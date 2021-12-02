x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia: State hits new record for deaths reported in single day

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,856 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 184 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/30-2/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/16-1/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.43.
  • There have been 786,277 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,456 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,163.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,280.
  • There have been 53,111 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 258 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.50.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 12, there were 3,090 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 114 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1762    53

Atkinson    751    15

Bacon    1010    25

Baker    153    6

Baldwin    3612    94

Banks    1499    29

Barrow    7664    107

Bartow    9570    165

Ben Hill    1442    50

Berrien    985    28

Bibb    12234    322

Bleckley    765    32

Brantley    843    25

Brooks    878    36

Bryan    2321    25

Bulloch    4863    47

Burke    1608    29

Butts    1893    64

Calhoun    430    14

Camden    2935    24

Candler    711    33

Carroll    6757    116

Catoosa    4848    53

Charlton    995    16

Chatham    17622    320

Chattahoochee    2558    9

Chattooga    2027    55

Cherokee    18948    227

Clarke    11613    102

Clay    177    3

Clayton    19990    333

Clinch    686    21

Cobb    53236    769

Coffee    4066    113

Colquitt    3144    59

Columbia    10124    136

Cook    1115    34

Coweta    7536    133

Crawford    486    11

Crisp    1286    39

Dade    1034    9

Dawson    2463    32

DeKalb    49433    680

Decatur    2017    49

Dodge    1051    53

Dooly    708    27

Dougherty    5139    252

Douglas    10350    140

Early    947    40

Echols    349    2

Effingham    3359    52

Elbert    1450    42

Emanuel    1659    51

Evans    708    11

Fannin    1884    49

Fayette    5612    114

Floyd    8958    150

Forsyth    15357    129

Franklin    2207    35

Fulton    71376    974

Gilmer    2289    55

Glascock    137    5

Glynn    6091    139

Gordon    5557    85

Grady    1444    41

Greene    1368    38

Gwinnett    77388    802

Habersham    4473    131

Hall    23266    351

Hancock    782    54

Haralson    1559    31

Harris    1898    42

Hart    1602    34

Heard    568    13

Henry    16342    215

Houston    8969    150

Irwin    651    15

Jackson    7744    107

Jasper    601    14

Jeff Davis    1190    33

Jefferson    1497    50

Jenkins    693    36

Johnson    738    39

Jones    1464    34

Lamar    1196    34

Lanier    466    7

Laurens    3539    131

Lee    1508    41

Liberty    2572    45

Lincoln    465    16

Long    611    10

Lowndes    7090    125

Lumpkin    2599    50

Macon    558    20

Madison    2489    32

Marion    359    12

McDuffie    1521    34

McIntosh    573    12

Meriwether    1374    41

Miller    599    4

Mitchell    1443    68

Monroe    1703    75

Montgomery    685    19

Morgan    1080    10

Murray    3758    59

Muscogee    12281    291

Newton    6559    172

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24246    366

Oconee    2636    52

Oglethorpe    1075    21

Paulding    9188    139

Peach    1655    39

Pickens    2230    45

Pierce    1141    36

Pike    944    20

Polk    3579    65

Pulaski    550    27

Putnam    1608    44

Quitman    74    1

Rabun    1387    34

Randolph    440    31

Richmond    17830    312

Rockdale    5202    109

Schley    199    2

Screven    758    16

Seminole    700    14

Spalding    3472    117

Stephens    2800    68

Stewart    698    21

Sumter    1736    84

Talbot    350    14

Taliaferro    93    0

Tattnall    1732    34

Taylor    462    20

Telfair    686    41

Terrell    523    37

Thomas    3336    99

Tift    3313    90

Toombs    2713    79

Towns    954    34

Treutlen    593    19

Troup    5358    156

Turner    570    27

Twiggs    476    26

Union    1869    61

Unknown    3101    11

Upson    1655    93

Walker    5554    69

Walton    7042    178

Ware    2792    115

Warren    351    8

Washington    1544    45

Wayne    2439    63

Webster    96    4

Wheeler    449    20

White    2792    55

Whitfield    13870    193

Wilcox    443    26

Wilkes    628    16

Wilkinson    678    21

Worth    1124    54

Related Articles