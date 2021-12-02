Coronavirus in Georgia: State hits new record for deaths reported in single day

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,856 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 184 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/30-2/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/16-1/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.43.
- There have been 786,277 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,456 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,163.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,280.
- There have been 53,111 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 258 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 12, there were 3,090 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 114 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1762 53
Atkinson 751 15
Bacon 1010 25
Baker 153 6
Baldwin 3612 94
Banks 1499 29
Barrow 7664 107
Bartow 9570 165
Ben Hill 1442 50
Berrien 985 28
Bibb 12234 322
Bleckley 765 32
Brantley 843 25
Brooks 878 36
Bryan 2321 25
Bulloch 4863 47
Burke 1608 29
Butts 1893 64
Calhoun 430 14
Camden 2935 24
Candler 711 33
Carroll 6757 116
Catoosa 4848 53
Charlton 995 16
Chatham 17622 320
Chattahoochee 2558 9
Chattooga 2027 55
Cherokee 18948 227
Clarke 11613 102
Clay 177 3
Clayton 19990 333
Clinch 686 21
Cobb 53236 769
Coffee 4066 113
Colquitt 3144 59
Columbia 10124 136
Cook 1115 34
Coweta 7536 133
Crawford 486 11
Crisp 1286 39
Dade 1034 9
Dawson 2463 32
DeKalb 49433 680
Decatur 2017 49
Dodge 1051 53
Dooly 708 27
Dougherty 5139 252
Douglas 10350 140
Early 947 40
Echols 349 2
Effingham 3359 52
Elbert 1450 42
Emanuel 1659 51
Evans 708 11
Fannin 1884 49
Fayette 5612 114
Floyd 8958 150
Forsyth 15357 129
Franklin 2207 35
Fulton 71376 974
Gilmer 2289 55
Glascock 137 5
Glynn 6091 139
Gordon 5557 85
Grady 1444 41
Greene 1368 38
Gwinnett 77388 802
Habersham 4473 131
Hall 23266 351
Hancock 782 54
Haralson 1559 31
Harris 1898 42
Hart 1602 34
Heard 568 13
Henry 16342 215
Houston 8969 150
Irwin 651 15
Jackson 7744 107
Jasper 601 14
Jeff Davis 1190 33
Jefferson 1497 50
Jenkins 693 36
Johnson 738 39
Jones 1464 34
Lamar 1196 34
Lanier 466 7
Laurens 3539 131
Lee 1508 41
Liberty 2572 45
Lincoln 465 16
Long 611 10
Lowndes 7090 125
Lumpkin 2599 50
Macon 558 20
Madison 2489 32
Marion 359 12
McDuffie 1521 34
McIntosh 573 12
Meriwether 1374 41
Miller 599 4
Mitchell 1443 68
Monroe 1703 75
Montgomery 685 19
Morgan 1080 10
Murray 3758 59
Muscogee 12281 291
Newton 6559 172
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24246 366
Oconee 2636 52
Oglethorpe 1075 21
Paulding 9188 139
Peach 1655 39
Pickens 2230 45
Pierce 1141 36
Pike 944 20
Polk 3579 65
Pulaski 550 27
Putnam 1608 44
Quitman 74 1
Rabun 1387 34
Randolph 440 31
Richmond 17830 312
Rockdale 5202 109
Schley 199 2
Screven 758 16
Seminole 700 14
Spalding 3472 117
Stephens 2800 68
Stewart 698 21
Sumter 1736 84
Talbot 350 14
Taliaferro 93 0
Tattnall 1732 34
Taylor 462 20
Telfair 686 41
Terrell 523 37
Thomas 3336 99
Tift 3313 90
Toombs 2713 79
Towns 954 34
Treutlen 593 19
Troup 5358 156
Turner 570 27
Twiggs 476 26
Union 1869 61
Unknown 3101 11
Upson 1655 93
Walker 5554 69
Walton 7042 178
Ware 2792 115
Warren 351 8
Washington 1544 45
Wayne 2439 63
Webster 96 4
Wheeler 449 20
White 2792 55
Whitfield 13870 193
Wilcox 443 26
Wilkes 628 16
Wilkinson 678 21
Worth 1124 54