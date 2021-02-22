Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 21, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,633 deaths in Georgia, an increase of four since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/8-2/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/25-2/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.93.

in Georgia, an increase of four since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/8-2/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/25-2/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.93. There have been 804,812 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,463 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,273.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,889.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,463 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,273.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,889. There have been 54,753 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 207.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 246.93.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 207.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 246.93. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 21, there were 2,353 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 65 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1796 56

Atkinson 757 16

Bacon 1012 26

Baker 154 7

Baldwin 3669 100

Banks 1527 30

Barrow 7856 113

Bartow 9927 177

Ben Hill 1451 55

Berrien 998 28

Bibb 12564 337

Bleckley 776 32

Brantley 853 26

Brooks 890 37

Bryan 2407 28

Bulloch 4979 47

Burke 1641 31

Butts 1949 67

Calhoun 439 14

Camden 3016 25

Candler 714 33

Carroll 6881 117

Catoosa 4975 57

Charlton 1007 18

Chatham 18123 337

Chattahoochee 2645 9

Chattooga 2058 58

Cherokee 19671 244

Clarke 11844 106

Clay 177 3

Clayton 20558 355

Clinch 692 21

Cobb 54538 814

Coffee 4118 120

Colquitt 3236 64

Columbia 10378 144

Cook 1123 34

Coweta 7778 143

Crawford 498 14

Crisp 1304 41

Dade 1069 9

Dawson 2513 34

DeKalb 50697 732

Decatur 2031 52

Dodge 1064 55

Dooly 720 28

Dougherty 5215 263

Douglas 10649 147

Early 958 40

Echols 353 2

Effingham 3485 54

Elbert 1471 44

Emanuel 1676 51

Evans 721 12

Fannin 1937 51

Fayette 5841 124

Floyd 9149 158

Forsyth 15788 138

Franklin 2235 36

Fulton 73007 1022

Gilmer 2328 61

Glascock 137 6

Glynn 6247 142

Gordon 5838 91

Grady 1463 43

Greene 1408 42

Gwinnett 79153 864

Habersham 4513 135

Hall 23572 367

Hancock 795 54

Haralson 1591 31

Harris 1957 45

Hart 1623 34

Heard 589 13

Henry 16768 236

Houston 9227 155

Irwin 657 15

Jackson 7878 116

Jasper 621 16

Jeff Davis 1213 35

Jefferson 1526 50

Jenkins 696 36

Johnson 774 40

Jones 1504 36

Lamar 1223 37

Lanier 474 8

Laurens 3570 134

Lee 1521 44

Liberty 2657 47

Lincoln 477 18

Long 626 11

Lowndes 7188 126

Lumpkin 2636 52

Macon 570 22

Madison 2536 37

Marion 364 14

McDuffie 1558 37

McIntosh 586 13

Meriwether 1403 43

Miller 601 4

Mitchell 1461 70

Monroe 1745 76

Montgomery 696 19

Morgan 1098 13

Murray 3826 65

Muscogee 12574 310

Newton 6747 177

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24798 393

Oconee 2689 56

Oglethorpe 1102 24

Paulding 9514 143

Peach 1728 43

Pickens 2299 47

Pierce 1163 38

Pike 965 21

Polk 3671 69

Pulaski 578 30

Putnam 1655 46

Quitman 75 1

Rabun 1412 36

Randolph 442 31

Richmond 18355 337

Rockdale 5368 122

Schley 199 3

Screven 770 16

Seminole 707 15

Spalding 3556 124

Stephens 2833 70

Stewart 753 21

Sumter 1748 85

Talbot 357 15

Taliaferro 94 1

Tattnall 1761 36

Taylor 475 20

Telfair 691 42

Terrell 533 40

Thomas 3384 105

Tift 3340 91

Toombs 2750 84

Towns 972 37

Treutlen 614 19

Troup 5457 158

Turner 575 29

Twiggs 487 29

Union 1898 62

Unknown 3012 10

Upson 1689 96

Walker 5734 69

Walton 7213 193

Ware 2839 125

Warren 354 9

Washington 1557 47

Wayne 2528 65

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2836 60

Whitfield 14045 199

Wilcox 452 27

Wilkes 638 16

Wilkinson 691 22