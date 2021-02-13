Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 13, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,961 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 105 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/31-2/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/17-1/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.93.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 13, there were 3,026 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 64 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1771 55

Atkinson 752 15

Bacon 1011 25

Baker 153 6

Baldwin 3621 95

Banks 1500 29

Barrow 7684 107

Bartow 9602 166

Ben Hill 1444 51

Berrien 988 28

Bibb 12262 324

Bleckley 768 32

Brantley 849 25

Brooks 879 37

Bryan 2334 25

Bulloch 4886 47

Burke 1617 29

Butts 1903 64

Calhoun 430 14

Camden 2950 24

Candler 711 33

Carroll 6771 117

Catoosa 4856 53

Charlton 998 16

Chatham 17717 323

Chattahoochee 2558 9

Chattooga 2028 55

Cherokee 19010 229

Clarke 11650 102

Clay 177 3

Clayton 20059 336

Clinch 690 21

Cobb 53413 776

Coffee 4067 113

Colquitt 3159 59

Columbia 10179 138

Cook 1117 34

Coweta 7564 133

Crawford 487 11

Crisp 1287 39

Dade 1035 9

Dawson 2471 32

DeKalb 49614 684

Decatur 2021 49

Dodge 1055 53

Dooly 710 27

Dougherty 5157 252

Douglas 10397 140

Early 950 40

Echols 350 2

Effingham 3381 52

Elbert 1457 42

Emanuel 1661 51

Evans 711 11

Fannin 1894 50

Fayette 5645 115

Floyd 8979 150

Forsyth 15412 130

Franklin 2210 35

Fulton 71644 985

Gilmer 2296 55

Glascock 137 5

Glynn 6123 139

Gordon 5583 85

Grady 1445 41

Greene 1374 39

Gwinnett 77657 813

Habersham 4476 131

Hall 23326 355

Hancock 782 54

Haralson 1564 31

Harris 1905 42

Hart 1607 34

Heard 572 13

Henry 16404 216

Houston 9024 150

Irwin 652 15

Jackson 7763 109

Jasper 603 14

Jeff Davis 1195 33

Jefferson 1504 50

Jenkins 693 36

Johnson 740 39

Jones 1469 35

Lamar 1199 34

Lanier 467 7

Laurens 3541 131

Lee 1514 42

Liberty 2590 45

Lincoln 466 16

Long 614 10

Lowndes 7102 125

Lumpkin 2604 50

Macon 560 20

Madison 2497 33

Marion 360 12

McDuffie 1528 34

McIntosh 573 13

Meriwether 1378 42

Miller 601 4

Mitchell 1447 69

Monroe 1706 75

Montgomery 686 19

Morgan 1083 10

Murray 3767 59

Muscogee 12320 297

Newton 6582 173

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24352 370

Oconee 2645 53

Oglethorpe 1076 21

Paulding 9230 139

Peach 1660 40

Pickens 2245 45

Pierce 1146 37

Pike 946 20

Polk 3591 65

Pulaski 553 27

Putnam 1620 45

Quitman 75 1

Rabun 1396 34

Randolph 441 31

Richmond 17956 318

Rockdale 5219 111

Schley 199 2

Screven 763 16

Seminole 705 14

Spalding 3490 119

Stephens 2805 68

Stewart 704 21

Sumter 1738 84

Talbot 350 15

Taliaferro 93 0

Tattnall 1738 34

Taylor 463 20

Telfair 687 41

Terrell 528 38

Thomas 3341 99

Tift 3315 90

Toombs 2726 79

Towns 956 34

Treutlen 593 19

Troup 5367 156

Turner 571 27

Twiggs 481 27

Union 1877 62

Unknown 3105 10

Upson 1666 93

Walker 5576 69

Walton 7069 182

Ware 2797 117

Warren 351 8

Washington 1545 45

Wayne 2456 63

Webster 96 4

Wheeler 449 20

White 2803 56

Whitfield 13897 194

Wilcox 445 26

Wilkes 630 16

Wilkinson 682 21