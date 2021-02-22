Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 21, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,633 deaths in Georgia, an increase of four since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/8-2/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/25-2/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.93.
- There have been 804,812 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,463 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,273.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,889.
- There have been 54,753 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 207.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 246.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 21, there were 2,353 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 65 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1796 56
Atkinson 757 16
Bacon 1012 26
Baker 154 7
Baldwin 3669 100
Banks 1527 30
Barrow 7856 113
Bartow 9927 177
Ben Hill 1451 55
Berrien 998 28
Bibb 12564 337
Bleckley 776 32
Brantley 853 26
Brooks 890 37
Bryan 2407 28
Bulloch 4979 47
Burke 1641 31
Butts 1949 67
Calhoun 439 14
Camden 3016 25
Candler 714 33
Carroll 6881 117
Catoosa 4975 57
Charlton 1007 18
Chatham 18123 337
Chattahoochee 2645 9
Chattooga 2058 58
Cherokee 19671 244
Clarke 11844 106
Clay 177 3
Clayton 20558 355
Clinch 692 21
Cobb 54538 814
Coffee 4118 120
Colquitt 3236 64
Columbia 10378 144
Cook 1123 34
Coweta 7778 143
Crawford 498 14
Crisp 1304 41
Dade 1069 9
Dawson 2513 34
DeKalb 50697 732
Decatur 2031 52
Dodge 1064 55
Dooly 720 28
Dougherty 5215 263
Douglas 10649 147
Early 958 40
Echols 353 2
Effingham 3485 54
Elbert 1471 44
Emanuel 1676 51
Evans 721 12
Fannin 1937 51
Fayette 5841 124
Floyd 9149 158
Forsyth 15788 138
Franklin 2235 36
Fulton 73007 1022
Gilmer 2328 61
Glascock 137 6
Glynn 6247 142
Gordon 5838 91
Grady 1463 43
Greene 1408 42
Gwinnett 79153 864
Habersham 4513 135
Hall 23572 367
Hancock 795 54
Haralson 1591 31
Harris 1957 45
Hart 1623 34
Heard 589 13
Henry 16768 236
Houston 9227 155
Irwin 657 15
Jackson 7878 116
Jasper 621 16
Jeff Davis 1213 35
Jefferson 1526 50
Jenkins 696 36
Johnson 774 40
Jones 1504 36
Lamar 1223 37
Lanier 474 8
Laurens 3570 134
Lee 1521 44
Liberty 2657 47
Lincoln 477 18
Long 626 11
Lowndes 7188 126
Lumpkin 2636 52
Macon 570 22
Madison 2536 37
Marion 364 14
McDuffie 1558 37
McIntosh 586 13
Meriwether 1403 43
Miller 601 4
Mitchell 1461 70
Monroe 1745 76
Montgomery 696 19
Morgan 1098 13
Murray 3826 65
Muscogee 12574 310
Newton 6747 177
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24798 393
Oconee 2689 56
Oglethorpe 1102 24
Paulding 9514 143
Peach 1728 43
Pickens 2299 47
Pierce 1163 38
Pike 965 21
Polk 3671 69
Pulaski 578 30
Putnam 1655 46
Quitman 75 1
Rabun 1412 36
Randolph 442 31
Richmond 18355 337
Rockdale 5368 122
Schley 199 3
Screven 770 16
Seminole 707 15
Spalding 3556 124
Stephens 2833 70
Stewart 753 21
Sumter 1748 85
Talbot 357 15
Taliaferro 94 1
Tattnall 1761 36
Taylor 475 20
Telfair 691 42
Terrell 533 40
Thomas 3384 105
Tift 3340 91
Toombs 2750 84
Towns 972 37
Treutlen 614 19
Troup 5457 158
Turner 575 29
Twiggs 487 29
Union 1898 62
Unknown 3012 10
Upson 1689 96
Walker 5734 69
Walton 7213 193
Ware 2839 125
Warren 354 9
Washington 1557 47
Wayne 2528 65
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2836 60
Whitfield 14045 199
Wilcox 452 27
Wilkes 638 16
Wilkinson 691 22
Worth 1133 55