Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 11, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,672 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 73 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/29-2/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/15-1/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.36.
- There have been 783,821 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,327 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,329.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,463.
- There have been 52,853 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 310 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 265.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 11, there were 3,204 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 118 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1757 52
Atkinson 750 15
Bacon 1010 25
Baker 153 6
Baldwin 3607 94
Banks 1495 28
Barrow 7635 104
Bartow 9526 165
Ben Hill 1443 50
Berrien 985 27
Bibb 12214 320
Bleckley 765 32
Brantley 842 25
Brooks 877 35
Bryan 2307 25
Bulloch 4844 47
Burke 1601 28
Butts 1886 62
Calhoun 430 13
Camden 2922 24
Candler 709 32
Carroll 6731 116
Catoosa 4815 52
Charlton 994 16
Chatham 17503 319
Chattahoochee 2558 9
Chattooga 2018 55
Cherokee 18867 222
Clarke 11586 101
Clay 176 3
Clayton 19910 331
Clinch 686 21
Cobb 53059 757
Coffee 4058 111
Colquitt 3139 58
Columbia 10110 133
Cook 1115 34
Coweta 7512 129
Crawford 486 11
Crisp 1284 38
Dade 1027 8
Dawson 2459 31
DeKalb 49242 673
Decatur 2015 48
Dodge 1048 53
Dooly 707 27
Dougherty 5121 249
Douglas 10295 137
Early 944 40
Echols 349 2
Effingham 3342 52
Elbert 1446 40
Emanuel 1659 51
Evans 706 11
Fannin 1876 48
Fayette 5594 112
Floyd 8934 147
Forsyth 15307 125
Franklin 2198 33
Fulton 71151 963
Gilmer 2284 54
Glascock 138 5
Glynn 6077 139
Gordon 5528 85
Grady 1442 41
Greene 1364 38
Gwinnett 77197 784
Habersham 4458 127
Hall 23219 346
Hancock 779 54
Haralson 1555 30
Harris 1888 42
Hart 1598 33
Heard 566 12
Henry 16267 211
Houston 8944 149
Irwin 650 15
Jackson 7718 106
Jasper 598 14
Jeff Davis 1189 33
Jefferson 1493 50
Jenkins 691 36
Johnson 738 38
Jones 1458 33
Lamar 1192 33
Lanier 465 7
Laurens 3523 130
Lee 1504 41
Liberty 2562 45
Lincoln 464 16
Long 609 10
Lowndes 7079 123
Lumpkin 2595 50
Macon 557 20
Madison 2485 30
Marion 355 12
McDuffie 1518 34
McIntosh 568 12
Meriwether 1368 38
Miller 599 4
Mitchell 1441 68
Monroe 1701 74
Montgomery 684 19
Morgan 1078 10
Murray 3752 58
Muscogee 12246 289
Newton 6551 169
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24211 360
Oconee 2621 51
Oglethorpe 1075 20
Paulding 9142 139
Peach 1649 39
Pickens 2222 44
Pierce 1136 35
Pike 936 19
Polk 3572 65
Pulaski 549 27
Putnam 1603 43
Quitman 74 1
Rabun 1385 34
Randolph 440 31
Richmond 17789 309
Rockdale 5180 108
Schley 199 2
Screven 755 16
Seminole 694 14
Spalding 3466 115
Stephens 2791 67
Stewart 698 21
Sumter 1736 84
Talbot 348 14
Taliaferro 93 0
Tattnall 1725 34
Taylor 461 20
Telfair 684 40
Terrell 521 36
Thomas 3332 97
Tift 3311 90
Toombs 2707 79
Towns 952 34
Treutlen 592 19
Troup 5340 153
Turner 570 27
Twiggs 476 25
Union 1863 61
Unknown 3101 10
Upson 1649 92
Walker 5509 68
Walton 7010 173
Ware 2787 114
Warren 351 8
Washington 1536 44
Wayne 2433 62
Webster 94 3
Wheeler 449 20
White 2781 55
Whitfield 13840 192
Wilcox 442 26
Wilkes 626 16
Wilkinson 674 21
Worth 1121 53