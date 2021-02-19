Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 19, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,530 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 172 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/6-2/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/23-2/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 105.43.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,174 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,453.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,204. There have been 54,434 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 261 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.07.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 19, there were 2,503 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 90 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1791 56

Atkinson 754 16

Bacon 1010 26

Baker 154 7

Baldwin 3663 99

Banks 1521 30

Barrow 7820 112

Bartow 9856 176

Ben Hill 1450 55

Berrien 995 28

Bibb 12471 336

Bleckley 773 32

Brantley 854 25

Brooks 888 37

Bryan 2396 28

Bulloch 4954 47

Burke 1635 31

Butts 1936 67

Calhoun 439 14

Camden 3002 25

Candler 714 33

Carroll 6853 117

Catoosa 4950 54

Charlton 1006 17

Chatham 17999 335

Chattahoochee 2637 9

Chattooga 2051 57

Cherokee 19546 241

Clarke 11812 105

Clay 177 3

Clayton 20418 352

Clinch 692 21

Cobb 54284 806

Coffee 4101 119

Colquitt 3222 62

Columbia 10335 144

Cook 1123 34

Coweta 7722 143

Crawford 497 13

Crisp 1300 41

Dade 1065 9

Dawson 2499 34

DeKalb 50387 727

Decatur 2022 51

Dodge 1060 54

Dooly 714 28

Dougherty 5204 258

Douglas 10581 147

Early 956 40

Echols 352 2

Effingham 3455 54

Elbert 1471 44

Emanuel 1673 51

Evans 717 12

Fannin 1926 51

Fayette 5792 123

Floyd 9106 158

Forsyth 15696 138

Franklin 2229 36

Fulton 72634 1016

Gilmer 2321 61

Glascock 137 6

Glynn 6213 142

Gordon 5794 87

Grady 1459 42

Greene 1406 42

Gwinnett 78774 857

Habersham 4504 134

Hall 23529 365

Hancock 790 54

Haralson 1587 31

Harris 1940 45

Hart 1623 34

Heard 580 13

Henry 16678 232

Houston 9161 155

Irwin 657 15

Jackson 7849 116

Jasper 618 16

Jeff Davis 1211 35

Jefferson 1520 50

Jenkins 695 36

Johnson 774 40

Jones 1491 35

Lamar 1215 37

Lanier 473 8

Laurens 3562 134

Lee 1519 44

Liberty 2631 47

Lincoln 476 16

Long 624 11

Lowndes 7167 126

Lumpkin 2625 51

Macon 568 21

Madison 2532 35

Marion 363 14

McDuffie 1551 37

McIntosh 579 13

Meriwether 1399 43

Miller 603 4

Mitchell 1457 70

Monroe 1737 76

Montgomery 691 19

Morgan 1096 13

Murray 3813 65

Muscogee 12504 309

Newton 6704 177

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24709 385

Oconee 2680 56

Oglethorpe 1096 23

Paulding 9446 143

Peach 1706 43

Pickens 2290 47

Pierce 1161 38

Pike 961 21

Polk 3644 67

Pulaski 573 29

Putnam 1643 46

Quitman 75 1

Rabun 1408 36

Randolph 442 31

Richmond 18261 335

Rockdale 5338 122

Schley 199 3

Screven 768 16

Seminole 707 15

Spalding 3533 122

Stephens 2825 70

Stewart 753 21

Sumter 1745 85

Talbot 357 15

Taliaferro 93 1

Tattnall 1755 36

Taylor 474 21

Telfair 690 41

Terrell 531 38

Thomas 3370 105

Tift 3332 91

Toombs 2747 83

Towns 970 37

Treutlen 610 19

Troup 5438 157

Turner 575 29

Twiggs 486 28

Union 1893 62

Unknown 3025 11

Upson 1685 95

Walker 5700 69

Walton 7167 190

Ware 2834 124

Warren 352 9

Washington 1555 47

Wayne 2514 65

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2835 60

Whitfield 14013 199

Wilcox 449 27

Wilkes 636 16

Wilkinson 688 22