randolph 440 31

Richmond 17789 309

Rockdale 5180 108

Schley 199 2

Screven 755 16

Seminole 694 14

Spalding 3466 115

Stephens 2791 67

Stewart 698 21

Sumter 1736 84

Talbot 348 14

Taliaferro 93 0

Tattnall 1725 34

Taylor 461 20

Telfair 684 40

Terrell 521 36

Thomas 3332 97

Tift 3311 90

Toombs 2707 79

Towns 952 34

Treutlen 592 19

Troup 5340 153

Turner 570 27

Twiggs 476 25

Union 1863 61

Unknown 3101 10

Upson 1649 92

Walker 5509 68

Walton 7010 173

Ware 2787 114

Warren 351 8

Washington 1536 44

Wayne 2433 62

Webster 94 3

Wheeler 449 20

White 2781 55

Whitfield 13840 192

Wilcox 442 26

Wilkes 626 16

Wilkinson 674 21