x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 19, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,530 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 172 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/6-2/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/23-2/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 105.43.
  • There have been 800,959 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,174 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,453.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,204.
  • There have been 54,434 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 261 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 252.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 19, there were 2,503 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 90 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1791    56

Atkinson    754    16

Bacon    1010    26

Baker    154    7

Baldwin    3663    99

Banks    1521    30

Barrow    7820    112

Bartow    9856    176

Ben Hill    1450    55

Berrien    995    28

Bibb    12471    336

Bleckley    773    32

Brantley    854    25

Brooks    888    37

Bryan    2396    28

Bulloch    4954    47

Burke    1635    31

Butts    1936    67

Calhoun    439    14

Camden    3002    25

Candler    714    33

Carroll    6853    117

Catoosa    4950    54

Charlton    1006    17

Chatham    17999    335

Chattahoochee    2637    9

Chattooga    2051    57

Cherokee    19546    241

Clarke    11812    105

Clay    177    3

Clayton    20418    352

Clinch    692    21

Cobb    54284    806

Coffee    4101    119

Colquitt    3222    62

Columbia    10335    144

Cook    1123    34

Coweta    7722    143

Crawford    497    13

Crisp    1300    41

Dade    1065    9

Dawson    2499    34

DeKalb    50387    727

Decatur    2022    51

Dodge    1060    54

Dooly    714    28

Dougherty    5204    258

Douglas    10581    147

Early    956    40

Echols    352    2

Effingham    3455    54

Elbert    1471    44

Emanuel    1673    51

Evans    717    12

Fannin    1926    51

Fayette    5792    123

Floyd    9106    158

Forsyth    15696    138

Franklin    2229    36

Fulton    72634    1016

Gilmer    2321    61

Glascock    137    6

Glynn    6213    142

Gordon    5794    87

Grady    1459    42

Greene    1406    42

Gwinnett    78774    857

Habersham    4504    134

Hall    23529    365

Hancock    790    54

Haralson    1587    31

Harris    1940    45

Hart    1623    34

Heard    580    13

Henry    16678    232

Houston    9161    155

Irwin    657    15

Jackson    7849    116

Jasper    618    16

Jeff Davis    1211    35

Jefferson    1520    50

Jenkins    695    36

Johnson    774    40

Jones    1491    35

Lamar    1215    37

Lanier    473    8

Laurens    3562    134

Lee    1519    44

Liberty    2631    47

Lincoln    476    16

Long    624    11

Lowndes    7167    126

Lumpkin    2625    51

Macon    568    21

Madison    2532    35

Marion    363    14

McDuffie    1551    37

McIntosh    579    13

Meriwether    1399    43

Miller    603    4

Mitchell    1457    70

Monroe    1737    76

Montgomery    691    19

Morgan    1096    13

Murray    3813    65

Muscogee    12504    309

Newton    6704    177

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24709    385

Oconee    2680    56

Oglethorpe    1096    23

Paulding    9446    143

Peach    1706    43

Pickens    2290    47

Pierce    1161    38

Pike    961    21

Polk    3644    67

Pulaski    573    29

Putnam    1643    46

Quitman    75    1

Rabun    1408    36

Randolph    442    31

Richmond    18261    335

Rockdale    5338    122

Schley    199    3

Screven    768    16

Seminole    707    15

Spalding    3533    122

Stephens    2825    70

Stewart    753    21

Sumter    1745    85

Talbot    357    15

Taliaferro    93    1

Tattnall    1755    36

Taylor    474    21

Telfair    690    41

Terrell    531    38

Thomas    3370    105

Tift    3332    91

Toombs    2747    83

Towns    970    37

Treutlen    610    19

Troup    5438    157

Turner    575    29

Twiggs    486    28

Union    1893    62

Unknown    3025    11

Upson    1685    95

Walker    5700    69

Walton    7167    190

Ware    2834    124

Warren    352    9

Washington    1555    47

Wayne    2514    65

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2835    60

Whitfield    14013    199

Wilcox    449    27

Wilkes    636    16

Wilkinson    688    22

Worth    1132    54

Related Articles