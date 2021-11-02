x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 11, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,672 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 73 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/29-2/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/15-1/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.36.
  • There have been 783,821 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,327 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,329.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,463.
  • There have been 52,853 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 310 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 265.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 11, there were 3,204 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 118 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1757    52

Atkinson    750    15

Bacon    1010    25

Baker    153    6

Baldwin    3607    94

Banks    1495    28

Barrow    7635    104

Bartow    9526    165

Ben Hill    1443    50

Berrien    985    27

Bibb    12214    320

Bleckley    765    32

Brantley    842    25

Brooks    877    35

Bryan    2307    25

Bulloch    4844    47

Burke    1601    28

Butts    1886    62

Calhoun    430    13

Camden    2922    24

Candler    709    32

Carroll    6731    116

Catoosa    4815    52

Charlton    994    16

Chatham    17503    319

Chattahoochee    2558    9

Chattooga    2018    55

Cherokee    18867    222

Clarke    11586    101

Clay    176    3

Clayton    19910    331

Clinch    686    21

Cobb    53059    757

Coffee    4058    111

Colquitt    3139    58

Columbia    10110    133

Cook    1115    34

Coweta    7512    129

Crawford    486    11

Crisp    1284    38

Dade    1027    8

Dawson    2459    31

DeKalb    49242    673

Decatur    2015    48

Dodge    1048    53

Dooly    707    27

Dougherty    5121    249

Douglas    10295    137

Early    944    40

Echols    349    2

Effingham    3342    52

Elbert    1446    40

Emanuel    1659    51

Evans    706    11

Fannin    1876    48

Fayette    5594    112

Floyd    8934    147

Forsyth    15307    125

Franklin    2198    33

Fulton    71151    963

Gilmer    2284    54

Glascock    138    5

Glynn    6077    139

Gordon    5528    85

Grady    1442    41

Greene    1364    38

Gwinnett    77197    784

Habersham    4458    127

Hall    23219    346

Hancock    779    54

Haralson    1555    30

Harris    1888    42

Hart    1598    33

Heard    566    12

Henry    16267    211

Houston    8944    149

Irwin    650    15

Jackson    7718    106

Jasper    598    14

Jeff Davis    1189    33

Jefferson    1493    50

Jenkins    691    36

Johnson    738    38

Jones    1458    33

Lamar    1192    33

Lanier    465    7

Laurens    3523    130

Lee    1504    41

Liberty    2562    45

Lincoln    464    16

Long    609    10

Lowndes    7079    123

Lumpkin    2595    50

Macon    557    20

Madison    2485    30

Marion    355    12

McDuffie    1518    34

McIntosh    568    12

Meriwether    1368    38

Miller    599    4

Mitchell    1441    68

Monroe    1701    74

Montgomery    684    19

Morgan    1078    10

Murray    3752    58

Muscogee    12246    289

Newton    6551    169

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24211    360

Oconee    2621    51

Oglethorpe    1075    20

Paulding    9142    139

Peach    1649    39

Pickens    2222    44

Pierce    1136    35

Pike    936    19

Polk    3572    65

Pulaski    549    27

Putnam    1603    43

Quitman    74    1

Rabun    1385    34

Randolph    440    31

Richmond    17789    309

Rockdale    5180    108

Schley    199    2

Screven    755    16

Seminole    694    14

Spalding    3466    115

Stephens    2791    67

Stewart    698    21

Sumter    1736    84

Talbot    348    14

Taliaferro    93    0

Tattnall    1725    34

Taylor    461    20

Telfair    684    40

Terrell    521    36

Thomas    3332    97

Tift    3311    90

Toombs    2707    79

Towns    952    34

Treutlen    592    19

Troup    5340    153

Turner    570    27

Twiggs    476    25

Union    1863    61

Unknown    3101    10

Upson    1649    92

Walker    5509    68

Walton    7010    173

Ware    2787    114

Warren    351    8

Washington    1536    44

Wayne    2433    62

Webster    94    3

Wheeler    449    20

White    2781    55

Whitfield    13840    192

Wilcox    442    26

Wilkes    626    16

Wilkinson    674    21

Worth    1121    53

