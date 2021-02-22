x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Feb. 21, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,633 deaths in Georgia, an increase of four since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/8-2/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/25-2/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.93.
  • There have been 804,812 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,463 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,273.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,889.
  • There have been 54,753 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 207.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 246.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 21, there were 2,353 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 65 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1796    56

Atkinson    757    16

Bacon    1012    26

Baker    154    7

Baldwin    3669    100

Banks    1527    30

Barrow    7856    113

Bartow    9927    177

Ben Hill    1451    55

Berrien    998    28

Bibb    12564    337

Bleckley    776    32

Brantley    853    26

Brooks    890    37

Bryan    2407    28

Bulloch    4979    47

Burke    1641    31

Butts    1949    67

Calhoun    439    14

Camden    3016    25

Candler    714    33

Carroll    6881    117

Catoosa    4975    57

Charlton    1007    18

Chatham    18123    337

Chattahoochee    2645    9

Chattooga    2058    58

Cherokee    19671    244

Clarke    11844    106

Clay    177    3

Clayton    20558    355

Clinch    692    21

Cobb    54538    814

Coffee    4118    120

Colquitt    3236    64

Columbia    10378    144

Cook    1123    34

Coweta    7778    143

Crawford    498    14

Crisp    1304    41

Dade    1069    9

Dawson    2513    34

DeKalb    50697    732

Decatur    2031    52

Dodge    1064    55

Dooly    720    28

Dougherty    5215    263

Douglas    10649    147

Early    958    40

Echols    353    2

Effingham    3485    54

Elbert    1471    44

Emanuel    1676    51

Evans    721    12

Fannin    1937    51

Fayette    5841    124

Floyd    9149    158

Forsyth    15788    138

Franklin    2235    36

Fulton    73007    1022

Gilmer    2328    61

Glascock    137    6

Glynn    6247    142

Gordon    5838    91

Grady    1463    43

Greene    1408    42

Gwinnett    79153    864

Habersham    4513    135

Hall    23572    367

Hancock    795    54

Haralson    1591    31

Harris    1957    45

Hart    1623    34

Heard    589    13

Henry    16768    236

Houston    9227    155

Irwin    657    15

Jackson    7878    116

Jasper    621    16

Jeff Davis    1213    35

Jefferson    1526    50

Jenkins    696    36

Johnson    774    40

Jones    1504    36

Lamar    1223    37

Lanier    474    8

Laurens    3570    134

Lee    1521    44

Liberty    2657    47

Lincoln    477    18

Long    626    11

Lowndes    7188    126

Lumpkin    2636    52

Macon    570    22

Madison    2536    37

Marion    364    14

McDuffie    1558    37

McIntosh    586    13

Meriwether    1403    43

Miller    601    4

Mitchell    1461    70

Monroe    1745    76

Montgomery    696    19

Morgan    1098    13

Murray    3826    65

Muscogee    12574    310

Newton    6747    177

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24798    393

Oconee    2689    56

Oglethorpe    1102    24

Paulding    9514    143

Peach    1728    43

Pickens    2299    47

Pierce    1163    38

Pike    965    21

Polk    3671    69

Pulaski    578    30

Putnam    1655    46

Quitman    75    1

Rabun    1412    36

Randolph    442    31

Richmond    18355    337

Rockdale    5368    122

Schley    199    3

Screven    770    16

Seminole    707    15

Spalding    3556    124

Stephens    2833    70

Stewart    753    21

Sumter    1748    85

Talbot    357    15

Taliaferro    94    1

Tattnall    1761    36

Taylor    475    20

Telfair    691    42

Terrell    533    40

Thomas    3384    105

Tift    3340    91

Toombs    2750    84

Towns    972    37

Treutlen    614    19

Troup    5457    158

Turner    575    29

Twiggs    487    29

Union    1898    62

Unknown    3012    10

Upson    1689    96

Walker    5734    69

Walton    7213    193

Ware    2839    125

Warren    354    9

Washington    1557    47

Wayne    2528    65

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2836    60

Whitfield    14045    199

Wilcox    452    27

Wilkes    638    16

Wilkinson    691    22

Worth    1133    55

Related Articles