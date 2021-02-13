Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 13, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,961 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 105 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/31-2/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/17-1/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.93.
- There have been 789,070 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,793 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,014.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,134.
- There have been 53,340 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 229 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 258.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 13, there were 3,026 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 64 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1771 55
Atkinson 752 15
Bacon 1011 25
Baker 153 6
Baldwin 3621 95
Banks 1500 29
Barrow 7684 107
Bartow 9602 166
Ben Hill 1444 51
Berrien 988 28
Bibb 12262 324
Bleckley 768 32
Brantley 849 25
Brooks 879 37
Bryan 2334 25
Bulloch 4886 47
Burke 1617 29
Butts 1903 64
Calhoun 430 14
Camden 2950 24
Candler 711 33
Carroll 6771 117
Catoosa 4856 53
Charlton 998 16
Chatham 17717 323
Chattahoochee 2558 9
Chattooga 2028 55
Cherokee 19010 229
Clarke 11650 102
Clay 177 3
Clayton 20059 336
Clinch 690 21
Cobb 53413 776
Coffee 4067 113
Colquitt 3159 59
Columbia 10179 138
Cook 1117 34
Coweta 7564 133
Crawford 487 11
Crisp 1287 39
Dade 1035 9
Dawson 2471 32
DeKalb 49614 684
Decatur 2021 49
Dodge 1055 53
Dooly 710 27
Dougherty 5157 252
Douglas 10397 140
Early 950 40
Echols 350 2
Effingham 3381 52
Elbert 1457 42
Emanuel 1661 51
Evans 711 11
Fannin 1894 50
Fayette 5645 115
Floyd 8979 150
Forsyth 15412 130
Franklin 2210 35
Fulton 71644 985
Gilmer 2296 55
Glascock 137 5
Glynn 6123 139
Gordon 5583 85
Grady 1445 41
Greene 1374 39
Gwinnett 77657 813
Habersham 4476 131
Hall 23326 355
Hancock 782 54
Haralson 1564 31
Harris 1905 42
Hart 1607 34
Heard 572 13
Henry 16404 216
Houston 9024 150
Irwin 652 15
Jackson 7763 109
Jasper 603 14
Jeff Davis 1195 33
Jefferson 1504 50
Jenkins 693 36
Johnson 740 39
Jones 1469 35
Lamar 1199 34
Lanier 467 7
Laurens 3541 131
Lee 1514 42
Liberty 2590 45
Lincoln 466 16
Long 614 10
Lowndes 7102 125
Lumpkin 2604 50
Macon 560 20
Madison 2497 33
Marion 360 12
McDuffie 1528 34
McIntosh 573 13
Meriwether 1378 42
Miller 601 4
Mitchell 1447 69
Monroe 1706 75
Montgomery 686 19
Morgan 1083 10
Murray 3767 59
Muscogee 12320 297
Newton 6582 173
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24352 370
Oconee 2645 53
Oglethorpe 1076 21
Paulding 9230 139
Peach 1660 40
Pickens 2245 45
Pierce 1146 37
Pike 946 20
Polk 3591 65
Pulaski 553 27
Putnam 1620 45
Quitman 75 1
Rabun 1396 34
Randolph 441 31
Richmond 17956 318
Rockdale 5219 111
Schley 199 2
Screven 763 16
Seminole 705 14
Spalding 3490 119
Stephens 2805 68
Stewart 704 21
Sumter 1738 84
Talbot 350 15
Taliaferro 93 0
Tattnall 1738 34
Taylor 463 20
Telfair 687 41
Terrell 528 38
Thomas 3341 99
Tift 3315 90
Toombs 2726 79
Towns 956 34
Treutlen 593 19
Troup 5367 156
Turner 571 27
Twiggs 481 27
Union 1877 62
Unknown 3105 10
Upson 1666 93
Walker 5576 69
Walton 7069 182
Ware 2797 117
Warren 351 8
Washington 1545 45
Wayne 2456 63
Webster 96 4
Wheeler 449 20
White 2803 56
Whitfield 13897 194
Wilcox 445 26
Wilkes 630 16
Wilkinson 682 21
Worth 1127 54