Coronavirus in Georgia: State hits new record for deaths reported in single day

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,856 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 184 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/30-2/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/16-1/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 12, there were 3,090 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 114 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1762 53

Atkinson 751 15

Bacon 1010 25

Baker 153 6

Baldwin 3612 94

Banks 1499 29

Barrow 7664 107

Bartow 9570 165

Ben Hill 1442 50

Berrien 985 28

Bibb 12234 322

Bleckley 765 32

Brantley 843 25

Brooks 878 36

Bryan 2321 25

Bulloch 4863 47

Burke 1608 29

Butts 1893 64

Calhoun 430 14

Camden 2935 24

Candler 711 33

Carroll 6757 116

Catoosa 4848 53

Charlton 995 16

Chatham 17622 320

Chattahoochee 2558 9

Chattooga 2027 55

Cherokee 18948 227

Clarke 11613 102

Clay 177 3

Clayton 19990 333

Clinch 686 21

Cobb 53236 769

Coffee 4066 113

Colquitt 3144 59

Columbia 10124 136

Cook 1115 34

Coweta 7536 133

Crawford 486 11

Crisp 1286 39

Dade 1034 9

Dawson 2463 32

DeKalb 49433 680

Decatur 2017 49

Dodge 1051 53

Dooly 708 27

Dougherty 5139 252

Douglas 10350 140

Early 947 40

Echols 349 2

Effingham 3359 52

Elbert 1450 42

Emanuel 1659 51

Evans 708 11

Fannin 1884 49

Fayette 5612 114

Floyd 8958 150

Forsyth 15357 129

Franklin 2207 35

Fulton 71376 974

Gilmer 2289 55

Glascock 137 5

Glynn 6091 139

Gordon 5557 85

Grady 1444 41

Greene 1368 38

Gwinnett 77388 802

Habersham 4473 131

Hall 23266 351

Hancock 782 54

Haralson 1559 31

Harris 1898 42

Hart 1602 34

Heard 568 13

Henry 16342 215

Houston 8969 150

Irwin 651 15

Jackson 7744 107

Jasper 601 14

Jeff Davis 1190 33

Jefferson 1497 50

Jenkins 693 36

Johnson 738 39

Jones 1464 34

Lamar 1196 34

Lanier 466 7

Laurens 3539 131

Lee 1508 41

Liberty 2572 45

Lincoln 465 16

Long 611 10

Lowndes 7090 125

Lumpkin 2599 50

Macon 558 20

Madison 2489 32

Marion 359 12

McDuffie 1521 34

McIntosh 573 12

Meriwether 1374 41

Miller 599 4

Mitchell 1443 68

Monroe 1703 75

Montgomery 685 19

Morgan 1080 10

Murray 3758 59

Muscogee 12281 291

Newton 6559 172

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24246 366

Oconee 2636 52

Oglethorpe 1075 21

Paulding 9188 139

Peach 1655 39

Pickens 2230 45

Pierce 1141 36

Pike 944 20

Polk 3579 65

Pulaski 550 27

Putnam 1608 44

Quitman 74 1

Rabun 1387 34

Randolph 440 31

Richmond 17830 312

Rockdale 5202 109

Schley 199 2

Screven 758 16

Seminole 700 14

Spalding 3472 117

Stephens 2800 68

Stewart 698 21

Sumter 1736 84

Talbot 350 14

Taliaferro 93 0

Tattnall 1732 34

Taylor 462 20

Telfair 686 41

Terrell 523 37

Thomas 3336 99

Tift 3313 90

Toombs 2713 79

Towns 954 34

Treutlen 593 19

Troup 5358 156

Turner 570 27

Twiggs 476 26

Union 1869 61

Unknown 3101 11

Upson 1655 93

Walker 5554 69

Walton 7042 178

Ware 2792 115

Warren 351 8

Washington 1544 45

Wayne 2439 63

Webster 96 4

Wheeler 449 20

White 2792 55

Whitfield 13870 193

Wilcox 443 26

Wilkes 628 16

Wilkinson 678 21