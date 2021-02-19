Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 19, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,530 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 172 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/6-2/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/23-2/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 105.43.
- There have been 800,959 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,174 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,453.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,204.
- There have been 54,434 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 261 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 19, there were 2,503 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 90 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1791 56
Atkinson 754 16
Bacon 1010 26
Baker 154 7
Baldwin 3663 99
Banks 1521 30
Barrow 7820 112
Bartow 9856 176
Ben Hill 1450 55
Berrien 995 28
Bibb 12471 336
Bleckley 773 32
Brantley 854 25
Brooks 888 37
Bryan 2396 28
Bulloch 4954 47
Burke 1635 31
Butts 1936 67
Calhoun 439 14
Camden 3002 25
Candler 714 33
Carroll 6853 117
Catoosa 4950 54
Charlton 1006 17
Chatham 17999 335
Chattahoochee 2637 9
Chattooga 2051 57
Cherokee 19546 241
Clarke 11812 105
Clay 177 3
Clayton 20418 352
Clinch 692 21
Cobb 54284 806
Coffee 4101 119
Colquitt 3222 62
Columbia 10335 144
Cook 1123 34
Coweta 7722 143
Crawford 497 13
Crisp 1300 41
Dade 1065 9
Dawson 2499 34
DeKalb 50387 727
Decatur 2022 51
Dodge 1060 54
Dooly 714 28
Dougherty 5204 258
Douglas 10581 147
Early 956 40
Echols 352 2
Effingham 3455 54
Elbert 1471 44
Emanuel 1673 51
Evans 717 12
Fannin 1926 51
Fayette 5792 123
Floyd 9106 158
Forsyth 15696 138
Franklin 2229 36
Fulton 72634 1016
Gilmer 2321 61
Glascock 137 6
Glynn 6213 142
Gordon 5794 87
Grady 1459 42
Greene 1406 42
Gwinnett 78774 857
Habersham 4504 134
Hall 23529 365
Hancock 790 54
Haralson 1587 31
Harris 1940 45
Hart 1623 34
Heard 580 13
Henry 16678 232
Houston 9161 155
Irwin 657 15
Jackson 7849 116
Jasper 618 16
Jeff Davis 1211 35
Jefferson 1520 50
Jenkins 695 36
Johnson 774 40
Jones 1491 35
Lamar 1215 37
Lanier 473 8
Laurens 3562 134
Lee 1519 44
Liberty 2631 47
Lincoln 476 16
Long 624 11
Lowndes 7167 126
Lumpkin 2625 51
Macon 568 21
Madison 2532 35
Marion 363 14
McDuffie 1551 37
McIntosh 579 13
Meriwether 1399 43
Miller 603 4
Mitchell 1457 70
Monroe 1737 76
Montgomery 691 19
Morgan 1096 13
Murray 3813 65
Muscogee 12504 309
Newton 6704 177
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24709 385
Oconee 2680 56
Oglethorpe 1096 23
Paulding 9446 143
Peach 1706 43
Pickens 2290 47
Pierce 1161 38
Pike 961 21
Polk 3644 67
Pulaski 573 29
Putnam 1643 46
Quitman 75 1
Rabun 1408 36
Randolph 442 31
Richmond 18261 335
Rockdale 5338 122
Schley 199 3
Screven 768 16
Seminole 707 15
Spalding 3533 122
Stephens 2825 70
Stewart 753 21
Sumter 1745 85
Talbot 357 15
Taliaferro 93 1
Tattnall 1755 36
Taylor 474 21
Telfair 690 41
Terrell 531 38
Thomas 3370 105
Tift 3332 91
Toombs 2747 83
Towns 970 37
Treutlen 610 19
Troup 5438 157
Turner 575 29
Twiggs 486 28
Union 1893 62
Unknown 3025 11
Upson 1685 95
Walker 5700 69
Walton 7167 190
Ware 2834 124
Warren 352 9
Washington 1555 47
Wayne 2514 65
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2835 60
Whitfield 14013 199
Wilcox 449 27
Wilkes 636 16
Wilkinson 688 22
Worth 1132 54