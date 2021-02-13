x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 13, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,961 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 105 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/31-2/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/17-1/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.93.
  • There have been 789,070 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,793 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,014.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,134.
  • There have been 53,340 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 229 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 258.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 13, there were 3,026 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 64 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1771    55

Atkinson    752    15

Bacon    1011    25

Baker    153    6

Baldwin    3621    95

Banks    1500    29

Barrow    7684    107

Bartow    9602    166

Ben Hill    1444    51

Berrien    988    28

Bibb    12262    324

Bleckley    768    32

Brantley    849    25

Brooks    879    37

Bryan    2334    25

Bulloch    4886    47

Burke    1617    29

Butts    1903    64

Calhoun    430    14

Camden    2950    24

Candler    711    33

Carroll    6771    117

Catoosa    4856    53

Charlton    998    16

Chatham    17717    323

Chattahoochee    2558    9

Chattooga    2028    55

Cherokee    19010    229

Clarke    11650    102

Clay    177    3

Clayton    20059    336

Clinch    690    21

Cobb    53413    776

Coffee    4067    113

Colquitt    3159    59

Columbia    10179    138

Cook    1117    34

Coweta    7564    133

Crawford    487    11

Crisp    1287    39

Dade    1035    9

Dawson    2471    32

DeKalb    49614    684

Decatur    2021    49

Dodge    1055    53

Dooly    710    27

Dougherty    5157    252

Douglas    10397    140

Early    950    40

Echols    350    2

Effingham    3381    52

Elbert    1457    42

Emanuel    1661    51

Evans    711    11

Fannin    1894    50

Fayette    5645    115

Floyd    8979    150

Forsyth    15412    130

Franklin    2210    35

Fulton    71644    985

Gilmer    2296    55

Glascock    137    5

Glynn    6123    139

Gordon    5583    85

Grady    1445    41

Greene    1374    39

Gwinnett    77657    813

Habersham    4476    131

Hall    23326    355

Hancock    782    54

Haralson    1564    31

Harris    1905    42

Hart    1607    34

Heard    572    13

Henry    16404    216

Houston    9024    150

Irwin    652    15

Jackson    7763    109

Jasper    603    14

Jeff Davis    1195    33

Jefferson    1504    50

Jenkins    693    36

Johnson    740    39

Jones    1469    35

Lamar    1199    34

Lanier    467    7

Laurens    3541    131

Lee    1514    42

Liberty    2590    45

Lincoln    466    16

Long    614    10

Lowndes    7102    125

Lumpkin    2604    50

Macon    560    20

Madison    2497    33

Marion    360    12

McDuffie    1528    34

McIntosh    573    13

Meriwether    1378    42

Miller    601    4

Mitchell    1447    69

Monroe    1706    75

Montgomery    686    19

Morgan    1083    10

Murray    3767    59

Muscogee    12320    297

Newton    6582    173

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24352    370

Oconee    2645    53

Oglethorpe    1076    21

Paulding    9230    139

Peach    1660    40

Pickens    2245    45

Pierce    1146    37

Pike    946    20

Polk    3591    65

Pulaski    553    27

Putnam    1620    45

Quitman    75    1

Rabun    1396    34

Randolph    441    31

Richmond    17956    318

Rockdale    5219    111

Schley    199    2

Screven    763    16

Seminole    705    14

Spalding    3490    119

Stephens    2805    68

Stewart    704    21

Sumter    1738    84

Talbot    350    15

Taliaferro    93    0

Tattnall    1738    34

Taylor    463    20

Telfair    687    41

Terrell    528    38

Thomas    3341    99

Tift    3315    90

Toombs    2726    79

Towns    956    34

Treutlen    593    19

Troup    5367    156

Turner    571    27

Twiggs    481    27

Union    1877    62

Unknown    3105    10

Upson    1666    93

Walker    5576    69

Walton    7069    182

Ware    2797    117

Warren    351    8

Washington    1545    45

Wayne    2456    63

Webster    96    4

Wheeler    449    20

White    2803    56

Whitfield    13897    194

Wilcox    445    26

Wilkes    630    16

Wilkinson    682    21

Worth    1127    54

Related Articles